Single-Family & Multifamily Rents in the US and 22 Large US Metros: Amid Massive Divergence, Rents Are Re-Accelerating

Who owns the single-family and multifamily rental housing stock?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Asking rents for single-family rentals in the mid-tier range across the US exploded by 47% from January 2020 through September 2026 — despite only small increases in 2024 and 2025. But this year, asking rents have been re-accelerating again (red in the chart). Some mid-sized markets have far bigger increases over those nearly six years. Among the largest metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), the biggest increases from January 2020 through September 2026 occurred in:
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach (+65%);
- Cleveland (+60%);
- Tampa Bay (+59%);
- Riverside-San-Bernardino-Ontario, CA (+53%),
- Atlanta: (+52%);
- Chicago: (+51%).
Asking rents for apartments in mid-tier multifamily buildings across the US have soared by 30% from January 2020 through September 2026 — despite declines in 2024 and 2025 in many markets (blue in the chart), according to data from the Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI). Many mid-sized markets had bigger increases, some over 50% and a few over 60%. Among the largest MSAs, the biggest increases occurred in:
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach (+47%);
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA (+46%);
- Tampa Bay Area (+41%);
- Cincinnati (+38%);
- St. Louis (+38%).
Note how rent increases re-accelerated in recent months.
Rents are re-accelerating. The biggest portion of the spikes in asking rents occurred in 2021 and 2022. In 2023 through 2025, rent growth slowed in most markets, and in quite a few markets, asking rents, especially for multifamily, declined.
But since early 2026, the pace of increases of asking rents has accelerated again, both multifamily and single-family rentals.
Single-family asking rents rose by 3.2% year-over-year, the biggest year-over-year increase since January 2025, according to data from the ZORI (red in the chart below).
Multifamily asking rents also accelerated and were up by 2.4% year-over-year, the biggest increase since June 2023 (blue).
The current year-over-year rent increases are still lower than those in the years before the pandemic, when mid-tier asking rents increased by roughly 4% year-over-year.
The gap between single-family rents and multifamily rents had widened in a stunning manner, reaching nearly 29% in June at the national level, more than double the gap before the pandemic (between 10% and 14%).
By September, the gap narrowed a hair as multifamily rents rose more quickly than single-family rents over the past few months.
Asking rents are what landlords want to get for their vacant units, and no one actually pays them as they’re for vacant units listed for rent. They don’t include incentives, such as two months free rent. Asking rents do not track actual rents that tenants actually pay over time.
Actual rents paid by renewing tenants and new tenants are tracked by the Consumer Price Index for rent (CPI Rent of Primary Residence), based on a large sample of rental units by address, where tenants come and go over time.
But it consolidates multifamily and single-family rents into one data set. It also spans the spectrum, from high-end rentals to low-end rentals, whereas the measure of asking rents here is for the mid-tier.
Actual rents move more slowly than asking rents, which can change with the collective whim of landlords overnight, without tenants actually paying more. But over time, as the vacant units find takers, asking rents filter into actual rents.
The CPI for rent soared less dramatically in 2021 and 2022, topping out with a year-over-year increase of just under 9%. The year-over-year increase bottomed out in March 2026 at 2.6%. In September, the CPI rent rose by 2.8%. These increases are below the rate of increases before the pandemic (in the 3.5% to 4.0% range).
But the accelerating asking rents (see above) indicate that CPI for rent will also begin to accelerate with some lag:
22 large markets scattered around the US.
Below are 22 of the largest metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), showing asking rents for single-family rentals (red) and asking rents for multifamily properties (blue), per the seasonally adjusted ZORI.
New York City metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +4.3%
- Since Jan 2020: +36%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +4.3%
- Since Jan 2020: +47%
The New York metro is the only market here where single-family and multifamily rents have been increasing in near-lockstep – likely driven by the soaring rents in New York City’s huge multifamily market.
In the remaining 21 markets here, single-family rents and multifamily rents have diverged, and often dramatically.
Los Angeles metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: +1.4%
- Since Jan 2020: +23%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +2.6%
- Since Jan 2020: +42%
Chicago metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +4.9%
- Since Jan 2020: +37%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +4.2%
- Since Jan 2020: +51%
Dallas-Fort Worth metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: +0.2%
- Since Jan 2020: +18%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +2.0%
- Since Jan 2020: +39%
Multifamily rents dropped by 5% from the peak in mid-2022 through June, but since then began to edge up again.
Houston metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: -0.1%
- Year-over-year: -0.5%
- Since Jan 2020: +14%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: 0%
- Year-over-year: +1.0%
- Since Jan 2020: +38%
Washington D.C. metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.5%
- Year-over-year: +0.7%
- Since Jan 2020: +17%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: +2.7%
- Since Jan 2020: +38%
Atlanta metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +1.4%
- Since Jan 2020: +23%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +2.6%
- Since Jan 2020: +52%
Miami metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +1.7%
- Since Jan 2020: +47%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.5%
- Year-over-year: +3.2%
- Since Jan 2020: +65%
Philadelphia metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: +2.9%
- Since Jan 2020: +28%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.1%
- Year-over-year: +3.2%
- Since Jan 2020: +50%
Phoenix metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: +0.6%
- Since Jan 2020: +24%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: +1.8%
- Since Jan 2020: +45%
Boston metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +2.6%
- Since Jan 2020: +30%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.1%
- Year-over-year: +2.4%
- Since Jan 2020: +38%
Riverside-San Bernardino metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +3.1%
- Since Jan 2020: +46%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.1%
- Year-over-year: +2.8%
- Since Jan 2020: +5.%
San Francisco Bay Area:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +1.5%
- Year-over-year: +12.7%
- Since Jan 2020: +18%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.7%
- Year-over-year: +6.7%
- Since Jan 2020: +29%
AI mania has infected everything in the City of San Francisco, including the rental market, and rents are spiking massively. But this is the MSA of the Bay Area, which includes Oakland and many other cities where rents are not spiking, thereby watering down the rent spikes for the entire Bay Area:
Seattle metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +1.5%
- Since Jan 2020: +20%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +3.6%
- Since Jan 2020: +39%
Minneapolis-St. Paul metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +3.2%
- Since Jan 2020: +16%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.1%
- Year-over-year: +3.6%
- Since Jan 2020: +36%
Tampa Bay Area:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: -0.2%
- Since Jan 2020: +41%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +1.9%
- Since Jan 2020: +59%
Denver metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: -0.8%
- Since Jan 2020: +12%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.1%
- Year-over-year: +1.6%
- Since Jan 2020: +33%
Charlotte metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +0.4%
- Since Jan 2020: +22%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.5%
- Year-over-year: +3.3%
- Since Jan 2020: +50%
St. Louis metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +3.8%
- Since Jan 2020: +38%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.6%
- Year-over-year: +4.6%
- Since Jan 2020: +53%
Austin metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +0.3%
- Since Jan 2020: +8%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +1.8%
- Since Jan 2020: +28%
Multifamily rents have dropped by 16% from the peak in mid-2022, amid an onslaught of supply. But they have now stabilized. Single-family rents eased only gradually, and over the past few months ticked up again.
Portland metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +0.8%
- Since Jan 2020: +19%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: +1.6%
- Since Jan 2020: +35%
Cincinnati metro:
- Multifamily ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: +2.2%
- Since Jan 2020: +38%
- Single-family ZORI:
- Month-to-month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +4.1%
- Since Jan 2020: +54%
Who owns the rental housing stock?
There are about 50 million rental units of all types in the US. About 15 million of them, or about 30%, are single-family rentals (SFRs). And about 35 million are multifamily rentals.
About 82% of those 15 million SFRs are owned by mom-and-pop landlords with 1-10 rentals. The remaining 18% are owned by larger landlords. Landlords with 100 or more SFRs, including a handful of giant landlords, own about 6.3% of the SFRs (data via John Burns Research and Consulting; see my analysis of who owns the US rental housing stock).
The multifamily market is dominated by big institutional landlords. Since 2022, numerous big multifamily landlords have defaulted on their debts as they’d cash-out refinanced the properties at massively inflated valuations before or during the pandemic, at very low interest rates, and those valuations don’t pencil out with higher interest rates of today.
Landlords defaulted on interest payments if they had floating-rate loans, and they defaulted because the post-pandemic valuations had plunged far below the loan value, and they defaulted on the balloon payments when they came due because they could not refinance the property with a big enough a loan to pay off the inflated existing loan. And rental income was insufficient to fund the higher interest expenses and operating costs. Lenders seized the properties or sold the loans to investors that then seized the properties. This stuff is still going on. We’ve discussed some of those deals here from time to time.
The delinquency rate for multifamily Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) surged to 8% in September (data from Trepp):
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Do you have any insight into why they are accelerating?
I’m trying to understand “why” for cities where rent is starting to increase in 2026 after years of decreases. Could it be due to increased costs associated with properties (i.e. property taxes, catching up on deferred building maintenance, insurance,. etc..)? Or is it supply/demand where there are is a housing shortage?
Looking around here in Denver, CO. Where rent has been dropping over the last couple of years (illustrated in your figures). I see a good amount of vacancies and move in concessions. There have been a massive amount of new construction over the last few years and more new construction underway. Additionally, Denver leads the nation in accidental landlords, which adds more supply of rental properties to the market. I have had no issues negotiating renewing my lease by threatening to move.
I rent an apartment in southern Orange county, California and my rent has been increasing each year by the maximum allowable amount under California state law, which is currently about 8%. Every other apartment complex is increasing rents at the same rate. There was a two or three month lull where it looked like rents paid were flattening, but that has since “corrected” to the maximum allowable increase. About 1/8 of all units in my complex were vacant at one point, but the increases continued, undaunted. Frankly, I don’t know how multi-family CRE survives with 1/8th of units unoccupied.
You need to be agile, and switch apartment. Best deals are available only for new tenants.
It sucks but this is how the game is played.
Or go negotiate in person. It might help face to face. Bring them some donuts randomly, introduce yourself. Then at negotiation time they know who you are.
People need to understand that when a city imposes “controls” like this it doesn’t lower prices. Rather it provides a ceiling all landlords can just blindly target and reduce price competition.
How does this factor in the loads of apartments advertising 2-6 months free but not dropping actual asking rents?
Like I said in the article, it doesn’t include incentives. These are “asking rents” — read the part about “actual rents” and asking rents, and look at the chart of “actual rents.”
Do condos and townhouses fall into the single or multifamily category? Is the classification dependent on ownership structure?
Thanks for clarifying.
The rentals that are included in this multifamily index here are those that are designed as rental apartments in buildings with 5 or more units. Condos are not included, nor are townhouses.
But many townhouses are classified as single-family (Census definition, which Zillow uses), and if advertised for rent, those are included in single-family rentals.
In other words, it is expensive to live in th US…
our rents have fallen by over 10% and vacancy rates are around 13% in Tucson
all big apts have signs – no deposit available(to 700+ fico)
an owner(San Diego) said that maybe we need open borders again
as then we had full occupancy
The default rate on multi family apartment debt is high inventors are walking away from projects, investment capital and their debt. It’s counterintuitive with the rate of rent increase, but the big chuck of multifamily debt has to be rolled over every 5 years and the delta in rates are crushing investors. Not that I have much empathy for multi families apartment investors they thought they knew the risk and that the risk was manageable , it’s definitely counterintuitive with the story of housing shortages and rent inflation that their is so much default in that area. Yeah I guess I have empathy for their choices and losses, it seemed like a prudent investment.
still waiting, need a couple more houses
finding that tenants are multi-generational
with 2 generations able to pay rents(ie not relying on just 1 income)
Not to worry. It’s all transitory. You blinked and missed the dip in rents.