Biggest Single-Family Rental Landlords, Mom & Pop Landlords, and Trump’s Push to Block Big Guys from Buying More Homes

It might not make much difference now, but it would during a housing crash.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Trump is pushing Congress to pass legislation that would block landlords with 100 or more single-family rental homes from buying additional existing single-family homes. The idea is to prevent a surge of concentrated buying in a handful of markets that would distort prices further. These landlords could still build their own single-family rentals, or buy build-to-rent developments from builders – thereby adding to the housing stock. But they could no longer buy existing homes.
Even if Congress passes legislation to that effect, it won’t have a big impact on the market currently because:
- The very biggest SFR landlords have turned into net-sellers of existing homes they’d bought in 2012 and afterwards, and they’re now building their own, or are buying build-to-rent developments from builders.
- As a group, by far the biggest SFR landlords are mom-and-pop landlords, and always have been, and they would not be impacted by the ban.
Only about 6.3% of the SFRs are owned by landlords with 100 or more SFRs, according to John Burns Research and Consulting. Only those landlords would be affected if the ban becomes law.
But mom-and-pop landlords with 1 to 10 SFRs own 82.6% of single-family rental properties. That’s the force to be reckoned with – and always has been (data via John Burns):
Owning rental properties has always been a classic investment choice for retail investors. They have been buyers of single-family rentals through thick and thin. Many homeowners became landlords when they bought another home, moved into it, and rented out their prior home, instead of putting it on the for-sale market, and then repeating it multiple times over the years.
But unlike big institutional investors, mom-and-pop landlords are largely invisible, though they represent a mass of buyers that quietly swarm all over the place looking for their next property, and driving up prices in the process.
Huge institutional landlords are relatively new in the single-family rental market, a product of the Federal Reserve’s efforts in 2011 and 2012 to get firms to borrow vast amounts of money at very low rates and buy thousands of homes out of foreclosure to create demand and pump up prices – and thereby provide relief for the banks.
This created a handful of gigantic single-family landlords and a bunch of smaller institutional landlords with heavy concentrations of SFRs in a few markets. When they went on their concentrated buying binge in 2012 and on, it did pump up prices.
But in 2022, the biggest SFR landlords started selling some of their scattered-site properties at huge profits after prices had spiked. And they’re not buying existing scattered-site homes anymore; they’re too expensive at current prices that don’t pencil out, and they’re too costly to manage.
They’re adding to their SFR portfolios by building entire build-to-rent developments, or by buying purpose-built SFR developments from builders.
Build to rent has been the hottest trend in home construction for the past four years. Most of these developments have common amenities, and often a leasing and maintenance office, and are less costly to operate than thousands of older maintenance-hungry homes scattered all over the place.
The largest single-family rental landlords.
There are about 11.3 million single-family rental properties. The six biggest landlords own about 430,000 of them.
#1, Progress Residential: “Nearly 100,000” SFRs, according to PE firm Pretium Partners which owns the landlord. Its portfolio of SFRs is concentrated in some markets, with over 12,000 SFRs in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro.
In the years after the financial crisis when prices were low, it bought 65,000 single-family homes “one-by-one.” It later bought portfolios of SFRs from other landlords and Section 8 SFR properties. As prices rose and became too high for rentals, it began to pull back from purchasing homes one-by-one, and since 2022 has essentially ended those purchases.
Since then, it has been purchasing entire build-to-rent developments of SFRs, acquiring 78 build-to-rent developments, totaling over 10,000 SFRs, according to Pretium Partners.
#2, Invitation Homes [INVH]: 97,036 SFRs as of Q4 2025 (86,139 wholly owned plus 7,897 joint-venture owned), according to the publicly traded REIT’s SEC filings.
INVH was founded by PE firm Blackstone during the Housing Bust in 2012 and spun off to the public via an IPO in 2017. Blackstone sold its last shares of INVH in 2019.
Since about 2022, INVH has been selling scattered-site SFRs that it had purchased at very low prices starting in 2012. And it has been purchasing build-to-rent homes from builders.
In 2025:
- It sold 1,356 scattered-site homes for $534 million (average $393,800 per home)
- It purchased 2,410 homes, “almost all” of which from homebuilders in SFR developments, for $812 million (average $336,923 per home). In Q4, all of the SFRs it purchased were built-to-rent.
#3, Blackstone: 62,000 SFR in the US, according to data from Parcl Labs. Blackstone, after it spun off Invitation Homes, got back into single-family rentals by acquiring two landlords: Home Partners of America with 17,000 SFRs in 2021; and Tricon Residential in 2024, with about 38,000 SFRs in the US. Tricon is also a developer of build-to-rent SFRs.
#4, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: 60,337 SFRs as of Q4 2025, according to the publicly traded REIT’s SEC filing. AMH, founded in 2012 by Public Storage founder B. Wayne Hughes, was spun off via IPO into a publicly traded REIT in 2013 and in 2016 merged with American Residential Properties.
AMH started its own homebuilding division in 2017, when it pulled back from scattered-site acquisitions. In July 2024, the company announced that its homebuilding division, AMH Development, had completed its 10,000th home in new build-to-rent developments.
In 2025, AMH Development delivered 2,322 newly constructed build-to-rent homes. For 2026, it expects to deliver another 1,700 to 2,100.
In Q4, it sold 646 of its scattered-site properties and held another 1,142 properties for sale.
For 2025, the company booked a net gain of $231 million on the sale of single-family properties.
#5, The Amherst Group: 59,400 SFRs. The privately-owned company is engaged in build-to-rent, bought portfolios of SFRs from other big investors, and bought individual homes and renovated them. It sells renovated homes directly to consumers on its own platform.
#6, FirstKey Homes: Over 52,000 SFRs, according to the company. It was founded in 2015 by Cerberus when it took on the 4,200 SFRs that Cerberus had previously bought from Building and Land Technology (BLT). FirstKey Homes has also become a seller of its scattered-site properties.
But a ban could make a difference during a housing crash.
If home prices plunge far enough, the ban could make a difference in that it would prevent large firms from swooping in and buying up thousands of homes from distressed sellers or out of foreclosure in those markets. Institutional investors have an advantage: they already have the cash, and they have the expertise, they can act fast, and they can load up on properties. And that’s what happened last time. A ban could prevent that.
I think this problem could be solved in far more simple ways. First, on a local level, states and municipalities can ensure higher property taxes on investment properties.
Two, on a federal level, the 30-year-fixed mortgage, guaranteed by taxpayers, doesn’t need to extend to investment properties. I recognize that it’s hard to qualify at the same lower rates when purchasing for investment, but if you purchased to live in it and then rent it out, you keep your government-supported low rate. Congress could implement some kind of mechanism that causes rates to increase if a previously lived in property is now being used as a rental property.
I’ve always said more or less the same.
For every house or property you own- you pay a higher property tax. Progressively increase the tax with every property and no one will want to own their 8th house with 35% property tax.
Your ideas do not seem “simpler” than a straight ban.
It’s also arguable whether it’s a “problem” for a company to own 101 rental properties instead of only 100 rental properties.
A lot of social media users repeat the complaint about about large corporations buying properties, but are vague about why it would be ok if small & medium corporations were buying those same properties for those same prices.
Or the government could just stay out of it and stop social engineering through tax policy…dare to dream.
” states and municipalities can ensure higher property taxes on investment properties.” Mostly they already do, since they offer various tax breaks to owner-occupants. Certainly they could increase these.
Yep, but not enough to discourage investment. Taxing them like commercial properties (like a retail shopping center would be) much do the job.
Sorry, Sir, but spoken like a person who has never owned a rental property.
–Geezer
NJGeezer, I’ve helped manage commercial properties. In many places, they are taxed 50-100% more than residential properties of the same assessed value.
A ban would reduce options for distressed sellers. This gives rise to another debate between individual freedom and societal benefit. When such things are eventually resolved they do not seem to work in favor of taxpayers.
The issue is why are housing prices so high while at the same time the sales volume plumbing new lows.
I think of it as an incongruity in the logical assumptions that color my point of view.
The prices are skewed up because the high end of the market is still financially stable. The average prices sold are elevated since nothing at the bottom is selling because the entry level of the market can’t even afford to rent.
It causes realtors to keep the prices up, hoping to catch a bigger fish since everyone else is a minnow.
“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered.”
– Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson never made any such quote at all and this was clearly and completely debunked on the Monticello web site many years ago. The word ‘inflation’ wasn’t even used at all until around 1937. By the way, Thomas Jefferson was one of the most profligate people in the US back in his day and passed away owing creditors massive sums on money.
Years ago, while I was traveling around the country on my bicycle, a thunderstorm forced me to take refuge at Patrick Henry’s estate, Scotchtown.
The docent was a direct descendant of Patrick Henry, and she was very proud of her ancestor. Among other things, she was proud of the fact that, while Thomas Jefferson died broke, Patrick Henry died as a very wealthy man.
Curious to see the number of houses for sale during/after the next recession. The Depression caused many forced sales due to county RE tax. I hope I’ve enough cash flow to survive .
Not counting on an IRA as those assets will also be down!
Can anyone explain the possible ramifications from a ban during a crash. It makes sense there would be a difference but I have trouble understanding what the effect would be. Would it possibly be that the housing prices would fall further since there would be less demand due to no large investors?
Yes, it takes away, or at least reduces, a price floor based on ROI.
Thanks for the response.
Start the countdown clock until someone says “Blackrock”…
Anyway, I doubt this will matter. If there’s enough juice in the deals, a manager like Blackstone can create separate entities with 100 each.
At least half of those big ones listed are a PE-owned entity. Make of that what you want.
Personally, I think of the dirt bag that somehow made millions off of slinging failed Sears properties, all the while screwing investors and municipal taxpayers and crashing the remnants of the retail operations.
The issue isn’t whether a PE firm or company can own / build housing, etc.- they can, no doubt. The issue is the seemingly advantageous financing, sketchy political ties, dubious taxing issues and money hoarding nature of PE entities.
Name one PE firm where you saw an improvement in the bought-out company. I don’t mean the metrics (profit / loss), but actual improvement for the company… i.e. their service got better, bringing more customers, or quality manufacturing, etc.
If you’re cool with that, no big deal. Rent from them. Just don’t be surprised when you move out if you’re not dinged on your deposit for bath tub caulking, appliance lights not working, spider webs on the porch, etc… and every other fee that can be contrived.
The real solution to the housing problem is to end single family zoning of lots California statewide like in Oregon. Oregon does have another law to prevent sprawl into forests that significantly added to the bottleneck without ending single family zoning.
Coming from someone who probably does not live nor appreciate the quality of life in sfr neighborhoods. Cramming more rats (people) into ever smaller spaces does not improve quality of life. Incentivizing companies to expand into the wide open spaces outside of urban and suburban sprawl would be a better social solution.
In Las Vegas, investors own 26.29% (about 172,000) of single family homes. Of those, about 6% (10,445) are owned by institutional investors. That’s 1.6% of all single-family homes.
In Reno, investors own 23.17% of all single-family homes (about 43,000). Institutional investors own about 265 homes in the area, or just 0.6% of investor-owned homes, and 0.14% of all single-family homes.
Wolfs chart looks pretty accurate.
Nevada Current
Why 100? Why not 10?