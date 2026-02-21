US Treasury Debt-to-GDP Ratio Rises to 122% in Q4, Highest since Covid Spike

The ugly debt monster grew faster than current-dollar GDP.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US government-debt monster needs to be looked at in context, not by itself in a vacuum, though I’ll post the debt-in-a-vacuum chart at the bottom of the article for your amusement.
At the end of Q4, the US national debt reached $38.51 trillion, having soared by yet another $2.30 trillion over the 12 months in the calendar year 2025, or by 6.3%.
This includes the first half of the year, when the debt ceiling blocked the government from adding to its mountain of Treasury securities, and the level of debt got stuck for six months.
And then in July, after the debt ceiling was resolved, the debt began to explode. All of that $2.3 trillion were added in the second half amid a tsunami of debt issuance. Debt was flying by so fast it was hard to see.
In Q4 alone, so quarter over quarter, the debt rose by $877 billion, or by 2.3% from Q3.
With Q4 GDP having been released on Friday — GDP got hit by a massive plunge in government spending due to the shutdown — the US debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 122.3% at the end of Q4, the highest since Q1 2021, as the covid spike was winding down.
This debt is the actual amount in Treasury securities that the US government owes and cannot walk away from. They are either traded in the markets ($28.84 trillion) or are held by government pension funds, the Social Security Trust Fund, etc. that owe their beneficiaries those funds ($7.38 trillion).
The debt-to-GDP ratio is the total Treasury debt at the end of the quarter in dollars, not adjusted for inflation, divided by annual rate of “current dollar” GDP in dollars for that quarter, also not adjusted for inflation. Neither is adjusted for inflation for an apples-to-apples comparison. Since the inflation factor is the same in the numerator and denominator, it cancels out and is not impacting the ratio.
The debt-to-GDP ratio rose because the debt increased by 2.3% in Q4 from Q3, while current-dollar GDP increased by only 1.3%.
$38.51 trillion in debt meets $31.49 trillion annual rate in current-dollar GDP.
For the whole year, the debt increased by 6.3%, and current dollar GDP increased by 5.6%.
If the debt increases faster than current-dollar GDP, the ratio continues to rise.
The debt-to-GDP ratio is important because an economy generates tax revenues that grow roughly with the economy, and tax revenues are needed to service this debt.
If the economy grows faster than the debt year after year, then the burden of that debt on the economy begins to lessen. But that’s not happening at this point.
For now, this growing debt-to-GDP ratio means a more leveraged government, and a higher burden on the economy.
Another way to look at the debt in context is in terms of interest payments and tax receipts, which I did for Q3 last year, with new figures coming next month: US Government Interest Payments to Tax Receipts, Average Interest Rate on the Debt, and Debt-to-GDP Ratio in Q3 2025
And here for your morbid amusement, the US Treasury debt in a vacuum. It spiked by 88% in seven years, to $38.74 trillion as of Friday.
Debt doesn’t matter…until it does!
lol. That is true.
The government needs to figure out how to raise 2 trillion in revenue just to keep debt from expanding.
Two options.
1) Reduce spending ( that won’t happen)
2) Raise taxes and create new taxes ( better chances here). I mean big time increases in taxes. 10% at every income level. Not just the rich.
Honestly. Are there any other options?
MW: The Supreme Court’s tariff ruling has economists even more stressed about worsening US debt
Do we need to worry about the national debt when the US GDP increased by a similar percentage in the same time frame (about 6% less is my understanding for 2025)?
As long as that ratio stays the same, not overly much.
You don’t need to worry about a Sword of Damocles, either, as long as the string doesn’t break.
The problem comes if there is a recession when GDP falls but spending grows to stimulate the economy. Then the ratio increases quicky.
Given that the ratio is already high, such an event could push it into a potentially dangerous range.
ok, so who is manipulating bond yields. they should be going sky high.
There is still way too much demand for this paper. No one is taking anything seriously.
No doubt that US debt-to-GDP will keep going up.
I wonder – when will buyers of that debt get worried enough about the U.S. being able to sell all of the debt at the interest rate of recent history to other investors, that the interest rate on the debt gets to the point where the U.S. economy is substantially harmed, or crippled ?
If the Strauss-Howe theory is correct, along with other theories on social cycles, that time is coming in the next 10 years.
I think some people here have said that buyers of U.S. treasuries will never be worried about that, and those buyers will never require U.S. Treasuries to sell at junk-bond prices.
I fully expect something like a J’ish Jubilee Year in the next 10 years.
The federal reserve will always step in and buy treasuries with printed money if needed. Crippling interest rates, if they happen, will be a political choice.
They do that, and watch rates really blow out. They don’t have the cover of COVID anymore and they can’t claim they didn’t know inflation would skyrocket, like they did last time with the “transitory” nonsense.
Debt is like snow…it adds up and up…if it isn’t minded you can be killed in an avalanche.
“The debt-to-GDP ratio rose because the debt increased by 2.3% in Q4 from Q3, while current-dollar GDP increased by only 1.3%.”
If we assume all of that increase in Federal debt was spent on goods and services, the fact that GDP increased by only 1.3% means that other GDP components have been negative. From a quick look at St. Louis Fred statistics, it looks like the main culprit is next exports, dragging GDP down by 2.5% (the other components held roughly steady).
Therefore, our high government deficits are fueling a big trade deficit. The U.S. government is now spending more and more and getting less and less in GDP growth.
The dysfunction shows in higher interest rates on 10-year U.S. government bonds coincident with the broad dollar index going down. Mr. Market looks like he’s losing confidence in the dollar.
What happens if this craziness continues? One scenario is that the dollar keeps dropping and inflation rising. This in turn will cause interest rates and the fiscal deficit to keep going up in a doom loop. Or rather, an accelerating doom loop.
Central banks seem to be hedging this by buying gold and other safer assets. Should I do likewise? Why should I hold dollars if the smart money is leaving the sinking ship?
That’s always how it goes. Government spending to stimulate the economy becomes a diminishing returns situation.
Regarding the craziness, people are blaming Trump’s erratic behavior for it, but my belief is that the vast majority of deteriorating confidence (even if we are still the cleanest dirty shit) is from our refusal to cut spending.
When 90% of our spending is non-discretionary where to cut?
I doubt the military will ever get a haircut and the US social safety net (what little there is) heavily favors seniors (who vote).
I think DOGE tried to tackle that 10% discretionary and found little meat on that bone that would meaningfully change the data we see.
The Eurozone has a cap of 3% deficit, and if you exceed it, sanctions will follow. We have double that. Definitely not sustainable…
France should be another good test of EDP. I think one of the most difficult countries to try to cut spending and given not much of an industrial base hard on the other end too. Not the only country who struggles but given EDP has been used more than 120 times not uncommon either.
I believe the US govt operates on a “base line” accounting game in which there are AUTOMATIC increases for departments in the budget.
This is absurd.
Spending freeze needed combined with bureaucratic attrition.
The debt ceiling is an utter joke with congress and the executive unable to see anything like reality. Without these stupid tax cuts of the last decade we would not be facing this fiscal cliff.
But hey, deficits don’t matter if you are Dick Cheney and you are dead. For the rest of us, it will matter, and someday much sooner than we had seen years ago.
How does this play out? Well, we have a bunch of big tax increases on medicare, social security, capital gains, and income taxes, and corporate taxes, plus killing every single scam loophole for all these taxes. That balances the budget, and we all live happily ever after. But first, to get to this bitter reality, we must have our fantasy of tariffs doing all that heavy lifting.
Morons. OUR politicians, and OUR voters.
There, problems solved, if only America was brave enough, and smart enough to realize the free lunch is over, the boomers ate it, and we have to clean it up.
Not enough people willing to make sacrifices from their imaginary wealth, because this threatens the dollar and our ability to keep on top of the world economy.
But hey, it’s going to be somebody else’s problem, riiiight?
Nope, unless you go quick (like going in hospice), you are in the boat with the rest of us.
The first huge spike in the graph was due to the financial crisis and under Obama who also cut some taxes but gotta get that Dick cheney jab in
The charts and the raw numbers do not discriminate between political parties; the debt has surged under both Republican and Democratic administrations regardless of the specific catalysts involved. While it is true that we issue our own currency and therefore cannot go bankrupt in the traditional sense, we are certainly approaching the limits of our fiscal maneuverability. The primary issue is the lack of honest, hard discussion regarding the long-term sustainability of our current spending trajectory.
That’s my point.
We have actually decreased this ratio before and the world didn’t end. We did it in the 60s to 80s and again in the mid 90s.
It takes the parties actually working together. And honestly it isn’t even that hard. Lower rates of spending growth. Let the economy grow more. Maybe raise taxes a touch but the government will just spend whatever taxes they raise. I’d rather them start with spending increase slowdowns
Bushwa. The first big spike came before 9/11 when Dick made his deficits don’t matter, reward the base.
Blame starts there. And spare me the bipartisan schtick. They both are somewhat to blame, but the blatant GOP concern switch when they are in opposition is such a long term blatant hypocritical part of the record that it deserves special blame and mention. If you don’t like it, don’t sit there and play Proxmire, because he is dead as well.
BS. The tariffs are the first tax increases in a while, and the left (along with the free trade absolutists on the right) are the ones fighting it hardest.
Look at the line from beginning of 2009 to end of 2016 doofus ; then look 2016 pre=covid to 2020 ; yes, let’s add more taxation because the gov’t doesn’t have enough yet to spend; we don’t have a taxation problem – we have a spending problem – that’s always been the issue ( both, parties );
Eric86:
Nope, Bush. Obama took office on 1/20/2009, halfway up that spike you are referring to.
I remember in GWBs last year in office he signed a Democrat Congressional budget with $1 Trillion deficit. That took the national debt to around $9 Trillion.
240 years to get to $9 Trillion…….and 15 more years to get to 38 Trillion………
The “new” Federal Reserve has been the great enabler of debt expansion. Is this debt “transitory” too?
I think a big issue is right now there is no crisis and Debt to GDP is 122%. If something bad happens…..ouch!
Both parties have been relying on the bond market to fuel spending since the early 1980s. So far the bond market isn’t spooked at this current scenario (amazingly).
Another Cheney quote (I may be paraphrasing) “Reagan proved deficits don’t matter”. And the bond market has largely agreed.
Federal receipts as a % of gdp have pretty much always been under federal outlays as a % of gdp. Under every president
Guess you missed Clinton, which was the last time we were in a great long term fiscal position. But whatever.
Cutting expenses enough would entail parking those aircraft carriers, and playing really small global ball. Ready for it? Right now, today, 20% of our farmers are surplus, and if you stop paying them to turn corn into ethanol to put into engines? Pffft.
Like so many, you greatly underestimate how interest is starting to run away, and that will be that.
Math doesn’t care about you or me, it just is, and it will dictate how this starts to go south.
And you purposely hearken back to when we had adults in the room. Welp, those were WW2 folks who remembered the 1930s. They knew if they screwed up that era was going to come back.
Here it is. Like a little fascism, bad economic experimentation, etc?
Good night, good luck, try not to die.
And hope adults will sell or force the crap sandwich again, or the dollar will die and we will have to deal with a world turned upside down.
And make no mistake, we are talking about the death of the dollar, and all that means, including the death of exorbitant privilege.
So stuff protecting a bunch of partisan morons, and realize the stakes are fast exceeding what anyone seems to think is possible.
Want a discussion about how to recover from this?
How about a Rentenmark? LoL.
It sure ain’t going to be crap beanie baby coins.
There is only one choir in congress that even attempts to sing a debt reduction song and they don’t starts with D’s. The media is as much to blame because anytime a reduction in spending for anything is broached, people will die, children will go hungry, the marginal will suffer, and the sky will surely fall.
I’m so tired of hearing this BS about how Clinton was the only one to balance the budget or whatever you’re claiming.
First, he supported a budget that was proposed by the GOP Congress. It was a bipartisan effort.
Second, we were in a great fiscal position in the 90s because the tech boom was in its early stages, there was a lot of growth around that, Boomers were hitting peak earning years (but the oldest Boomer in 1999 was only 53, so no outlays yet for Medicare care of whatever).
It was basically an accident of history that our demographics were as good as they were ever going to be. That’s not likely to be repeated again, nor does Clinton get special credit for that.
Greatest democracy ever. I’m sure your vote counts for more than the money politicians get bought with.
Representative Republic.
It’s a Democratic Republic- and the process of voting (as people in a democracy in various states) is the whole foundation of it. If democracy in action through voting doesn’t happen the republic itself won’t exist.
Key 2024 Federal Tax Revenue Highlights:
Individual Income Taxes: $2,426.1 billion, an 11.5% increase over FY 2023.
Corporate Income Taxes: $529.9 billion, a 26.3% increase over FY 2023.
Payroll Taxes: $1,708.9 billion (Social Insurance and Retirement).
Total Gross Collections: The IRS processed over 161 million individual returns and collected a total of $5.1 trillion in gross revenue. (That’s a Hell of a Piggyback Ride off the GDI’s in this country)
Refunds: The IRS issued over $461.2 billion in individual refunds.
Once the AI and its robot workers take over in the next 20 years, everything will be provided for free and there won’t be any need for money. So debt won’t matter. All the assets everyone owns will be of no value or use. There will not be any billionaires. Everyone will be equal.
The ratio was close to this after WWII, so it is possible to reverse the situation with responsible leadership, but not gonna happen if nobody is willing to entertain any tax increases. All they do every election cycle is promise more tax cuts, and nobody seems aware that both personal income tax rates and corporate rates are well below the post WWII averages. I guess the tariffs are an exception to this however.
Tax increases?!?! What about SPENDING CUTS? Please, with 1.5 TRILLION being promised to the military industrial complex, it’s pretty clue that your corporate owners are preparing the peasants for WWIII.
For context. What is the ratio of debt to wealth of the private sector?
State of the union: attack the attackers. By July 4th: a victory parade: Debt/GDP will deflate.
It would be interesting to see Public, Household, Municipal and Private Debt (PE) related to GDP over time
Debt to GDP will really explode if we get a long overdue recession. Some hand wringing going to happen then.
“We have to spend to keep from going broke!” Why said that LOL
The only solution is to cut social security and Medicare. The amount of money spent on old people compared to children is disgraceful.
Ignorant BS. Social Security and part of Medicare are SELF-FUNDED and are not part of the budget and do NOT contribute to the deficit.
You’re confusing that with Medicaid, which is part of the budget and deficit.
Apologies to Wolf if he alluded to this above and I missed it, but as he has also stated recently:
“All fiscal and monetary sins eventually lead to inflation and demolish the currency. ”
I know 2% by PCE year-over-year is the Fed’s target, but if the govt can keep the lid on at 3% over time (it’s currently 2.9%) we’ll be getting off easy.
Yep. And now all those tariffs need to be paid back. Ha-ha.
The devaluation trade is definitely still in play.
Is GDP the correct way of normalizing the debt, if the bond market is not responding to debt-to-GDP (per Wolf’s comment above “There is still way too much demand for this paper. No one is taking anything seriously.”)? Is there some other ratio of debt-to-X which would be more meaningful? Basically, it seems that the folks lending the U.S. money are not looking for GDP growth exclusively, but something else more complicated. So what would be a better overall figure-of-merit X (which could include GDP as one of many factors)?
Interest payments as percent of tax receipts is also good. It shows how much of the tax receipts have to be used for interest payments, and what’s left over for the rest. But this is influenced also by interest rates. The next batch of data that I use for that will come out in March. This is through Q3:
Value added tax, anybody? I thought tariffs might work to reduce our deficit, but I guess we are not even going to be able to find out ,
When Quadros left Brazil 100 dollars US bought a two foot stack of 10000 qrusaro(sp) notes. That is a two foot stack of 10000 denominated Brazilian bank notes.
at a trillion a year, debt servicing flows into business and private usage. you can add munis and corporate servicing. Interest payments don’t just slide into nothingness.
Interest payments don’t existing in a vacuum either. You have to look at them in a context of tax receipts, which is what pays for interest payments. And tax receipts have been soaring thanks to capital gains taxes, tariffs, and income taxes. This is through Q3:
The economy has been run in reverse for decades. An increase in bank CDs shrinks GDP.
Economist John O’Donnell said of the U.S. Golden Era in Economics:
“increased money velocity financed about two-thirds of a growing GNP, while the increase in the actual quantity of money has finance only one-third.”
In other words, the ratio of the money supply to GNP has increased. Money is less potent than savings. The modeling today is where every dollar of R-gDp is now financed by new money.
During the U.S. Golden Era in Capitalism (not optimized with 3 recessions), the annual compounded rate of increase in our means-of-payment money supply was about 2 percent
It’s funny you don’t hear from the MMT people anymore since inflation undeniably came back.
When we have a recession, debt to GDP will go vertical!
With Trump wanting to increase defense spending by $500 billion, I suspect it may have something to do with juicing GDP to bring down this Debt to GDP number.
Awfully hard to vote against military spending.
