Economic growth was much hotter in Q3 than the advance estimate of GDP had indicated, on even hotter consumer spending and even more massive AI investment.

The private-sector domestic economy alone – without government, net exports, and inventory adjustment – grew by sizzling 5.8% annual rate in Q3, adjusted for inflation, the fastest private-sector growth rate since the economy reopened after covid, and beyond that, the hottest private-sector growth since 2003, according to today’s second estimate of “Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers,” which was part of today’s GDP release by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The advance estimate, released a month ago, had pegged the growth rate in Q3 at an already hot 4.9%.

It was driven by even hotter consumer spending growth (+4.2%) and white-hot private investment in “nonresidential fixed assets” (+16.1%), powered by the blistering AI investment boom.

This measure excludes government spending, imports and exports, and the change in inventories, and reflects the private domestic economy. It consists of consumer spending and private investment in fixed assets, and accounts for 88% of overall GDP.

The overall economy – including government, net exports and inventory adjustment – grew by an annual rate of 4.3% in Q3, adjusted for inflation, the hottest growth rate since Q3 2023, and about double the average growth rate over the past 20 years, according to today’s second estimate of “real” (inflation-adjusted) GDP.

The advance estimate, released a month ago, had pegged the overall GDP growth in Q3 at an already strong 3.4%.

The sizzling private domestic economy.

Consumer spending jumped by 4.2% in Q3, according to the second estimate, versus 3.8% as per the advance estimate for Q3 a month ago. All inflation-adjusted annual rates.

This is now the second quarter in a row of very strong consumer spending growth (4.2% in Q3 and 3.8% in Q2).

Consumer spending accounted for 69% of GDP.

The blue columns show the growth rates (left axis). The red line shows the inflation-adjusted dollars (right axis):

Private fixed investment spiked by 12.0% in Q3 as per the second estimate of GDP, versus 9.4% as per the advance estimate.

It has now booked three massive and accelerating growth rates in a row: 6.1% in Q1, 7.7% in Q2, and 12.0% in Q3, all annualized and adjusted for inflation.

This boom in private fixed investment was driven by nonresidential fixed investments: In big part by the AI investment boom in structures such as data centers, and equipment such as AI servers, electrical equipment, cooling equipment, power generation equipment, etc., plus intellectual property, such as AI subscriptions and software.

But “residential fixed investment” dropped in Q3, as the housing market faces a glut of new single-family and multifamily homes, and homebuilders and multifamily developers are being somewhat prudent.

Nonresidential fixed investments: +16.1% (v. advance estimate of +12.7%). Structures: +9.5% Equipment: +21.8% Intellectual property products: +13.6%.

fixed investments: +16.1% (v. advance estimate of +12.7%). Residential fixed investment: -3.4%.

Private fixed investment accounted for 19% of GDP.

A rate-hike economy: sizzling private-sector growth, hot inflation.

Economic growth in the US is being fueled in part by the AI investment boom that is plowing into the physical economy massive amounts of money, obtained from corporate cash on hand, from operating cash flow, from the issuance of new debt, and from the issuance of shares via astronomically priced IPOs and via share sales. Trillions of dollars have begun to flow from investors via the corporate sector into wide aspects of the economy.

It’s not surprising that amid this highly stimulated demand, inflation in October was the hottest since 2023, even when excluding the energy price spike.

The all-items PCE price index, also released today, rose by 3.8% year-over-year in October. The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, rose by 3.3%. And the core services PCE price index, the most worrisome of them (because when inflation spreads to services, it gets very hard to deal with) rose by 3.6%.

The Fed’s inflation target is 2%, and inflation rates are nearly double that, and are accelerating. The Fed needs to get on the ball. Here’s my analysis from earlier today: Inflation Refuses to Go Back into the Bottle: PCE Price Index Worst YoY since 2023, on Services, Electronics, Energy.

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