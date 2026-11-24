The business of selling used cars to people with a history of stiffing creditors, financing their loans inhouse, securitizing them, and selling the ABS to bond investors is not for the squeamish.

America’s Car-Mart, a dealer-lender chain specialized in selling used vehicles to subprime-rated customers and directly lending to them to fund their purchases, filed for prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy today. Five subsidiaries, including Colonial Auto Finance, Texas Car-Mart, Colonial Underwriting, and Auto Finance Investors also ⁠filed ​for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and ​requested joint administration of their cases

The company has agreed to sell substantially all its assets (not the corporation) to Cardinal Asset Holdings LLC, a privately held investment group formed specifically to acquire the assets of America’s Car-Mart, but will consider other higher bids, should they emerge.

The company said that under the deal, there would be enough funds to pay the unsecured trade creditors, but warns existing shareholders, which would be left holding the empty corporation, could get wiped out.

The CEO of Cardinal Asset Holdings, Tilman J. Falgout III, was chairman of America’s Car Mart until 2011. He is currently listed as Senior Executive Advisor at PE firm Brookside Equity Partners, and as Chairman of dealer chain Superior Auto Group.

After having closed 60 of its dealerships, America’s Car-Mart is down to 94 dealerships as of July 31, according to its quarterly filing with the SEC. These dealerships would remain open for business during the bankruptcy process.

Nothing goes to heck in a straight line: In December 2023, America’s Car-Mart confessed for the first time to massive problems, and its shares [CRMT] tanked that day by 21%, but had already been down substantially, and at that point, were down 61% from their all-time high ($174.52 on May 26, 2021, during the free-money era). Earlier that year, several PE firm owned subprime-specialized dealer-lenders had collapsed.

In November 2024, the shares of America’s Car-Mart entered our pantheon of Imploded Stocks, as they’d plunged over 70% from the all-time high. The minimum requirement to qualify is a drop of at least 70% from the more or less recent all-time high.

The following year, in October 2025, another big subprime-specialized dealer-lender chain, Tricolor, collapsed amid a mushroom cloud of fraud allegations by its Wall Street lenders.

The high-risk and potentially high-profit business of selling older used vehicles at very high prices and huge gross profits to people who have a history of stiffing their creditors (which is why they’re rated subprime), financing those sales via in-house loans with sky-high interest rates, packaging those subprime loans into Asset-Backed Securities, and selling the ABS slices (many are rated “A” or higher) to institutional bond investors is not for the squeamish.

America’s Car-Mart shares are now trading at about 31 cents.

What pushed the company into bankruptcy was a senior secured $300 million loan by Silver Point Capital. On June 19, the credit agreement was amended whereby America’s Car-Mart obtained temporary covenant relief in exchange for lender fees of up to $18 million.

The loan was then extended and covenant provisions were waved several more times while the company was looking for a buyer or new capital.

In the bankruptcy filing today, the company said that it has received a commitment of $60 million in new-money financing from existing lenders of the now defaulted $300 million senior secured loan, Silver Point Capital.

Silver Point Capital would provide the new $60 million in Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) financing in two draws. In addition, Silver Point Capital would provide “roll-up loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $65 million, plus all corresponding accrued and unpaid interest thereon through closing,” whereby $65 million of the defaulted $300 million loan, plus related interest, would be converted into a DIP loan.

DIP loans, which are provided to keep the company funded during the bankruptcy process, are super-senior to all other debts, and get paid off first if the company fails to emerge from bankruptcy.

Car-Mart’s DIP loans accrue interest at a rate of SOFR (currently about 3.90%) plus 10.50%, so about 14.4% currently. With each Fed rate hike, the rate moves up about 25 basis points.

Subprime dealer-lenders engage in a risky business.

And that business got a lot riskier when the Fed started raising its policy interest rates, which allowed investors to buy T-bills that currently earn over 4% and in 2023 earned over 5%. But ABS investors, who accepted a yield of 5% when T-bills were yielding near 0% in 2020 and 2021, demanded to be paid much higher yields than T-bill yields, which has made the exit pipeline for those loans from dealer-lenders’ books – the securitization of subprime-backed auto loans – more daunting, and some have had trouble selling their loans.

And overly aggressive and often reckless underwriting and risk-taking on the lending side has produced substantial credit losses that dealers or the ABS holders had to eat. And these subprime specialized dealers got squeezed from both sides.

Fitch tracks the default rates of these subprime-backed ABS. Amid aggressive and often reckless underwriting, those defaults reached new highs in 2025 and early 2026, made worse by the Tricolor bankruptcy as many of their customers stopped making payments when Tricolor collapsed.

The bankruptcy of America’s Car-Mart could drive the delinquency rate even higher for the same reason.

Last week, I discussed the State of Americans’ Auto Debt: Delinquencies, Loan Length, Amount Financed, Credit Scores, Balances, and Burden.

And it included this chart of Fitch’s delinquency rate of subprime loans that had been securitized into ABS (yellow line). The chart also shows the overall 60-plus day delinquency rate per Equifax, which includes subprime (1.50%, red line) but only goes back to 2020, and the prime delinquency rate per Fitch (0.49%, blue line).

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