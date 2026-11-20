But fears get exhausted, profit motive takes over, people buy sold-off stuff no matter how dubious, and there’ll be a bounce in AI stocks, maybe Monday.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There was fear in the markets on Friday, and also during the week. For months, everyone has been talking about the end of the AI bubble. And now the fear is that it’s not just idle talk anymore. Suddenly the pieces are starting to line up for all to see.
And everything tanked, stocks, especially semiconductor stocks, gold, silver, crypto… just about everything sold off today and during the week, everything except Treasury securities, which rallied.
The Nasdaq, where much of the action was, fell 5.3% on Friday, to 22,618, down by 10.0% during the week, down by 18.4% from the high on October 6, and down by 2.7% since beginning of 2026, but it’s still positive, if barely, year-over-year, and it’s not at the low of the year, that was in late March when it fell to 20,690 briefly, before rallying massively again and set a new high.
The S&P 500 index fell 3.7% today to 6,910, down by 8.6% for the week, and down by 11.9% from the high in early October. It’s still 1% in the green for the year, and up by 4.7% year-over-year.
The Anthropic IPO seems to have sapped the last bit of energy out of the stock market, and its shares fell 8.5% during regular hours on Friday, to $88.91, after having fallen through the IPO price of $85 a share during the day, before recovering a bit.
Nvidia’s shares started tanking in early October even before everyone and their dog was crawling all over the company for the scandal of a lifetime that keeps on spawning new scandals — and a lot more than just scandals. The company is in the process of getting vivisected.
And that’s a problem for the AI trade because Nvidia was at the core of the AI trade, at the core of all the circular financing. Nvidia sold the shovels into the gold rush, and charged huge amounts for those shovels and thereby made gigantic profits that hugely pushed up its stock price and generated enormous amounts of cash, but charged more for its shovels than its customers could afford, and to maintain its revenues and profits and stock price, it recycled these cash flows and added some commitments to help fund its customers so that they could afford its shovels at its sky-high prices…. That’s kind of the picturesque version. That system already started unraveling a while ago. And now the fear is that it will unravel entirely.
Nvidia’s stock plunged 14% on Friday to $125.53 at the close, down by 47% from the high on October 6. The seven-week plunge has unwound all the gains since June 2024. But there were other semiconductor stocks that were worse off.
Semiconductor bloodletting was bad today and during the week. But the semiconductor stocks had been plunging off their highs for months, interrupted by big bounces.
Our semis du jour: the plunges today, and from their respective highs:
- SanDisk -16.1% today, -73% from June high.
- Intel: -8.0% today, -64% from June high.
- Micron: -13.9% today, -51% from June high.
- Nvidia: -14.0% today, -47% from October high.
- Qualcomm: -7.5% today, -41% from June high.
- Broadcom: -12.2% today, -37% from June high.
- AMD: -13.3% today, -36% from October high.
- TSMC: -9.5% today, -35% from October high.
The x trillions that have vanished set everyone atwitter, the x trillion dollars in market value and therefore in portfolio value and in 401(k) value that have evaporated without a trace during this selloff, like a trillion here, a couple of trillions there, pretty soon you’re talking about some real money.
But on the way up, this trillion here, and those couple of trillions there just appeared out of nothing, and it was just normal, and how it’s supposed to be and always is, or whatever, and it was no big deal, and now those trillions have vanished again, because that’s how it goes with market value and portfolio value, but it does make people feel great and wealthy when those trillions appear, and shitty when they vanish. It does do that. And when a lot of it happens, it impacts consumer spending and the economy overall.
But… “Nothing goes to heck in a straight line.”
Other people have been waiting for this sell-off, cash in fist, to jump in and buy some beaten-up stuff, no matter how dubious. And that’s starting to line up.
The Cboe Volatility Index [VIX] – the so-called fear gauge – jumped to 40.03 intraday on Friday, and then backed off and ended the day at 35.89. A week ago, it was still below 20.
By tracking call and put options on the S&P 500, it shows the stock market’s expectation of 30-day forward-looking volatility for the S&P 500 Index. A big jump in the VIX like this is an indication of expected market turmoil, hence the “fear gauge.”
But fears get exhausted after a while, and the profit motive takes over, and people jump back into the fray to pick up some of the sold-off stuff, and then there’s a bounce, anything will do, even a dead-cat bounce allows the stock market to breathe. And there may have been enough fear today to trigger that.
Contrarians use a big jump in the VIX – it doubled this week – as buy signal for at least a short-term bounce.
Another indication was Friday’s after-hours trading, with many of the beaten-down semiconductor stocks, including Nvidia, trading higher by 2% or 3% or more afterhours.
Even the 10-year Treasury yield which had plunged during the day as Treasury prices had jumped as a result of the haven-trade, reversed in late trading and headed higher.
“Nothing goes to heck in a straight line” is the old WOLF STREET dictum. So we just might see that bounce in tech stocks next week, along with some unwind of the massive Treasury rally.
Gold and silver have already gotten hammered for much of the year after the huge years-long rally topped off by a proper mania had ended in late January.
Silver plunged 7.4% on Friday, to $41.08 per troy ounce, down by 16% during the week, and down by 66% from its all-time high in late January. It has unwound all the gains since July 2025. In terms of the price drop from the high earlier this year, it’s in the SanDisk and Intel category,
Gold dropped 4.0% on Friday, to $3,539 per troy ounce, down by 9% during the week, and by 37% from its all-time high, in the Broadcom category. The drop unwound the gains since August 2025.
Bitcoin dropped 14% this week to $58,761, which is where it had first been in March 2021, six-and-a-half years of massive volatility to nowhere, with no interest and no dividends. Since its peak in September 2025, it has dropped by over half.
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I am guessing even if a dead cat bounce happens on Monday, it will.be short-lived. 50% drops are insignificant with gains of 2-4x in such a short time. Plus expect more congressional scrutiny of chip sales and the AI industry even if Trump tries to bully US companies into keeping data centers in the US.
A 2x gain is erased by a 50% plunge. 1×2 = 2 *.5 = 1
Don’t most of the data centers go the Guess Who I Am, LLC route rather than the Brand Name, Inc. ?
What’s significant is that for months while the drop and rise back is happening, if you are buy and hold, then for those months you make nothing.
Bond holders make something, while you make nothing.
Bond holders can pay their heating bill, their car payment.
You however cannot sell your buy and hold stuff to deal with life emergencies. And if you do, you’re making the rich richer. The Love that!
And you are taking on all these risks, risks of a large bear market, risks of another Great Depression.
The risks of buying individual tech stocks is insane! They may not even exist or be worth much in a few years.
Micron was $60 billion at the beginning of 2025, then it went up to $1.2 trillion in 2026. Nvidia got lucky once that its graphics cards were well suited for Bitcoin mining (parallel hashing), and then stumbled into the middle of the AI rush for a similar reason (matrix multiplication). So they put a $6 trillion price tag on that. Madness of crowds.
I agree Nvidia was lucky with Bitcoin. They decided AI would be their future in about 2006, and then in 2013 basically bet everything on that. Bitcoin came along to save their bacon, until AI became more of a real thing. But Nvidia didn’t just get lucky that AI came along it was their prediction a long time ago.
There is a much bigger reason Nvidia i where it is. Nvidia has two proprietary moats in the AI world: it’s CUDA operating system and its massively parallel network interconnect busses. It’s like being Microsoft and Cisco together in 1995. Their chips aren’t really the special part. Nobody can compete with them.
A bounce Monday? Why?
Oh, I know this one. Because “nothing goes to heck in a straight line”.
My thoughts are in the article.
Dead Cat Bounce? Might be a good day for some day trading but NO ONE knows where this will end. As for treasuries, they will always be the safe refuge but with our 40 trillion in debt, even if the AI wipeout slows down inflation, the midterms all but guarantee more reckless federal spending so I would be wary of parking money there for other than short term. Maybe CD’s at this point til the dust settles.
If the midterms had gone the other way, the spending would be even worse. 1.5T rubber stamped war budget and who knows what else.
GattoPardo
The People did not want to end up in a hunger games dystopian reality. When of course one can just stop the rich from getting any richer.
Turn off the spigot.
Nvidia is the core to AI and was trading at 15 times earnings before the sell-off. Earnings may double next year. It sits at the foremost position in the next great technology leap in human history. I’m buying Monday.
Gamble on silicon commodities and you might make a ton of money or you might throw it into a cash furnace. Your call.
brace for impact, its gonna be a black monday. long overdue.
> Another indication was Friday’s after-hours trading, with many of the beaten-down semiconductor stocks, including Nvidia, trading higher by 2% or 3% or more afterhours.
Almost every day of the week, the intraday has been higher, only to open higher and then drop over the trading day. So this doesn’t say much about Monday (though I agree we are due for a bounce, but I said this all week long).
Might be shorts closing out their positions. They buy to return the borrowed shares.
The SEC investigating NVIDIA for accounting issues can’t be good news. Doesn’t mean they will find anything but if I owned the stock I might not be curious to wait and find out.
Tough day on the market, but no surprise. It was coming sooner or later. The eagle has landed. Maybe it could get worse, maybe not. I still believe that business creates value, so I continue to invest in the broad market. Perhaps rational valuations will ensue and we will return to boring and slowly profitable times.
Money comes and money goes. This is a good time to remember what really matters in life. For me, it’s a good cup of coffee in the morning, a hike in the forest, a couple of drinks on the weekend, a doctor visit with no bad news, and a happy wife and kids. Onward.
I was with you until the next to last item…
My wife decided to leave me because she couldn’t pull the trigger at selling NVIDIA at $240 and she is blaming me. I supposedly “made her” sell at $80 a couple of years back (which was just an advice and not an instruction) missing out on the gains until now, and she is now claiming that she was afraid to act at $240 due to my prior “bad suggestion.”
Cash in HYSA, retirement in G fund, no investments, no debt.
This feels different than a buy-the-dip setup. Sure, there could be a dead cat bounce, but the public and political headwinds are very strong, and the Nvidia story keeps unraveling.
The drop is so vicious. Makes you think it will be an huge drop and then a huge back up to new highs.
Unless this is a bear, but the drop is too steep for a prolonged bear.
Could be though, could be.
When APPL finally starts breaking, we’ll see a confidence drop and some panic selling. Right now, things are fairly contained to AI.
APPL is almost a commodity stock.
I have a $900 device in my pocket, that if it breaks I’ll be spending $1100 prob on a replacement.
knock 🪵
Aw man, no gold bugs or crypto bros?
It’s weird how stocks, crypto and gold all feel by the same amount. And silver more so. It’s almost like they are all part of the same speculative asset class.
#’s,have a fair amount of in hand gold/silver as part of a asset basket among others, and will buy more in hand if it drops say another 10% or so.
I will say hunting season is upon us,feel you short on fuel for said tools stock up a bit(a lot).
At some level, there is a cascading forced selling that occurs. If we are still well above that level in all markets, then you are right, there will be a bounce. If there are any markets that are very close to that forced selling level, then all bets are off, cf 1929. Maybe crypto is close, but you don’t know you are there until the cascading forced selling starts, cf 1929. Oh, and once forced selling starts, wherever it starts, it tends to expose the cracks in the dams of other markets, as people sell wherever they can to produce liquidity.
PS My opinion follows, maybe only worth an anachronistic 2 cents, given that pennies have fallen by the wayside:
Allowing significant market corrections would do the heavy lifting for the Fed for containing inflation. It has been needed ever since the start of the high-K divergence between high income and low income earner wealth accumulation, “K” being a destabilizingly large constant representing the logarithmic growth gap between the “barbell” wealth cohorts found in the financialized economy. Unfortunately, the financialized economy has finally started affecting the real world economy after about four decades of destructive dormancy.
Yes and hurt all the retirees and middle classes 401ks. The fed created this mess, if they’d just dealt with inflation in 2021 there’d be no bubble to deflate (similar to housing).
I’m so tired of hearing about the middle class 401(k)s. The average 401k is around $150k last I looked, and it skews high. For many of the average Joe, it won’t even pay for a year of old age health care. The negative effects of inflation have outweighed the gains average people have had in their retirement accounts. It’s a relatively small percentage that has enough in stocks, whether in a 401(k) or otherwise to make up for the inflation.
One more aside; The price of silver fell 57% between the beginning of 1929 and the end of 1932. The reason is that it could easily be traded for currency, and people were desperate for currency, so they were forced to liquidate. Gold has a pegged price to the dollar in 1929, so would trade more like silver now that the peg is lifted. Those who buy gold and silver “in case of collapse” may be in for a surprise if a colapse were to happen. Gold, silver, and crypto will all be desperately liquidated in an emergency — lots of sellers and very few buyers.
Maybe maybe nor!
if you believe central banks can’t read the tea keaves then maybe then your hypothesis could be sound!
Catch the falling knife. Go ahead, you can do it.
Tnx or 10 year USB yield only fell 20 basis points last week, that’s remarkable ice $move index the bond Vix spiked closing the week up 7.6%, yields are going higher!! I think we got chance of taking out the March lows next week in equities, spy Dia Iwm qqq semi, all of those 52 week lows are the next target for buy the dippers with brains their is no reason to risk capital before those levels. They are inevitable! last week we had a bunch stuff break next week the market could be next to break with circuit breakers. 7% drop level 1 13% level 2, 20% level 3 and it’s off for the day. Next week feels right before thanksgiving to have the circuit breaker event it’s almost like this is scripted for book. I saw clips of pundit talking about how no one expected this, as the kids say “Bruh” get smarter friends or read Wolf Street. $gold will test and see $3000, spy 630 $sox 7k all next week before turkey day? That’s my opinion. robinhood and coinbase are going to be in big trouble, clearinghouses are going to be stressed to clear trades when counterparties drop their basket and responsibility, debt is real paper, this illusion of floating wealth is just that it can flash away leaving leverage people and institutions bankrupt. This is the biggest bubble of all times, dot com and great financial crisis we’re a warm up for what’s coming, Nvda lied about how much money they made, it was house of cards of growth based on criminal deception. I didn’t even mention margin calls in retail traders inboxes and professionals too. Forced liquidation is real! That’s not an illusion
Thanks wolf for the articles and format. Level 2 circuit breaker is my guess plus or minus 1