But fears get exhausted, profit motive takes over, people buy sold-off stuff no matter how dubious, and there’ll be a bounce in AI stocks, maybe Monday.

There was fear in the markets on Friday, and also during the week. For months, everyone has been talking about the end of the AI bubble. And now the fear is that it’s not just idle talk anymore. Suddenly the pieces are starting to line up for all to see.

And everything tanked, stocks, especially semiconductor stocks, gold, silver, crypto… just about everything sold off today and during the week, everything except Treasury securities, which rallied.

The Nasdaq, where much of the action was, fell 5.3% on Friday, to 22,618, down by 10.0% during the week, down by 18.4% from the high on October 6, and down by 2.7% since beginning of 2026, but it’s still positive, if barely, year-over-year, and it’s not at the low of the year, that was in late March when it fell to 20,690 briefly, before rallying massively again and set a new high.

The S&P 500 index fell 3.7% today to 6,910, down by 8.6% for the week, and down by 11.9% from the high in early October. It’s still 1% in the green for the year, and up by 4.7% year-over-year.

The Anthropic IPO seems to have sapped the last bit of energy out of the stock market, and its shares fell 8.5% during regular hours on Friday, to $88.91, after having fallen through the IPO price of $85 a share during the day, before recovering a bit.

Nvidia’s shares started tanking in early October even before everyone and their dog was crawling all over the company for the scandal of a lifetime that keeps on spawning new scandals — and a lot more than just scandals. The company is in the process of getting vivisected.

And that’s a problem for the AI trade because Nvidia was at the core of the AI trade, at the core of all the circular financing. Nvidia sold the shovels into the gold rush, and charged huge amounts for those shovels and thereby made gigantic profits that hugely pushed up its stock price and generated enormous amounts of cash, but charged more for its shovels than its customers could afford, and to maintain its revenues and profits and stock price, it recycled these cash flows and added some commitments to help fund its customers so that they could afford its shovels at its sky-high prices…. That’s kind of the picturesque version. That system already started unraveling a while ago. And now the fear is that it will unravel entirely.

Nvidia’s stock plunged 14% on Friday to $125.53 at the close, down by 47% from the high on October 6. The seven-week plunge has unwound all the gains since June 2024. But there were other semiconductor stocks that were worse off.

Semiconductor bloodletting was bad today and during the week. But the semiconductor stocks had been plunging off their highs for months, interrupted by big bounces.

Our semis du jour: the plunges today, and from their respective highs:

SanDisk -16.1% today, -73% from June high.

Intel: -8.0% today, -64% from June high.

Micron: -13.9% today, -51% from June high.

Nvidia: -14.0% today, -47% from October high.

Qualcomm: -7.5% today, -41% from June high.

Broadcom: -12.2% today, -37% from June high.

AMD: -13.3% today, -36% from October high.

TSMC: -9.5% today, -35% from October high.

The x trillions that have vanished set everyone atwitter, the x trillion dollars in market value and therefore in portfolio value and in 401(k) value that have evaporated without a trace during this selloff, like a trillion here, a couple of trillions there, pretty soon you’re talking about some real money.

But on the way up, this trillion here, and those couple of trillions there just appeared out of nothing, and it was just normal, and how it’s supposed to be and always is, or whatever, and it was no big deal, and now those trillions have vanished again, because that’s how it goes with market value and portfolio value, but it does make people feel great and wealthy when those trillions appear, and shitty when they vanish. It does do that. And when a lot of it happens, it impacts consumer spending and the economy overall.

But… “Nothing goes to heck in a straight line.”

Other people have been waiting for this sell-off, cash in fist, to jump in and buy some beaten-up stuff, no matter how dubious. And that’s starting to line up.

The Cboe Volatility Index [VIX] – the so-called fear gauge – jumped to 40.03 intraday on Friday, and then backed off and ended the day at 35.89. A week ago, it was still below 20.

By tracking call and put options on the S&P 500, it shows the stock market’s expectation of 30-day forward-looking volatility for the S&P 500 Index. A big jump in the VIX like this is an indication of expected market turmoil, hence the “fear gauge.”

But fears get exhausted after a while, and the profit motive takes over, and people jump back into the fray to pick up some of the sold-off stuff, and then there’s a bounce, anything will do, even a dead-cat bounce allows the stock market to breathe. And there may have been enough fear today to trigger that.

Contrarians use a big jump in the VIX – it doubled this week – as buy signal for at least a short-term bounce.

Another indication was Friday’s after-hours trading, with many of the beaten-down semiconductor stocks, including Nvidia, trading higher by 2% or 3% or more afterhours.

Even the 10-year Treasury yield which had plunged during the day as Treasury prices had jumped as a result of the haven-trade, reversed in late trading and headed higher.

“Nothing goes to heck in a straight line” is the old WOLF STREET dictum. So we just might see that bounce in tech stocks next week, along with some unwind of the massive Treasury rally.

Gold and silver have already gotten hammered for much of the year after the huge years-long rally topped off by a proper mania had ended in late January.

Silver plunged 7.4% on Friday, to $41.08 per troy ounce, down by 16% during the week, and down by 66% from its all-time high in late January. It has unwound all the gains since July 2025. In terms of the price drop from the high earlier this year, it’s in the SanDisk and Intel category,

Gold dropped 4.0% on Friday, to $3,539 per troy ounce, down by 9% during the week, and by 37% from its all-time high, in the Broadcom category. The drop unwound the gains since August 2025.

Bitcoin dropped 14% this week to $58,761, which is where it had first been in March 2021, six-and-a-half years of massive volatility to nowhere, with no interest and no dividends. Since its peak in September 2025, it has dropped by over half.

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