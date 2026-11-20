In another 13 bigger cities, prices fell by 9% to 10%. The one that escaped this list: San Francisco, where AI mania tentacles reached mid-tier home prices.

The downdraft is spreading. Prices of mid-tier single-family homes have dropped by 11% to 26% seasonally adjusted in these 18 bigger cities and counties through October, from their respective peaks mostly in mid-2022 and two in 2024.

Each of these 18 markets has its own chart and more data further below.

New on this list are San Antonio, TX, and Glendale, AZ, whose price drops in October moved them up from the “-10% or less” camp.

Mid-tier single-family home prices down 11-26% from peak City/County From peak Year of peak 1 Austin TX -26% 2022 2 Oakland CA -22% 2022 3 New Orleans LA -20% 2022 4 Lee County, incl. Cape Coral, Fort Myers FL -18% 2022 5 Birmingham AL -17% 2022 6 Sarasota County FL -16% 2022 7 McKinney TX -14% 2022 8 Manhattan NY -14% 2022 9 Hayward CA -13% 2022 10 Washington DC -12% 2022 11 Denver CO -12% 2022 12 Contra Costa County (East Bay) CA -12% 2022 13 Phoenix AZ -11% 2022 14 Aurora CO -11% 2024 15 Collier County (Naples) FL -11% 2024 16 San Antonio TX -11% 2022 17 Glendale AZ -11% 2022 18 Fort Worth TX -11% 2022

Texas has four entries on this list: the #1 Austin, McKinney (-14%), San Antonio (-11%), and Fort Worth (-11%).

Florida has three markets on this list: Lee County which includes Cape Coral and Fort Myers (-18%); Sarasota County (-16%), and Collier County which includes Naples -11%).

California has three markets on the list: #2 Oakland (-22%); Hayward (-13%) in the San Francisco Bay Area; and Contra Costa County (-12%), the third-largest county in the 9-county San Francisco Bay Area, comprising Concord, Antioch, Pittsburg, Walnut Creek, Richmond, San Ramon, and many other smaller cities.

The one that escaped from the list: San Francisco – where Anthropic, OpenAI, and many other AI startups are headquartered – had been #4 on this list in July 2025 with a decline of 15%. But AI mania’s tentacles had already started reaching the housing market back then, generating headlines about a “mansion shortage,” as the sudden AI billionaires and multimillionaires – based on their equity in privately held companies – were trying to blow some of this money by chasing down an appropriate shelter. And in the second half of 2025, the mansion shortage trickled down to the mid-tier market that we’re tracking here, and mid-tier prices began to spike (and rents too).

San Francisco escaped from this list earlier this year, and in October, mid-tier prices spiked by 2.4% from September seasonally adjusted, and by 18.7% year-over-year to a new high, the first since April 2022. The price index is up by 305% since 2000.

This list here of single-family homes complements our list of the condo market that has faced substantially deeper and worsening troubles: Oh Dear, Condo Prices Dropped by 15% to 34% in 40 Bigger Markets Already, and by 8% to 14% in another 28 Markets

Were single-family home prices dropped by 10% or less:

There are many other bigger cities where mid-tier single-family home prices have declined from their respective peaks in prior years, but haven’t reached the -11% line yet. Below are 39 of them.

In the selection below, 13 cities had price drops of 9% or 10% from their respective peaks in 2022 or 2024.

Boston has been moving up in this list below. In April, it wasn’t even on this list. In July, it was #36, with a decline of 4% from the peak in June 2025. Prices have continued to decline, including by 0.8% in October, and are now down 7% from the peak in June 2025, advancing Boston to #18 on this list.

Mid-tier single-family home prices down 10% or less from peak City From peak Year of peak 1 Chandler AZ -10% 2022 2 Memphis TN -10% 2022 3 Detroit MI -10% 2022 4 Frisco TX -10% 2022 5 St. Petersburg FL -10% 2024 6 Seattle WA -10% 2022 7 Mesa AZ -9% 2022 8 Garland TX -9% 2024 9 Sacramento CA -9% 2022 10 Portland OR -9% 2022 11 Gilbert AZ -9% 2022 12 Plano TX -9% 2024 13 Colorado Springs CO -9% 2022 14 Stockton CA -8% 2022 15 Arlington TX -7% 2022 16 Katy TX -7% 2022 17 Dallas TX -7% 2024 18 Boston MA -7% 2025 19 Atlanta GA -6% 2022 20 Fremont CA -6% 2025 21 Durham NC -6% 2024 22 Port Saint Lucie FL -6% 2022 23 Lakeland FL -6% 2024 24 Tampa FL -6% 2024 25 Houston TX -6% 2024 26 Tucson AZ -6% 2024 27 Orlando FL -5% 2024 28 Salt Lake City UT -5% 2022 29 Jacksonville FL -5% 2024 30 Spokane WA -5% 2022 31 Las Vegas NV -5% 2025 32 San Jose CA -5% 2025 33 Henderson NV -5% 2022 34 Raleigh NC -5% 2022 35 Boise ID -5% 2022 36 Baltimore MD -4% 2025 37 Nashville TN -4% 2023 38 San Diego CA -4% 2024 39 Los Angeles CA -4% 2024

Methodology and data: These prices are seasonally adjusted three-month averages of single-family mid-tier homes in “cities” or “counties.” All data here are from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. These are not median prices.

Across the US, sales of single-family homes have plunged to the lowest level since October 2010, during the depth of the housing bust. And supply has soared to the highest level since 2014.

The 18 bigger cities with price declines of 11% to 26%:

The metrics in each table from left to right for mid-tier single-family home prices: decline from the peak, month-over-month change (MoM), year-over-year change (YoY), and the remaining increase since January 2000.

Austin, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -26% 0.3% -2.5% 157%

Oakland, City, Single-Family Home Prices From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -22% 0.7% 3.2% 291%

New Orleans, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2007 -20% 0.4% -1.2% 103%

Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers), FL, Single-Family Home Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -18% 0.1% -2.5% 183%

Birmingham, AL, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2002 -17% 0.0% -2.7% 32%

Sarasota County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -16% 0.5% -0.4% 213%

McKinney, TX, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -14% 0.0% -4.8% 146%

Manhattan (New York County), NY, Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -14% 0.1% 3.1% 338%

Hayward, CA, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -13% 0.1% -2% 263%

Washington D.C., Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -12% 0.1% 0.1% 274%

Denver, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -12% 0.0% -1.7% 205%

Contra Costa County, SF Bay Area, CA, Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -12% 0.2% 0.0% 191%

Phoenix, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% -0.1% -1.0% 242%

Aurora, CO, City, Single-Family Home Prices From May 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% -0.1% -2.4% 188%

Collier County (incl. Naples), FL, Single-Family Home Prices From Mar 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% 0.4% 0.1% 243%

San Antonio, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% -0.1% -2.2% 145%

Glendale, AZ, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% -0.2% -1.2% 222%

Fort Worth, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% 0.0% -1.5% 184%

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