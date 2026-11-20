In another 13 bigger cities, prices fell by 9% to 10%. The one that escaped this list: San Francisco, where AI mania tentacles reached mid-tier home prices.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The downdraft is spreading. Prices of mid-tier single-family homes have dropped by 11% to 26% seasonally adjusted in these 18 bigger cities and counties through October, from their respective peaks mostly in mid-2022 and two in 2024.
Each of these 18 markets has its own chart and more data further below.
New on this list are San Antonio, TX, and Glendale, AZ, whose price drops in October moved them up from the “-10% or less” camp.
|Mid-tier single-family home prices down 11-26% from peak
|City/County
|From peak
|Year of peak
|1
|Austin
|TX
|-26%
|2022
|2
|Oakland
|CA
|-22%
|2022
|3
|New Orleans
|LA
|-20%
|2022
|4
|Lee County, incl. Cape Coral, Fort Myers
|FL
|-18%
|2022
|5
|Birmingham
|AL
|-17%
|2022
|6
|Sarasota County
|FL
|-16%
|2022
|7
|McKinney
|TX
|-14%
|2022
|8
|Manhattan
|NY
|-14%
|2022
|9
|Hayward
|CA
|-13%
|2022
|10
|Washington
|DC
|-12%
|2022
|11
|Denver
|CO
|-12%
|2022
|12
|Contra Costa County (East Bay)
|CA
|-12%
|2022
|13
|Phoenix
|AZ
|-11%
|2022
|14
|Aurora
|CO
|-11%
|2024
|15
|Collier County (Naples)
|FL
|-11%
|2024
|16
|San Antonio
|TX
|-11%
|2022
|17
|Glendale
|AZ
|-11%
|2022
|18
|Fort Worth
|TX
|-11%
|2022
Texas has four entries on this list: the #1 Austin, McKinney (-14%), San Antonio (-11%), and Fort Worth (-11%).
Florida has three markets on this list: Lee County which includes Cape Coral and Fort Myers (-18%); Sarasota County (-16%), and Collier County which includes Naples -11%).
California has three markets on the list: #2 Oakland (-22%); Hayward (-13%) in the San Francisco Bay Area; and Contra Costa County (-12%), the third-largest county in the 9-county San Francisco Bay Area, comprising Concord, Antioch, Pittsburg, Walnut Creek, Richmond, San Ramon, and many other smaller cities.
The one that escaped from the list: San Francisco – where Anthropic, OpenAI, and many other AI startups are headquartered – had been #4 on this list in July 2025 with a decline of 15%. But AI mania’s tentacles had already started reaching the housing market back then, generating headlines about a “mansion shortage,” as the sudden AI billionaires and multimillionaires – based on their equity in privately held companies – were trying to blow some of this money by chasing down an appropriate shelter. And in the second half of 2025, the mansion shortage trickled down to the mid-tier market that we’re tracking here, and mid-tier prices began to spike (and rents too).
San Francisco escaped from this list earlier this year, and in October, mid-tier prices spiked by 2.4% from September seasonally adjusted, and by 18.7% year-over-year to a new high, the first since April 2022. The price index is up by 305% since 2000.
This list here of single-family homes complements our list of the condo market that has faced substantially deeper and worsening troubles: Oh Dear, Condo Prices Dropped by 15% to 34% in 40 Bigger Markets Already, and by 8% to 14% in another 28 Markets
Were single-family home prices dropped by 10% or less:
There are many other bigger cities where mid-tier single-family home prices have declined from their respective peaks in prior years, but haven’t reached the -11% line yet. Below are 39 of them.
In the selection below, 13 cities had price drops of 9% or 10% from their respective peaks in 2022 or 2024.
Boston has been moving up in this list below. In April, it wasn’t even on this list. In July, it was #36, with a decline of 4% from the peak in June 2025. Prices have continued to decline, including by 0.8% in October, and are now down 7% from the peak in June 2025, advancing Boston to #18 on this list.
|Mid-tier single-family home prices down 10% or less from peak
|City
|From peak
|Year of peak
|1
|Chandler
|AZ
|-10%
|2022
|2
|Memphis
|TN
|-10%
|2022
|3
|Detroit
|MI
|-10%
|2022
|4
|Frisco
|TX
|-10%
|2022
|5
|St. Petersburg
|FL
|-10%
|2024
|6
|Seattle
|WA
|-10%
|2022
|7
|Mesa
|AZ
|-9%
|2022
|8
|Garland
|TX
|-9%
|2024
|9
|Sacramento
|CA
|-9%
|2022
|10
|Portland
|OR
|-9%
|2022
|11
|Gilbert
|AZ
|-9%
|2022
|12
|Plano
|TX
|-9%
|2024
|13
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|-9%
|2022
|14
|Stockton
|CA
|-8%
|2022
|15
|Arlington
|TX
|-7%
|2022
|16
|Katy
|TX
|-7%
|2022
|17
|Dallas
|TX
|-7%
|2024
|18
|Boston
|MA
|-7%
|2025
|19
|Atlanta
|GA
|-6%
|2022
|20
|Fremont
|CA
|-6%
|2025
|21
|Durham
|NC
|-6%
|2024
|22
|Port Saint Lucie
|FL
|-6%
|2022
|23
|Lakeland
|FL
|-6%
|2024
|24
|Tampa
|FL
|-6%
|2024
|25
|Houston
|TX
|-6%
|2024
|26
|Tucson
|AZ
|-6%
|2024
|27
|Orlando
|FL
|-5%
|2024
|28
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|-5%
|2022
|29
|Jacksonville
|FL
|-5%
|2024
|30
|Spokane
|WA
|-5%
|2022
|31
|Las Vegas
|NV
|-5%
|2025
|32
|San Jose
|CA
|-5%
|2025
|33
|Henderson
|NV
|-5%
|2022
|34
|Raleigh
|NC
|-5%
|2022
|35
|Boise
|ID
|-5%
|2022
|36
|Baltimore
|MD
|-4%
|2025
|37
|Nashville
|TN
|-4%
|2023
|38
|San Diego
|CA
|-4%
|2024
|39
|Los Angeles
|CA
|-4%
|2024
Methodology and data: These prices are seasonally adjusted three-month averages of single-family mid-tier homes in “cities” or “counties.” All data here are from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. These are not median prices.
Across the US, sales of single-family homes have plunged to the lowest level since October 2010, during the depth of the housing bust. And supply has soared to the highest level since 2014.
The 18 bigger cities with price declines of 11% to 26%:
The metrics in each table from left to right for mid-tier single-family home prices: decline from the peak, month-over-month change (MoM), year-over-year change (YoY), and the remaining increase since January 2000.
|Austin, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-26%
|0.3%
|-2.5%
|157%
|Oakland, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-22%
|0.7%
|3.2%
|291%
|New Orleans, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2007
|-20%
|0.4%
|-1.2%
|103%
|Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers), FL, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-18%
|0.1%
|-2.5%
|183%
|Birmingham, AL, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2002
|-17%
|0.0%
|-2.7%
|32%
|Sarasota County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|0.5%
|-0.4%
|213%
|McKinney, TX, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-14%
|0.0%
|-4.8%
|146%
|Manhattan (New York County), NY, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-14%
|0.1%
|3.1%
|338%
|Hayward, CA, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|0.1%
|-2%
|263%
|Washington D.C., Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|274%
|Denver, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|0.0%
|-1.7%
|205%
|Contra Costa County, SF Bay Area, CA, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|0.2%
|0.0%
|191%
|Phoenix, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|-0.1%
|-1.0%
|242%
|Aurora, CO, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From May 2024 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|-0.1%
|-2.4%
|188%
|Collier County (incl. Naples), FL, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Mar 2024 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|243%
|San Antonio, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|145%
|Glendale, AZ, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|-0.2%
|-1.2%
|222%
|Fort Worth, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|0.0%
|-1.5%
|184%
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San Diego is 4% but there are some spectacular revisions because sellers were completely delusional, including builders.
You’re talking about big reductions of asking prices before the homes are sold. Asking prices are figments of the seller’s imagination. Price reductions are efforts to get those figments of the seller’s imagination closer to reality.
But here in this article, I track actual prices. Actual prices are established only when there is an actual sale, where there is a meeting of the minds between buyer and seller on a price, and they sign everything, and pay for everything, and borrow whatever is needed, and all the details get completed and the deal closes. After it closes, it becomes an actual sale with an actual price.
This data here is about prices established at closed transactions, based on all sources, including property tax records.
So the property you linked (I deleted the link), if it sells at all, will show up in the data at the final transaction price. If it doesn’t sell, it will not show up in this home-price data at all, though it will show up in the “supply” data.
Aspirational pricing is my term for, “Asking prices (that) are figments of the seller’s imagination.”
I won’t list the address, but as I commented a while back, a mid-century modern home on the St Paul side of the Mississippi River went on the market in June. Aspirational listing price was $3.25 M. A few weeks later, the price was dropped to $2.85 M.
Next, it went down to $2.5 M. It was briefly removed from the market, but in a few days it was back and listed again at 2.5. Finally, on October 2nd, the listing was reduced to $2.25 M. Yeah, a cool million dollars below the aspirational mirage of four months earlier.
A week after the final price reduction was posted, a pending sale was made. Closing was on November 2nd. Final tally at $2.20 M.
That, my friends, is the number for, “this home-price data.”
@ Prairie Rider,
Aspirational pricing is one polite term. Another is entitlement pricing. After all, my neighbor got this much four years ago for their similar house. Why shouldn’t I get the same or more? After all, real estate always increases in value, right?
What I’m not sure of is why many sellers agree to list their homes under entitlement asking prices just to have them sit on the market. Then they begin the slo-mo price slide you described.
I’m wondering if the agents in their desperation are talking the sellers into these dream world initial listing prices. Either that or the seller truly has the previously mentioned entitlement attitude.
An agent has only their time to lose while the seller loses both money (in terms of opportunity cost for what they could have done with the home sale funds from a faster sale) and time.
The sucker fishing expedition continues. Still not a good time to buy IMHO.
Looks like SD, LA and OC are the winners so far in this Mexican stand off…wonder if this will be tick tock before those markets get to see the Wilde E Coyote just like Austin down the road or they will end up stand off long enough in time to catch the next turn around…it will be an interesting chapter in history for sure
Democrats promised to lower prices.
Prices of stocks, bonds. crypto, real estate are down.
I’m wondering if Wolf is waiting for equity markets to stabilize before putting out a special article for this bloodbath.
No but I can’t do everything simultaneously at once all at the same time together in one fell swoop. I’m an analog guy. One thing after another.
I wouldn’t have it any other way. A refreshing sight in a sea of tokens.
Yes, and it is good. Asset price overvaluation leads to consumer price inflation via the wealth effect. Given only 10% of the population owns 90% of the equities, it’s a great result for the bulk of the population.
I hope stocks continue dropping. The recent drop barely rubbed off YTD gains thus far. Stocks remain overpriced.
If nothing else, it would be good for “investors” to realize they’re not entitled to have 15-20% gains every year, that there may actually, SHUDDER, be down years!
A generation of investors have only known the benefits of QE.
More evidence of the Bernanke Federal Reserve house price inflation curve and now the expected bust. 14 years of ndgative real interest rates.
Prices of single family homes need to fall 80% to 90% and following these little blips down is like watching paint dry on a wet wall. When they hit 10% to 20% of current prices, then it would be somewhat interesting to see what they land at around the country.
Selling prices of estates in coastal OC are still making records. For listings in the sub 5 mill range, transaction prices are still near highs, however the days on market have gotten considerably stretched. I am in Laguna Beach. We will certainly see if mortgage rate increases will bring sales down, however, still a lot of foreign cash-money buying in, rate increases and strength of the economy notwithstanding.
Home prices falling 90% would be insane. Demand would have to be wiped off the map…literally. As in a lot of the population dying unexpectedly. We have so much money out there now I don’t see how it’s possible for prices to drop 90%.
“…I don’t see how it’s possible for prices to drop 90%.”
You don’t see it because it isn’t really there. I think you’ve been tricked into feeding a troll.
A ‘normal’ nice house in Southern California now is around $2.5 million. A 90% drop in price would bring it to $225,000 and the original cost on many of these houses built in the 1950s was around $35,000 which would mean the appreciation on these depreciating assets (houses) is still around 650%. Get it now?
I don’t see it either. In the twin cities here, an older 4000sf home with a 3 car garage, built in the 60s or 70s might go for $600k. But to build the same house today would run $800 – $900k. I can’t speak for other markets but I think existing homes in the twin cities are already discounted.
love to see this. which cities have the best cap rate opportunities for one to 4 family units, i wonder?
Seems very slow. Can’t we do it like Nvidia — half off in 6 weeks. Nvidia (this one is for the history books) lost $2.7 trillion in 6 weeks. Ouch. That’s $80 billion every single trading day. Bessent was trying to save the Treasury market with $4 billion.
Fun fact: Nvidia replaced Enron in the S&P 500 in 2001. Enron was $70 Billion stock at its peak.
thanks for the tidbit, i am guessing NVDA accounting is a hot mess too. if its too good to be true? will see if their money is real to purchase 210B stock buyback on their docket, it may not be. that’s huge!
seems like most everything closed at bounce or crash for Monday. Will see if Williams from the NY fed is on CNBC before the market open giving word of encouragement, :) if not I am guessing the latter.
Fast and furious. if the housing market is the tell, fast and furious. support is support until it gives and i see some support. Maybe or not.
Have a good weekend!
LOL…I think now we all know what Jensen’s little Huang is worth….in the trillions apparently
Oh look at everyone in Denver holding onto their 2021 prices and hope as inventory keeps going up, the influx of high income remote workers is gone, high income businesses are leaving the city…and another bad snow winter coming. Enjoying this sunny beautiful almost 70 degree November day today.
Realtor hype and propaganda was strong here the last decade.
Denver & burbs have ALWAYS been a “Boom or Bust”
I know, Lived there in 60-64, 67-70, 79-89 (Shale Oil?) and on & on.
Since you pushed many of your readers into the AI bubble, when are you going to tell them to get out?
🤣❤️🍻 You won the internet.
Have you EVER read anything on this site? In know the answer: NO. I’ve been talking about buying effing long-term Treasuries and TIPS. My site full of articles about Treasuries, and there’s another one coming this weekend. I’ve said publicly here many times that this AI bubble in stocks will go like the Dotcom bubble, and that the internet is what it is today because of the Dotcom bubble, and that AI will be similar but the stock bubble will implode. I’ve said publicly here that I own no stocks at all, and that I’m “out the wazoo bearish” on stocks. I’ve been accused of being way too bearish. They don’t make idiots like you anymore.
I still crack up every time I hear the term “mansion shortage”
It may be true… but still sounds silly.
First world problems for sure
Haha
It’s supposed to be silly. But it’s true.
Yeah… for sure
Asset price bubbles, and the pigmen who create them, are a scourge upon society.
I will not start to stress until there is a yacht and caviar shortage….
Who knows what is next if that comes.
Haha
Wolf, do you have the same graph available from the “ The 18 bigger cities with price declines of 11% to 26%” section for Boston?
I have a sudden urge to make some popcorn. Weird.
I was going to say, Patience, it’ll show up in the “X bigger cities” list by early next year, or come up with something funny about it costing $1,000 a pop, or whatever. But what the heck, it’s Friday night, and sometimes popcorn gets stale because there’s now show, so here it is.
That’s a pretty steep decline:
So there is one outlier in the cesspool of housing markets – San Francisco? And it’s being propped up by vastly overvalued AI and tech companies?
We’re in for big trouble. Wake me up when the nightmare is over.
I live in Fort Myers and I am in the thick of this downturn in the housing market. One of the contributing factors is a lot of new home development in the Western and Northern parts of Cape Coral. A lot of these new developments were planned during the boom of the pandemic and are now coming on the market. Builders, eager to unload inventory, are offering steep discounts, upgrades and financing incentives in order to move these homes. Existing homes are not able to match these offers. Something similar is happening just 40 miles South in Naples, but to a lesser extent. Their demographics are different. The rich live along the coast in Naples, West of I-75 and poor live on the East side of I-75 towards the Everglades. All the development is happening East and Northeast of Naples proper. I’ve lived in SW Florida for 9.5 years and in Florida for almost 31 years. I’ve watched the growth and change happen in real time. Florida real estate is very cyclical. Cheers.