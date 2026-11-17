The no-matter-what-the-costs AI data center investment boom is part of it. Energy is part of it. Capital goods are part of it. Consumer goods are part of it. Inflation spreads.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Prices of imported computers, peripherals, and semiconductors spiked by 3.6% in October from September and by 26.9% year-over-year. Tariffs are not included in these import prices; they come on top of it. The price spike started in April 2025.
These products include the semiconductors and GPUs for the AI data center buildout. AI companies are engaged in a no-matter-what-the-costs race to get there first, wherever that may be, and they’ve become a major force behind the second wave of inflation. But these products are also laptops and other electronic devices and equipment that consumers and businesses end up buying, where costs do matter.
The horrendous price spike is that much scarier because electronics have a history of getting more powerful for the same or lower price, as technologies and manufacturing methods improved, and they have put downward pressure on overall inflation indices over the years that had largely been powered by higher inflation in services.
This downward trend is visible in the chart above, from the earlier years through the bottom at the end of 2020. At the beginning of 2021, prices started soaring in the first wave of inflation as a surge of demand from global stimulus money smacked into tangled-up supply chains. By late 2022, the shortages of electronics were over, and prices declined again, following the historic pattern of lower prices. This decline was also visible in consumer inflation measures for electronics. And that would have been it. But then the price-insensitive data-center investment boom came along.
That reversal to substantially fueling inflation in goods prices for businesses and consumers, after being a downward force in the inflation dynamics in 2023 to mid-2025, and in the years before the pandemic, puts that spike into a very worrisome light.
The year-over-year calculation: A year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reports this data, did not produce an index value for October 2025 due to the government shutdown at the time, and that base for year-over-year comparisons is now missing.
The standard way around a missing data point is figure the mean of the month before it and after it. In this case, the sum of the index value for September 2025 (48.00) and November 2025 (48.30%), divided by 2, to approximate October 2025 (calculated index value 48.15), from which to figure the year-over-year percentage change to the index value of October 2026 (61.10). So +26.9% year-over-year.
Import prices of all manufactured goods spiked by 0.8% month-to-month, and by 7.2% year-over-year (see above year-over-year calculation), driven by the spike in computers and electronic products.
Overall import prices spiked by 1.1% in October from September, and by 9.1% year-over-year (see above year-over-year calculation).
Price increases were spread widely across categories — petroleum products, manufactured goods, capital goods, electronics, industrial supplies and materials, finished metals related to durable goods, consumer products…. Only food products remained calm.
In terms of the price spike of energy products: The US is the largest natural gas, petroleum, and petroleum products producer in the world, and a huge net exporter of those products – exporting more than importing, including importing crude oil to refine it and then exporting the value-added products. And so overall, the US benefits from higher energy prices, and they cause mini-booms in the oil patch, and manufacturers that sell equipment to the oil patch, though consumers moan and groan. But that’s not the case with electronics.
Folks, we’re looking at another aspect of the dynamics of the second wave of inflation that we have already seen in the Producer Price Index (PPI +6.5% year-over-year) and in the Consumer Price Index (CPI +4.0% year-over-year).
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I am just waiting to see what it takes to take a bite out of consumer demand because inflation sure hasn’t. It probably will take a painful recession to put the genie back in the bottle.
People do get inflation raises.
Another excellent data exposition. Thank you!
PS. We’re really feeling the uptick in producer prices in our small retail business. Haven’t raised prices yet… but
Same electronics inflation trend in Canada, although compared to what we paid for stuff 40 years ago they’re still giving it away. A while ago I needed a print cartridge and found it cheaper to buy an entire new printer than just a cartridge. I wanted a new speaker set for my laptop this week and it was so cheap I didn’t look twice….just read some reports and reviews about specs and quality. Should arrive at my house, tomorrow.
The petroleum imports that are refined in US mostly landlocked Western Canada Select from Alberta as a lot of production has been landlocked from the beginning. The total is 62% of all US imports approx 4 million bbl per day come from Canada. However, just under 1 million bbl per day from additional production now exported through Vancouver just this year (..to the Asian market.) And another new pipeline is being fast tracked on the same route and lobbying is currently being done for a north coast version. Furthermore, an additional proposed line floated for Churchill Manitoba and more lines to head east for domestic supplies and the European market. Also, lots of new LNG under construction for both Asia and Europe markets.
This has all been fast tracked this past year due to the low prices received being landlocked, and the current trade tariffs and threats. Today Carney stated if CUSMA/USMCA not renewed other auto manufacturing will be set up in place of NA majors in Ontario including Chinese vehicles provided parts are made here. “No kit cars”, were his words.
” According to the Global Affairs Canada State of Trade Report, Canadian exports to non-U.S. markets surged by 11.1%, raising the non-U.S. share of total Canadian exports to 32.8%—the highest level in over four decades (since 1981).
Today Carney also announced renewed seafood exports to China as well as pork and other veg crops. New lumber markets ongoing.
I mention the above as it has been free trade that has provided affordable products for all consumers over the last 30 years.
The US is just fine with Canada exporting whatever it wants to China. Canada can also keep all its landlocked oil and eat it, as far as we’re concerned. The reason why refineries in the US are buying it is because it’s the cheapest oil on earth for those refineries. Western Canadian Select ($73.37 a barrel) trades for $11 a barrel less than West Texas Intermediate ($84.57 currently). The reason Canada is spending billions of dollars on building and expanding pipelines to the Pacific is to arbitrage away the discount.
This is an inflationary age. Inflation destroys the value of bonds, even 1-3 years bond funds get crushed. I tried to hide out in some preferred stocks and funds, but that didn’t work out too well. I just harvested
my preferred bond losses to offset my capital gains for my 2026 taxes.
This dynamic isn’t done — indeed, it get’s embedded in the economic system. The budget deficit is a promise that it will only get worse. Accordingly, I have decided all new investments will be hard assets — precious metals, miners, land, infrastructure, and businesses with pricing power. And not much of that is AI related.
not to worry much more to come soon
critical plastic ingredients not getting thru
force majeure by many companies
from plastic bags to auto parts to electronics
gonna make 70’s look CHEAP
I wonder what this will mean for all those rosey interest rate projections for 2028? Higher rates are going to make buying or refinancing even harder. More deflation in housing?
How can Weimar Boy Powell even look in the mirror? Worst FED chair in history. He is a historical embarrassment.
Depth Charge…., I agree with you , Powell made probably the worst decisions as Federal Reserve Chairman in History in forcing the Board for Interest Rate Cuts from 2024 and onwards………
Kinda yesterday’s news.
but sure pine for the good times.
😂
That September Winter Wheat hit the shelves yet? Wooo baby.
Yet my Turkey was $20. Who’s winning?
This Guy