The no-matter-what-the-costs AI data center investment boom is part of it. Energy is part of it. Capital goods are part of it. Consumer goods are part of it. Inflation spreads.

Prices of imported computers, peripherals, and semiconductors spiked by 3.6% in October from September and by 26.9% year-over-year. Tariffs are not included in these import prices; they come on top of it. The price spike started in April 2025.

These products include the semiconductors and GPUs for the AI data center buildout. AI companies are engaged in a no-matter-what-the-costs race to get there first, wherever that may be, and they’ve become a major force behind the second wave of inflation. But these products are also laptops and other electronic devices and equipment that consumers and businesses end up buying, where costs do matter.

The horrendous price spike is that much scarier because electronics have a history of getting more powerful for the same or lower price, as technologies and manufacturing methods improved, and they have put downward pressure on overall inflation indices over the years that had largely been powered by higher inflation in services.

This downward trend is visible in the chart above, from the earlier years through the bottom at the end of 2020. At the beginning of 2021, prices started soaring in the first wave of inflation as a surge of demand from global stimulus money smacked into tangled-up supply chains. By late 2022, the shortages of electronics were over, and prices declined again, following the historic pattern of lower prices. This decline was also visible in consumer inflation measures for electronics. And that would have been it. But then the price-insensitive data-center investment boom came along.

That reversal to substantially fueling inflation in goods prices for businesses and consumers, after being a downward force in the inflation dynamics in 2023 to mid-2025, and in the years before the pandemic, puts that spike into a very worrisome light.

The year-over-year calculation: A year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reports this data, did not produce an index value for October 2025 due to the government shutdown at the time, and that base for year-over-year comparisons is now missing.

The standard way around a missing data point is figure the mean of the month before it and after it. In this case, the sum of the index value for September 2025 (48.00) and November 2025 (48.30%), divided by 2, to approximate October 2025 (calculated index value 48.15), from which to figure the year-over-year percentage change to the index value of October 2026 (61.10). So +26.9% year-over-year.

Import prices of all manufactured goods spiked by 0.8% month-to-month, and by 7.2% year-over-year (see above year-over-year calculation), driven by the spike in computers and electronic products.

Overall import prices spiked by 1.1% in October from September, and by 9.1% year-over-year (see above year-over-year calculation).

Price increases were spread widely across categories — petroleum products, manufactured goods, capital goods, electronics, industrial supplies and materials, finished metals related to durable goods, consumer products…. Only food products remained calm.

In terms of the price spike of energy products: The US is the largest natural gas, petroleum, and petroleum products producer in the world, and a huge net exporter of those products – exporting more than importing, including importing crude oil to refine it and then exporting the value-added products. And so overall, the US benefits from higher energy prices, and they cause mini-booms in the oil patch, and manufacturers that sell equipment to the oil patch, though consumers moan and groan. But that’s not the case with electronics.

Folks, we’re looking at another aspect of the dynamics of the second wave of inflation that we have already seen in the Producer Price Index (PPI +6.5% year-over-year) and in the Consumer Price Index (CPI +4.0% year-over-year).

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