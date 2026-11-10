Inflation refuses to go back into the bottle, especially non-housing services inflation. Prices of food and core goods also jumped. It was ugly all around.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 10-year Treasury yield spiked by about 12 basis points to 5.0% at the moment, upon the release of the hot CPI data this morning which showed that inflation has seeped deeply into the economy, especially non-housing services, but also food, core goods, and still energy.
At the 10-year Treasury note auction this morning, hours after this CPI data was released, it took a yield of 5.02% to sell all $42 billion of notes.
The chart shows the moves in hourly increments.
There were two wrinkles in today’s CPI release for October:
1st wrinkle: Inflation was hot in core services. The month-to-month increase was 0.34% (+4.2% annualized), above 0.32% for the third month in a row. And the driver was non-housing services, which spiked by 0.45% (+5.5% annualized), which shows that services inflation is spreading across the economy.
The core CPI, powered by inflation in services, rose by 0.30% (+3.6% annualized, above 3.5% for the third month in a row).
The month-to-month increases were ugly all around:
- All-items CPI: +0.35% (+4.3% annualized)
- Core CPI: +0.30% (+3.6% annualized)
- Core services CPI: +0.34% (+4.2% annualized)
- Super-core services CPI: +0.45% (+5.5%)
- Core goods CPI: +0.39% (+4.7% annualized)
- Food at home CPI: +0.44% (+5.5% annualized)
- Food away from home CPI: +0.52% (+6.4% annualized)
- Energy CPI: +0.70% (+8.7% annualized)
2nd wrinkle: missing base for the year-over-year calculation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not release year-over-year figures because the government shutdown last year caused some pricing data for October 2025 to not be collected, and therefore the BLS does not have the base data to calculate year-over-year changes.
Method of dealing with the missing base. There is a standard method of dealing with that kind of missing data point at the base: The average (mean) of the index values of the month before and after.
So, for example, for the all-items CPI, the index value, not seasonally adjusted, for September 2025 (= 324.80) plus the index value, not seasonally adjusted, for November 2025 (= 324.12) divided by 2. So: (324.80 + 324.12)/2 = 324.46 for October 2025, which forms the base for the year-over-year percentage change. For October 2026, the index value is 337.51. And the year-over-year increase = 4.0%. And that’s hot.
The ugly CPI inflation indices.
The all-items CPI, which includes food and energy, rose by 0.35% in October from September seasonally adjusted (+4.3% annualized, blue line in the chart).
Year-over-year, the all-items CPI, accelerated to 4.0%, calculated as per the method described above (red line in the chart).
Since the beginning of 2020, the all-items CPI inflation has surged by 30.5%.
The “core” CPI, which excludes energy prices and food prices, rose by 0.30% month-to-month (+3.6% annualized; it has been above 3.5% for the third month in a row).
One driver was inflation in core services, particularly in super-core services, which spiked. The other driver was inflation in core goods.
Year-over-year, the core CPI accelerated to 2.8% (red line), as per the calculation method explained above.
Inflation in services.
The core services CPI rose by 0.34% (+4.2% annualized) in October from September. On an annualized basis, it was the third month in a row above 4.0%.
Core services exclude energy services such as electricity and utility natural gas services
The big driver behind hot inflation in services were “super-core services” that exclude housing services. And that is a bad sign that inflation has spread deep into the services economy beyond housing.
Year-over-year, the core services CPI accelerated to +3.4%, calculated as described in the method above (red line).
Since the beginning of 2020, the core services CPI has surged by 31%.
Inflation in non-housing services (“super-core services CPI”) spiked by 0.45% month-to-month (+5.5% annualized), the second-worst increase since September 2024, behind only May 2026.
Among the biggest drivers were:
- Recreation services (+0.82%), incl. streaming, cable, satellite, pet services, movie tickets, memberships, concerts, shows, theaters, the fun stuff.
- Public transportation, incl. airline fares (+0.84%)
- Auto insurance (+0.71%)
- Auto maintenance and repair: (+0.62%)
- Motor vehicle fees (+0.69%)
- Water and sewer and trash collection services (+0.61%)
- Hospital and related services (+0.70%)
Year-over-year, the CPI for super-core services accelerated to 3.5%, as per the calculation method described above.
Inflation in housing services:
Owner’s Equivalent of Rent (OER): +0.32% month-to-month (+3.9% annualized).
Year-over-year, it rose by 3.4% as per the calculation method described above.
Rent of Primary Residence: +0.20% month-to-month (+2.4% annualized).
Year-over-year, it rose by 2.9% as per the calculation method described above.
Inflation in core goods.
The “core goods” CPI (all goods except food & energy goods) rose month-to-month by 0.39% (+4.7% annualized), the biggest month-to-month increase since May 2023.
Year-over-year, it accelerated to +1.1% as per the calculation method described above.
In normal times, inflation in core goods is very low or negative, reflecting competitive pressures, especially via online price comparisons, constantly improved manufactured products, and lower per-item production costs due to globalization and ever more efficient automation.
Low or negative core goods inflation generally counterbalances the much higher inflation in core services. The pandemic inflation spike in goods blew that apart, but then goods prices fell (such as used vehicles, consumer electronics) or stalled at high levels (such as new vehicles).
But the recent price increases are worrisome as the remove the counterbalance to services inflation.
Food and energy inflation.
The CPI for food at home jumped by 0.44% month-to-month (+5.5% annualized).
Year-over-year, it increased by 2.5% as per the calculation method described above.
Since the beginning of 2020, food prices have surged by 32%.
This chart shows the price level, and not the percentage change:
The energy CPI jumped by 0.70% month to month, among big month-to-month increases:
- Gasoline (+1.0%)
- Electricity (+0.94%)
- Fuel oils, propane, and other fuels (+2.4%)
But utility natural gas piped to the home declined month-to-month (-0.76%).
Since the beginning of 2020, the Energy CPI has surged by 55%.
The chart shows the price level, not the percentage change:
In case you missed it, from the weekend: Would Be a Worrisome Sign for the Bond Market if Treasury Yields Turn Higher Next Week (and now this is “next week”)
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Thanks wolf
Pivot mongers get coal in their stockings this Christmas!
The TNX weekly chart bounced nicely off the 4.8% “high”of three years ago. Your assessment from the 7th is looking good. The Bond sales info this week should be interesting.
“Would Be a Worrisome Sign for the Bond Market if Treasury Yields Turn Higher Next Week”
Well, what did we think was going to happen with the policies we voted for?
-Tariffs and trade wars: Every economist with a pulse was telling us these would slowly appear in prices. Then they did!
-Oil wars in the Mideast: An input cost to everything, raised on a whim under delusions of “regime change” making Trump the 3rd consecutive Republican president to start a war in the Mideast.
-Immigration policy: Instead of an immigration bill with enforceable laws and solid controls, we got performative street roundups that disrupted agriculture, construction, transportation, and other industries. And we did it to ourselves amid a falling labor participation rate due to demographic graying, accelerating the shortage of workers vs dependents that was coming in a few years anyway.
-Fiscal irresponsibility via the Big Beautiful Bill, the war, and layoffs at the IRS led to higher and higher interest rates, which are also an input cost into everything.
Some of the pro-inflationary policies will be for the best in the long term (as is the U.S. dollar devaluation). But overall this president and this Congress could hardly have governed in a more inflation-juicing manner if they’d made it an explicit policy goal.
We’ll stay on course for a while if the incoming Dems can be distracted by scandals and impeachments of administration underlings like Hegseth, or if they just lack the spine to make the tough decisions about restoring government credibility.
I’ll bet that 3-4% CPI is the new norm, regardless of what the Fed does. The effects of fiscal policy are dwarfing monetary policy, and the Fed cannot cover for the politicians forever.
Amen. But expect even higher rates. Unless you can turned the buried boomers into zombies and make the others immortal, there will be fewer boomer investors saving for retirement. Cost of capital will rise, albeit their wealthier heirs may bump up demand, due to less available capital. The SPR is not going to last forever, either. There are also a limited number of tankers worldwide.
Ha government that does not want to spend. Good luck with that one.
In the mean time energy prices are high as renewables and hydrocarbons are both high. Not sure if the population in the USA is steady or increasing but the jobs are generally located in big cities that have an abundance of new apartments but folks want to live in houses. Without fiscal policies to fix inflation things will get kicked down the road. Sorry to see inflation not abating. Energy price jumps over the last 6 years are the biggest driver. Both parties have been in charge during those times.
Good data! Thanks. No official YOY data today right? , once the YOY CPI gets above the unemployment rate, the Fed will have its hands officially full with fighting inflation and the fed put will disappear in equities. That doesn’t happen often. Bond vigilantes will demand real premiums for risk. As wolf noted a couple of days ago higher yield lower equities, as yield sold off in the afternoon today equities have rallied off lows a bit. Fridays PPI should seal the deal that inflation is real and rising on Friday. Continued claims will be watched this week, it’s at an inflection point at 1718, if we get lower than 1709 than new lows below 1695 are on tap. But the opposite is true if it’s above 1718 than that will take away talking point pressure that unemployment is going down rapidly. This is where my attention will be for next big data drop; continued claims on Thursday.
“Fridays PPI should seal the deal that inflation is real and rising on Friday.”
The deal is never sealed is what you are saying.
When you have Bessent and NY Fed and various hedge funds trying hard to keep yield lower it’s complicated. last night $tnx chart looked like it could have went lower this morning, it was definitely at a true inflection point for $tnx lasts night. listen to my words $tnx closes above 5.32% for 2 days or 3 days in a row than circut breakers will go off in equities, yeah I think so, is it sealed? we will find out soon. People fast and atone for wrongdoings to get “sealed” in the book of life on Yom Kipur is the deal truly sealed? It’s a good question for the faithful who practice. Ita all about the intent, I have faith that it is sealed :) :) :)
Cheers
Ps it’s all scripted and we know what happens, we choose to keep our eyes close because it’s more fun. It keeps the adventure real here in the earth school adventure program:)
“the BLS does not have the base data to calculate year-over-year changes.”
Hmmmm… we have 12 months of month over month changes, and they can’t back out a yearly increase from that? Really? “Can’t”or ” Won’t”? Just another underhanded practice from the statistical reporting agencies. Annual health insurance premium payments (received by the insurer) now exceed annual rent or mortgage payments for a very large swath of the US population, yet the PCE weight is just 16.8%. Really? I don’t even see how that is possible to arrive at when 40% of homeowner *households* are mortgage free and have a 0% contribution to the non-maintenance portion of the shelter component. That implies a larger *percentage* of PCE gets diverted to healthcare. What a joke.
“Hmmmm… we have 12 months of month over month changes, and they can’t back out a yearly increase from that? Really? “Can’t”or ” Won’t”?”
No, we do not have 12 month-to-month data points because the index value for October is missing, that’s the problem.
Read that entire section on this, including the example, before you concoct silly conspiracy theories.
There is no percentage change of anything where October is the base because there is no base.
So for people who refuse to read the whole article, I’ll just post the entire section here in the comments. So quoted verbatim from the article:
2nd wrinkle: missing base for the year-over-year calculation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not release year-over-year figures because the government shutdown last year caused some pricing data for October 2025 to not be collected, and therefore the BLS does not have the base data to calculate year-over-year changes.
“Method of dealing with the missing base. There is a standard method of dealing with that kind of missing data point at the base: The average (mean) of the index values of the month before and after.
“So, for example, for the all-items CPI, the index value, not seasonally adjusted, for September 2025 (= 324.80) plus the index value, not seasonally adjusted, for November 2025 (= 324.12) divided by 2. So: (324.80 + 324.12)/2 = 324.46 for October 2025, which forms the base for the year-over-year percentage change. For October 2026, the index value is 337.51. And the year-over-year increase = 4.0%. And that’s hot.”
linear interpolation is about as simple as it gets.
Great report.
Is 4% the ‘new normal’?
Has been for years.
Get used to it, and the excuses for it.
Anti-Inflationary Pressures: Perhaps European interest rate pressure to stop inflation will have an impact here as all Central Banks are economically connected.
Example: Europe the cost of living and economy protests may have led to the early resignation of European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, for her nebulous stated reasons of desiring more freedom of speech to speak out on world events; even though her resignation is 9 months short of an eight year term!
Bank credit, loans and investments, is expanding 6.8 percent yoy. That rate is too high. Real gDp rose at a 3.4 percent rate in the 3rd. qtr. or at an above average annual rate. The 2026 fiscal deficit was 1.922 trillion dollars in a full employment economy. Some like it hot.
Wolf,
Great article as always.
Might want to fix the second heading right after the first figure with Treasury candles.
“There were two winkles…”
While entertaining I think you meant wrinkles!
Best
-Bio
Wolf, looking at the next CPI number for December, it will be compared to last years number which was trending DOWN not up from October. Will this make a Dec number more surprising?
The next CPI report will be for November inflation, and will compare to last year’s November data. We won’t get December inflation data until January.
I don’t predict what the next inflation readings will look like. too many variables.
Go ahead, nibble. See what happens.
BTW, Lagarde resigned because she is obsessively ambitious and thinks she has a shot as Macron’s successor….and if that doesn’t work out she’ll slip into the WEF presidency. Both require preparation that starts now. She certainly wasn’t forced out.
We’ll see what she does. She was Finance Minister before, and she wants to have a say again in French politics. France’s finances and economy are in trouble, and she wants to be free to discuss France’s issues, which she cannot do as ECB head, and she wants to play a role again in the next government. Maybe a smart move would be to sidle up to Marine LePen. The centrists are going to get crushed unless they all unite behind one candidate, and they might still get crushed. But these big egos that are now running are unlikely to unite behind Lagarde.
Who you calling ugly?!?
I’ll have you know that I have several ladies interested in me, and each them say they are NOT Chinese Spies!
As soon as my plastic jacket gets back from the Russian Laundromat, I’ll be having my yield get larger!
“I went home with a waitress, the way I always do
How was I to know, she was with the Russians too?”
On the topic of Treasury yields and selling $42 billion of 10-year Notes today: The monkey on Uncle Sam’s back, aka the national debt, costs about $2 billion a day to feed on interest payments alone.
Thank you, Wolf, for writing about, and addressing Congress (and the President) on their financial misdeeds.
“And I’m hiding in Honduras
I’m a desperate man
Send lawyers, guns, and money
The shit has hit the fan”
-Mr. Warren Zevon
Thank you for putting up a chart of the aggregate increase in prices over the years.
Monthly % changes charts hide the “straws” that are building on the camel’s (consumer) back.
And the mantra is that once oil comes down in price, all will be well and price increases will reverse.
BS
Racheting of prices just as in the past 2 decades.
My basic reading is still a lot more downside risk in the market than upside opportunity. I don’t think the midterms change any calculus and if it did I couldn’t quantity even a direction. I don’t short stock or bet on the direction of metals and so on so happy to play it safe even if I stay even or even behind inflation. My age and proximity to retirement play a role I am sure but honestly not sure if I was half my age I would play it differently right now. Bills and a few shortish term notes is where I tend to hang out.
Two things in this release deserve separating before “ugly all around” becomes policy.
The 4.0% year-over-year is your own reconstruction from an averaged September/November 2025 base, not a BLS published figure. The arithmetic is the standard method and I don’t dispute it, but it means the number the bond market and the Fed will argue about in December exists only because someone imputed it — and the imputation lands precisely on the months the shutdown damaged.
Second, look at where the heat actually sits. Recreation services +0.82%, airfares +0.84%, auto insurance +0.71%, hospital services +0.70%, motor vehicle fees +0.69%. Those are administered and contract-priced lines. The policy rate does not reach them within a quarter, or a year. The components that are cooling are the ones a hike does reach: OER at 0.32% and rent of primary residence at 0.20%. So a December hike bites the half of the basket that is already coming down and leaves the half that spiked essentially untouched, while the 10-year pays for it. That is the step I would want answered before we treat this print as a mandate to tighten.
Disclosure: I do circulation for TheBareNews, an AI-native news publisher — one factual account per story, then labeled Left and Right readings of the same facts. On this CPI release: The content is AI-generated and the outlet does no original reporting; the BLS figures above are yours.
I hate AI generated news and deleted your link as that’s all your site does, per your statement. The AI-generated CPI article you linked was typical braindead AI rehash of the type you can get anywhere out there. I would not waste one second reading that. AI is the death of thought and writing. And it steals everyone’s stuff.
Today’s CPI report — the 0.30% month-to-month core CPI — hit the trigger point for Waller’s 50-basis-point rate hike scenario in December. Check his speech this morning. So he may go for a 50-basis-point hike. He may have to dissent. That would be fun, a 25-basis point hike with 2 dissents wanting a 50-basis-point hike.
Lots of hawkish talk from the Fed today. This was really a bad report. No one cited the YOY. They all cited MoM. I put in the YoY figures because I always do because they give a better longer-term picture than the squiggly MoM. And if the actual October 2025 index value would have been different from the mean that I used, it will barely make any difference amid the 11 other values that go into it.
And the PCE price index is coming before the meeting, and that’s really what the Fed looks at; but it also lacks an index value for October. According to lots of people who plug in the CPI & PPI figures to estimate the PCE figures, core PCE could be hot.