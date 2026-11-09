Social Security Deficit Blows Out: Trust Fund, Income, Costs, Deficits, and Interest Rates in Fiscal 2026

Three months before insolvency of the SS Trust Fund in 1983, Congress passed and Reagan signed a fix that lasted 40 years. Now Congress needs to stop dilly-dallying around.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Congress needs to get serious about tweaking Social Security, but this time to improve the financial aspects. Last time it tweaked the “Old-Age and Survivors Insurance” (OASI), as it’s called officially, was by passing the Social Security Fairness Act, which President Biden signed on January 5, 2025, which caused the Social Security deficit to worsen. The Act expanded benefits to retirees with careers in government, education, and law enforcement who were already covered under public pension plans, and included retroactive catch-up payments. The Act substantially expanded the costs, but it did not expand the contributions.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) has now released the income and costs for the fiscal year ended September 30, and it’s an ugly situation:
- Total income rose by $43.5 billion from the prior year to $1.28 trillion, up by 3.5% year-over-year (blue in the chart).
- Total costs soared by $83 billion, or by 5.8%, year-over-year, and by 16% in since the Social Security Fairness Act became law, to $1.50 trillion in fiscal 2026 (red).
All of the figures here exclude the Disability Insurance Trust Fund, which by law is a separate entity from the OASI Trust Fund, and is not part of this discussion here.
When the total income (blue) was above the total costs (red), the Social Security Trust Fund ran a surplus, which caused assets to accumulate, and the Trust Fund balance grew. In 2018, the costs exceeded income for the first time, creating the first deficit in over four decades, and the Trust Fund declined. That deficit has now blown out.
The deficit – the difference between the fund’s income and costs – already in bad shape in prior years, worsened further over the two years since the passing of the Social Security Fairness Act. In fiscal 2025, the deficit doubled year-over-year to $181 billion, driven in part by the retroactive payments and expanded number of beneficiaries, and then further soared in fiscal 2026 to $220 billion.
Compared to fiscal 2024, over those two years, the deficit has soared by 141%.
The Social Security Trust Fund balance fell by the amount of the deficit, by $220 billion, or by 9.2%, to $2.18 trillion at the end of September.
Over the years from the mid-1980s through 2017, the Trust Fund ran surpluses each year, and they totaled $2.82 trillion by 2017, before the deficits started to eat into it.
Since the peak in 2017, the Trust Fund balance has dropped by $640 billion, or by 22.7%.
In April 1983, three months before insolvency of the SS Trust Fund, Congress finally passed by a bipartisan vote, and President Reagan signed into law, the “Social Security Amendments of 1983,” which tweaked various aspects of the system, creating the surpluses that caused the Trust Fund balances to rise for over 40 years, to peak at $2.82 trillion in 2017.
In the House, 163 Democrats and 80 Republicans voted for it; 51 Democrats and 38 Republicans didn’t vote; and 54 Democrats and 48 Republicans voted against it. In the Senate, 26 Democrats and 32 Republicans voted for it. It was not smooth sailing. But they passed it. Here’s the tally.
Now, the Social Security’s Trustees and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) both expect that, without changes by Congress, the Social Security Trust Fund will run out of funds by mid-2032, at which point retirees either see their benefits get cut by 23%, or Congress fills in the hole from the general budget.
One minute before midnight is usually when Congress finally gets together to resolve thorny issues. Compared to the nail-biter in the early 1980s, there is still some time to fix the system. But the longer Congress dilly-dallies around, the bigger the Social Security deficit gets, and the more difficult it gets to fix.
Several proposals have been floated in Congress in recent years to fix the system, but they have persistently gone nowhere. Each proposed to tweak the system in several ways simultaneously, with each tweak being relatively small, but combined and over time, they’d add up and fix the system for decades, such as the tweaks under Reagan had done.
Income and costs in fiscal 2026.
Total income (blue line in the first chart) rose by $43.5 billion, or by 3.5% year-over-year, to a record $1.28 trillion. Total income consists of contributions, interest income, and taxation benefits.
Contributions rose by $49.7 billion, or by 4.4% year-over-year, to $1.17 trillion. This increase was driven by the growth of wages and salaries. The increase was more than double the increase in the prior year (+1.9%) as the labor market improved in 2026.
Interest income from the securities in the Trust Fund declined by 8.3% to $58.4 billion, largely because the balance in the Trust Fund that earns interest dropped by 9.2% year-over-year.
With the exception of fiscal 2025, interest income has been declining since 2010, when the Fed’s reckless financial repression (QE and ZIRP) had caused short-term rates to collapse to near 0% and long-term rates to very low levels, even as the Trust Fund balance was ballooning at the time.
The higher interest rates since 2022 have started to filter into the securities in the Trust Fund, but now the Trust Fund balance is much lower due to the exploding deficits.
The average interest rate that the Trust Fund earns on its Treasury securities ticked up to 2.78%, the fourth year in a row of slow increases, as low-interest-rate securities from the QE and ZIRP era matured and were replaced with higher-interest rate securities with shorter maturities.
Taxation benefits declined by $2.4 billion from the record in the prior year, to $55.8 billion in fiscal 2026, the second-highest on record.
Total costs (red line in the first chart) spiked by $83 billion in fiscal 2026 through September 30, or by 5.8% year-over-year, and by 16% from two years ago, to a record $1.50 trillion.
Benefit payments spiked by $83 billion (+5.9%), to $1.49 trillion, attributable to more retirees drawing benefits, including through the Social Security Fairness Act, and to Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs).
Other costs: Administrative expenses fell for the second year in a row, this time by $800 million, after the $300 million decline in fiscal 2025, to $3.7 billion, amounting to 0.17% of the Trust Fund balance. And Transfer to Railroad Retirement Program rose by $300 million to $6.3 billion.
How the Trust Fund invests the $2.18 trillion.
Of the Trust Fund’s total balance, $1.98 trillion was invested in interest-bearing special-issue Treasury securities and $198 billion was invested in short-term cash-management securities (“certificates of indebtedness”).
The interest-bearing special-issue Treasury securities are not traded in the secondary market, and their prices don’t change. Series I savings bonds that are popular with retail investors – the current generation I bonds pays 5.51% annualized rate for the next six months – work on the same principle: They’re held at accounts at TreasuryDirect, they’re not traded in the secondary market, and to cash them in, investors sell them back to the government. So, day-to-day price fluctuations in the bond market are irrelevant for the Trust Fund.
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While they dilly dalley I’m going to eat some fiddle faddle
“Eat some now, save some for later”
I’d like to just keep my SS deductions at this point and be paid only relating to what I’ve already contributed when time comes.
Of course you would. That’s where we were before SS, and why our elderly poverty rate was two-thirds before we invented it.
Um. Pretty sure when it was invented the demographics justified it.. and do you really think that’s the main reason in our current society for the poverty rate is SS? Or do people have the means and understanding to generate wealth through other means during their life now? Keep going how we are and the poverty rate will be everyone not in the top 5%
Current estimates are that elderly poverty rates would be well over a third if SS ended and some say close to half.
Sir: I was disappointed in your description of what the last change to Social Security did: “The Act expanded benefits to retirees with careers in government, education, and law enforcement who were already covered under public pension plans, and included retroactive catch-up payments.” An honest description of this would be to indicate that if at last created a level playing field where all non SSA pensions are treated equally. For example, previously, people receiving pensions from State retirement systems would lose their SSA benefits while this receiving pensions from, for example, federal retirement systems did not. It is important that someone in your position be “honest” about these kinds of things. Thank you.
Oh boy this should be good……….
Mike Larson,
You completely and eagerly missed my point, as your brain was befogged by value judgement of what you think should be “fair.”
But my statement discussed the expansion of benefits, including the retroactive payments, without expanding contributions, which caused the SS deficit to blow out, thereby making the SS situation a lot worse than it was already. Just math.
“For example, previously, people receiving pensions from State retirement systems would lose their SSA benefits while this receiving pensions from, for example, federal retirement systems did not.”
Did those state employees pay into Social Security? Did those Federal employees?
If I understand this correctly, then what should have been done was to exempt those receiving federal pensions, rather than including state pensioners, etc.
I’m going to hope that at least the “what you’ve paid in determines what you receive” still applies to these fed pensioners (meaning they have paid in, so deserve to participate in payouts).
This subject is among my hottest of buttons.
The problem is that someone who works the minimum 40 quarters doesn’t receive 1/4 of someone who works 160 quarters, but much more. So a cop who retires at 52 and goes to work in private security for 10 years gets to double dip. The windfall rules from the early 80s tried to fix that, and the 2025 deal undid it as a giveaway to the public unions.
That all said, the real problem is not the double dipping, but the phenomenon I described in the first sentence. A stay at home parent who only works from age 22-32 and then never again should not get a similar Social Security pension as someone who works from 22-62.
Word
TSonder305
“A stay at home parent who only works from age 22-32 and then never again should not get a similar Social Security pension as someone who works from 22-62.”
They don’t. I don’t know why you think they do.
You need to go to the SSA site and do some research there to figure out how it works.
SS benefits are based on the best 35 years of your earnings. The more you pay into the system, the more you get paid in benefits.
But the benefits are capped, depending on the age when you begin taking SS benefits. If you delay to 70 (maximum possible) to maximize your monthly benefits, they’re capped at $5,181 in 2026. To get there you must have paid into the system a lot and hit the earnings cap for a bunch of those years. For someone taking benefits at 62, benefits are capped at $2,969, but same thing, you must have hit the earnings cap for a bunch of these years to get there.
The average monthly Social Security benefit in 2026 was $2,089 a month. But there are people getting the maximum of $5,181 because they made lots of money for many years and paid lots into the system, and hit their earnings cap in many of those years and waited till 70 to claim benefits. And others make less than $1,000, some make less than $500, if they worked only 10 years at minimum wage jobs.
You must be referring to the bend point thing but thats just to deter poverty. The benefit to my understanding wont be similar though because the 10 year person has a lot less years of contribution or avg monthly. The lifetime worker will get almost double the SS check.
I literally retired as soon as I passed the SSA 15% bend point, and I had planned for that my entire career. So yes, people can rig their situation to maximize their SSA payout relative to hours worked.
PS The bend point is inflation adjusted, so as long as you retire when you are just a little past the bend point, you can reasonably guarantee that you won’t “fall” into the preceeding bracket from that point on. I have been retired for 10 years, and I have been about the same percentage above the 15% bend point the entire time.
Eliminate the income ceiling. Problem solved.
I assume you’re advocating lifting the benefit celling as well?
If not, you’re proposing a 12.4% income tax increase on many “working wealthy,” on top of the 37-50% they already likely pay.
Actually no. I will simply drastically reduce my workhours. I will not be paying any marginal rates near or over 50% (either on my W2 or my 1099). Enjoy your worker shortages even more (healthcare in my case).
My grandfather, father, and broth-in-law, all paid into Railroad Retirement tiers. So, color me surprised to read that there are billions of dollars funneled out of SS to Railroad Retirement – what exactly is going on there/here??
Another casualty of the Fed bailing
out the large banks in 2008. It seems
Congress and the Fed were complicit
in socializing the losses.
I wish someone would research and do an article on all these insurance companies replacing Medicare. Something really smells here. You can’t offer all these benefits for $0 premium without being paid by Medicare. Medicare is paying these insurance companies to cover benefits that Medicare won’t cover and at a profit to the insurance companies. They ain’t just breaking even. They are making a profit.
Insurance companies that offer “Medicare Advantage Plans” ARE paid by Medicare. That is the program. Medicare pays insurers a monthly figure for each Advantage plan member, depending on that member’s health issues, and the insurers then pay for treatment.
The fraud these insurers were alleged to have perpetrated was overstating the member’s health issues to increase their monthly payments to cover conditions that might never need treatment. There was a whole series in the WSJ, then the government investigated, and I think they settled by now. As a result, lots of insurers trimmed their benefits.
Also, some of the plans are free. But some are not.
These plans were a form of privatizing Medicare, that’s how they were pitched at the time.
You’ve already benefited from the money you paid in the form of bigger government in the years that you paid the social security tax. You deserve nothing else. There is no savings fund.
One of the worst problems is the level of emotion this issue provokes, regardless of the financial realities.
Suppose you are running for the Congress or the Senate. Part of your campaign is to make Social Security solvent. So, you propose decreasing current benefits. Right there, you can kiss the Boomer vote goodbye.
Or you propose increasing current contributions (i.e., increasing SS taxes.) You then immediately lose the Millennial and Gen Z vote. They are already (understandably) angry at contributing to an insolvent system from which they do not expect to receive benefits. They see (right or wrong) the current benefit recipients as living it up at their expense.
The point is – politicians are terrified of taking ANY strong stand on making the SS system financially viable. Much easier to kick the can down the road, which has been done for many years now. They’ll provide ongoing lip service to “making Social Security viable” or a similar vague statement but will not take a strong stand on how to do that. Too many votes (their form of currency) are lost either way.
Social Security used to mail out annual booklets showing how much you’ve contributed to the system and how much you can expect to receive when you retire. One of the statements on the front of that booklet was “Social Security was never intended to be your primary source of retirement income.” A similar statement is in the current online “Understanding the Benefits” SS manual. But it has become the primary income source for a group of people for a number of reasons.
Matt Mullis at West Virginia University recently observed a “noticeable spike” in demand for mobile and local slot/gaming machines on the Wednesdays that Social Security payments are distributed. Are those recipients gambling away their food money, or are they using the payments for that purpose because they actually have other savings from which they can fund their retirement expenses? Either way, the use of SS payments for gambling is infuriating.
The only “solution” I see is forcing Washington’s hand by the system literally running out of money. Only then will serious proposals be made.
The whole system is a gamble, and then you’re mad they are gambling? Bahaha. The system takes/steals our earned income and tells us in the same breath we probably won’t be getting our full estimated benefits when we reach retirement! With no way to earn and no hope and a government telling them they may have to cut benefits – what would you suggest they do?