Warsh’s taskforce on the balance sheet will release its recommendations soon for a “good family fight” at the FOMC and possibly some big changes.

This is what the Fed’s balance sheet looked like under Fed chairs Arthur Burns (Feb 1970 – Jan 1978); William Miller (Mar 1978 – Aug 1979); Paul Volcker (Aug 1979 – Aug 1987); Alan Greenspan (Aug 1987 – Jan 2006); and Ben Bernanke (Feb 2006 – Feb 2014). The balance sheet cuts off in 2008, just before Bernanke’s QE began to explode it.

Over those 38 years, the balance sheet size multiplied by 11, from about $83 billion to about $900 billion. Under Volcker, over his 8 years as Fed chair, the balance sheet rose by 55%, from $155 billion to $240 billion.

That increase in size was driven by a larger economy and lots of inflation – and thereby more demand for currency in circulation. And then there were those two balance-sheet events of Y2K in 1999/2000 and 9/11 in 2001, that were unwound within weeks, and that’s key, because that’s how the Fed used to do it before QE.

Greenspan’s two big balance sheet events.

The Fed used to deal with issues by pumping large amounts of cash via repurchase agreements into the financial system.

Overnight repos mature the next business day, when the Fed gets its cash back, and the counterparty gets its collateral back, and they come off the balance sheet that day. To increase the repo balance, the Fed has to lend to the repo market in large enough amounts to compensate for the maturing repos and to add new repos. To get rid of them, it can just step away from the repo market, and the repos unwind.

During the Financial Crisis, Bernanke replaced this system with QE, which consists of purchasing longer-duration notes and bonds that stick to the balance sheet for years or even decades before the mature – and they muck up the bond market.

Y2K front-loading: The fear had been that on midnight December 31, 1999, older computers, such as ATMs and corporate computers, whose date functions hadn’t been designed to flip over to the next millennium (2000) would malfunction. None of that happened, but it was a fear.

The Fed started stuffing the repo market with cash in mid-November 1999. The peak of its balance sheet was at the end of December 1999. And when nothing bad happened in January, the Fed let the repos unwind. By the end of January 2000, its balance sheet was back where it had been in November.

The week following the 9/11 attack. After markets reopened (substantial parts of the market infrastructure had been destroyed in the attack), the Fed pumped up the repo market with cash, and its balance sheet spiked by close to 20% in days in September 2001. When markets returned to normal, the Fed let the repos mature off the balance sheet in days, and by the balance sheet as of September 19, 2001, its balance sheet was back where it had been before 9/11.

This occurred during the middle of the Dotcom Bust, during which the Nasdaq would eventually collapse by 78% and the S&P 500 by 50%. This stock market plunge had no impact on the Fed’s balance sheet.

Now what?

That’s how the Fed used to deal with market issues. It was Bernanke that imposed the experimental QE policies, and Powell that drove them to the next level.

Fed chair Warsh has for years been talking about reducing the Fed’s balance sheet. He quit his position on the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2011 in protest over Bernanke’s forcing through QE-2. Earlier this year, he put together a taskforce to study the issue of the Fed’s balance sheet and make recommendations about its size and composition, to help sway a majority of voting FOMC members to vote for a further slow reduction of the balance sheet (it has come down by $2.2 trillion from the peak in April 2022).

The growth of the balance sheet from 1970 to 2008 versus the grotesque effects of QE from 2008 through 2022:

The balance sheet measured against GDP isn’t quite as grotesque anymore, after QT commenced in 2022, but still has a long ways to go.

Note that the balance sheet as a % of GDP has continued to decline in 2026, even in early 2026, when the Fed pumped up its reserve balances by purchasing T-bills. These “Reserve Management Purchases” ended four months ago, and since then in dollar terms, the balance sheet has been roughly flat, and continued to decline as a percentage of GDP.

There’s no “back to 2008,” but there’s “lower.”

The notion has been circulating that the Fed should bring its balance sheet down to the pre-2008 level of $900 billion and keep it there, as if in the good old times, the Fed’s balance sheet used to be a straight line at $900 billion for years and decades, and only Bernanke et al. blew it up.

But that was not the case, as the first chart shows, and it cannot happen for this reason: A balance sheet must always balance. Any balance sheet is always:

Assets = Liabilities + Capital.

The Fed’s capital is set by Congress and essentially doesn’t change. So an increase in total liabilities must be met by an equal increase in assets.

Two of these liabilities are outside of what the Fed controls: Currency in circulation and the balance in the government’s checking account. The third is reserve balances.

During QE, the Fed pushed cash into the banking system via purchases of longer-term securities, which inflated the Fed’s liabilities and its assets in equal amounts. But it wasn’t demand based. The Fed pushed it. And it bloated the balance sheet.

Currency in circulation – the paper dollars in pockets and under mattresses and in safes around the world – is driven by demand from bank customers around the world, including for the drug trade. It has soared to $2.5 trillion. In 2008, it was at $820 billion.

Before Bernanke’s QE started in 2008, the balance sheet grew as a function of currency in circulation – a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet, money the Fed owes interest-free to the holders of the “Federal Reserve Notes,” as they’re officially called.

To get paper dollars from the Fed to meet demand for paper dollars from their customers, banks exchange some asset (such as Treasury securities) with the Fed and get an equal amount in paper dollars.

The Fed’s balance sheet continues to balance since it obtained the same amount in assets (such as Treasuries) as it handed out in Federal Reserve Notes (a liability). More demand for paper dollars causes the balance sheet to grow.

The TGA: Before the Financial Crisis, before 2009, the government’s checking account used to be with banks, primarily JP Morgan. During the Financial Crisis, the Treasury General Account was moved to the New York Fed to avoid that a bank collapse could shut down the government for good.

The TGA now has a balance of about $900 billion, and that balance went over $1 trillion numerous times, including in October.

The TGA is a liability on the balance sheet: money the Fed owes the government. So the TGA bloats the Fed’s balance sheet. But that wasn’t the case before the Financial Crisis when the TGA was with banks.

There have been discussions at Treasury to move some of the TGA cash to the repo market, so the government could earn some interest, and the Fed could reduce its balance sheet. We will likely hear more about that in the future.

Reserve balances: The banks keep excess cash in their “reserve accounts” at the Fed and get paid interest on it. It’s the safest and most liquid form of assets that banks have. It’s instantly available and there is zero risk of default.

For the Fed, reserve balances are a liability, and higher reserve balances require more assets.

There have been shifts between the Fed’s liability accounts, for example from reserves to the TGA around Tax Day when income taxes get paid, and the cash moves from banks to the TGA. These shifts do not impact the overall size of the balance sheet.

Reserve balances at the Fed have been hovering this year at around $3 trillion. At the peak in 2021, before QT started, reserves were at $4.3 trillion.

Bringing reserve balances down further, without blowing up the banking system, could substantially reduce the balance sheet.







Warsh faces Powell’s “ample reserves regime.” The Fed currently follows Powell’s creature, the “ample reserves regime” – meaning keeping the banking system flush with cash.

Warsh has looked askance at this “ample reserves regime” and is trying to devise a different system that will allow reserves to decline further.

In theory, the Fed could revert to the scarce reserves regime that was in place before 2009. Under it, the Fed’s repo facility supplied liquidity to the banking system on an as needed basis, and banks paid interest on those repos.

Warsh may not want to go back that far, and likely faces too much resistance to go back that far.

But if the Fed decided to go that route, the balance sheet could drop to something like $4.5 trillion if it happened now. But as it would happen slowly over the years, currency in circulation would continue to rise, and the TGA would continue to rise, so this minimum level would continue to rise.

Over the next few months, likely in January, Warsh’s taskforce on the balance sheet will release its recommendations, which will stimulate another “good family fight” at the FOMC, as Warsh calls these kinds of discussions. We should hear more about that at Warsh’s press conferences, in the meeting minutes, and via speeches by the Fed’s governors and presidents.

About the historic data pre-2002: The Fed modernized its weekly balance sheet reporting (H.4.1) in 2002, switching from “total resources” to “total assets.” The “total assets” data series begin in December 2002, and modern data series go back only to December 2002. But the Center for Financial Stability put together the historic data going back to the beginning of the Fed in 1914, and hosted the data series on FRED (the huge data base at the St. Louis Fed). It also released a report, “The Federal Reserve System’s Weekly Balance Sheet Since 1914.”

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