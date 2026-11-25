The PCE price index, the Fed’s yardstick for its 2% inflation target, is nearly double the target, giving the Fed plenty of data for a rate hike in December.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The PCE price index, which the Fed uses as yardstick for its 2% inflation target, accelerated further, giving the Fed plenty of reasons to hike in December. The all-items PCE price index accelerated to 3.8% in October, the worst since May 2023, having edged past the May 2026 increase. The core PCE Price index, which excludes food and energy, accelerated to 3.3%, the worst since November 2023. The Fed’s inflation target for both measures is 2%. And both measures have been moving further away from the 2% target since early 2025.
The all-items PCE price index rose by 0.32% in October from September (+3.9% annualized, blue line in the chart below), according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
Year-over-year, it rose by 3.84%, the worst since May 2023 (red line). It has been accelerating since the beginning of 2025 and is now nearly double the Fed’s 2% target (dotted purple line), and has been above the target since March 2021.
The plunge in gasoline prices in 2023 and 2024 off the spike in 2021-2022 had pushed the all-items PCE price index within spitting distance of the Fed’s target. But gasoline prices don’t plunge forever, and then they stop plunging. So the inflation index started rising again in 2025 as gasoline prices had roughly stabilized and inflation in services began to dominate. Then in the spring of 2026, the new spike in gasoline prices further pushed up the PCE price index.
It’s these spiking and plunging gasoline prices that make the “core” PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, a useful gauge of underlying inflation beyond the volatile food and energy prices. See below.
And the “core services” PCE price index shows to what extent inflation has spread into the services economy. Core services are the biggie, accounting for over 60% of consumer spending. See further below.
The core PCE price index – which excludes energy and food – rose by 0.29% in October from September (+3.6% annualized, blue in the chart below).
Year-over-year, it rose by 3.3%, the worst since November 2023 (red in the chart). It has been above the Fed’s 2% target (dotted purple line) since March 2021.
The “core services” PCE price index rose by 0.27% in October from September (+3.3% annualized, blue in the chart below).
Year-over-year, it accelerated to 3.6%, the worst since February 2025. It has been accelerating for a year.
Core services, which account for over 60% of consumer spending, include housing, healthcare, lodging away from home, transportation services (such as airline fares), insurance of all kinds, auto repair and maintenance, subscriptions of all kinds, financial services, admissions to sports and music venues, etc.
And it accounts for 75% of the core PCE price index above.
Year-over-year increases by major services category:
- Transportation services: +8.1%
- Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: +6.1%
- Air transportation: +14.4%
- Non-energy utilities: +5.2%
- Financial Services: +4.5%
- Food services (restaurants etc.): +3.9%
- Recreation services: +3.8%
- Video & audio streaming & rental: +11.8%
- Insurance: +3.7%
- Medical care & hospitalization insurance +7.0%
- Housing: +3.3%
- Other services: +3.0%
- Health care, excludes health insurance: + 2.6%
When inflation spreads to core services, it has essentially spread across the economy and is very difficult to rein in.
A lot of core services either lack adequate competition that consumers can leverage, or are too complex and opaque to shop around, especially on short notice when you need it, such as healthcare. Service providers that are confident they can raise their prices without losing customers raise their prices, and consumers pay them in part because often they don’t have good alternatives.
The core goods PCE price index, which includes all goods except food and energy goods, rose by 0.35% (4.3% annualized in October from September.
Year-over-year, it accelerated to 2.3%.
A major driver was the category of Information processing equipment (computers, tablets, peripherals, accessories, software), which spiked by 14.6% year-over-year, thank you, AI buildout.
The PCE price index for food and beverages at home jumped by 0.41% in October from September (+5.0% annualized).
Year-over-year, it increased by 1.9%.
The chart below shows the price level of food and beverages, not the year-over-year percentage inflation rates. It shows that food prices spiked massively in 2021 and 2022, and that they have continued to rise but at a more moderate pace, from those very high price levels to even higher price levels.
The energy PCE price index rose by 0.7% in October from September, the smallest increase in three months. Year-over-year, it spiked by 22.5%.
Year-over-year increases:
- Gasoline: +37.8%
- Electricity: +4.2%
- Utility natural gas: +4.7%
This chart shows the price level of the price index for all energy goods and services that consumers pay for directly, not the year-over-year percentage inflation rates.
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Time for the Federal Reserve to go higher for long.
Janet Yellen would have gone for that.
Mr. Wolf writes: “…giving the Fed plenty of data for a rate hike in December.”
Miscellaneous Federal officials are talking about 0.5%; however, this is just to talk down the bond market. Yes there will be a 0.25% hike to bread crumb the torch and pitchfork carrying workers; but if that quiets them, there will be a long, long time of further “data gathering” (stalling). Inflation is the go to money generating mechanism (stealth confiscatory tax) of every corrupt government in history.
28 day T Bill 4.186% today when mine rolled over.
I’m not seeing the advantage in longer term Bonds.
Would you say a recession is off the table for the next 6-12 months?
No idea. The economy looks fairly strong but I know many who are struggling because of the unrelenting inflation.
T-bill and bondholders have been getting gypped and ripped for decades.
The risk with T-bills is that the Fed cuts interest rates and keeps them low for a long time, and then you earn nearly nothing on T-bills for a long time. And long-term yields may be low by then too. We’ve had about 20 years of that. If you buy a 20-year bonds at 5.5%, it’ll earn 5.5% every year for 20 years, no matter what the Fed does in the interim.
It’s a tough decision, and no one knows the future, but that’s a consideration with T-bills v. longer-term.
If they cut rates in the next year then that would most likely mean the train came off the rails and we’d have bigger inflation to deal with.
Sounds like a great time for a massive stock reversal and moonshot, with plunging treasury yields. Yeah, you can’t make this shit up.
I’m getting serious year 2000 deja vu.
Rising rates
A tech bubble that is deflating
Anxiety over computer systems crashing
Those who wishfully thought Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as chief affair manager marked the end of the bursting of the AI bubble are in for a rude surprise, because we have at least 75bp more rate hikes to go. Glad I switched to a barbell portfolio.
Inflation won’t go back in the bottle because monetary policy is no match for fiscal policy. Look at the growth of money supply!
Pray tell where are rates rising? 30 yr on a 3 month low.
Short term t bills
Great point. Why does the Fed keep increasing the M2 money when inflation is rising again. It makes no sense.
Because inflation is the goal, that’s why.
The Fed does NOT increase M2. The economy does.
Inflation does not stop consumers from spending. I think we just got used to it, just like a boiling frog.
The bad thing inflation usually climbs spirally. When the people get used to an elevated level, it increases further.
Yes it does. People stop spending on discretionary purchases, and those companies are affected.
Bigly correct. I haven’t bought name brand coffee in years now except once when it was being discontinued.
2026 S&P 500 Performance Snapshot
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“Thunder Only Happens When It’s Raining”
Time to shift my investments to CREs in downtown Portland hotels. Nothing like AAA to say safe, safe, safe.
OT @Wolf – any plans to update on tariff rev year-to-date? We know some tariffs were repealed, others still in effect. What’s the net haul in 2026? You once covered this topic quarterly but don’t think we’ve seen anything on it of late. Quit slacking man!
I do that quarterly when I discuss the fiscal situation of the US. The next one (Q3) is coming up. Here was the last one (Q2), second chart:
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/08/27/quarterly-update-on-the-ugly-fiscal-condition-of-the-us-in-q2-2026/
You cannot tame the sort of inflation we have now (which has infiltrated virtually all segments of goods and services)by pussyfooting around with no forward guidance and occasional quarter-point hikes. The fed is unwilling to take the heat for slowing the economy which is needed so Warsh delegates to the bond vigantes to do the job. Continuing spiraling inflation or recession. A sticky wicket here.