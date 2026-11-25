The PCE price index, the Fed’s yardstick for its 2% inflation target, is nearly double the target, giving the Fed plenty of data for a rate hike in December.

The PCE price index, which the Fed uses as yardstick for its 2% inflation target, accelerated further, giving the Fed plenty of reasons to hike in December. The all-items PCE price index accelerated to 3.8% in October, the worst since May 2023, having edged past the May 2026 increase. The core PCE Price index, which excludes food and energy, accelerated to 3.3%, the worst since November 2023. The Fed’s inflation target for both measures is 2%. And both measures have been moving further away from the 2% target since early 2025.

The all-items PCE price index rose by 0.32% in October from September (+3.9% annualized, blue line in the chart below), according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.

Year-over-year, it rose by 3.84%, the worst since May 2023 (red line). It has been accelerating since the beginning of 2025 and is now nearly double the Fed’s 2% target (dotted purple line), and has been above the target since March 2021.

The plunge in gasoline prices in 2023 and 2024 off the spike in 2021-2022 had pushed the all-items PCE price index within spitting distance of the Fed’s target. But gasoline prices don’t plunge forever, and then they stop plunging. So the inflation index started rising again in 2025 as gasoline prices had roughly stabilized and inflation in services began to dominate. Then in the spring of 2026, the new spike in gasoline prices further pushed up the PCE price index.

It’s these spiking and plunging gasoline prices that make the “core” PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, a useful gauge of underlying inflation beyond the volatile food and energy prices. See below.

And the “core services” PCE price index shows to what extent inflation has spread into the services economy. Core services are the biggie, accounting for over 60% of consumer spending. See further below.

The core PCE price index – which excludes energy and food – rose by 0.29% in October from September (+3.6% annualized, blue in the chart below).

Year-over-year, it rose by 3.3%, the worst since November 2023 (red in the chart). It has been above the Fed’s 2% target (dotted purple line) since March 2021.

The “core services” PCE price index rose by 0.27% in October from September (+3.3% annualized, blue in the chart below).

Year-over-year, it accelerated to 3.6%, the worst since February 2025. It has been accelerating for a year.

Core services, which account for over 60% of consumer spending, include housing, healthcare, lodging away from home, transportation services (such as airline fares), insurance of all kinds, auto repair and maintenance, subscriptions of all kinds, financial services, admissions to sports and music venues, etc.

And it accounts for 75% of the core PCE price index above.

Year-over-year increases by major services category:

Transportation services: +8.1% Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: +6.1% Air transportation: +14.4%

Non-energy utilities: +5.2%

Financial Services: +4.5%

Food services (restaurants etc.): +3.9%

Recreation services: +3.8% Video & audio streaming & rental: +11.8%

Insurance: +3.7% Medical care & hospitalization insurance +7.0%

Housing: +3.3%

Other services: +3.0%

Health care, excludes health insurance: + 2.6%

When inflation spreads to core services, it has essentially spread across the economy and is very difficult to rein in.

A lot of core services either lack adequate competition that consumers can leverage, or are too complex and opaque to shop around, especially on short notice when you need it, such as healthcare. Service providers that are confident they can raise their prices without losing customers raise their prices, and consumers pay them in part because often they don’t have good alternatives.

The core goods PCE price index, which includes all goods except food and energy goods, rose by 0.35% (4.3% annualized in October from September.

Year-over-year, it accelerated to 2.3%.

A major driver was the category of Information processing equipment (computers, tablets, peripherals, accessories, software), which spiked by 14.6% year-over-year, thank you, AI buildout.

The PCE price index for food and beverages at home jumped by 0.41% in October from September (+5.0% annualized).

Year-over-year, it increased by 1.9%.

The chart below shows the price level of food and beverages, not the year-over-year percentage inflation rates. It shows that food prices spiked massively in 2021 and 2022, and that they have continued to rise but at a more moderate pace, from those very high price levels to even higher price levels.

The energy PCE price index rose by 0.7% in October from September, the smallest increase in three months. Year-over-year, it spiked by 22.5%.

Year-over-year increases:

Gasoline: +37.8%

Electricity: +4.2%

Utility natural gas: +4.7%

This chart shows the price level of the price index for all energy goods and services that consumers pay for directly, not the year-over-year percentage inflation rates.

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