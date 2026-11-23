This shows they know AI’s financial bubble is in deep trouble. All their hopes ride on one guy with financial magic.

Nvidia announced this morning that its Board of Directors, after it had “received input from senior levels of the United States government,” has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, president, and member of the Board, “following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.”

Trump told CNBS this morning that he himself spoke directly with Nvidia’s Board. “And I convinced them,” he said and added stunningly that Huang “did nothing wrong.”

“They did ask for assurance on the national security threat,” Trump told CNBC. “And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot,” Trump said. “People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it’s a threat to lose him,” he said.

Trump has held and traded a substantial number of Nvidia shares, as per his latest federal financial disclosures.

Huang himself was cited in the press release: “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” he said.

In terms of Nvidia’s stock:

NVDA spiked by as much 34% this morning to about $170 in frenzied trading and short-covering.

Backing off now, up 31%, at about $164 a share.

The spike unwound the losses of the past 7 trading days.

Still down 31% from the October high.

Biggest three-hour single-stock bounce ever in dollar terms: $1.1 trillion at one point.

The shorts got taken out the back and shot.

“Literally”: The 3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP collapsed by 80% in hours.

Periodic face-ripping rallies that take out the shorts, pull in fresh money, and give frazzled holders a new exit point are hallmarks of a bear market, and not signs of a new beginning.

Whitewash in progress. Nvidia’s Board said that its committee’s investigation into Huang’s relationship with an alleged Chinese spy “will proceed to conclusion,” and that Huang “fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.”

The White House is preparing its own whitewash, which Trump indicated with his statement that Huang “did nothing wrong.”

Nvidia is also under investigation by the SEC on whether Nvidia’s disclosures misled investors. The outcome will likely be a choice of another whitewash or a slap on the wrist.

Class action lawyers are cranking up their machinery, and they may extract a settlement where Nvidia would admit nothing but would agree to pay an amount that would be a small part of the cost of doing business.

The Board’s flipflop comes after last week’s announcement that the Board had “unanimously accepted” Huang’s resignation and “does not intend to reinstate” him. It shows that this Board does whatever.

And it comes after frazzled tech billionaires, including Musk, an on-again-off-again trillionaire, clamored for Huang’s reinstatement as they were deeply worried about their billions.

The tech billionaires feared that Huang’s deals in the massive circular financing scheme – many of them handshake deals, according to Musk and the WSJ – might collapse without the hands that were doing the shaking. Huang was doing financial magic. And without him, the financial magic wouldn’t work, that’s what they showed. And they showed that they consider Huang at the core of AI’s financial bubble, and that this financial bubble must be kept going for as long as possible, and only one man can do it….

The summary of all this is that the tech billionaires and Trump and Lutnick know that the AI’s financial bubble is in deep trouble, and that their billions depend on one guy’s financial magic, and that’s not a good sign.

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