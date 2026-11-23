This shows they know AI’s financial bubble is in deep trouble. All their hopes ride on one guy with financial magic.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Nvidia announced this morning that its Board of Directors, after it had “received input from senior levels of the United States government,” has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, president, and member of the Board, “following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.”
Trump told CNBS this morning that he himself spoke directly with Nvidia’s Board. “And I convinced them,” he said and added stunningly that Huang “did nothing wrong.”
“They did ask for assurance on the national security threat,” Trump told CNBC. “And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot,” Trump said. “People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it’s a threat to lose him,” he said.
Trump has held and traded a substantial number of Nvidia shares, as per his latest federal financial disclosures.
Huang himself was cited in the press release: “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” he said.
In terms of Nvidia’s stock:
- NVDA spiked by as much 34% this morning to about $170 in frenzied trading and short-covering.
- Backing off now, up 31%, at about $164 a share.
- The spike unwound the losses of the past 7 trading days.
- Still down 31% from the October high.
- Biggest three-hour single-stock bounce ever in dollar terms: $1.1 trillion at one point.
- The shorts got taken out the back and shot.
- “Literally”: The 3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP collapsed by 80% in hours.
Periodic face-ripping rallies that take out the shorts, pull in fresh money, and give frazzled holders a new exit point are hallmarks of a bear market, and not signs of a new beginning.
Whitewash in progress. Nvidia’s Board said that its committee’s investigation into Huang’s relationship with an alleged Chinese spy “will proceed to conclusion,” and that Huang “fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.”
The White House is preparing its own whitewash, which Trump indicated with his statement that Huang “did nothing wrong.”
Nvidia is also under investigation by the SEC on whether Nvidia’s disclosures misled investors. The outcome will likely be a choice of another whitewash or a slap on the wrist.
Class action lawyers are cranking up their machinery, and they may extract a settlement where Nvidia would admit nothing but would agree to pay an amount that would be a small part of the cost of doing business.
The Board’s flipflop comes after last week’s announcement that the Board had “unanimously accepted” Huang’s resignation and “does not intend to reinstate” him. It shows that this Board does whatever.
And it comes after frazzled tech billionaires, including Musk, an on-again-off-again trillionaire, clamored for Huang’s reinstatement as they were deeply worried about their billions.
The tech billionaires feared that Huang’s deals in the massive circular financing scheme – many of them handshake deals, according to Musk and the WSJ – might collapse without the hands that were doing the shaking. Huang was doing financial magic. And without him, the financial magic wouldn’t work, that’s what they showed. And they showed that they consider Huang at the core of AI’s financial bubble, and that this financial bubble must be kept going for as long as possible, and only one man can do it….
The summary of all this is that the tech billionaires and Trump and Lutnick know that the AI’s financial bubble is in deep trouble, and that their billions depend on one guy’s financial magic, and that’s not a good sign.
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Trump gave permission and encouragement, but the stock market was the real motivation.
I am going to assume this is foreshadowing that when and if the AI bubble implodes the government will bail everything out? Well maybe not everything put atleast certain everythings.
Exactly. They have foreshadowed that the stock market is too big to fail.
We’re in a world where almost everyone owns stock and the #1 concern of voters is “the economy”, by which they mean their tiny 401k’s. A downside is that politicians are incentivized to do short-term shenanigans to prop up markets, and to promise such shenanigans to earn votes.
Of course, the only things politicians could do to prop up the markets are also the things that will increase inflation. Unfortunately, most voters lack the economic education to understand that.
BS. Most people don’t care, and their fortunes are not affected in any material way, by the stock market. If that was true, then 75% of people wouldn’t have answered in pre-election polls that they thought the economy was heading in the wrong place or was fair or poor.
The oligarchs sell you that lie so that they can argue that propping it up benefits the average Joe, and you’ve bought that lie, hook, line and sinker.
About half of all households own retirement accounts or stocks.
TS is right about this. There are still a lot of people who won’t own stocks or own very little. In the US, median 401(k)s are around $ 100k, and although I am not very clear on exactly how these plans work, I’m reading that they allow a great deal of flexibility in choosing your portfolio’s exact make-up, which should include rebalancing for risk as you people get older.
I know Wolf doesn’t want us talking politics here, but this whole thing reeks of corruption, as the agencies that are supposed to be watching things are prevented from doing their job.
How can this market stay afloat when the manipulation is so blatantly evident? Trust is evaporating rapidly, and shaky promises of enormous future profitability cannot make up for such public displays of backroom dealing and executive overreach.
I am not selling, but I am not buying either. Staying with boring safe bonds till I see something look sane again in this stock market.
Absolutely crazy times for someone who barely remembers the GFC.
The top 10% own 88% of stocks & mutual funds and if you include 401Ks they own 82% of everything.
So once you get past the top 20-25% of Americans, almost no one else has a viable day-to-day concern about the stock market.
Lack economic education – That part is 100% correct…
The election was molded around $4 gas = recession in USA and “affordability” whatever that means. Despite all the real data that determines how an economy is doing.
And the data screams – We all are doing just fine. The K Curve says it – the labor data says it – the historical wages say it – the record low poverty says it – the record shopping, travel, dining says it – etc. etc…
The only ones who didn’t say it loud and proud enough – Republicans.
And the sheep were herded over the cliff…
Carry On…
WooHoo! Party on Huang. Party on Garth, Schwing!
The water’s great, dive on in!
Message to the younger generation. Character doesn’t count. Greed does.
Piggybacking the cold hard fact that hard work does not pay off.
Having money is the only way to make money.
That has been the message since the 1980’s.
“Greed is good.”
— Gordon Gekko, 1987
It’s all so fucking lame.
Nothing matters as long as number go up.
It’s great to see corruption made another triumphant victory to all the naysayers…can’t remember a time in modern history this kind of insanity is so blatant and out in the open…just when you thought we are all too exhausted and numb to see how openly things are and moment like this still has a good kick to spice things up..
Also congrats on creating a new category, we now have CEO too big to fail….maybe next we need CFO too big to fail too…
If I remember correctly, Jamie Dimon was the first CEO to be deemed ‘too important to fail (or prosecuted) by Eric Cantor after the GFC.
What I believe in both cases is that the persons in question have the ability to ‘burn down the house’ as thus get to walk.
Horrifying
“As long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance,” he said. “We’re still dancing.”
And poor Jensen. Still seeing his pretty Alice in every headlight. Alice. Dallas Alice.
Babylon Bee >> Reinstated Jensen Huang Thrilled To Hear Girlfriend Wants To Get Back Together
“Best. Day. Ever!” cried Huang as he hung up the phone. “Alice just said she’s thought things through and wants to give our relationship another chance. What a turnaround!”
“So many women were only interested in me because of my wealth. Not Alice,” said Huang. “She never wanted fancy dinners or expensive jewelry. Alice was perfectly content to stay in and just talk about microprocessors and computer chips.”
Great summary. Thanks Wolf
At bare minimum, go through the motions, push through a pro forma investigation that clears him. Couldn’t even be bothered for that pretense.
“The illegal we do immediately. The unconstitutional takes a little longer.”
+100 Andy!
For those not familiar, a common SeaBees quote from World War 2: “the difficult we can do immediately; the impossible takes a little longer”. The first one I read about referred to the 3 days of emergency battle-damage repairs to the carrier U.S.S. Yorktown after the Battle of the Coral Sea, in order to be ready in time to defend at the Battle of Midway. The repairs would normally have taken 3 months. Yorktown’s role was critical to Japan’s unexpected defeat at Midway.
More apropos of today’s world, the first written expression of Andy’s general idea was in France, 1794, with an advisor telling Marie Antoinette: “If it is possible, madam, the affair is already done; if it is impossible, it shall be done!” One does feel an itch for the guillotines emerging in the zeitgeist.
I put it in quotes bc this was Henry Kissinger’s quote I think.
Great historical references, Bagenot’s Ghost. Thanks
So Trump dials up the Nvidia Board of Directors and makes them an offer they can’t refuse if they flip flop.
We should all be asking: What was the offer? How did Trump have so much leverage that he could get his donor/buddy reinstated?
All we know is that Trump must have had a lot of leverage. Some kind of very real threat was made.
Did Trump offer to call off the FBI and SEC investigations? Is the government aware of some bigger scandal, on the level of WorldCom or Enron, that we aren’t aware of? Were Board members at risk of personal prosecution?
The people who worship celebrity CEOs like Huang, Musk, and Trump are buying today, but they don’t have deep pockets. I think the smelliness of this situation suggests things are worse than we can even imagine with the information we have. I suggest taking the opportunity to sell to the CEO worshipers, because all we know is that Nvidia could have put this whole episode behind them, but instead, they are trying to rewind the whole situation, after receiving threats/offers from the president.
This is third-world country BS, not a place you want to put your money.
All we can hope for is term limits to kick in two years from now, state-run capitalism to end and sanity to be restored. Right? ….. Right?????
A lot of questions that don’t have answers which will make it to the press. To me, this looks more like intelligence agency meddling gone partially public which they would prefer to put back in the bottle. It’s clear the US agencies, likely CIA, has known about the Chinese asset and chip smuggling since at least early 2025 and did not act on it for one reason or smother. Someone either got loose lips, or intentionally leaked with a goal to either destabilize or initiate US-China discussions around these restrictions. My bets on China but US state dept incompetence is at its century peak right now.
It would not surprise me in the slightest if your leading questions were aimed in the right direction, and it would not surprise me in the slightest if it was 100% wrong. There is not enough public information to get a clear understanding, which should make the VIX worse until the SEC stuff clears. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Guess who had a meeting with Xi just last week. I think Xi ordered that Jensen return as CEO.
Absolutely agree. However, this liminal rally may outlast the CEO worshippers’ pockets. I think it could be dependent on how long the people in charge can keep buying everyone drinks at the party
There is a concept or “corporate personhood”, where a corporation is legally considered a person. If Nvidia violates export control laws, the corporation could be pardoned.
From the University of Chicago school of law:
“That the President can pardon companies might feel surprising or even unsettling. But the prerogative fits comfortably into the nation’s separation of powers.”
This is a comedy. “Huang did nothing wrong.” Unbelievable! And Bessent said the issues with Alice were a canard. He should communicate with Rubio… The creepy part is the circular financing that Cress had to put the brakes on. On Bloomberg this morning they asked who would want to be CEO of Nvidia right now with all the subpoenas, congressional inquiry and SEC investigations? Well, they found their man!
Bessent was on the state media channel saying Nvidia shouldn’t hire someone from within, they should find a CEO on the outside. And Jensen was an outsider now. The fix was always in.
I guess the motto should be never bet against the Orange trade. I’m legitimately wondering if the US will function in a few years after this level of corruption. Where do we go from here? Utterly baffling.
Russia is the apparent role model now.
The only solution is for the world’s stock market indices to start melting down in spectacular fashion. This will lead to a massive outflow from US markets via sovereign wealth funds, etc. There will be no way to prop them up anymore.
I hope I live to see the day when guys like Musk lose almost everything. Dude was virtue-signaling, faking like he was living in a trailer park in his brand new $160k Airstream when most people are in 30+ year old rotbox RVs.
He probably took a space from a poor person who needed it. So you’ve got a trillionaire driving up the price of trailer park rents, competing with the have-nots. This after pretending to live in a tiny house, etc. These people have no shame, self-awareness or ability to read the room.
Obscene riches often do this to humans, it makes sense from a neuro/psychological perspective, and there’s lots of research on that. We were not made/evolve to individually have unfettered access to so many resources and so much power.
It already happens to people making a handful of millions, so when someone has hundreds of billions, it stands to reason it gets even worse. One gets basically detached from reality.
This is insane. Why the average Republican can not see the level of corruption by the Trump administration and abetted by the dereliction of duty by the GOP Congress. They are completely above the law. They are outside of the law.
Wilhoit’s Law – “conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect”.
….and the current U.S. regime continues to feed the rich, without using the atypical terms they use on their enemy. Let the good times roll!
This really smells. Who are these investors who sold, then rushed back in to stock? Any one of the following should be enough to make a reasonable investor not touch this:
1) The obvious on-going national security investigation, that Trump in knowingly ignoring.
2) The violation within NVDA’s own code of conduct. At which level do they suggest non-compliance no longer results in termination? Can a middle manager sleep with their subordinates? How about one of Huang’s direct reports? The board needs to address this. This one seems to be totally lost in the boards actions.
3) Flip-flopping board oversight.
4) Acknowledged single point of failure, as stated in this article.
And the two reasons I stayed away from the stock to begin with:
1) Alphabet is going to squeeze the market with their Tensor chips. They’re cheaper and faster. NVDA’s GPU has the flexibility at a higher cost. I don’t know to what degree, but it’s not trivial.
2) TSMC is going to squeeze their margins. They have other customers lining up. They said as much on their earnings calls. NVDA has only one real fab supplier.
Prob the Nvidia employees who get paid via their stock were getting hammered. Maybe the board was looking to give them a way out at a 30% premium.
Like we’re sending this one group of choppers before Saigon falls. GTFO
I couldn’t believe my eyes when this story broke within minutes of the market open.
I was trying to figure out how far the correction was going to go down and then this. I just said F it and went back to not caring anymore haha.
Till the next drop!
The shorts got squeezed big time on NVDA.
….and the current Trump regime continues to feed the rich bottom feeders.
For all those whining about “rich” people and this turn of events, you too could have bought shares of the world’s leading chip company at a fire sale price on Friday. You see, it’s not how much they make, it’s how much you make. If some billionaire makes a few extra zillion, I don’t care. If he/ she loses a bunch of money, that’s actually bad for me and you because then that changes investments they might make, reducing jobs, and eventually moving into a recession. So, yes,we want rich people to do well as long as they’re doing it legally.
Where were you on Friday? We missed you.
Pretty funny buy on Friday after 7 days of drop stock down almost 50% then Monday Trump early Turkey meal which any good president would do for the country. I agree with the comment about the rich and investments. Biden also encouraged chip manufacturing to locate in the USA. Hopefully both are business friendly and smaller government to attack the real culprit runaway spending by Congress. And I dont own NVDA but my 9 year old grandson does.
Obsession with paper wealth achieved a new high watermark.
We no longer want to know if Jensen had shady dealings or if he worked against the best interest of the country and within the legal framework or not….we just need to know how it affects the stock prices and personal portfolios.
Right and wrong doesn’t matter anymore. Perhaps it is the sign of things to come.
Trickle-down economics is a kind of Stockholm syndrome.
Yes we have been conditioned to believe that CEOs and corporations can do no wrong.
To buy Nvidia on Friday would have been so dumb on 100 different levels.
Unless you like burning money.
No one could have known this was going to happen on Monday. Could have been Wednesday.
Not only that, NVIDIA still can sink to being an Intel type stock. So it’s still a dumb stock to own outright.
Nvidia owners were boo hooing on Friday, “awww I shoulda sold at 240”
Now it’s
“You shlubs shoulda bought on Friday!”
Pick a lane
on Friday, I gave you several reasons AI stocks would bounce on Monday, and those reasons were there for all to see, and they did bounce in early morning trading, before the NVDA deal was announced and caused the whole thing to explode. There was a huge sell-off with lots of fear, a spike in the VIX to 40, and the haven trade, all of which ended at 2:30 pm to 3:00 PM on Friday, and then reversed. It was a classic setup for a bounce. What was completely up in the air was the magnitude. No one expected the circus we got today.
This is the subtitle from Friday’s article. You have to read the article to get the reasons:
“But fears get exhausted, profit motive takes over, people buy sold-off stuff no matter how dubious, and there’ll be a bounce in AI stocks, maybe Monday.”
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/11/20/fear-erupts-ai-stocks-tank-but-so-do-gold-silver-cryptos-nearly-everything-but-treasuries/
I get the dead cat bounce. I get that.
But that the whole administration in Washington was in active talks to reinstate him on Monday.
Nobody knew that.
I was trying to tell the guy above that NVDA was not a smart Monday move.
The classic dead cat bounce is to get the bounce and then head downward way more in the coming days and weeks.
I read the article 🫡 , after I comment I always go back and do a nice word to word brain download.
Exactly.
ANT (Anthropic) didn’t bounce upwards today but fell around 3.5% and is now below its original IPO price.
Never mind the president directly getting involved in private business affairs. As long as the gravy train keeps rolling.
To me AI is turning into a bit of a monster, but it’s a monster that few can resist or stop, including me sometimes. So you keep feeding the monster in the hope that you can also tame it. The scary part is that the monster could eventually be lurking everywhere. Robots or flying thingies all connected to AI? No thanks. Musk’s TV add suggests that the world will eventually come to a point. But what’s the point? And then what? And why the heck does anyone need to be worth more that a billion dollars, or less actually? Most people believe in capitalism, but not untethered capitalism.
It just shows we’re knee deep in a mania.
Gonna def be going into one of those mania books that grandfathers show their grandkids in 300 years.
“Grandpa how could they be so dumb? AI was a farce”
Just wait until recursive self-improving AI arrives next summer.
And there’s not telling how many more outages that will get worse will happen between now and then.
Jensen Huang’s daughter Madison was Nvidia nepo hire from hell whose screaming and insults drove 12 executives to quit… but bosses were too scared to report her to her philandering father, reports claim
Madison Huang, 35, a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, has driven more than a dozen key executives to quit, current and former employees have revealed. She was known to berate her staff and frequently yell at her employees, bosses, and family members during meetings and at events.
Haha product marketing
“Hey China, want some chips? They think real good for you”
Prob had to fire those people so they couldn’t tell any tales.
You know I like my companies to at least be loyal to trade embargo’s and to respect intellectual property that could undermine the whole western structure. It’s usually a win win scenario.
No need to invade Taiwan when Nvidia just falls in your lap. Right?
Law/penalties are for the weak and poor. Has been same for nearly all history.
I was expecting a Christmas rally, but we got it in Thanksgiving. This is just global devaluation of national currencies worldwide. No wonder crypto is so popular. I feel like all other currencies may go to heck in the long term.
Crypto
If a bet against inflation how can digital cryptos not just continue to grow and grow and grow ? What is their limit? Unfortunately the liquidity drop in Crypto was a week when I was having some heart testing done.
AI advances coincide with sharp rise in cyber incidents…
Administration warned threats outpacing defenses…
National Meltdown With Nobody Manning Help Desk…
Hospitals Rush to Patch Vulnerabilities…
Bots plan terrorist attacks in tests…
I am still looking for close of spy below or near 715 and heavy selling for the rest of the week. Still a one hit wonder in my eyes, the algo has its marching orders from last week.
Yen sold off today but will be higher tomorrow for crunch time and carry trade havoc.
Will see in 2hours :)
Nvidia served subpoena by California attorney general after Jensen Huang’s Chinese spy affair scandal
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Thursday that his office has launched an investigation into Nvidia.
We are living in historic times. Few people enjoy volatility and this was a bull in a china house event.
I’m curious as to what the volume of buy orders were in the closing minutes of the markets, maybe someone with TotalView can extrapolate some data.
Howard Lutnick and Cantor-Fitzgerald control $360,000,000 of NVIDIA stock, while Donald John Trump controls $62,000,000, and the US government reportedly has a 15% stake in NVIDIA. Just yesterday Donald John Trump said ‘we have to protect out geniuses’ and no matter how corrupt they are or spy for China there are now NO LIMITS on the greed and corruption that directly controls Wall Street this morning! We have truly entered a new uncharted world of finance!
Well there is 4,000,000 Million of Nvidia stock in existence.
So 4 Trillion of it floating around.
Thats a lot.
Nvidia is now a pseudo smci.
In To Kill a Mockingbird, falsely admitting to playing strip poker down by the fishing pond gets the kids out of trouble for trespassing. Somehow all the hype about an affair with a Chinese spy covered the Trump admins tracks for getting bribed by NVIDIA to be able to sell chips to China.
I genuinely fear that the people at the top had FOMO of profiting from the downside of the market so they’ve decided to blow it back up. With all the circular financing and big, variable rate loans coming due for data center companies, it may no longer be a matter of if the market will crash.
One thing is nearly for certain, however. People with a large vested stake in the market possess a big red button that can crash or pump it at any given time.
Not even remotely to say this is entirely the current admin’s doing but look at Trump coin. So much greed and a sidelined system of checks and balances.
Is China smiling?
On a macroeconomic scale, is no one in the administration asking why China is going through great lengths to get their AI chips? Why is AI so important to them?
And if they can answer that question, can they look at themselves in the mirror and wonder why they were so willing to give our tech to them?
It’s an arms race. As usual the U.S. was way ahead and then some schlubs sold us out.
Men don’t seem to have the courage and conviction to make important decisions and stand behind them anymore….
Reverse of important far reaching decisions on a dime. None of those kooks should be running anything of any importance.
They just showed all their cards.
Empty sorry, sorry, sorry… do overs.!!
do we still have money??
They are all kooks… haha
There is no moral compass in a Banana Republic.
This is so slimy and gross on so many levels that words cannot describe it. The corruption is totally out in the open. The billionaire set are just flaunting it at this point.
We’re basically Russia now.
Also did you see the Truth Social post with Jensen waving a red bra (I.e. China) like a victory flag. It’s embarrassing.
But at least we’re beating the communists, with the ruling party calling the shots at major corporations!
No, complete nonsense. Both Russia and the US are criminal enterprises just as most governments are. The US taught everything it knows about corporate and crony capitalism to Russia after the fall of the USSR in 1990.
NVIDIA was a threat to the Equities market. Another 10% or 15% down and the FED would have been forced to intervene. If they didnt and the market came to believe that the FED Floor was no longer in place, real panic and fear might have taken hold.
This move with Jensen is classic modern American financial engineering lever pulling. The market fall is short circuited at 0 cost to FED credibility.
I’m not sure however, how long the magic lasts. NVIDIA now with Jensen, might not be the Same as NVIDIA before with Jensen. But who knows
More importantly, the huge crash followed by huge rebound, based on the (un)employment of one man, exposes how utterly fake the world’s financialized economy is.
As an aside, I was watching Bloomberg early this morning, and the guest mentioned something about getting close to panic levels internally due to a “tier 2 growth slowdown”. I was groggy while watching (around 7AM PST?); This is very close to actual wording, but may not be exact. The guest implied getting very close to a “selling begets selling” level in the US stock market, before this save.
Does this remind anyone of April 2025?
Tariffs ON
“April 8 2025 Trump’s investment accounts went on a buying binge” WSJ 7/11/2026
Tariffs OFF
“…April 9 decided to delay the tariffs for 90 days” WSJ 7/11/2026 sparking giant rally
Or when the administration made a deal with Iran or whatever and a melt up in stocks happened. Was between late March and May.
Ludicrous
Well if we needed confirmation this was a bubble, I think we got it. First off if the loans were good investments any new CEO could step in and make them. They’d still have Nvidia’s money. These are companies that need money, they would not be backing out of deals….. so either he comes back and stops lending and the bubble still collapses but more slowly or he keeps making these loans and eventually we have another Lehman moment. It’s a lose lose. I think the problem though was the bubble wasn’t supposed to burst until the Democrats were in office….
There’s a bunch of new SEC rules being proposed to make it easier to IPO, less oversight, filing less frequently, role backs on certain Sarbanes Oxley rules for non large accelerated files that are likely to pass and go into effect in early 2027. There’s a lot of dead investments on PE companies books right now that they can’t sell (no other large buyers want them) so the solution is unload them on retail. The conspiracy theorist in me thinks the bubble isn’t supposed to burst until late 2027/early after everyone’s cashed out and the Democrat majority and their policies can be blamed for the struggling economy as they start campaign for 2028
As in the game of Clue, I cannot disprove that accusation.
I was reading something about anthropic wants really good bond ratings, but they won’t give them good ones yet.
Meanwhile spacex got really good bond ratings right away.
In this environment I’d expect Anthropic to get the rubber A stamp soon. Nobody on the line except the investor!
This is why the Mamdani’s of the world are being embraced. I can’t believe I have come to the conclusion that confiscation of wealth might be the answer. Things are too far gone.
You don’t have to confiscate wealth.
Just tax it at the same rate that work is taxed.
Bingo. And strip away most writeoffs, exclusions, exemptions, credits, and carry-forwards.
Agreed…or tax labor at the same rate of capital gains. But that would require actually shrinking of our bloated federal government.
The tax code should be adjusted to tax any unrealized gains on stock when it is pledged as collateral for a loan or used in some way to accomplish a transaction. In those cases, the stock gains are being monetized and should be taxed.
At the billionaire level, inheritance taxes also need to be much stronger.
You can’t take it with you – and your kids need to earn it themselves.
P.S. Antitrust enforcement (increased competition) would also greatly rein in wealth inequality.
Yep. You present a corrupt crony system as “capitalism,” and people will start to yearn for an alternative when that system fails them.
The number of Republicans commenting on the WSJ that he should be impeached was surprising this morning.
Sold Nvda calls I bought on Friday. Would hold it longer, but Jan expiration is too close for holding and they are deep in the money already. +400% in one trading day is not too shabby. Hoping to short it before Jensen’s entire harem is out in the news cycle. Probably diverse exotic group of talent.
Congrats on that trade!! Were they in the money calls?
Thanks! Jan 150 when stock was $128. And sold at $164 or about.
Looking forward to learning what’s in that missing 10Q? or maybe that will be papered over as well.
I mean do we actually think that’s gonna be a real review either? If they can pressure the board and look the other way on national security, they can pressure the SEC and the external auditors too.
It’s not missing, it’s delayed (not even legally late), and it was announced by management that it would be delayed due to the at-the-time ongoing inquiry and Huang’s departure. Apparently, the company needed some more time getting its legal disclosures worked out. And now they have to redo it LOL
Washington D.C., the District of Corruption!
Amidst a historic rally for NVDA and a rally among indexes…
ANT is down 3.5%
Yeah, that is very interesting…today’s pop from this ridiculous development might just be another extend and pretend moment to delay the AI giant pop…
The fact that ANT is down and down from general public IPO buy in (likely around $100+ is kind of a giant red flag…
Thanks for the reminder that ANT now has an options market. It’s a great day to buy puts on the AI bubble.
Trump told CNBS this morning that he himself spoke directly with Nvidia’s Board. “And I convinced them,” he said and added stunningly that Huang “did nothing wrong.”
Who is stunned?
This is Trump.
In the first place, is there anything that man says that stuns us anymore?
God bless him (he said so himself in the 2026 White House Easter address); but the Donald’s ideas of wrong and right are not well-aligned with most of our fellow citizens.
In 2024, he was aligned with the majority of voters. I doubt more than a few have changed their opinions.
Uhh, where have you been the past few weeks?
🤣
I love your understatement.
Mammon now enshrined as the embodiment of everything that is to be desired or useful. Wonder what the Mayflower folks would think if they could see us now? How about MLK or JFK, Ask not what you can do for your country but what you can grift from you fellow citizen or resident.
So basically Xi told Trump to let their man Jensen come back and keep selling chips to them. And Trump told the intelligence agencies, Bessent, and the SEC to back off. Then told the Nvidia board that the investigations are done and Jensen and nvidia won’t be prosecuted for knowingly bypassing export controls. And the board, spooked that the ai bubble was popping in front of their very eyes, put him back in charge, to buy them time to unload their investments before everything comes crashing down again.
Do I have that right? And this is called capitalism? I mean, if we are going to have that much state control of the economy, we might as well get free healthcare and education in exchange…
Fixed it for you “And this is called Gangster capitalism?”
Moments like this would make Bugsy and Gambino very proud
Probably missing how the insiders made billions of this.
If we don’t want communist leaders, perhaps we should stop making capitalism repulsive.
Saying this as someone who is pro- capitalism.
There always has been corruption, but there used to be consequences. Now, massive corruption has no consequences, because leaders of both sides meet with and are controlled by the most corrupt.
I am actually not talking about Jensen, since he had no reason to know that the woman met with the CCP’s MSS, clearly was sanctioned to do what he did by our greedy, dear leader, and 98.99% of executives have similar extramarital affairs with any available women once their ED medicine prescription is filled; the remaining 1% are gay.
Back when Charles Ponzi was outed, the whole scheme collapsed as investors all wanted out. My my, how times have changed. In today’s financialized economy, he would be identified as a “key leader” in profitability.
We have a clown show going on.
Nvidia needs to be held to account if they violated export laws. Let’s get to a simple yes or no.
The election was a joke; it will be more of the same.
If you don’t agree, have you heard any real plan to make everyday items and services more affordable?
We do hear about subsidies, but they will be paid for by shifting costs from Peter to Paul. Or, worse, they will boost spending and national debt.
Right I feel like 99% of problems could be solved by taxing the billionaires, which lets be honest neither party touch.
That seems overly simplistic.
Billionaires already pay a high marginal tax rate on realized income but pay nothing on unrealized income.
Suppose you try to tax unrealized income; good luck. Last week, when the market crashed and billionaire wealth fell, the government may have had to refund billionaires billions of dollars if we had been taxing unrealized wealth. i.e., on December 31st, the stock price and home value did not recover from what was estimated on tax day
How about coming out of the gate with a plan to lower the costs of housing, food, medical care, property taxes, and other services such as insurance, education, and day care?
I suppose all of this was 100% predictable, just a matter of when the administration told the board nothing was going to be investigated and they are safe. Basically a gun was put to the heads of the board and Trump, not in those words, said so live.
Wow. Hot topic.
I am fairly new to stocks, because I have done mostly real estate before, but all I know is the prediction for a midterm year was 5% for the S & P and that is about where it is at today.
This roller coaster ain’t over yet!
The question no one is asking: what happens to the corporate governance model? What if the CEO asks an employee at the company to have a romantic relationship with them? What if the employee understand that they have to “consent” given the power imbalance.
We’ve entered a new era of sexual misconduct at workplace as the accepted norm. Nothing is sacred.
All the female employees at Nvidia should be thinking of what they are now faced with to keep raking in the dollars.
Trump is a pimp and his product is America. You all have been had.
This has nothing to do with an extramarital affair. Huang was deeply involved with a spy circumventing export controls to increase Nvidia’s profits. Not only that, Huang’s circular financing deals will come.under more scrutiny as Democrats take over congress in January. The question is will it slowly unravel or pop.
The US is weird compared to other countries because it is both very wealthy and very religious, with Christianity being the dominant religion. The Euros say America has no actual left. This is why.
Strong religious influence is why it is overall a socially conservative nation, with strongly defined gender roles.
Men dominate, women subordinate. Men fight in public, women care at home.
Hegseth personifies this. It is his script. Many, many Americans love it.
Trump’s rise happened alongside a surge in changes around gender roles. Clinton’s and Harris’s runs to be the first female president, Harris first female VP, #MeToo causing men to suffer negative consequences for the dominating behavior they should be rewarded for, the rise of DEI and ESG to bring women further out of the home and into public work, greater visibility and social participation by openly trans people (trans women are especially threatening to social conservative gender roles).
This inspired ferocious counter-activism to reinstate conservative gender roles, producing Trump 1 and then Trump 2.
This is real: there are Americans who think women should lose the right to vote.
Ny Fed governor Williams was on cnbc at market close, rates over more time to fight inflation, Ha I was expecting him this morning but Nvda News rescued the tape. one two punch with Williams
be grateful :)
My bad, schedule speech today, nothing nefarious, no 50 basis point hike in December.i am Posting too much, it’s just been such an exciting time,
Unplugging for the rest of the week.
Have a happy Thanksgiving week everyone. Wolf enjoy the holiday!
Gobble Gobble :)
It’s amazing how virtually the entire media fail to report that Jensen Huang was a major PRICK of a boss, having a long history of regularly verbally abusing his employees. And his daughter has the same personality defect.
Here are a couple of articles:
Jensen Huang Was Reportedly Fixated on Humiliation
The former Nvidia CEO allegedly told a staffer that he would scalp them and “pee on your brain.”
By Maggie Harrison Dupré
Published Nov 20, 2026 4:23 PM EST
AND
Jensen Huang’s Daughter Also Works at Nvidia, Where She’s Reportedly Known for Screaming at Workers and Hurling Bizarre Insults at Them
Sounds like a great place to work.
By Frank Landymore
Published Nov 20, 2026 12:38 PM EST
It was ALL OVER the media. You just didn’t read it.
IDK. I watch 4 major news channels every day – BBC, CNN, MSNOW, FOX and sometimes I throw in Scripps. I bounce back and forth among them for hours daily. I honestly have not heard any of them making any hay about this history.
What news channels have you heard this on? When? Links?
From the beginning, I’ve been puzzled by the circular financing schemes – Are the various players actually sitting on that much cash, or is it more like a string of IOUs? Or a shell game?
The entire merry-go-round is running off of investor capital. That’s the issue. There are neither revenues, nor operating profits, to justify the current valuations. Everyone keeps saying “but wait until next year! Suddenly we’re going to start charging for a product we currently give away for free! And THEN we’ll start making so much money we won’t know what to do with it!”
It’s kinda like a house of cards in a Potemkin village. Just not quite as solid.
The government bailout was reinstating Huang. I call shenanigans.
Supposing that Nvidia’s board would not just independently change their minds, and could be influenced by a higher power, and you are the higher power, why would you pass up this golden opportunity to show the world that you are, in fact, the higher power? Corporate governance no longer matters, and so if you are a board member of a major company and you think you can make decisions against the higher power–think again. And once you figure out that the Huang reinstatement will give a little bump to the stock market–what is there to lose? Where is the downside for the higher power? It just makes the higher power more powerful–because of the precedent. It attempts to put on notice everyone who is pretending that they are in charge.
Seem logical, given what we all understand at this point about the higher power. Scary, though, because then what are these things called “corporations” we all have invested in, if they are not actually governed in the way we think they are?
This is about more than money. It is also about control and power. And not by Trump, but by those who want to control AI.
This was likely an operation to get Huang out of Nvidia. Why do I think that? Well, after initial concerns raised, the USG and Nvidia stopped sale approvals to Megaspeed in June of 2025. In August of 2025 Alice Huang left Megaspeed. Authorized chip sales stopped June ’25, Alice out of the picture in August ’25; that’s 17-months and 14-months ago respectively. So, why does this whole thing blow up now all of a sudden, more than a year later? Because this is a battle about controliing AI. This is about whether the government steps in, and effectively regulates AI and provides a legal backstop should AI do something wrong. “Hey,” says Anthropic, “we can’t be found legally responsible, because we’re fully regulated by the Government, and we only let our AI agent do what their special committee gives us the okay to do.” Who wants to let AI remain loose and unregulated (and have to pay billions in lawsuits if they screw up)? Musk. Trump. Huang. Read more on who wants the government to step in (Anthropic in particular) and regulate AI, which will only help those who are already leading the industry, and who doesn’t. Yes, it’s about money, but it’s about much more than that.
As for Huang being an asshole, many of these major company founders are like that. Remember Jobs? Travis Kalanick? Elon is no warm fuzzy bunny either. And there are more than a few politicians who can be major assholes as well. I’m not saying I agree with the behavior, just that it is not all that uncommon.
This administration will go down as the most corrupt in history. They didn’t even TRY to hide the dump and pump. Friday close of market “We have no intention of bringing Huang back”. Monday 10 seconds before market open “Huang is BACK! Trump is offering blanket protection from the inevitable class action lawsuits! The board members are given blanket immunity!” Angels weep.
This is all so grotesque. I’m not sure if I’m madder that the board caved or that Trump still has zero resistance to doing this stupid shit.
Huang is a serious national security threat because he can’t keep his pants on for five minutes, apparently. And he gets reinstated by the very same folks who insist that AI cannot be regulated lest the Chinese gain a strategic advantage.
Dear Blogger, if you’d written “Nvidia Resurrects Huang” you’d have implied a suitably religious feel to the whole shemozzle.
Yours,
A baffled foreigner.
It’s the biggest casino ever now, with 24 hour trading, every day an options expiration, and the latest addition of options trading starting at 7:30 am.
I don’t think you will ever see the VIX at 12 again. 14 is the new 12.
A Big Mess. Just delaying the end result of massive rot and corruption at the helm, and in institutions that were thought to be sufficient.
The American people do not deserve this. They are better than their leaders in both Govt and industry.
There will be a backlash which will also provoke hand wringing and anger.
Note to new Congress: “Bring shovels”.
If worst came to worst, Trump could pardon Jensen and the entire NVDA board of directors without contest.
If people are serious about attacking corruption, eliminating the pardon should be #1 priority.
I suspect something is much more FUBAR than we know. Bringing Jensen back just delays whatever was about to happen. The investigations will not disappear, and the new Congress is going to be more hostile than the previous.
Investigations do not mean the executive branch will do anything.
Where is the SEC after today’s blatant stock manipulation?
What kind of trades occurred on Friday with knowledge of this happening today?
Nothing will happen to these people.