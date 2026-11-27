The recklessness of our Drunken Sailors in Washington won’t abate until the bond market cracks down on them. And it hasn’t done that yet.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Interest payments by the federal government on its gigantic and ballooning $40.7 trillion of Treasury debt jumped by $12 billion in Q3 from Q2, to $332 billion. Over the past four quarters – the entire fiscal year – interest payments jumped by $89 billion to $1.28 trillion (red in the chart).
The Fed phased out its financial repression starting in 2022, and now interest rates are somewhere in the normal-ish range, but the government’s debt has exploded, and so have the interest payments. But interest payments occur in the context of tax receipts that are available to pay for them.
Tax receipts by the federal government rose by $14 billion in Q3 from Q2. Over the past four quarters – the entire fiscal year – tax receipts jumped by $381 billion (+11.1%) to $3.82 trillion (blue line in the chart below). The tariff refunds started hitting tax receipts in May, but are now largely finished.
Tax receipts grow as a result of a growing economy that generates more taxable income from corporate and individual taxpayers. Tax receipts also grow as a result of rising asset prices that generate higher capital-gains taxes, but that can turn around on a dime.
The plunge in tax receipts in Q1 and Q2 2023 was the result of the stock and bond sell-off in 2022 that generated hefty losses for investors and reduced capital gains tax receipts.
Interest payments as percent of tax receipts: What matters with interest payments is not the absolute amount but the context of the tax receipts that are available to pay for general budget expenditures, such as interest payments, defense spending, government salaries, etc. And that figure was released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis as part of its revised GDP data for Q3 on Wednesday.
Excluded from this measure of tax receipts are receipts that are not available to pay for general budget expenditures and that are not included in the general budget, primarily Social Security and disability contributions that go into Trust Funds, out of which benefits are paid directly to the beneficiaries.
Interest payments ate up 34.3% of the tax receipts that were available to pay for them in Q3, rising for the second consecutive quarter. Two years ago, in Q3 2024, the ratio had hit 37.5%, the worst ratio since 1996.
In the 1980s and early 1990s, a sense of crisis pervaded the US fiscal situation, with sky-high bond yields and inflation. The very edgy bond market gave rise to the expression, “bond vigilantes,” to describe bond investors that demanded high yields to compensate them for the risks posed by the government’s reckless fiscal policies and by inflation.
That edgy bond market was a scary thing, and it eventually beat a modicum of fiscal responsibility into the government – but it didn’t last long.
The bond market is the only entity that can impose any kind of discipline on the government.
The interest-payments-to-GDP ratio worsened to 4.0%, as interest payments rose faster (ballooning debt, higher average interest rates) than GDP, after a dip in Q2. In Q1, it had hit the worst rate in 30 years – but 30-years ago, it was on the way down; now it’s on the way up:
Tariff revenues got hit by refunds the government had to issue after the Supreme Court nixed part of the tariffs in February. Refunds started going out in May. In May, June, and July, the tariff refunds exceeded the tariff revenues, and net tariffs (tariffs minus refunds) were negative. Then the refunds started to phase out. By October, net tariffs were back to $19.2 billion.
In terms of quarters, in Q3, net tariffs (tariffs minus refunds) were $10.2 billion, after the negative $3.5 billion in Q2, and a positive $71 billion in Q1.
The budget deficit in the fiscal year through September 30 rose by $217 billion to $2.0 trillion, amounting to 6.2% of GDP.
The deficit has been in this range of around 6% for the past four years, despite strong economic growth, and this year more than strong economic growth – which makes this kind of deficit even more reckless. What’s going to happen when the next recession comes? (That was a rhetorical question.)
The drunken sailors in Washington have made no effort to improve the situation, and just about everything they do makes the situation worse. And it seems they have no intention of changing course unless the bond market cracks down on them, by bond investors demanding much higher yields to compensate them for the risks that come along with this recklessness. But the bond market hasn’t done that yet. Interest rates have gone up, but have not nearly gone up enough to reach the crack-down level.
The average interest rate on the Treasury debt rose to 3.58% in October, the highest since 2009, as the higher interest rates are filtering into the long-term debt as it matures and is refinanced at higher rates, and as $2 trillion of new issuance of debt at current interest rates was added to the debt to pay for the deficits.
But clearly, 3.58% is not nearly enough to get the attention of the drunken sailors in Washington.
The ultra-low interest rates during QE were an aberration in history. But they have polluted everyone’s brains, and have ostensibly turned the brains of our drunken sailors in Washington to fiscal mush.
Maybe 6% would enforce a modicum of discipline? Where is the bond market when you need it?
The Treasury-Debt-to-GDP ratio worsened a little in Q3, ticking up to 121.5%, as current-dollar GDP (not adjusted for inflation) rose by 1.5% quarter-to-quarter, while the Treasury debt (also not adjusted for inflation) rose by 1.8% quarter-to-quarter.
So in Q3, the economy grew very fast, but not fast enough for the ballooning debt, which grew even faster, and the Debt-to-GDP Ratio worsened a little.
For the debt-to-GDP ratio to improve and back away from the cliff, the debt could still rise, but would have to rise more slowly than nominal (before inflation adjustment) economic growth.
In case you missed it: Inflation Refuses to Go Back into the Bottle: PCE Price Index Worst YoY since 2023, on Services, Electronics, Energy
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Bill Clinton was the last US President able to balance the Federal budget. And he is still around. If Trump can run for a 3rd term, Clinton could run against him. They are the same age.
Bill Clinton shouldn’t get the credit for that. The Republican Congress, led by Speaker Newt Gingrich is how the budget was balanced. They then forced Clinton’s hand.
Don’t you remember Whoopi Goldberg’s speech, shortly after it became law, telling everyone that Clinton was going to “fix” the cuts to welfare?
He should get some of the credit, since he signed the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1993 and the Balanced Budget Act of 1997. Defense spending was also declining during this period and the economy was growing producing higher tax receipts.
Clinton certainly had his faults. But his record is better than the person who is currently holding the office.
New York City gained a budget surplus in 1997; this allowed the Fed to raise interest rates in December 1996 and NYC workers were hired and paid more federal taxes. Interest rates are lowered when state and city budgets are experiencing a shortfall. New York City was in a vulnerable situation during the late 1970s and early 1990s. I expect federal taxes to rise in 2027 to prevent the fed from raising interest rates that will destroy New York’s economy.
I remember the dot com economic boom of the 1990s. New York City and the federal government generated a lot of tax revenue until the bubble burst in 2000. VP Al Gore , when he was a member of Congress in 1992, voted to reduce federal restrictions on expanding the internet in terms of capitalistic ventures. He “invented” the internet. California almost destroyed the internet.
Bill Clinton and the GOP Congress and The New York City Council and Mayor Rudy and the taxpayers of America created the surplus so that they could prepare to borrow more money from China in order for Mayor Mike and the City Council to raise property taxes on Chinese foreigners who owned property in New York and other property owners who were raising rents on tenants during the 1990s and beyond. Mayor Rudy left a big budget deficit in 2001.
“The bond market is the only entity that can impose any kind of discipline on the government.”
Sobering. I sure wish the people could. But even if they could, they wouldn’t!
Thanks Mr Wolf – your reporting is wonderful – and eye opening!
A belated Happy TG to you and yours
I think Drunken sailors in Washington come out just fine in all circumstances. Perhaps if al goes wrong they lose an election but that is even unlikely and what goes around comes around on that circle of elites. Both parties have demonstrated they have no issue manipulating the system or using their positions to benefit. Plus we elect people mostly based on popularity contest not based on their actual abilities. We basically have a bunch of people with law degrees and career politicians not actual problem solvers. Fortunately the US is the reserve currency so the game can continue for some time to come. 2028 will just be another clown show and the next two years with be maximum grift.
“We basically have a bunch of people with law degrees and career politicians not actual problem solvers.”
You might like the book Breakneck by Dan Wang. The book begins from the position that the US government has become filled with lawyers who primarily serve the financial interests of the rich, while China’s government is filled with engineers who prioritize building infrastructure.
Main argument of the book is that the US needs to rekindle its ability to build things by reducing the role of lawyers, elevating the role of engineers, and doing so without falling back on the totalitarianism that China uses to trample opposition to the negative impacts of infrastructure building.
Very interesting to read alongside what’s happening with BAAJA.
Pleas do not disparage drunken sailors. Drunken sailors are spending their own money.
We’re already at 4% of GDP in interest payments and it won’t take much more to break past 5% as the result of the early-1980’s recession. Given no indication to give up 6% yearly deficits this could get unbelievably bad in a hurry. I feel like our politicians are playing a game of chicken, daring others to find an alternative to the U.S. as the reserve currency.
Very cool analysis. Thx
Prior to the French Revolution ~50% of tax receipts were used to pay the interest on the government debt. The Church and Nobility were exempt from paying tax. The tax burden fell on the Middle Classes. This was managable until a series of poor harvests caused great inflation in food prices, a burden too far.
Taking this historical comparison. The USA government has plenty room for manoeuvre. Tax receipts of ~34% currently pay for the debt interest. In a future recession this will rise to ~50%. As in the past it will still require an outside force to make things more difficult. In the recession scenario, to give more room in case of a sudden outside event, government can name and shame CEOs as unpatriotic and call them to close the offshore tax arbitrage.
Wolf,
With regard to the Bond market cracking. Would you please explain the gigantic leap in today’s Fed overnight repurchase volume? Thanks, CJN
1. Not “cracking” but “cracking down on” the drunken Sailors in Washington. Reading comprehension is tough.
2. “gigantic leap in today’s Fed overnight repurchase volume?”
Here is a chart of the Fed’s repos and your “gigantic leap” ? And there is going to be a lot more of it and quite a bit bigger than this tiny amount, going into the year-end. It’s the Fed’s SRF, and it’s doing what it is supposed to do, as reserves get tighter:
We’re screwed.
True Eecursive Self-Improving AI is not more than six months from the lab. The question is how and when does Anthropic, OpenAI et al announce it and what will it mean for humanity? And the most important question of all is how is it wielded by the USA and China to gain strategic advantage. All of this will most likely be answered by the end of 2027.
Stop listening to AI doomers. We aren’t hitting the singularity anytime soon
If you are here on a black Friday, just introspect about your life choices. Go and shop like good Americans. That alone solves most of the problems.
1. 10 year Bond yields are still < 5%
2. NVIDIA can control prices of chips not the zips.
3. Usually, second half of team red is bad for the stocks. Regan, Bush, Trump and Trump II.
4. Anyway, life goes on. Take care !
5. My comrade Engles retired it seems…
“Maybe 6% would enforce a modicum of discipline? Where is the bond market when you need it?”
Do you really think it would take 6% to get to a “modicum” of fiscal discipline on the part of the government? As fast as the debt is growing, I would suspect breaching 4% would bring us to $1.5T in annual interest expense. And how long will rates have to stay high and how many more BP increases do you think are needed to get just to 4%?
Also, I would suspect there will be a 20% pull back in the markets, if we get to a 4.25% base FFR.
I just don’t see how the average interest rate can get anywhere near 6% without there being a major recession. And the next real recession will be as bad as the GR but likely more prolonged with a much slower recovery.
I guess there’s a big difference what average interest rate causes the next recession and the rate at which Congress is forced to act.
The democrats are really going to be disappointed.
A debt crisis will force them to cut spending.
Just as they finally get control of Congress!
What was the point of winning?
To govern the US much more intelligently and equitably.
Right ; )
The GOP ran our of ideas on how to fix the economy or they never knew how to solve the problems –economic woes. The Democrats will l gradually fix it. And people will complain about not getting hired to their Federal dream job. They will complain about the high interest rate on their housing loan. Business owners will complain about paying too much taxes and too much regulation.
Something’s wrong if it takes a 1.9T fiscal deficit to generate mediocre roc’s in gdp.
The U.S. Golden Era in Capitalism was driven by 2/3 in velocity. Real-gDp, not optimized, averaged 5.9% during 1950-1966 (in spite of the 3 recessions).
Today, velocity drives very little.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1V
So the deficit was $2 trillion. Of that, $1.28 trillion was for interest expense. That doesn’t go into GDP. Interest income (by the recipients) doesn’t go into GDP either. Nor do gains on stocks or anything else like that. These are investment figures, not spending figures. Sure, you could say that the $10 trillion in higher stock prices is somehow inflating GDP or whatever. And if you subtract the $10 trillion in stock price gains, the economy is actually collapsing, or whatever.
But none of that goes into GDP unless it is spent. A quarter of the debt is held overseas and the interest isn’t spent in the US at all. Another big portion is held by hedge funds ($1.5 trillion), pension funds, insurance companies, etc. Who do you think holds $40 trillion in Treasuries? Consumers? ? Consumers hold only a small portion of them, and of those that do, most are well-to-do Americans looking for diversification or safety, and they don’t spend the interest income at all, but add it to their investments.
So deduct the $1.28 trillion of interest payments from the $2 trillion deficit, and you get about $700 billion. Some of that gets spent overseas (embassies, foreign aid, wars, fuel, etc.), so that doesn’t add to US GDP at all. So it whittles down the portion of the deficit that actually gets spent in the US, some of which eventually becomes part of GDP. Study after study has shown that effectiveness of deficits in stimulating the economy has continued to decline. And these are some of the reasons why. Nothing to do with “velocity.”
Deficits and AI CapEx spending . . . now that’s winning ticket.
It’s a leakage because it involves expenditures which do not directly finance current output. It reduces gdp.
The deficit is unsustainable because the economy is being run in reverse.
The government should make it the new national anthem – “I’m on a (fiscal) Highway to Hell.” That could be sung before all NFL games, at least until the situation is remedied.
Michael Smerconish of CNN earlier this year reported with Haywood Alcove CEO of Lexus/Nexus that the annual fraud in our country is $1T.
This summer Senate hearings on Fraud not one Democrat went to the hearings.
Unless all political parties come together to address this issue we will shortly have our day of reckoning.
Time is no longer our ally.
Maybe 6% would enforce a modicum of discipline?
Seems doubtful to me. Trump wants $1.5 trillion for defense. The Dems seem to be signaling they want a major expansion of government health care (Medicare for All) which will be incredibly expensive. So what happens? The Dems give Trump vastly more military spending, and Trump gives the Dems a lot on healthcare (just as long as they are sure to call it TrumpCare). I doubt the Fed will raise to 6%, and even if they were to, it will be done quite slowly so that the drunken sailor party will have blown through long before any discipline is enforced.
We need an economic recession and the US Treasury needs to mint more pennies and print more dollar bills to pay for employing more federal workers and possibly city workers employed east of the Mississippi River and along the east coast. If you shopping at a grocery store and buy some food that costs 96 cents and pay with a one dollar bill and receive zero because there is a penny shortage, then you are not paying 96 cents— you are paying an extra 4 cents. That is hyper- inflation. The federal government needs to stop borrowing money from foreign countries and start lending money to countries in East Africa and the Pacific Ocean countries who need to pay down their shrinking debts owed to the World Bank. Small Businesses run by Americans living in other countries could also use federal loans to feed Peace Corp volunteers and other American tourists. We are going back in time to the early 1980s like in the movie “Back to the Future.” In terms of economics and policy solutions, the residents of America need to make sacrifices in terms of paying more taxes, paying down debts, rejecting hiring family members who are not reliable, and cutting unnecessary household spending. The federal government engaging in deficit spending is okay because it prevents municipal state governments from going bankrupt. The laws restricting daylight savings time and standard time need to also be changed to allow workers to become healthy by gaining an extra one hour of sleep during the month of March and therefore increasing worker and employer productivity during the year. Less people die. More families have time to be together during non-holidays. Hyper-Inflation is the enemy. Federal deficit is our temporary ally.
Would a ceiling tied to interest payments be more effective at controlling the national debt than a ceiling tied to total debt?