The recklessness of our Drunken Sailors in Washington won’t abate until the bond market cracks down on them. And it hasn’t done that yet.

Interest payments by the federal government on its gigantic and ballooning $40.7 trillion of Treasury debt jumped by $12 billion in Q3 from Q2, to $332 billion. Over the past four quarters – the entire fiscal year – interest payments jumped by $89 billion to $1.28 trillion (red in the chart).

The Fed phased out its financial repression starting in 2022, and now interest rates are somewhere in the normal-ish range, but the government’s debt has exploded, and so have the interest payments. But interest payments occur in the context of tax receipts that are available to pay for them.

Tax receipts by the federal government rose by $14 billion in Q3 from Q2. Over the past four quarters – the entire fiscal year – tax receipts jumped by $381 billion (+11.1%) to $3.82 trillion (blue line in the chart below). The tariff refunds started hitting tax receipts in May, but are now largely finished.

Tax receipts grow as a result of a growing economy that generates more taxable income from corporate and individual taxpayers. Tax receipts also grow as a result of rising asset prices that generate higher capital-gains taxes, but that can turn around on a dime.

The plunge in tax receipts in Q1 and Q2 2023 was the result of the stock and bond sell-off in 2022 that generated hefty losses for investors and reduced capital gains tax receipts.

Interest payments as percent of tax receipts: What matters with interest payments is not the absolute amount but the context of the tax receipts that are available to pay for general budget expenditures, such as interest payments, defense spending, government salaries, etc. And that figure was released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis as part of its revised GDP data for Q3 on Wednesday.

Excluded from this measure of tax receipts are receipts that are not available to pay for general budget expenditures and that are not included in the general budget, primarily Social Security and disability contributions that go into Trust Funds, out of which benefits are paid directly to the beneficiaries.

Interest payments ate up 34.3% of the tax receipts that were available to pay for them in Q3, rising for the second consecutive quarter. Two years ago, in Q3 2024, the ratio had hit 37.5%, the worst ratio since 1996.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, a sense of crisis pervaded the US fiscal situation, with sky-high bond yields and inflation. The very edgy bond market gave rise to the expression, “bond vigilantes,” to describe bond investors that demanded high yields to compensate them for the risks posed by the government’s reckless fiscal policies and by inflation.

That edgy bond market was a scary thing, and it eventually beat a modicum of fiscal responsibility into the government – but it didn’t last long.

The bond market is the only entity that can impose any kind of discipline on the government.

The interest-payments-to-GDP ratio worsened to 4.0%, as interest payments rose faster (ballooning debt, higher average interest rates) than GDP, after a dip in Q2. In Q1, it had hit the worst rate in 30 years – but 30-years ago, it was on the way down; now it’s on the way up:

Tariff revenues got hit by refunds the government had to issue after the Supreme Court nixed part of the tariffs in February. Refunds started going out in May. In May, June, and July, the tariff refunds exceeded the tariff revenues, and net tariffs (tariffs minus refunds) were negative. Then the refunds started to phase out. By October, net tariffs were back to $19.2 billion.

In terms of quarters, in Q3, net tariffs (tariffs minus refunds) were $10.2 billion, after the negative $3.5 billion in Q2, and a positive $71 billion in Q1.

The budget deficit in the fiscal year through September 30 rose by $217 billion to $2.0 trillion, amounting to 6.2% of GDP.

The deficit has been in this range of around 6% for the past four years, despite strong economic growth, and this year more than strong economic growth – which makes this kind of deficit even more reckless. What’s going to happen when the next recession comes? (That was a rhetorical question.)

The drunken sailors in Washington have made no effort to improve the situation, and just about everything they do makes the situation worse. And it seems they have no intention of changing course unless the bond market cracks down on them, by bond investors demanding much higher yields to compensate them for the risks that come along with this recklessness. But the bond market hasn’t done that yet. Interest rates have gone up, but have not nearly gone up enough to reach the crack-down level.

The average interest rate on the Treasury debt rose to 3.58% in October, the highest since 2009, as the higher interest rates are filtering into the long-term debt as it matures and is refinanced at higher rates, and as $2 trillion of new issuance of debt at current interest rates was added to the debt to pay for the deficits.

But clearly, 3.58% is not nearly enough to get the attention of the drunken sailors in Washington.

The ultra-low interest rates during QE were an aberration in history. But they have polluted everyone’s brains, and have ostensibly turned the brains of our drunken sailors in Washington to fiscal mush.

Maybe 6% would enforce a modicum of discipline? Where is the bond market when you need it?

The Treasury-Debt-to-GDP ratio worsened a little in Q3, ticking up to 121.5%, as current-dollar GDP (not adjusted for inflation) rose by 1.5% quarter-to-quarter, while the Treasury debt (also not adjusted for inflation) rose by 1.8% quarter-to-quarter.

So in Q3, the economy grew very fast, but not fast enough for the ballooning debt, which grew even faster, and the Debt-to-GDP Ratio worsened a little.

For the debt-to-GDP ratio to improve and back away from the cliff, the debt could still rise, but would have to rise more slowly than nominal (before inflation adjustment) economic growth.

In case you missed it: Inflation Refuses to Go Back into the Bottle: PCE Price Index Worst YoY since 2023, on Services, Electronics, Energy

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