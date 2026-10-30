Treasury I Bond “Fixed Rate” Raised to 1.40%, Highest since 2006, for 5.51% Annual Combined Rate for Next 6 Months

This generation of inflation-protected long-term tax-advantaged buy-and-forget savings products is more appealing than those of the past 20 years.

The Treasury Department today raised the “fixed rate” portion of the interest on the new generation Series I Savings Bonds, purchased from November 1, 2026 through April 30, 2027, to 1.40%, the highest fixed rate since 2006, up from 0.9% in the prior six months. The fixed rate remains unchanged for the life of the bond, and the interest payments are added to the principal of the bond.

The I bond also pays inflation compensation, based on CPI. With the new inflation compensation rate, this new generation of I bonds earns an annual combined rate of 5.51% for the initial six months after purchase.

This annualized combined rate of the bond changes every six months, based on CPI, throughout the life of the bond. So these are variable-rate bonds.

With both the interest and inflation protection added to the principal, the value of the bond grows with compounding. The fixed rate and the inflation compensation rate are figured on the accumulated value. So if this new bond purchased for $10,000 grows in x number of years to $15,000, that 1.4% fixed rate and the new inflation compensation rate at the time will be figured on the $15,000.

I-bonds are an inflation-protected savings product that the Treasury Department offers exclusively on its website TreasuryDirect.gov. They’re not a speculative instrument. They’re not traded in the market, and they cannot be sold or bought through a broker. Purchases are limited to $10,000 per year per person or entity.

I bonds can be cashed in after one year, by selling them back to the government. The price at which they can be cashed in equals the purchase price, plus the accumulated inflation protection, plus the accumulated interest. But if they’re cashed in after 1 year and before 5 years, the holder forfeits the last three months of interest. If cashed in after 5 years, there is no penalty.

These are 30-year bonds, and after 30 years they stop paying interest. So holders or their heirs need to remember to cash them in at that time, or else the money just sits there.

I bonds are similar to Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) in that they pay an interest rate and a separate inflation compensation.

But I bonds are a simple long-term savings product designed for savers and retail investors. Their prices don’t fluctuate with the vagaries of the market. And they come with big tax advantages (holders can choose to pay income taxes on the combined income when they cash in the bond, at which point they will get a Form 1099 for the total income).

TIPS are complicated market-driven instruments, whose prices vary dramatically with market movements, and they come with nasty tax implications. But TIPS generate a significantly higher yield, and there is no purchase limit on TIPS.

Soooo… The way it looks to me: With a fixed rate of 1.4%, this generation I bonds is moderately appealing if you’re looking for an inflation-protected long-term tax-advantaged buy-and-forget savings product to add to the nest egg that hopefully has some other stuff in it. Their simplicity and the ability to cash them in smoothly and quickly makes them very practical for retail investors not wanting to tangle with the complications of TIPS. And they’re a risk-free investment, unlike TIPS or regular Treasury bonds, because the price at which I bonds can be cashed in doesn’t vary with market yields.

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