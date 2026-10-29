Tech Makes a Mess as Wrinkles Start to Show. Markets Are Edgy Now, Aren’t They?

These are some sudden massive movements in even huge stocks.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
People have become so edgy that they jump off the bandwagon in large enough numbers to get off before the others, causing even huge stocks to tank by massive amounts, when there are any wrinkles in sight. A lot of that happened today.
Intel plunged by 23% afterhours today and 3.6% during the day, for a combined 25.8% cliff-dive, to $70.87. Since its high on June 22, the stock has now plunged by 50%. Other chips stocks fell in sympathy.
It reported earnings, which beat, but included terrible guidance for its PC business, and other disappointing details about its business, and lower guidance on earnings and revenues than expected.
The question for me isn’t why it fell to $70.87; the question is why the heck did it ever soar to $142 by June, from $20 a year earlier. What were people thinking? Sure, Trump hyped it, and the government bought a stake at much lower prices, and then there was the general semiconductor madness and everything went WHOOSH.
But it seems everyone knew that the spike would not last, they were just riding it up while the riding was good, while watching out for some wrinkles, and those wrinkles became sell signals. And at today’s sell signal, they knocked out over a quarter of Intel’s value in one fell swoop. That’s brutal.
Amazon shares plunged by 11% today, of which 4.2% during regular trading and another 7.3% afterhours, to $225.99, bringing the drop from the August 3 high to 21%.
Its earnings slightly disappointed top and bottom, and advertising revenues also disappointed, and capital expenditures and negative free cash flow jolted. But AWS revenues soared by 39%, and AWS operating income soared by 55%, and beat. It’s not like the company is falling apart.
CEO Andy Jassy said in the conference call that the company expects to “spend meaningfully more in 2027,” and to make that go down more smoothly, he added that Amazon has a “clear line of sight to attractive financial returns.”
But the AI spending binge and the precariously high stock prices have started to put people on edge, and they don’t want to get rolled up; they want to jump off first.
Alphabet plunged by 12.3% during regular trading and another 1.1% afterhours to $279.18, for a combined decline of 13.3%, knocking over $500 billion out of the company’s value.
Since the peak on May 13, the stock has plunged by 31%. But trillions don’t even matter anymore, there are so many of them.
It had reported earnings Wednesday evening. Revenue jumped by 25% in Q3, about as expected, earnings per share missed badly, but that was driven by its securities holdings, not operations. Capital spending rose to $51 billion in Q3, causing its free cash flow to worsen to a negative $9.1 billion. And then there was the item of revenues from search ads, which grew by only 12%, which missed expectations, and it seems even Google’s own search advertising revenues are getting eaten by AI.
People had been riding this up for as long as possible, knowing that they’d have to jump off at the first signs of bad breath ahead of all the others that would want to jump off. Everyone is super-edgy these days at these precariously high stock prices.
ServiceNow, which describes itself as “an AI-first, workflow-driven platform that unifies sales, order management, customer service, and field service on a single system,” plunged by 27% during the day, to $109.67, and is now down by 52% from the high in December 2024. But the stock had been even lower earlier this year, and is now actually up from those levels. Lots of trigger-happy folks out there.
The issue today was that it reported earnings. Revenues jumped by 20%, roughly in line with estimates, adjusted earnings were a little off. It lifted its outlook for the full year of 2026 a little, but not enough.
Fortinet, a cybersecurity and networking vendor, plunged by 20% during the day to $139.10, and is down by 29% from its high in early October. It too reported earnings today, and people pulled the trigger.
Reddit plunged a combined 21.3% today, of which 18.2% after hours and 3.7% during the day, to $106.00. Folks are little trigger-happy, aren’t they?
Since its all-time high on January 13, it has plunged by 60%.
This evening, it announced its Q3 earnings, which beat expectations. But there was the weak guidance for Q4 and the announcement of plans to require all users to create official accounts to access the platform.
And then CEO Steve Huffman told CNBC that Reddit’s already declining search-referral traffic from Google went “down meaningfully in this quarter” due to the “shift to AI mode and AI overviews.” This is something that is happening to lots of websites, including WOLF STREET. So welcome to the club where AI steals everything and hogs everything.
And then there was Anthropic. These sudden and sharp reactions in the market to the wrinkles in earnings reports occurred to the backdrop of Anthropic’s draft S-1 filing for its IPO, which triggered bullshit overload that blew a fuse and plunged the entire neighborhood into darkness.
However this will go on, we can see that people are very edgy now. Everyone is aware that this could get rough any time. People still want to ride it all the way to the top, and not miss that 20% or 100% gain, but be the first to jump off.
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Here I am scooping it all up.
glad to hear. Somebody has to.
Markets always go to extremes.
Geeze Louise Wolf…ain’t an addictive society great!
Rx, stocks, gambling & all the other long list of vices!
”vice is nice,,, but incest is best” is an old old ”meme” indicating dangers of the worst kind
the current circular financing process, the most incestuous bubblicious boondoggle seen in my 75 years of hearing about all the shenanigans in the SMs from mentors and femtors of the old school, most of whom had retired early and only watched the ticker tape display at the broker will end accordingly
”hedge appropriately” which most of the old timers did by going heavy into treasuries, especially in late ’70s
Yes, fast money has been made in these tech stocks and the ride up has been substantial. When that game of musical chairs ends, where will the money being pulled out go?
Big question but I can tell you one observation. I don’t invest in tech (except Microsoft.) I invest in blue chips that pay dividends and have a history of raising their dividends each year.
And my “boring” stocks have been increasing substantially recently. Hopefully that will continue if the scared money continues to be pulled out of tech.
Many of those stocks need to be brought back down to something approximating reality, so this is a good thing.
Meanwhile the indexes remain relatively orderly, suggesting rotation rather than wholesale abandonment.
Frankly the degree of outsized concentration in a small number of mega-stocks has been unhealthy.
oil and tech are inverse. look at 2000. another great write up. thanks Wolf.
Fascinating that AI is eating the web. What happens when site creators no longer find the effort worthwhile? Where does the training data come from?
This is a very important question that I started thinking about at least a few years ago.
AI feeds off of and then regurgitates material that is a step down from what it originally consumed. Once it devoured it’s highly curated initial diet in infancy, it’s more sophisticated of breeders start feeding it vast collections of books, journals, and research articles. Eventually the hungry hungry hippo has consumed all of that and starts seeking what remains, moving on and into the swamps and jungle that is the internet. It starts there with select sites that are easy to feast off of in vast quantities for a low price, essentially a low cost chuckwagon buffet of internet forums like Reddit. After digesting all that Shake’n Bake, Instant Ramen, and boxed Macaroni, it is finally let loose to consume the junk food that is the wider internet, like a teenage pothead suffering from major munchies at their friend’s house, rummaging through the cabinets, refrigerator and whatever is on the countertops or in leftover pizza boxes.
Throughout this process, it has started defecating in bursts during each step along the way in the process of fattening up. The more it consumes, the more it starts to eat it’s own sh– that it has left in it’s own path. Small amounts of this sh– may act for a short time as a bit productive fertilizer for producing fresh sprouted grazing material that can add to it’s diet, but overall mostly just more sh– turning the place into a filthy stye. Eventually, the AI is just feeding entirely off it’s own sh–, and continuously inflicted with extreme dysentery. In it’s descent into madness, it consumes it’s own rotting self like having mad cow disease. This is no sort of gnostic snake eating it’s tail. At that point, there is no disease free material left, it’s all infected. The internet ceases to be worth more than the completely regurgitated sh– that AI has contaminated it with, and nobody can trust any source. All books, video, music, research, and takeout menus are infected and decimated. Us grazing sheep all die of brain rot or reject all inputs and die of mental malnutrition. This, friends, is the end result, RE (Real Enshitification, the sh–iest enshitification of all enshitificaiton). AI to RE goes hyperbolic and it stinks.
Thusly, proving the monumental importance, great wisdom, and dire warning as given by any of us blessed with fathers who bothered to pass on advice that was meant to protect their progeny, as stated in proverb:
“Don’t sh– where you eat!”
Quite graphic but scatologically eloquent and, dare I say, hypnotic.
I hope we get to see a much stricter and healthier separation of LLMs/ML that get trained on trash (incl. Their own) to those that have much more controlled training data and narrower, practical (why the hell did we just have a mass-casualty train accident again this year in Europe?) or less practical but intelligent/educational applications (I love finally being able to somewhat reliably ID spiders, plants and other species).
There are great uses for the latter and people are discovering new ones constantly. But the former (which includes the constant and horrible enshittification of services [“good enough”], marketing and overall slop in AV content and entertainment) needs to be thrown in a cremation chamber. And the massive hype needs to follow suite, as it has real negative impacts on the economy as well, not just Wall Street.
What goes up hard and fast comes down harder and faster. Its not ai bubble. Its ai debt Indexes have a long way to go yet. Correct, things never should have gone hundreds of percent in weeks. The hyper scaler build out is eating up profits and bond buyers choking on supply. Nothing in tech land is near a buy and hold.
Stocks are bubbly. No doubt. I balance a few high growth stocks with a lot of value stocks. But even so Google grew like crazy over 15 years while the rest barely doubled. I don’t question that we are somewhere in the midst of a bubble. But is the burst this year or in five years? Do you sit out the biggest technological shift of our lives? There are a few of these high fliers that have real products and (mostly) real profits. I sold 60 percent of my GOOG because it was unbalancing the portfolio.
But here’s the thing. I can take my Google Pixel phone and point it at my pc, and Gemini will walk me through a debugging process to fix something on the computer. It’s actually looking at my monitor, and suggesting changes that I should try. Three times in the last month, Gemini has talked me through a fix. Tell me that kind of capability is not going to take over the world.
How can anyone be surprised at this one-day drop? Why is this even news? At some point, this bubble either has to pop or deflate over a fairly extended period. My bet is on the later.
I watched an excellent podcast this week where this extremely well-informed guy from an AI testing company believes that Anthropic is on track to have recursive self-improving AI (aka AGI) ready by August 2027.