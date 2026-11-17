Ecommerce hit it out the ball park (+11.8% YoY). Restaurants & bars (+8.7% YoY) show consumers are splurging. But auto dealers suffer from their own price gouging during the pandemic.

Sales at retailers without gas stations – to eliminate the issue of gasoline prices inflating retail sales – ticked up by 0.1% in October from August, seasonally adjusted, and by 4.9% year-over-year, to $679 billion, after two strong months (blue in the chart), according to the Census Bureau today.

The three-month average, which irons out the month-to-month squiggles rose by 0.4% month-to-month and by 4.3% year-over-year (red).

Ecommerce sales hit it out of the ballpark (+11.8% year-over-year), and consumers continued to splurge at restaurants (8.7% year-over-year). But auto sales continued to languish (+0.6% year-over-year), suffering from the consequences of the pandemic era’s price gouging that led to obscene profit margins and too-high prices — see price charts below. Used-vehicle prices have falling from the 2022 tip of the spike, and new-vehicle prices have been bumping into an invisible ceiling for several years. And consumers are reluctant to bite at those prices.

The Big Six retailer categories.

Ecommerce retailers, bars & restaurants, motor vehicle dealers, food & beverage stores, general merchandise retailers, and gas stations account for nearly 80% of total retail sales. And so we’ll take a closer look at each of them

Ecommerce sales spiked by 1.2% in October from September, and by 11.8% year-over-year, to $128 billion (blue line in the chart below). The three-month average jumped by 0.9% in October from September (red).

Ecommerce sales, accounting for 17% of total retail sales, continued taking share away from brick-and-mortar stores.

Ecommerce sales include sales by the ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Walmart, one of the largest ecommerce operations in the US, Macy’s, Costco, Target, and all the others. And grocery sales have made inroads into ecommerce, including regional online-only grocers that deliver all kinds of foods, including chilled and frozen foods, from local warehouses.

Sales at motor vehicle dealers fell by 1.7% in October from September, and inched up only 0.5% year-over-year, to $125 billion, seasonally adjusted (blue in the chart below).

The three-month average fell by 0.6% month-to-month and was up 1.6% year-over-year (red).

Motor vehicle dealers include new and used auto dealers plus dealers of motor cycles, RVs, ATVs, snowmobiles, etc., accounting for 17% of total retail sales.

What caused this languishing? Too high prices after the rampant price gauging by dealers and manufacturers from mid-2020 through mid-2022 that led to obscene profit margins and too-high prices. Used-vehicle prices have falling from the 2022 tip of the spike, and new-vehicle prices have been bumping into the invisible ceiling of consumers saying “no.” See the price charts for used and new vehicles below.

Retail prices for used and new vehicles.

Prices of used vehicles had spiked by 55% in two years through early 2022, hit a ceiling, bounced off, and began to sag. New vehicle prices had spiked 25% in two years, hit a ceiling, but kept bouncing into the same ceiling (data via the Consumer Price Index for new and used vehicles).

During these two years of price gauging, profit margins of auto dealers and automakers exploded. Now those prices are too high. Consumers are the force that can keep a lid on inflation, if they want to, and even higher interest rates might help them along.

Sales at restaurants and bars rose by 0.24% in October from September, to $93 billion (blue). The three-month average jumped by 0.9% month-to-month and by 8.7% year-over-year (red).

Spending at these “food services and drinking places” is largely discretionary. Consumers are paying for experiences. These sales are a barometer of consumers doing what they want to do, not what they have to do.

Restaurants and bars have become the #3 largest retailer category with a share of 12.4% of total retail sales.

Sales at food and beverage stores declined by 0.2% month-to-month and edged up by 0.9% year-over-year, to $85 billion, seasonally adjusted, accounting for 11.7% of total retail sales.

The three-month average rose by 0.2% month-to-month and by 1.6% year-over-year.

Brick-and-mortar food and beverage stores have lost sales for many years to “general merchandise stores,” such as Walmart, now the largest grocer in the US, and Costco, whose grocery sales are in the “general merchandise stores” category below.

And they’ve also lost sales for years to ecommerce, including to their own ecommerce operations, whose sales are included in ecommerce (see the #1 category above).

And consumers have also shifted more and more food purchases to restaurants (see above).

Sales at general merchandise stores rose by 0.1% month-to-month and by 3.5% year-over-year, to $82 billion, seasonally adjusted, accounting for 11.2% of total retail sales (blue).

The three-month average rose by 0.3% month-to-month and by 4.2% year-over-year (red).

This #5 category of retailers includes the brick-and-mortar operations of Walmart, the largest grocer in the US, and Walmart’s food sales are included here, and not in “food and beverage stores.”

But excluded here are the huge ecommerce operations of general merchandise retailers, such as Walmart’s; they’re included in ecommerce.

Sales at gas stations move with the price of gasoline. The price of gasoline spiked by 1.0% in October and by 37% year-over (per the CPI for gasoline), and so sales at gas stations, measured in dollars not gallons, spiked by 1.5% month-to-month and by 30% year-over-year, to $62 billion, seasonally adjusted.

The chart shows sales at gas stations in red (left scale), and the CPI for gasoline in blue (right scale).

In case you missed it: Household Debts, Debt-to-Income Ratios, Delinquencies, Foreclosures, Collections & Bankruptcies in Q3 2026

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