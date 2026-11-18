Supply spiked to the highest level in 12 years. So much for “hitting bottom.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Pending sales of existing homes in October plunged by 4.7% from the already record-low levels in September, seasonally adjusted, and by 16.7% year-over-year, and by 41% from September 2019, to a new record low in the data, according to the National Association of Realtors today.
The recent multi-month cliff dive was worst in the South and in the West, the two biggest housing-market regions in the US, and began in June 2026. Compared to October 2021, pending sales have collapsed by 49%; compared to October 2019 by 41%.
This metric tracks sales contracts that were signed in October but that haven’t closed yet and could still get canceled. The rate of cancellations has been high. Pending home sales are a forward-looking indicator of closed home sales in future months. So much for “hitting bottom.”
“It is somewhat puzzling that home sales would fall to levels last seen three decades ago, even as the U.S. population has grown by roughly 75 million,” the NAR report said.
No, it’s not puzzling at all; it has been obvious for all to see: Prices are too high after the price explosion from mid-2020 to mid-2022. More and more people understand this. And it has crushed demand, while supply has spiked to the highest in many years.
Supply of existing homes has soared to 5.1 months, the highest since 2014, because sales have plunged while inventories have risen, according to separate data from NAR earlier this month.
The reason for the collapse in demand isn’t that “there is nothing to buy,” as some like to say. There are a lot of homes to buy, but prices are too high for where demand is.
“The report helps the real estate ecosystem – including agents, homebuyers and sellers – better understand the housing market by providing data on the level of home sales under contract,” the NAR report said.
Indeed! What they need to understand is that prices are too high, after the price explosion from mid-2020 to mid-2022. Those prices don’t make economic sense.
“Two consecutive months of record-low pending contracts point to very sluggish fourth-quarter home sales closings, and annual existing-home sales could be the lowest since the mid-1990s,” the report said.
Mortgage rates in October, when these contracts were signed, were in the 7.24% to 7.40% range, according to Freddie Mac.
They’ve been back what is historically the normal range for about four years.
It’s just that there is a generation of buyers and sellers out there who have never seen normal mortgage rates as market-observing adults, and they are waiting for the abnormal Fed-manipulated QE-and-ZIRP-based mortgage rates of 4% or less to return.
Those mortgage rates were the result of the Fed’s financial repression, which started in 2008 and was among the drivers behind the worst inflation in 40 years, and the second wave of that inflation is now here, and higher inflation entails higher yields in the bond market which entail higher mortgage rates.
Pending home sales by region.
In the South, pending sales plunged by 6.3% month-to-month in October after the 7.9% plunge in September, seasonally adjusted. The recent cliff-dive started in June.
Compared to Octobers in prior years:
- 2025: -18.7% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -16.9%.
- 2021: -49.2%
- 2019: -40.4%.
In the West, pending sales plunged by 6.9% month-to-month in October, after the 9.4% plunge in September. The recent cliff-dive started in June.
Compared to October in prior years:
- 2025: -20.3% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -27.0%
- 2021: -55.7%
- 2019: -52.6%.
In the Midwest, pending sales dropped by 2.7% in October, after the 6.5% plunge in September.
Compared to October in prior years:
- 2025: -14.0% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -14.9%
- 2021: -46.7%
- 2019: -34.5%.
In the Northeast, pending sales declined by 0.8% in October after the 4.2% drop in September, seasonally adjusted.
Compared to October in prior years:
- 2025: -11.1% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -13.8%
- 2021: -39.9%
- 2019: -38.3%.
In case you missed it: Oh Dear, Condo Prices Dropped by 15% to 34% in 40 Bigger Markets Already, and by 8% to 14% in another 28 Markets
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Absolutely crazy.
Is it a reasonable guess that even people clinging to their properties’ inflated values will eventually be forced to rent out more of their properties, so they don’t end up bleeding money from having them sit empty? Assuming this trend continues, that is.
My friend bought a home for 1.5mill in So Cal to rent out for $5K/month.
Hope you can see the problem
While I agree that the housing situation is awful, I remember the supply climbing to 9 months in 1990 and 2009
9 months is the new 6 months. Now a seller decides to list a property, signs on with a broker, and that day, the listing can go up on the internet for all to see. That used to take weeks to get the printed listing in front of potential buyers. Throughout that time, the property was counted in inventory for sale because it was, but people didn’t know about it. Today a potential buyer can get a mortgage within days instead of weeks or months back then. And closings are now very quick with electronic transmission of documents, rather than mailing stuff back and forth. So those olden days with those long dead periods are gone. And modern times have finally come to the real estate business, belatedly. You’ve got to take those dead periods out of the 9 months for comparisons.
Rates up + Direct stimulus. Hmm… 🤔 Counterfactual, and hopefully unbiased, it seems to me that Fed and Treasury aren’t so much working against each other as much as they are playing tug of war in hopes of keeping the flag in the middle.
Housing market appears to be wise to it. 2027 the stimulus begins is my ante.
Sorry, off-topic question for the crowd. Out of the three in the $5-trillion club (Google came very close) — Nvidia is down $2 trillion, Google is down $1.4 trillion, but Apple is still at $5+ trillion. Is it because Apple skipped AI altogether?
Apple took a great middle of the road approach and focused mostly on npu and integrated memory. IE consumer AI that didn’t branch too hard from what they already did.
“Integrated AI”
I remember they announced that Apple Intelligence oxymoron for marketing, and then silence. Is the $2K flip phone/ipad a big hit? I wasn’t paying attention since the big ski-goggles helmet.
Apple sells luxury imported consumer electronics to wealthy consumers with low price sensitivity.
Very different business model than NVDA or GOOG.
I agree, though Nvidia sells graphics cards for the price of a car. So, is Apple the next company to lose $2 trillion in value? Anyway, I will stop digressing from the housing collapse.
“October could mark the low point in contract signings for this housing cycle, as mortgage rates appear to have topped out,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.
I see unemployment in Lawrence’s near future.
This is just copy-and-paste from prior statements with the month switched out. He’s been saying that stuff for four years.
“The steady improvement in [home] sales will support price appreciation…[despite] all the wild projections by academics, Wall Street analysts, and others in the media.” Lereah was Chief Economist at the National Association of Realtors when he said this. The day was Jan 10, 2007, just as housing prices steadily worsened falling even farther than many skeptics had predicted.
Interchangeable pimps.
Too bad…so sad.
The graphs clearly reflect the impacts of QE/ZIRP/NIRP.
It would be interesting to see the distribution in terms of wealth for those holding the bag at the upper end of the FR/MMT driven inflated housing market. If as reasonably suspected, perhaps a Cantillon Penalty?!
What is the y-axis unit on the pending home sales charts?
Six plus months ago Charles Hugh Smith showed that at least one of the following three conditions needs to be met before home sales can recover: 1) personal job earnings need to increase by 60%; 2) Sellers need to drop their asking prices by 50% to return to the median of historical appreciation; 3) mortgage lenders need to return to below 2% on 30 year fixed loans. Now which one of these does anyone think is most likely going to happen? Then just this last week John Rubin came out and said, “…at least one of three things [needs to] happen to restore balance in the sector. Mortgage interest rates fall to 3%; Household incomes rise by 40%; Home prices fall by 30%.”
And there you have it.