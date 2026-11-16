Circular financing, on-balance-sheet & off-balance-sheet debt, GPU-backed debt, potential rapid deleveraging, repricing of assets…. It’s all there.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The risks associated with the AI investment boom – funded by a borrowing boom, circular financing, leverage, and sky-high equity prices – has been the talk of the town for a while. The Federal Reserve has also been warning about the financial stability aspects of this boom if and when it goes awry, particularly in its latest twice-a-year Financial Stability Report (FSR), released on Friday.
Fed Governor Michael Barr today fleshed out in a long speech the AI-related risks to financial stability – and they’re big, complex, and opaque. Here are 10 of those risks, in Barr’s own words:
1. AI investment losses could hit economy.
“In one possible scenario among several, even if AI turns out to be a transformative innovation that vastly improves productivity, a key question is whether investors will see returns on the AI buildout on a timeline and to an extent consistent with their expectations or whether a different outcome could lead to a significant repricing.
“The potential investment losses that could result from a large-scale repricing could lower output growth in two ways: first, from the direct effect of a drop in investment, which is a component of gross domestic product; and, second, from the knock-on effects of this loss of wealth in lowering consumer and potentially business spending.
2. Debt, circular financing, and other complex financial obligations.
“The Federal Reserve’s FSR [Financial Stability Report] delves into three ways in which the financing of AI data centers and related investments, which it calls “advanced computing debt,” could affect financial stability:
- the rapid growth of this debt,
- circular financing networks,
- other complex financial obligations.
“In the case of a significant repricing of AI investments, stress from these three aspects of AI financing could amplify the repricing of AI investments.”
3. $800 billion on-balance-sheet debt at largest AI companies:
“On-balance-sheet debt of the seven largest AI firms has been growing significantly in 2026 and is expected to exceed $800 billion before year’s end.
“The growth of debt at these firms brings to mind the growth of debt in the telecom investment cycle of the late 1990s and early 2000s…. While the hyperscalers have yet to surpass their comparators of the earlier boom, the recent acceleration in their capital expenditures suggests they may do so soon.”
4. $3 Trillion opaque off-balance-sheet debt at largest AI companies:
“While these firms’ on-balance-sheet debt levels have grown substantially, their other obligations, such as long-term contracts, lease commitments, and residual value guarantees, have grown even more rapidly.
“The FSR estimates that the potential maximum nominal value of these types of obligations, or off-balance-sheet liabilities, now exceeds $3 trillion.
“A significant share of these obligations results from complex arrangements in which hyperscalers and other large firms with strong credit ratings indirectly support the financing of projects that involve other firms with weaker credit, or provide support for public utility investments.
“These off-balance-sheet liabilities include obligations relating to energy supply contracts, long-term data center and compute leases, and a wide variety of off-balance-sheet financing structures….
“This financial complexity can be opaque to unsophisticated investors, and that opacity can exacerbate selloffs when investor sentiment shifts, as it is hard to know where risk resides….
“Perhaps just as important, in addition to the hyperscalers, lower-credit-quality firms most dependent on external funding have seen their cost of capital rise significantly in recent months and, as a result, are turning to more complex asset-backed financings.”
5. $100 billion of circular financing at smaller firms.
“The hyperscaler firms and large graphics processing unit (GPU) producers also have over $100 billion in cumulative equity investments in large language model (LLM) labs and cloud-computing start-ups.
“These equity investments represent a form of “circular financing” in which hyperscaler firms and GPU makers invest capital in smaller firms, and the smaller firms turn around and use these funds to rent or purchase GPUs and compute from the firm that made the investment.
“These investments represent a relatively small share of the hyperscalers’ and GPU producers’ balance sheets, but they are critical for the smaller firms receiving the investments.
“For the AI buildout investments to ultimately become economically viable, the smaller firms will eventually have to replace that funding from their suppliers, the hyperscalers and GPU makers, with revenue from paying customers.”
6. GPU-based asset backed circular financing.
“Another indirect form of circular financing in which the hyperscalers and GPU producers support purchases of their products and services is the use of collateral guarantees for asset-based financings.
“As the firms most dependent on external financing bump up against financing constraints, they shift from issuing corporate bonds to issuing asset-based financing. To support the credit of these financings, the larger higher-credit firms often guarantee the resale value for the data centers or GPUs that are used as collateral to back the financings.
“These guarantees, or collateral backstops, are reported as off-balance-sheet liabilities because they represent the degree to which hyperscalers and GPU producers might absorb losses in the event of defaults and collateral liquidation.”
7. Potential “rapid deleveraging.”
“Given the still-limited amount of debt backing the current boom, I’m less concerned about direct losses.
“However, with leverage at hedge funds and broader risk appetite apparently quite high, a sharp reversal could lead to rapid deleveraging and, potentially, self-reinforcing fire sales.
“Further, the leverage used in equity strategies has also increased in recent years. This leverage is provided, in part, via the prime brokerage services of large dealers. Thus, while the high levels of capital at the largest banks provide a bulwark against spillovers, counterparty exposures could rise in a period of equity market volatility, so it’s important to keep monitoring exposures, including exposures to counterparties that have taken large positions in AI.
8. Rapid depreciation of the GPUs backing the debt.
“Moreover, the bulk of a data center’s cost comes from the GPUs and other specialized chips used in AI.
“One concern is that these specialized chips may depreciate quickly as newer technologies overtake them, such that the capacity they represent will not be of much use in the future.”
9. Potentially useless electrical infrastructure.
“It is hard to say what the other parts of the AI-related capital stock—substations, high-voltage connections, and grid interconnection—may be used for if demand for their services disappoints.
“In some areas of the country, no doubt, extra power and network capacity will be useful regardless of the future of AI.
“In other areas, it may take years for excess capacity to become useful, as was the case with ‘dark fiber’ in some areas after the 1990s boom and bust.”
10. Securities trading by AI: “Market Herding and a Possible Stampede.”
“If traders rely on a small set of similar AI models trained on similar data, they face the risk of herding behavior—trading strategies could become similar and synchronize reactions to news and other information.
“Algorithm flaws can cause failures, but a market with large numbers of similar models that may have the same flaw risks failures with systemic consequences.
“Moreover, bad actors could intentionally manipulate trades, quotes, or news and potentially mislead similar AI trading systems at the same time, amplifying market disruptions.
“AI models may echo unfortunate human tendencies. For example, some theoretical research shows that some reinforcement-learning algorithms, so called Q-learning trading algorithms, can autonomously develop collusive behavior without explicit intent.
“Such self-learning algorithms can also autonomously learn to manipulate markets—for example, through spoofing, which is placing orders designed to create a false impression of market demand—or adopt trading strategies that create and exploit bubbles, thereby destabilizing markets.”
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Risk of Black Monday 1987 on steroids that were unimaginable back in the day except instead of one day it will be stretched over time, :) bubble dynamics are human nature, example; “extraordinary popular delusion and madness of crowds”. Timeless. Crash of 1873 up to bat again in a modern day uniform. Was Wolf there in 1873 in a different uniform? :) were you?
As a ghost looking over your shoulder with an amused smile.
Lol, thanks I needed the laugh! :):):)
Shades of “Programmed Trading” episode which played a large part in the late 1987 stock market crash. The broad markets declined 30% in a week; an equivalent drop today would knock about 25,000 points off the S&P.
Ouch!
Remarkably, the market rebounded to set much higher highs in the next decade, but the plans of many investors near retirement or newly retired were altered significantly, and mainly for the worse. Some who were prepared, nimble, and courageous profited from the volatility. (I had the first two nailed, but was not nearly as courageous as I wish I had been.)
Mea culpa.
Interesting thing about bubbles is they only deflate some, like a leaky tire. But then they reinflate also.
The bottom it goes to may be higher than you think.
This was an excellent analysis. Thanks!
Timely and more than timely article. And would this admin then rally a Govt bailout or just let the sucker fail? I guess it depends if the insiders and connected got their money out in time. Just read WSJ that says the build out is approx 3X the scope for the interstate hwy of the 1950s and same for internet implementation.
For what? Just to beat China but insider corporations still sell them chips under the table….in the dark?
What a club. The Tech Bros gang.
So, the tech is something that could destroy civilization. The financials are dubious. The financing corruption has taken over Govt priorities, and people are racing to get it done before someone else does. Wow, what a plan, Stan. Oh yeah, there is no plan. Just grift and avarice.
“Avarice is an extremely strong, insatiable desire to obtain, accumulate, and keep money or material possessions. It is a more formal and intense synonym for greed.”
Time to buy treasuries?
There are plenty to pick from. Doesn’t look like supply is going to be constrained any time soon.
LOL! Indeed.
Makes you wonder doesn’t it? Is this the beginning of what turns into a recession? Seems like we’ve got IT outages out the wazoo lately. The AI craze is quickly getting replaced by real questions about sustainability and affordability.
A wise old Fed Chairman once summed that all up in 2 words……”Irrational Exuberance”. It was in 1996 and the exuberance became more irrational over another 4-1/2 years before the big POP in March 2000! That provided time for all the telecom contractors to lay fiber optic lines across the globe, funded with HY bonds in order to provide all the TV streaming, when and where you want it, and all the “in your face” media BS that saturates our lives today. Still may have time to circle the wagons and build up some dry powder.
Barr left off a few…
11. China
12. China
13. China
In terms of risk to financial stability, China has been struggling to contain its own financial crisis as its gigantic real estate development sector has imploded. Thankfully for China, the big four banks are state-controlled and largely state-owned, so that there can never be a banking crisis.
That also makes China brittle and untrustworthy.
Question for the audience: Can risks that are widely known cause a recession, or are recessions always caused by risks that were mostly hidden and only become apparent in hindsight?
Seems if everyone is aware of risks, at least some will adjust investments accordingly, which will reduce those risks to the point they don’t cause a recession.
Being aware of risk is not enough — people get comfortable with risk. We have a generation that grew up in a zero-rate environment—risk got papered over for years and years. It’s the magnitude of accumulated risk that will get you, especially if it materializes all at once.
My understanding is that in 2001 people were openly talk about a bubble for 12+ month before, lots of news and news articles prior to it bursting
I think Greenspan talked about irrational exuberance in what 1996?
Shiller wrote his book in 1999, called the bubble. Wrote an updated 2nd edition called the housing bubble there in 2006?
You call the pitch like the babe not once but twice in economics and they give you the Nobel!
“Markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent” -Keynes
Recession is not a bad thing.
Washes out poor spending and investment, and opens the door for new better spending and investment.
It is not doomsday stuff, just washing economic laundry.
Don’t be scared, just let it happen.
Might be slightly painful at the time, but better on the other side.
I have lived through recessions…. Still here and kicking.
I think the risk is a political backlash against all things AI, including data centres. Elon Musk predicts great abundance resulting from AI combined with robotics, and a guaranteed income for all, and a substantial income at that. So with the US running deficits at $2 trillion per year and people unable to afford healthcare. how does the US get to this result? By taxing AI and robotics, that’s how, and from reports in the NYT today that is exactly what Democrats have in the works. The investment required is already massive, when the burden of Musks vision is added to it, the returns required to show a profit will look daunting.
And do you think we’d all receive the same guaranteed income, the rich won’t want to stay rich? And who determines what is enough money for food and shelter? Do they provide enough for everyone to own nice houses? Or just enough for a one bedroom apartment for the whole family?
I have long felt the factory floor robots should pay something into social security. To help with retirement for the workers they are replacing.
You should tell your Representative and Senator to start working on it. The idea has some merit, but seems very complicated to implement.
Do what Shiller wanted and insure all workers against being made redundant.
It’s a cool concept.
Wouldn’t be surprised if the robot owners are able to write off the costs as depreciation over 5 years on their taxes.
Fed Whispers are old news, all the money is in Stochastic Parrot Whisperer now!
For me, an unspoken “danger” is how AI paint-huffing euphoria has distorted the perception of *how everything else in the economy is doing* (non-spoiler spoiler – not that hot, at all).
Strip out the at least semi-delusional AI bets, and the rest of the economy ain’t great shakes (and the *other* semi-delusional props of the economy – health care and mil spend, for instance, *also* need to be more closely scrutinized).
As the true fundamentals of the base US real economy continue to stagnate and/or rot away, it is like a fantasy-adjacent “Ghost Dance” sensibility becomes more and more dominant.
US leadersh*t can’t fix/won’t address the fundamental competitive weaknesses and vast macro distortions in the US government/economy (they haven’t for 60 years) but it is eager to promote ongoing delusions of grandeur.
How many lost wars, mishandled pandemics, asset over-valuation busts, and NFT/Metaverse halluncinations will it take?
Consumer spending is very strong; consumers are working and making money, and are spending most of it, and are saving some. The other thing that is very strong, which is what you’re talking about, is investment in fixed assets, equipment, and software. If the AI bubble implodes, it can hit both of those, like the Dotcom Bust did.
Opaque and overly complex financing unravelling has the potential to cause havoc all over place. Think of all those intermingled squared and synthetic CDOs of the past. Is there an historical case of circular financing? Did Enron do something similar?
So, semis lost something like $5 trillion in market cap in the last five weeks alone—with Nvidia carrying the brunt of these losses at $2 trillion. That’s a back-of-the-napkin calculation, but it’s probably more accurate than whatever Google AI will give you.
With that said, the S&P 500 is down only 5%. Just goes to show the size of the bubble we are dealing with. This is not your “Amazon crashed 90% and lost $30 billion” dot-com bubble. For the uninitiated – a trillion carries 1,000 billions.
All that “market cap” was based on marginal daily trading activity, not on actual money flows. For example, if ten million shares trade 100% higher in one day for a company with 3 billion shares in float, the market cap may double for that day, but it is all just an illusion, with inconsequential real world value.
You don’t say. What is the stock portion of your 401(k) balance based on?
Smoke and Mirrors. Most people call it, “stock buybacks”.
I would say between the airline pile ups/banks across country also having net issues really gets me wondering if that is also ai problems/foreign hack/or some thing else.
Damn albatross!
This is from a question asked to Grok.
Jensen Huang (October 2026) has argued that useful life has stretched from the traditional ~4-year assumption to 8 years or more, citing software improvements that keep hardware productive, strong ongoing demand (fungibility across customers and workloads), and residual value. Older chips continue to earn; residual values have often held better than classic depreciation models predicted because of sustained AI compute demand. ￼
I think this reduces the risk the #8 suggested.
What Barr referred to in terms of the GPUs was as collateral. What’s a five-year old GPU worth when the data center defaults on the loan and the lender comes to repossess the collateral (the GPUs) that the loan is secured with. What losses are those lenders taking on their collateral (GPUs) when they try to sell it? Can it even be sold at all? Will those lenders collapse because of the losses on their collateral? That was his point here, not whether a data center can still operate the GPUs 5 years from now.
As seen in the papers, you can’t trust that guy except to be sure he would give you a grandchild.
Lol
What it with the generations who trust evil losers?
“To support the credit of these financings, the larger higher-credit firms often guarantee the resale value for the data centers or GPUs”
Since GPUs are obsolete in 3 to 5 years, spending one year sitting in a warehouse unused is throwing money away, especially given the price spike that resulted in massive overpayment for those warehoused chips.
PC Gamers and their inflated PC building market have entered the chat!!
great assessment coming from a Fed governor. but given their track record, i just can’t rid this big doubt in my mind … are they saddling up the white horses so they can ride in and save the world (again) (or actually the billionaire class) with some form of QE? tell me that it can never happen … please!
“with some form of QE?”
Opposite: They’re hiking rates now to let some steam out of the bubble, hopefully slowly, rather than all at once.
When the crash happens, they will claim it is the end of the world…and flood the market with liquidity – whichever form it takes.
They have done it enough times for me to be surprised by a repeat performance of the same.
If that is your theory… Before that QE ever happens again, you’d want your portfolio to be chockfull with long-term Treasuries because their prices soar (yields plunge) when the Fed does QE. So then you can sell your long-term Treasuries at a profit and buy stocks that have collapsed by 50% (S&P 500) or 78% (Nasdaq), Dotcom Bust figures, and buy the collapsed stocks, but not the ones that’ll vanish because the companies went bankrupt, only the future survivors 🤣
Trillions have inflated this bubble. Meanwhile, China can produce similar AI performance/results for 1/100th the cost and OpenSource can do it for free.
Seems that, whitout government protection, Anthropic and most other AI driven companies have rapidly depeciating assets. Better keep the system glued together for their IPOs.
Sounds like if only 50% of the risks mature we are still in hot water. How about weighting each risk?
Sounds like if only 50% of the risks mature we are still in hot water. How about weighting each risk?
Since I am awake. The wall street gurus and the Fed seem to not have a clue about what investments will continue to feed this economy once the A-I trillions being spent now disappear?
You know the answer. It will look like the aftermath of an oil and gas boom and I have been thru three of those including when Kaufman declared that oil would go to $10 per barrel.
It ain’t pretty when you are long oil.