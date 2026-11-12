Sales of Existing Single-Family Homes Plunge to Lowest since 2010, Supply Hits 12-Year High, Condo Sales Plunge to Lowest in the Data, Supply Highest since 2011

The housing market just keeps getting worse. Sales in the West collapsed to the lowest since at least 1999, in the Midwest to 2011 lows, in the South to 2012 lows.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of existing single-family homes fell by another 5.8% in October from September, seasonally adjusted, and by 8.6% year-over-year, to an annual rate of 3.41 million, the lowest since October 2010, during the depth of the Housing Bust, according to data by the National Association of Realtors today.
Sales were down by 29% from October 2019, by 38% from October 2021, and by 9% from 30 years ago in October 1996.
Not seasonally adjusted, and not annual rate, sales plunged by 11.7% year-over-year to 287,000 actual single-family homes sold.
Supply of single-family homes jumped to 4.9 months in October, the highest supply for any October since 2014.
Supply is a function of inventory and sales – how much inventory there was at month-end in relationship to sales during the month.
The stacked chart shows 2026 in red with big red squares, 2025 with the fat red line, and 2024 with the dotted red line. Supply has increased year after year, every single year, since the low point in 2021.
Sales of condos and co-ops dropped by 2.9% in October from September, seasonally adjusted, and by 10.5% year-over-year, to an annual rate of 340,000, a record low in the data that go back only to October 2011.
Compared to October 2019, sales collapsed by 41%. Compared to October 2011, the first October in the data, sales collapsed by 28%.
Supply of condos rose to 7.0 months in October, the highest for any October since October 2011.
Sales by region, all existing homes (single-family, townhouse, condo, co-op).
In the South, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of all existing homes (single-family, townhouses, condos, and co-ops combined) plunged by 6.5% in October from September, and by 8.0% from the beaten-down levels a year ago, to 1,730,000 homes, matching October 2023, and both were the lowest since January 2012.
Compared to October in prior years:
- 2025: -8.0% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -4.4%
- 2019: -24.8%
- 2018: -20.6%
In the West, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales collapsed by 9.7% month-to-month, and by 14.5% year-over-year to 650,000 homes, the lowest in the data going back to 1999.
Compared to the prepandemic Octobers in 2018 and 2019, sales in the West have collapsed by over 40%, and it’s not because there’s “nothing to buy,” but because demand has collapsed because prices are too high!
Compared to October in prior years:
- 2025: -14.5% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -16.7%
- 2019: -43.0%
- 2018: -40.4%
In the Midwest, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales dropped by 3.2% month-to-month and by 8.2% year-over-year, to 900,000 homes, the lowest since 2011.
Compared to October in prior years:
- 2025: -8.2% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -7.2%
- 2019: -28.6%
- 2018: -29.1%
In the Northeast, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales was unchanged month-to-month at 470,000 homes, with only a handful of months in the data lower than that.
Compared to October in prior years:
- 2025: -4.1% (year-over-year)
- 2024: 0%
- 2019: -31.9%
- 2018: -31.9%
The affordability crisis.
The national median price of single-family homes declined about in line with seasonal patterns to $421,900 in October, not seasonally adjusted. Year-over-year, it was up by just 0.4%.
The “affordability crisis” at the national level, triggering the current plunge in demand, was caused by the price explosion in the two years through mid-2022. The national median price had exploded by 40% in the two years from mid-2020 through mid-2022, on top of already high prices.
Wage increases reduce the affordability crisis. Since October 2022, over those four years, the national median price of single-family homes has increased by 9.7%, while average hourly earnings have increased by 18.0%, thereby easing slowly, over many years, the affordability crisis.
Local prices differ dramatically. The national median price is the “price in the middle.” It’s the price of one home that sold that month whose price was in the middle of all prices of all homes that sold that month. Only one buyer paid that price.
So for people buying or selling a home in their market, the national median price is irrelevant. What matters are prices in their local markets.
In some of those markets, the affordability crisis has lessened substantially through the combination of rising wages and sharply falling home prices.
Prices of single-family homes in (see our report on prices of single-family homes):
- Austin, TX: -26%
- Oakland, CA: -23%
- New Orleans, LA: -20%
- Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers), FL: -18%
But in some other cities, prices of single-family homes have continued to rise to new highs and have further aggravated the affordability crisis.
The biggest cities with new highs and the biggest year-over-year gains:
- Chicago: +6.1%
- Toledo: +5.6%
- Rochester: +4.7%
- New York City: +4.5%.
The national median price of condos and co-ops ticked up month-to-month to $365,000 in October, roughly in line with seasonality. Year-over-year, prices inched up by 0.3%.
But the national median condo price is irrelevant for condo buyers and sellers anywhere. In many specific markets, condo prices have plunged, and in those markets the affordability crisis has lessened quite a bit. In some of those cities, condo prices have fallen below their highs in 2006 (see our report: Oh Dear, Condo Prices Dropped by 15% to 34% in 34 Bigger Markets).
- Cape Coral, FL: -34%
- Oakland, CA: -32%
- Petersburg, Fl: -30%
- Austin, TX: -28%
- Fort Myers, FL: -27%
- Sarasota County, FL: -24%
- Garland, TX: -22%
- Tampa, FL: -22%.
Mortgage rates were not high historically.
In August through October, when the deals were made that became closed sales by the end of October, mortgage rates were between 6.6% and 7.4%, per Freddie Mac’s weekly measure.
The weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as of today for the past week, dipped to 7.11%, per Freddie Mac today.
But the daily measure by Mortgage News Daily of the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is already back to 7.42% today, after the spike in Treasury yields this week following the hot CPI report.
In the five-decade historical context, mortgage rates are not high. But home prices exploded between mid-2020 and mid-2022 and are now too high for the market to bear, and that price explosion is the root cause of the affordability crisis. That price explosion came about because the Fed had repressed long-term interest rates via purchases of trillions of dollars of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities through mid-2022, which repressed mortgage rates below 3% even as inflation was heading to 9%. Better than free money, and when money was free, prices didn’t matter, and buyers bid them up.
In case you missed it: The Growth of the Vacant Housing Stock in the US
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Wolf, although prices for homes remain stubbornly high, to me the real devil is in the details. As home prices seem stuck in the stratosphere, home owners insurance and flood insurance, high taxes and in some cases HOA’s and assessments add on to high cost of purchases meaning high cost of home ownership will continue do to all the bonus extras mentioned combined.
What is seldom talked about is that the median price can be very misleading due to the mix of houses selling. Wealthier people are buying and so the median is skewed higher because they don’t buy the cheap stuff. The market is much worse than the median prices suggest.
Based on the theory that real estate has 18-20 year cycles, with the last bottom being in 2011, that means the next bottom is 2029-2031.
That’s 2-4 years from now.
Wolf – we all know (most of us anyway) that the current housing market is just like Humpty Dumpty sitting on his wall. Humpty is very fragile – ceramic – when he falls it’s going to be catastrophic. There will be much ‘blood in the water’. Humpty will be broken irreparably into 1000 pieces. Just give it time. It’s is inevitable.
Things in the US tend to be largely group think, the same way people outbid each other on the way up, they’ll try to undercut each other on the way down. Overall the narrative just needs to change to get out now before price drops even more, get out now while you still have equity, get out now before the AI bubble bursts – not fear mongering, but collectively recognizing what we all learned in econ 101 that when supply dramatically exceeds demand, prices fall until you bring enough demand back into the market.
What’s interesting to me is people hanging onto their house price like it was something they personally accomplished versus market economics. If at the top of the market your house was up 80% but now it’s only up 60%, you still made money. I make this choice with stocks all the time. No one perfectly calls a top. And just because it was once worth $xx doesn’t mean it will be again in the near future
Housing prices will probably bottom in 2-4 years, so holding on now for a better price in the next few years sounds irrational.
Oakland and the East Bay have some great buys if you want to sign up for heavy HOA dues that are over $1000 a month in many cases. And, heaven forbid there’s a special assessment. Might as well rent when you add in taxes and maintenance.
I too have noticed that in many parts of the U.S., the houses for sale with the biggest bargains are houses with large HOA fees.
those supply curves have a pretty consistent shape until just recently, is that a short term thing, or the beginning of the “acceptance phase” of this higher rate reality?
It is infuriating to listen to Marketplace morning report and have them narrowly focus on the mortgage rates being the reason behind the multiyear low (including the ‘lock-in effect’). And of course their ‘experts’ are always people who stand to gain from keeping prices high. Their editorial team must have some kind of rule that any story about housing cannot mention ‘asking price’ in the negative to avoid pissing off their upper middle class donors…
NPR doesn’t offer opposing view points or journalistic research of any depth on anything else, why would they with housing stats? Ooopps….that’s right, I forgot, they’re fair and balanced.
No one I know listens to NPR.
80% of the population focuses on monthly payment, as opposed to price. The housing market has many unsophisticated players, largely protected by government policies.
Yep. There was someone on this site who used to call them “Harryhowmuchamonth.” It was hilarious.
Understand that real estate is (mostly) local. But my understanding is that NAR has reported in the past that typically >50% of the buyers/sellers are not local or staying local. In other words, in an average transaction either the buyer is moving from a different metro (or state) OR the seller is moving to a different metro (or state). If this is true then I would expect that the longer this low # of sale environment drags out the more the supply increases and price declines start to bleed over to other metros/states that have so far been resilient. People will be moving less due to houses taking longer to sell, have less equity to spend when they do move, and (if mortgage rates stay “elevated”) be able to afford less versus the previous home.
What time period is NAR talking about the mania of 2020-mid 2022 where people fled to the southwest and sunbelt states or a longer term trend?
Prices aren’t really going down so if no one is buying or selling then I can only assume the pressure is building. You may see a small price drop but once you factor in that new tax, insurance and HOA increase your payment is actually higher.
The purchase price of your home is fixed for the period of ownership; it will never go up. But ALL ongoing costs, such as property taxes, insurance, HOAs, repairs, and maintenance will go up forever, and that’s inflation. That’s what inflation does and what it means. Just like your food and movie tickets and health insurance get more expensive.
Could this be an indication that the ship upon which we ‘drunken sailors’ sail on also has an enlarging steerage section who don’t have as much to spend on shore leave?
I feel like I am on a ship,and some idiot just shot a albatross with a crossbow!
Awww the poor sellers.
Lol
/s
I think many homeowners don’t understand is in many markets you’re looking at a $2k month rent payment for a nice apartment where you have no responsibility if something breaks, OR putting $200k down on a house to pay $4k a month with mortgage, ins, property taxes and saving $200 month for maintenance. The math just isn’t mathing anymore.
Most housing transactions are 1:1. The only thing that increases demand is new buyers. First time buyers, people buying a second home or Airbnb (these people are currently net sellers) or long term rental investors
And now that we have zero population growth and an aging population, I would not be surprised to see no net increase in homeowners very soon if it hasn’t happened already.
Demographers have long predicted that the western nations would have a massive house price collapse in 2045-2055.
This can only mean one thing. The rents are too low!
Yeah so low that they’re offering 1-6 months free at many buildings in Denver. They should really raise prices, I bet that would help find tenants
If you want to live in an apartment, then okay. Or, pay your house off in a low tax area, do your own maintenance, and retire early. When the house gets too big as you age then downsize with some extra cash. A lateral move does not take a hit to your finances.
Renters still pay the property tax and maint fees….it is just embedded in the rent amount. As a renter you will always have that nut to pay which is a helluva a lot more than taxes assuming you live in a area that actually has income tax so they don’t take homeowners hostage.
My elderly neighbours just relocated to an apartment. I visited them last week and they brought up how loud the guy is upstairs. Depends on what people are used to and what they want.
Implying “Renting an apartment is the same experience as owning a house” is a dishonest argument.
I love renting, and can agree that it can be a better financial result in many situations.
But at least compare apples-to-apples with your hypotheticals.
Also for people solely blaming rates. Price also deters cash buyers. Why would you pay $600k for something that should be $400k? Why would you buy something that likely has no price appreciation for the next 5 years? Why would you buy something that’s more likely to go down in price than up?
They can put their money in treasuries and make 4-5% instead of they can put their money in the stock market and make 10-20%. Why put money into something that is likely to lose value?
Most folks don’t have any interest at all in making money on money.
I am a cash buyer right now. Who’s to say a house “should” be worth 30% less than what the seller, myself, and losing bidders were willing to pay?
All this babble about timing the market, alternative investments, etc etc. is fine for someone who is real estate investing for profit.
Some of us want to just… Live in a nice space.
I think there is more to life than living like a peasant, huddling in a tent, eating gruel, and wearing rags all in pursuit of a slightly bigger number on my bank statement.
No one’s living like peasants. They’re living in really nice rentals because they refuse to pay $600k for something that’s 1500 sq ft and hasn’t been updated since the 80s. And it’s not necessarily about making money on money – it’s that wasting $200k by overpaying is terrifying if you worked for that money. It could be spent on SO many other things. In a lot of the high priced markets a 10-15% drop is a large amount of money. Nobody’s worried about overpaying by $10-$20k. They’re worried about wasting $100k+.
Supply and demand economics always win out. It’s what drove the bubble when demand was greater than supply in 2021. To think that economic rules only apply in one direction is just naive.
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Never fish off the company pier. It gets expensive, especially when you get caught. Better yet, have some values.
Home Sales Plummet to 16-Year Low…
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My daughter Rosetta and her Fiancee were renting a 1250 Sq Ft home on a postage stamp sized lot half a mile from the Apple Campus for $4.500 per Month, which included a garden Service and garbage pick up.
A house across the street with an identical floor plan that needed work including a new roof sold earlier this year for $2MM.
In ten days.
Put $400K down and an interest only Mortgage and you are paying @ $150K per year for a place you can rent for $54K per year.
That’s an interest only loan and no reserve for maintenance and upkeep.
That’s what I’ve been trying to point out and current home owners seem to be getting upset by facts. In flyover country this probably isn’t an issue but in HCOL cities rent is insanely cheaper than ownership.