Oh Dear, Prices of Single-Family Homes Fell by 11% to 26% in 16 Bigger Markets Already

by Wolf Richter •  • 2 Comments

In another 13 bigger cities, prices fell by 9% to 10%. But San Francisco’s market goes haywire as AI mania money spills into housing.

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.

Prices of mid-tier single-family homes have dropped by 11% to 26% seasonally adjusted in these 16 bigger cities and counties through September, from their respective peaks in prior years. For 14 of them, those peaks occurred in mid-2022; for two of them, the peaks occurred in 2024. These are major markets where the affordability crisis has softened a little.

City or County, through Sept. 2026 From peak Year of peak
1 Austin TX -26% 2022
2 Oakland CA -23% 2022
3 New Orleans LA -20% 2022
4 Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers) FL -18% 2022
5 Birmingham AL -17% 2022
6 Sarasota County FL -17% 2022
7 McKinney TX -14% 2022
8 Manhattan NY -14% 2022
9 Hayward CA -13% 2022
10 Washington DC -13% 2022
11 Contra Costa County (East Bay) CA -12% 2022
12 Denver CO -12% 2022
13 Phoenix AZ -11% 2022
14 Aurora CO -11% 2024
15 Collier County (Naples) FL -11% 2024
16 Fort Worth TX -11% 2022

Texas has three entries on this list, including the #1 Austin. The other two are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area: McKinney (-14%) and Fort Worth (-11%). San Antonio (-10%), Dallas (-7%), Frisco (-10%), Garland (-9%), Plano (-9%), Arlington (-7%), Katy (-7%), and Houston (-6%) are included in the list below of those cities where prices dropped by less than 11%.

Florida has three markets on this list (2 counties and 1 city). The cities in these two counties – some of them well-known cities – are too small to make the list on their own. The single-family market in Florida isn’t nearly as weak as the condo market.

California has three markets on the list: #2 Oakland (-23%); Hayward (-13%) on the eastern shore of the San Francisco Bay; and Contra Costa County (-12%) in the East Bay, comprising Concord, Antioch, Pittsburg, Walnut Creek, Richmond, San Ramon, and many other smaller cities.

But the City of San Francisco, which had been #4 on this list in July 2025 with a decline of 15%, has come off the list earlier this year as the housing market suddenly got flooded with the enormous amounts of money that the massively money-losing AI companies in the City, topped by OpenAI and Anthropic, are paying their people, who are throwing this money around left and right, willy-nilly, a relatively small number of them, but with suddenly lots of money, and the housing market – both for sale and rental – has gone absolutely haywire. This is where some of the money that investors plowed into these companies has ended up.

At this crazy pace (+2.2% month-to-month, +17% year-over-year), the price of a mid-tier single-family home ($1.62 million in September) will surpass the 2022 high and set a new high in a month or two. Prices are up by nearly 300% since 2000.

The cities that didn’t make the 11% cutoff:

There are many other bigger cities where mid-tier single-family home prices have declined from their respective peaks in prior years, but by less than 11%. Here is a sample:

City From peak Year of peak
1 San Antonio TX -10% 2022
2 Glendale AZ -10% 2022
3 Chandler AZ -10% 2022
4 Frisco TX -10% 2022
5 St. Petersburg FL -10% 2024
6 Memphis TN -9% 2022
7 Mesa AZ -9% 2022
8 Garland TX -9% 2024
9 Seattle WA -9% 2022
10 Sacramento CA -9% 2022
11 Portland OR -9% 2022
12 Plano TX -9% 2024
13 Gilbert AZ -9% 2022
14 Colorado Springs CO -8% 2022
15 Stockton CA -8% 2022
16 Arlington TX -7% 2022
17 Katy TX -7% 2022
18 Dallas TX -7% 2024
19 Atlanta GA -6% 2022
20 Fremont CA -6% 2025
21 Port Saint Lucie FL -6% 2022
22 Boston MA -6% 2025
23 Lakeland FL -6% 2024
24 Tampa FL -6% 2024
25 Houston TX -6% 2024
26 Durham NC -5% 2024
27 Orlando FL -5% 2024
28 Salt Lake City UT -5% 2022
29 Tucson AZ -5% 2024
30 Spokane WA -5% 2022
31 San Jose CA -5% 2025
32 Jacksonville FL -5% 2024
33 Boise ID -5% 2022
34 Las Vegas NV -5% 2025
35 Henderson NV -5% 2022
36 Raleigh NC -4% 2022
37 San Diego CA -4% 2024
38 Nashville TN -4% 2023
39 Los Angeles CA -4% 2024

Methodology and data: These prices are seasonally adjusted three-month averages of single-family mid-tier homes in “cities” or “counties.” All data here are from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. These are not median prices.

The 16 bigger cities with price declines of 11% to 26%:

The metrics in each table from left to right: price decline from the peak, month-over-month change (MoM), year-over-year change (YoY), and the remaining increase since January 2000.

Austin, City, Single-Family Home Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-26% 0.3% -2.8% 159%

Oakland, City, Single-Family Home Prices
From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-23% 0.6% 2.2% 286%

New Orleans, City, Single-Family Home Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2007
-20% 0.1% -2.1% 103%

Lee County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices
From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-18% 0.0% -3.2% 181%

Birmingham, AL, City, Single-Family Home Prices
From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2002
-17% 0.2% -2.5% 32%

Sarasota County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices
From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-17% 0.4% -1.6% 211%

McKinney, TX, City, Single-Family Home Prices
From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-14% 0.2% -5.1% 150%

Manhattan (New York County), NY, Single-Family Home Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-14% 0.5% 3.5% 304%

Hayward, CA, City, Single-Family Home Prices
From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-13% 0.1% -2% 265%

Washington D.C., Single-Family Home Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-13% 0.3% 0.1% 272%

Contra Costa County, CA, Single-Family Home Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-12% 0.2% -0.3% 192%

Denver, City, Single-Family Home Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-12% 0.2% -1.5% 207%

Phoenix, City, Single-Family Home Prices
From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-11% 0.0% -1.1% 244%

Aurora, CO, City, Single-Family Home Prices
From May 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-11% 0.0% -2.4% 189%

Collier County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices
From Mar 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-11% 0.4% -0.8% 241%

Fort Worth, City, Single-Family Home Prices
From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-11% 0.0% -1.6% 186%

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  2 comments for “Oh Dear, Prices of Single-Family Homes Fell by 11% to 26% in 16 Bigger Markets Already

  1. jon says:
    Oct 16, 2026 at 4:28 pm

    Thanks WR,
    Good to see San Diego aka SD in the list. Slowly but surely prices are going down from insane levels.

    Reply
  2. Zthreethree says:
    Oct 16, 2026 at 5:21 pm

    Seems pretty spot on here in FL. I’m in the Orlando area and the chart showing down 5% from peak in 2024 is what I’m seeing regularly. Market here is stubborn…jobs are garbage so not many can afford both the high prices and high rates except a few.

    Reply

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