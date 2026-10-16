Oh Dear, Prices of Single-Family Homes Fell by 11% to 26% in 16 Bigger Markets Already

In another 13 bigger cities, prices fell by 9% to 10%. But San Francisco’s market goes haywire as AI mania money spills into housing.

Prices of mid-tier single-family homes have dropped by 11% to 26% seasonally adjusted in these 16 bigger cities and counties through September, from their respective peaks in prior years. For 14 of them, those peaks occurred in mid-2022; for two of them, the peaks occurred in 2024. These are major markets where the affordability crisis has softened a little.

City or County, through Sept. 2026 From peak Year of peak 1 Austin TX -26% 2022 2 Oakland CA -23% 2022 3 New Orleans LA -20% 2022 4 Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers) FL -18% 2022 5 Birmingham AL -17% 2022 6 Sarasota County FL -17% 2022 7 McKinney TX -14% 2022 8 Manhattan NY -14% 2022 9 Hayward CA -13% 2022 10 Washington DC -13% 2022 11 Contra Costa County (East Bay) CA -12% 2022 12 Denver CO -12% 2022 13 Phoenix AZ -11% 2022 14 Aurora CO -11% 2024 15 Collier County (Naples) FL -11% 2024 16 Fort Worth TX -11% 2022

Texas has three entries on this list, including the #1 Austin. The other two are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area: McKinney (-14%) and Fort Worth (-11%). San Antonio (-10%), Dallas (-7%), Frisco (-10%), Garland (-9%), Plano (-9%), Arlington (-7%), Katy (-7%), and Houston (-6%) are included in the list below of those cities where prices dropped by less than 11%.

Florida has three markets on this list (2 counties and 1 city). The cities in these two counties – some of them well-known cities – are too small to make the list on their own. The single-family market in Florida isn’t nearly as weak as the condo market.

California has three markets on the list: #2 Oakland (-23%); Hayward (-13%) on the eastern shore of the San Francisco Bay; and Contra Costa County (-12%) in the East Bay, comprising Concord, Antioch, Pittsburg, Walnut Creek, Richmond, San Ramon, and many other smaller cities.

But the City of San Francisco, which had been #4 on this list in July 2025 with a decline of 15%, has come off the list earlier this year as the housing market suddenly got flooded with the enormous amounts of money that the massively money-losing AI companies in the City, topped by OpenAI and Anthropic, are paying their people, who are throwing this money around left and right, willy-nilly, a relatively small number of them, but with suddenly lots of money, and the housing market – both for sale and rental – has gone absolutely haywire. This is where some of the money that investors plowed into these companies has ended up.

At this crazy pace (+2.2% month-to-month, +17% year-over-year), the price of a mid-tier single-family home ($1.62 million in September) will surpass the 2022 high and set a new high in a month or two. Prices are up by nearly 300% since 2000.

The cities that didn’t make the 11% cutoff:

There are many other bigger cities where mid-tier single-family home prices have declined from their respective peaks in prior years, but by less than 11%. Here is a sample:

City From peak Year of peak 1 San Antonio TX -10% 2022 2 Glendale AZ -10% 2022 3 Chandler AZ -10% 2022 4 Frisco TX -10% 2022 5 St. Petersburg FL -10% 2024 6 Memphis TN -9% 2022 7 Mesa AZ -9% 2022 8 Garland TX -9% 2024 9 Seattle WA -9% 2022 10 Sacramento CA -9% 2022 11 Portland OR -9% 2022 12 Plano TX -9% 2024 13 Gilbert AZ -9% 2022 14 Colorado Springs CO -8% 2022 15 Stockton CA -8% 2022 16 Arlington TX -7% 2022 17 Katy TX -7% 2022 18 Dallas TX -7% 2024 19 Atlanta GA -6% 2022 20 Fremont CA -6% 2025 21 Port Saint Lucie FL -6% 2022 22 Boston MA -6% 2025 23 Lakeland FL -6% 2024 24 Tampa FL -6% 2024 25 Houston TX -6% 2024 26 Durham NC -5% 2024 27 Orlando FL -5% 2024 28 Salt Lake City UT -5% 2022 29 Tucson AZ -5% 2024 30 Spokane WA -5% 2022 31 San Jose CA -5% 2025 32 Jacksonville FL -5% 2024 33 Boise ID -5% 2022 34 Las Vegas NV -5% 2025 35 Henderson NV -5% 2022 36 Raleigh NC -4% 2022 37 San Diego CA -4% 2024 38 Nashville TN -4% 2023 39 Los Angeles CA -4% 2024

Methodology and data: These prices are seasonally adjusted three-month averages of single-family mid-tier homes in “cities” or “counties.” All data here are from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. These are not median prices.

The 16 bigger cities with price declines of 11% to 26%:

The metrics in each table from left to right: price decline from the peak, month-over-month change (MoM), year-over-year change (YoY), and the remaining increase since January 2000.

Austin, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -26% 0.3% -2.8% 159%

Oakland, City, Single-Family Home Prices From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -23% 0.6% 2.2% 286%

New Orleans, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2007 -20% 0.1% -2.1% 103%

Lee County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -18% 0.0% -3.2% 181%

Birmingham, AL, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2002 -17% 0.2% -2.5% 32%

Sarasota County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -17% 0.4% -1.6% 211%

McKinney, TX, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -14% 0.2% -5.1% 150%

Manhattan (New York County), NY, Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -14% 0.5% 3.5% 304%

Hayward, CA, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -13% 0.1% -2% 265%

Washington D.C., Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -13% 0.3% 0.1% 272%

Contra Costa County, CA, Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -12% 0.2% -0.3% 192%

Denver, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -12% 0.2% -1.5% 207%

Phoenix, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% 0.0% -1.1% 244%

Aurora, CO, City, Single-Family Home Prices From May 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% 0.0% -2.4% 189%

Collier County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices From Mar 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% 0.4% -0.8% 241%

Fort Worth, City, Single-Family Home Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% 0.0% -1.6% 186%

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