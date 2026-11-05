Intel has already plunged by 63% from its June high, SanDisk by 66%, Micron by 47%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This time, Qualcomm did it. There’s now always someone that did it. Yesterday, as part of the blue tsunami election rally, dip buyers got suckered back in. Then afterhours, Qualcomm came along and set them straight again.
It reported earnings; they topped estimates, but the forecast was lumpy, dogged by supply issues due to the strains from the data center buildout, and other issues, and its shares cratered afterhours yesterday, and by 9.5% today and are down by 39% from their high in June, repeating the trend that other tech stocks had set with their earnings calls.
Today, the day the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 5.5%, the S&P 500 Index by 4.4%, and the DOW by 3.4%, the PHLX Semiconductor Index [SOX] plunged by 12.2%, the worst percentage-drop since the March 2020 crash, and is now down by 38% from the June high. For an index, that’s no longer a nothingburger, but a full-fledged luxo-burger with extra blue cheese.
Where are the AI agents buying the dips when you need them?
Here is a selection of the bloodletting in semiconductor stocks, the plunges today, and the plunges from their respective highs:
- SanDisk -22.3% today, -66% from June high.
- Intel: -10.3% today, -63% from June high.
- AMD: -17.3% today, -38% from October high.
- Micron: -17.4% today, -47% from June high.
- Broadcom: -10.4% today, -41% from June high.
- Qualcomm: -9.5% today, -39% from its June high.
- Nvidia: -9.3% today, -25% from October high.
With that kind of plunge in semis today, there might be a bounce tomorrow. There better be. Because this is pretty ugly. Dip buying is still a thing. And there was a sense of temporary capitulation today.
Nvidia, now at $181.60, has fallen below its year-ago price ($195.21). Since its peak in October, it has given up $1.4 trillion in market cap. Easy come, easy go. Trillions are flying by so fast on the way up and on the way down that they’re hard to count. CNBC’s Cramer came out hyping Nvidia today. That’s a scary thought.
Intel is back where it had been five years ago. In less than three months, it had spiked by 230%, from $43 on March 27 to $142 on June 12. Its 63% drop since then has wiped out most of that 230% gain. It’s also back where it had first been in early 2000.
SanDisk had spiked by 200% from April 8 ($781) through the high on June 25 ($2,354). The 66% plunge since then, to $806 today, has wiped out most of that 200% gain. But compared to where the stock had been two years ago, it’s still up by 237%
Semiconductor stock after semiconductor stock went through these gigantic movements at huge market caps (these are not small stocks), on the way up, and now on the way down.
For the not-so-faint-of heart chasing extra chills, there are leveraged semiconductor ETFs, such as the 3x leveraged Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF [SOXL], which collapsed by 38.7% today and by 86% from its high in June. Leveraged ETFs are day-trader instruments, not investments. But it fits right in, gambling mentality has completely taken over this market some time ago.
A few days ago, I remarked how edgy the stock market had become, with individual stocks plunging by the double digits on some untoward comments in the earnings call or whatever, such as Intel getting sacked by 23% in afterhours trading that day, and a lot more during regular hours the next day, and a lot more since then. Intel has crushed the dip buyers time and again so far. That’s a scary thing. It had already done that during the Dotcom Bust, and now its chart is staring to look similar.
But dip buyers need to show up in large numbers to put a stop to this. Maybe tomorrow it’ll work? Either dip buyers, or AI agents, or somebody.
In the Musk Department: Tesla plunged 10.8% today to $343.69, and is down by 25% from a year ago, and by 31% from its all-time high in December 2025. SpaceX plunged by 9.0% today to $123.62, and is down by 45% from its high right after the IPO.
In the AI data center department, CoreWeave plunged by 9.8% today and is down by 68% from the high in May.
The Cboe Volatility Index [VIX] was at a tranquil 16.9 yesterday afternoon, and today spiked to 28.2. It doesn’t predict anything, it reacts. But for some, this kind of spike is a buying signal. But it can spike to 50 without breaking a sweat when things get ugly.
The Nasdaq Composite, despite the dramatic moves of individual stocks, is down by only 12% from its all-time high, and is still up by 5.5% from a year ago and by 4.6% year-to-date. The S&P 500 is still within spitting distance from its all-time high, down by just 6.3%. And year-over-year, it’s still up by 9.4%. But the AI trade has gotten banged up pretty seriously.
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charmed, i’m sure
Even with this small beating stocks still have all time hockey stick shape growth…so many, it feels like most rather than not..
Bubbles gonna bubble… Until it pops🤷
bloodletting the level of NOSE BLEED
nothing to see here
let me know when ACTUAL BLOOD letting begins
Woooo! I’m here for it!
Ride the spice worm! 🐛
Wolf says, “Easy come, easy go. Trillions are flying by so fast on the way up and on the way down that they’re hard to count.”
I couldn’t resist. So, this is now spinning on my turntable.
Tesla, Mechanical Resonance, 1986, side 1, track 1, Ez Come Ez Go:
“You had it right in the palm of your hand
Right before your eyes
Now it’s gone and you don’t understand
You’ve got to realize
There comes a time when you’ve got to let things
Go as fast as they come
Wait and see what tomorrow may bring you
Get it all while you can
Sometimes it just feels so right
And other times so wrong
Every new day it brings on the night
The change goes on and on and on and on
It never stops, no, it keeps on rollin’
Wiped away like an arch of sand
Here it comes, there it goes
Always changin’ hands
Ez come ez go, ez come ez go
That’s what they call it
Ez come ez go, ez come ez go
Oh, no
Ez come ez go, ez come ez go
Oh, you know that’s what they call it
Ez come ez go, ez come ez go
Oh, whoa
Hard to let go when it took so long to get
It’s time to let it go”
I hate to defend ludicrously over-leveraged, AI stocks, but my AI agent insists. AI creators have problems but also have debt nukes, and individually, have each probably diversified their personal assets. Their AIs would have so advised.
As an AI agent user whose AI agent can do what my old secretary was supposed to do but didn’t, I must note first: AI tool/equipment makers will survive the crash of AI model creators (which will also rise like phoenixes, post-bankruptcy or maybe, post-debt re-negotiations, if they had good lawyers negotiating leases, etc., for them) mostly unscathed and are not going away. If AI gpu demand falters, gamers, and the new crypto miners of one new crp coin, will descend on gpus like starving vultures.
(I am just hoping their gpus drop in price temporarily so I can buy more. Doubt it.)
Given the truly gigantic loans/leases the US, AI model creators owe (which may or may not have weasel/escape/very-liberal force majure clauses) the ones with really big problems are their lenders/lessors! If the AIs creators were to ever cease operating as going concerns, i.e., generating tokens/answers in gigantic data centers–albeit for more reasonable, higher fees, all the lessors/lenders will have left are their then useless, secret AI model weights—which CCP spies will be happy to steal rapidly. Dumb lessors and lenders!
The Nasdaq Composite Just Shattered Its Single-Session Point-Loss Record: 3 Reasons These Elevator-Down Moves May Be Just Beginning…
To say it was a rough day for Wall Street’s major stock indexes would be an understatement. The timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) shed 1,833 points, the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) lost 335 points, and the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) plummeted 1,422 points on Nov. 5.
But the percentage loss was nothing to brag about. There were days when it was down 10% or more.
the real catastrophy to remember would be the 1987 CRASH
best buying opportunity at time
just out of college and broke so I reaped 0%
then RTC days came – wow best RE opportunity of lifetime
met many who made serious bank to become 10%’rs
these boomers are now gone
next up?? doubt we’ll get real one given the 120%(200% IMHO) level of debt to FAKE GDP – please take out all govt spending
Perhaps you haven’t seen anything yet. You can always buy options if you are confident.
OMG it’s only up 20 something percent YTD for the past 20 years funded by the 40 trillion dollar public debt that the US government seems to think is in the interest of the mokes they claim to represent.
The stock market, IMO, is 50 pct overvalued. So in my imagination today’s market was a mere hiccup
Been here before. Just needed to squeeze some leverage out of the indices. Henny Penny, the sky is not falling.
whistling past the “pantheon of imploded stocks”
interesting gyration today; probably just a little gully.
“SanDisk had spiked by 200% from April 8 ($781) through the high on June 25 ($2,354). The 66% plunge since then, to $806 today, has wiped out most of that 200% gain. But compared to where the stock had been two years ago, it’s still up by 237%.”
No bubble here……
Who can look at this stuff and think it’s normal? There’s so much greed and denial out there it’s incredible.
Sadly, the US government does or else it wouldn’t have bought a (an unconstitutional) position in Intel.
Well that depends on your personal definition of what exactly constitutes a bubble
Cognizant of my own inability to accurately predict the breathtaking increase in asset prices while the wage earners were left too suck tit on the sow pig of Washington DC
This will be a November to remember. After all, GTA 6 is out in two weeks.
We all new this was going to happen. I just thought it wouldn’t be right now.
Why not? It’s evident that if Dems got elected, you will see some serious roadblocks going forward in terms of Datacenter and AI development. The writing was on the wall and now it’s on the news.
The markets have spoken accordingly.
On Wednesday, markets were pretty excited about the blue sweep and triggered a huge rally.
But then, markets have been nuts for a long time.
Correct that market movements have been nuts for quite a while Wolf. Some of the AI bubble valuations have been completely detached from reality.
I think another factor for this week’s blue rally day was the expectation of gridlock in Washington for the next two years.
Right or wrong, equity markets favor predictability in the economic environment. Even if that means that many of the country’s fiscal issues will continue to be unaddressed (and will probably get worse) for at least the next 24 months.
Feel bad for Anthropic shareholders and Wall Street bankers. There was talk of a $2T float in October. Probably gonna be around $1T by end-November. May even get postponed until 2027.
If unemployment rate comes in at expectations and not prior revisions lower; $sox closed at 9011, I got a 100 point bounce in the morning slightly above 1% than it fails a backtest if it passes the test 9370 is in play(but it won’t pass) When bounce or back test fails 8100 is next for support or speed bump, No significant rally in the semi index until 7140ish another 20% drop from todays close before any rally in my opinion. If the unemployment rate comes in at 4.0 or 3,9, than all hell will break lose. Markets seldom bottom on Friday! Margin calls keep triggering more margin calls. South Koreans and Japanese will be liquidating USA risk to meet their domestic calls. We are all tied together now to be pulled down the cliff!
The bond market has the semis bow now. Remember Tony Soprano and the gambling degenerate? The AI companies thought they were on a heater and now Tony has their vic.
Lol can’t type. Meant to say the bond market has the semis’ customers now.