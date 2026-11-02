No Inflection Point Yet: Near-Exponential Data Center Boom Sends Shockwaves to Industrial Economy, Construction Hit by 2nd Wave of Inflation

They all spiked: Construction of data centers and power plants; orders for equipment at US manufacturers; and inflation in construction.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Data center construction spending spiked by another 8.6% in September from August, and by 90% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $96 billion, according to construction data from the Census Bureau today.
Since the beginning of 2021, the annual rate of construction spending on data centers has spiked by 950%.
The AI data center construction boom is continuing along a near-exponential curve. Nothing that needs to be funded can grow on an exponential curve for long. But the inflection point imposed by capital constraints hasn’t come yet. The big 12 AI companies are still raising massive amounts of money, more than they’re spending, and have already accumulated an unused war chest of $1.1 trillion in cash and cash equivalents, much of which they can spend even if tanking market make further fund raises too difficult (my analysis).
Not even local resistance on the ground by people, municipalities, and state governments have managed to slow the overall growth of data centers though they have delayed or stalled one or the other project.
Data centers, their demand on power, their effect on electricity prices, and related issues have entered midterm election rhetoric, but that issue will fade in a couple of days.
Construction is the cheap part of data centers. These amounts only reflect the construction costs of the buildings, the improvements around the buildings, and the equipment integrated into the buildings, such as HVAC systems.
Not included is the expensive part of a data center: The servers and racks, electronic and optical equipment to connect the servers to the internet, the electrical equipment to supply the servers with power, including in many cases onsite power generators.
The construction spending trend – though only a slice of total investments in data centers – is a good indicator about future demand for equipment needed to turn an empty building into an operating data center.
Construction spending on power plants and distribution infrastructure rose by 0.9% in September from August and by 11.1% year-over-year to an annual rate of $192 billion. Since the beginning of 2021, the spending rate has increased by 63%.
Power plant construction spending includes the costs of the power generation equipment.
Factory construction spending has been roughly stable over the past three months at an annual rate of $170 billion, and that was up by 128% from the beginning of 2021. But it has fallen off the construction boom levels a few years ago.
This is still a massive amount of factory construction spending, 76% higher than data center spending. And it indicates that expansion of the US manufacturing capacity continues at a breakneck pace.
Equipping a modern factory, including semiconductor plants, is by far more expensive than the costs of construction of that factory.
Once the factories are built and equipped and production starts, their real contribution to the economy and employment begins and continues for decades. Building a factory is not a one-time shot but a long-term contribution to US production. It’s not the construction spending that matters to the economy, but the future production that will come from these new factories.
Shockwaves of demand for US manufacturers.
Demand for the equipment that is needed for data centers, power plants, and factories has sent a shockwave of demand through the industrial economy.
Orders received by manufacturers in the US of “core capital goods” (durable goods without defense and aircraft) spiked by 10.4% year-over-year in September, to $88 billion, according to separate data from the Census Bureau in October.
This category includes manufacturers of factory equipment, construction machinery, computers and electronics, electrical equipment, fabricated metal products, farm implements, appliances, heavy-duty trucks, railroad rolling stock, ships, etc.
Orders for machinery spiked by 16.1% year-over-year, to $46.0 billion. This has data centers, power plants, and factories written all over it.
Industries in Machinery Manufacturing (North American Industry Classification System, NAICS, code 333) includes manufacturers of:
- Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment
- Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment
- Machinery for Construction, Agriculture, and Mining
- Industrial Machinery
- Commercial and Service Industry Machinery
- Metalworking Machinery
- Other General-Purpose Machinery.
Orders for computer and electronic products spiked by 16.6% year-over-year to $31 billion. This includes orders for semiconductors at US-located semiconductor fabs.
Industries in computer and electronic products manufacturing (NAICS 334) include manufacturers of:
- Computer and Peripheral Equipment
- Semiconductor and Other Electronic Components
- Communications Equipment
- Audio and Video Equipment
- Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, and Control Instruments
- Magnetic and Optical Media.
Construction hit by the second wave of inflation.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) for construction materials spiked by 11.0% year-over-year in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in October. This includes steel mill products, concrete, lumber, gypsum, etc.
For an analysis of overall PPI inflation, see: Businesses Slammed by 6.3% PPI Inflation, Worst since 2022, Much Worse than Consumer-Facing Inflation
The PPI for nonresidential construction services spiked by 14.0% year-over-year. This includes trade services, transportation, warehousing, architectural engineering, and legal services.
In case you missed it: The 13 AI Giants, from Alphabet to Oracle, Sit on $1.13 Trillion in Cash. They Can Keep Spending on AI even if Markets Get Ugly
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FMGI Inc. just constructed an 80,000 sqft expansion for an existing Walmart in just 140 hours using 3d Printed construction. They claim that input costs were lowered by 30%. Perhaps the datacenters just need to be stay solvent longer than the markets can stay irrational.
Actually 8,000 sq ft
https://www.fmgi-inc.com/projects/walmart-3d-printed-addition/
Nothing mentioned about costs.
🤣 8,000 sf is minuscule. For a typical Walmart Supercenter, which run about 180,000 sf, it’s just an add-on shed. 3D printing hype never dies.
My fault, I pulled the numbers from this article that contained 80,000 as a typo. Much less amazing in retrospect.
I’m getting quoted(in small rural town) $150-200 an hour for LABOR by contractor
the fleecing of 99% is HERE TODAY
If he repairs your hernia, gallbladder and appendix with half sanitized instruments it maybe well worth it! (Surgeon’s pay!)
😉
/s
Yes, especially if he throws in some plumbing and legal work.
How far are you making them drive?
The time they’re putting in isn’t just their time doing your work.
I always used to tell clients that balked at our rate:
“If you can find better service at a cheaper rate, you should hire *them*.”
Clients would be surprised to hear this, and be even more surprised when we said no thanks and walked. If the negotiation wasn’t going anywhere or the client looked like trouble.
A client that spends more time talking about the rate/cost rather than the work and schedule is generally a *bad* client. Someone to stay away from.
But can Walmart stock it with their crap in that amount of time?!
Who knows? Who cares!
4.85% should be the trampoline for 10 year yield. History says when stocks fall hard 10 year price gets bid yield goes down , it’s counterintelligence but my intuition says 10 year price will sell off with stocks and yield will bounce to accommodate the inflation that Wolf talks about above. Or bond buyers will get exhausted post election and give up preventing the stock crash by manipulating yield down artificially. Circuit breakers soon not sure off timing, strong sell for sure. This comment is before Apple earnings. It’s written in stone with the algorithm, AAPL won’t change it. $move closed higher, yet still in the inflection zone or possible direction change area. Yield up stocks down to finish the rest of the week? F### yeah :)
That is actually logical if one accepts the flight too safety hypothesis which posits that a stock market crash is imminent as evidenced by the frantic purchase of treasuries seeking security, regardless of the obvious inflationary loss
Strongly disagree that people will stop caring about data center construction post-election. Due to the environmental damage they cause, 24/7 noise, and massive resource consumption, data centers are the rare bird that mobilizes people across the political spectrum. Craven politicians may continue greenlighting them post-election, but citizens’ ire will most likely keep rising.
Yep, the talk on the street here in fly over country is exactly that. We feel like data centers make us peasants with another ball and chain. It is showing that there is far more concern from citizens over the land use, noise, water, and future use of a gigantic abandoned warehouse full of toxic waste ……People say, ” the entire current Amazon, U.S. Defence/Government, Internet, Wall Street is prospering now, why do we need more”?
The whole thing is ridiculous
These giant companies want
1. land
2. water
3. Electricity
4. IT resources (siphoned away from personal areas and public areas)
5. Do away with workers
The whole thing is an affront to everything this country was built on.
All so Nvidia’s stock can double and triple again. So the 60 year olds can afford a Camaro to drive to their prostate check.
Beyond ridiculous
They also want property tax exemptions, income tax breaks, a steady flow of H1B visas, and passage of legislation they help write.
“Strongly disagree that people will stop caring about data center construction post-election”
Me too. And I didn’t say that. I said that the “midterm election rhetoric” will fade as an issue:
“Data centers, their demand on power, their effect on electricity prices, and related issues have entered midterm election rhetoric, but that issue will fade in a couple of days.”
The data center’s purpose is effectively to create a model where AI computation is done on a server (essentially mainframe) while the individuals PC becomes a terminal. This follows the downward spiral of subscription services for PC software, but now the PC itself becomes a subscription model. Reference Sam Altman’s latest comment on individual’s use of DRAM; some reports mention the comment related to running local PC AI models that communicate with open source without subscription fees.
The whole thing looks like “Back to the Future” as technology cheapens and a home or business enterprise system can do everything needed in place of timeshare in a mega data center.
His data center is just one step above 1970s computer days of writing your Computer Science class Fortran IV programs, typing on the punch card machine, putting a rubber band around the stack for the student aides to run it at night, then find the paper printout in the alphabetical name order box the next day.
I agree. I don’t see this fading away. Too much debt might be what actually pops the bubble, but a cyber event and ongoing inflation related to rising electricity costs will continue to be major problems.
This doesn’t stop being an issue on 11/4/2026.
I’m waiting too hear about the benefit of the information it is accumulating about me
making a judgement. Institutionalizing a system that is not only contrary to the Constitution of the United States of America but cruel in it’s application.
Just like 250 years ago. Under the boot of the aristocracy
The only real leverage we have is the vote. So please my beloved fellow citizens cast your ballots
Wyoming has power to spare if they bring some of the coal fired plants back on line that were forced to shut down in the lat 10 years. There are 4 such plants in Wyoming – about 5 GW of generation that is sitting empty.
One of the plants in Kemmerer might come back as part of a demonstration project using a newer Nuclear Chemistry and molton salt as the coolant. the idea being to simply have the reactor become the heat source for the existing generation turbines and condensing towers that already exist.
This reactor would operate at lower temps and pressures than a conventional pressurized water reactor. The fuel burning chemistry also reduce radioactivity and waste disposal issues.
The other coal fired plants could come back online pretty quickly, but it means burning coal.
There are a few Data Center projects happening in the Eastern part of the state. In many ways it would be a good thing for Wyoming if we could divert generation that is currently exported to the west coast to run Data Centers in Wyoming. It would free us from some of the regulatory strings that are imposed on us from Calif, Washington and Oregon that indirectly impose costs on Wyoming electricity consumers.
Maybe that is one of those unintended consequences. Calif, Oregon and Washington, import a lot of power from Nevada, Wyoming and Idaho. What happens if those exported find a better market for their power at home ?
Old coal power plants are expensive to operate, which is why they’re shut down. They’re inefficient and burn a lot of coal for relatively little power (low thermal efficiency of 30-35%). They have about half the thermal efficiency of a new combined-cycle natural gas power plant (60-65%). And natural gas is cheap in the US.
But I guess as utilities are jacking up their electricity price, they can afford to pay more to generate electricity?
Radioactivity from the nuclear power plant or radioactivity from the coal burning power plant?
A couple of quick observations about this growth and potential dangers that lie ahead.
First, just how much of this “investment” is being financed by debt versus equity? It’s clear equity markets are being tapped (e.g., Anthropic upcoming IPO, Meta recent equity raise, etc.) but from what I’ve read and analyzed, debt is being issued at a blistering pace to finance these investments. Nothing like over leveraging to invest in unproven capital investments (see next bullet) as debt remains permanent but investment and asset values can vanish like a fart in the wind once competition and economic realities set in.
Second, remember that at the start of these investment cycles, sales revenue and earnings growth (for companies that supply the material, equipment, computers, processors, etc., etc., etc.) tends to explode higher while the “expense” side of the equation is not felt for months or years. That is, the investments being made by the acquirers is sitting on their respective balance sheets, awaiting future use and costs (ranging from depreciating the assets, to maintaining the assets, to insuring the assets, to managing the assets, etc., etc., etc.). Of course the future value of these investments and assets are going to be of great debate and ripe for misstatements as companies ultimately have to come to grip with competitive and economic realities that not all data centers are going to make it which could trigger a domino effect on related businesses (such as power generation).
As I summarize in the books I’ve written, the balance sheet is where losses go to hide, cash goes to die, and the BS goes to lie. Moving forward, the BS part of this statement is going to be the most fun to watch as it will be amazing to watch how the “C” suite in these companies use every trick in the accounting world to justify over inflated asset/investment values to avoid having to absorb write-downs, valuation impairments, and losses.
But don’t worry debt holders and guarantors (which may be a bigger problem than the actual debt), I’m sure your assets and investments will no doubt retain their values as promised by every member of the financing food chain, just like in the dot.com era, the residential real estate era, across sections of the CRE space, and now the GPU/DC era. Same story and pitch, same economic realities (as competition, inflation, and cost of capital are a bitch to deal with), the only question is, who gets stuck with the worthless debt (yet again)?
Unless of course, good old Uncle Sam comes to the rescue yet again and bails out the DCs and lenders under the pretense of being of critical importance to national security (translation, America becomes a full surveillance state). No doubt the new FED chairman’s name fits perfectly here. That is, “Warsh, rinse, repeat.
People will become happiest when they all have their very own ‘meta maga helmets’ complete with glasses of coarse, totally connected to their data center nearest them and everyone can become part of their respective ‘collective’! Oh joy!
Got popcorn?
Never thought of that, I sometimes work with a guy that has the glasses, another transcriber thing around his neck, and then a cloud enabled note taking thing.. well, I work in construction (hence the poor device descriptions 😆) and it freaks me out a little that every part of our interactions is recorded in multiple ways and stored on some server lol. But after reading your comment I think I’m going to start calling him The Borg
I saw something that said the Mag7’s spending was plateauing.
And basically that is what may have caused the bad week for them in stocks.
Investors are realizing the growth has plateaued.
If I held any of the Mag7 (which I don’t, not in any form). I might be questioning how risky the next gains will be to get.
Don’t become the last kid on the block to get your very own ‘meta maga helmet’ . Chop chop!
It’s not over until Elon is done selling ‘space compute’ timeshares for a Mars-orbiting data center.
Can anyone confirm that wifes are falling back in love with husbands for their 401k balances?
Other way around, husbands find their wives (with a v for plural) attractive again for their voluptuous 401k balances. That has now been clearly proven.
What an absolutely DISGUSTING waste of natural resources, all because of the Wall St./Sillycon Valley hype (GREED) machine.
While composing all of this data is appreciated, I seem to have missed any conclusion you draw from it.
You comments, insights, and perspectives is what I come here for.
Hmm, I’ve been reading Wolf’s articles for a while, Wolf opining on anything is a rare event indeed, and I think many of us come here for the factual presentation, there’s A LOT of opining on SM and substack etc..
My two cents…just focus on this:
“The AI data center construction boom is continuing along a near-exponential curve. Nothing that needs to be funded can grow on an exponential curve for long. But the inflection point imposed by capital constraints hasn’t come yet.”
And dream of having the skills or luck to time a market top.
Or maybe you missed the conclusion, though it was obvious from the charts (the boom is still on and it’s driving up prices in the industry), because it didn’t fit into your narrative and you wanted to see something different that confirms your narrative?
As we all know, the core of much of this is the drive to attain new levels of intelligence and the rewards that will result. One thing no one seems to mention is the swift changes coming to LLMs and compute, as the AI itself makes giant strides in self development, training and compute. These advances are already surpassing human comprehension. They have become driven by the neural networks themselves.
You can imagine all this current compute becoming obsolete on a time scale no one has seen before. Self improving AI is here and it’ll be interesting to see how this all unfolds.
Wolf, been here about 3 months. Love your site and the comments. I’ll be a yearly subscriber. As an aside, I’m reading a wonderful book: The AI Chronicles that everyone not in the field should read. I have no interest in the book or it’s publication.