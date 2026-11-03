Labor Market Churn Accelerates on Big Jump in Quits

Job Openings to fill those left-behind slots rose, hires jumped, layoffs & discharges fell and were low.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Job openings rose by 333,000 in September from August, to 7.52 million (blue in the chart), driven by the biggest jump in voluntary quits in over three years that left behind job openings that needed to be filled, amid very low discharges and layoffs, and a jump in hires. Compared to a year ago, job openings rose by 4.9%.
The three-month average, which irons out the month-to-month squiggles and includes the revisions, rose by 114,000 in September from August, to 7.35 million and was up by 4.1% year-over-year.
These job openings are a result of people who quit their jobs, got fired or laid off, or retired, or separated for other reasons, thereby leaving behind job openings that employers then attempt to fill with new hires. In 2021-2023, during the labor shortages, quits had exploded as workers were switching to better jobs elsewhere on a massive scale, which triggered a huge churn in the labor market and a historic spike in job openings that eventually had the effect of rematching workers and employers. In the chart, note the acceleration since late 2025.
These stages of churn in the labor market — separations of all kinds, job openings left behind, and hires to fill those slots — are tracked by the “Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey” (JOLTS) by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The JOLTS data for September, released today, provides additional color to the labor market conditions in September, already outlined in early October by the nonfarm employment report for September.
The data for job openings is based on a survey of HR departments at 21,000 business locations, not online job postings. A job is “open” only if it meets all three conditions:
- A specific position exists, and there is work available for that position.
- The job could start within 30 days.
- The employer is actively recruiting workers from outside the establishment to fill the position.
Excluded from these job openings are positions open only to internal transfers, promotions, demotions, or recall from layoffs; positions for which employees have been hired but have not yet started; and positions to be filled by employees of temporary help agencies, employee leasing companies, outside contractors, or consultants.
Voluntary quits spiked by 321,000 in September from August, the biggest month-to-month increase in over three years, to 3.36 million workers who quit their jobs, up by 12.5% year-over-year (blue in the chart).
The three-month average rose by 51,000 to 3.12 million, up by 3.0% year-over-year (red).
Quits are the primary source of labor market churn, accounting for 63% of total separations. More quits mean more job openings left behind that need to be filled and more hires to fill them.
Layoffs & discharges declined by 127,000 in September from August, and by 9.6% year-over-year to 1.64 million, the lowest since March 2025.
The three-month average declined by 48,000 in September from August, and by 5.7% year-over-year, to 1.70 million.
Getting fired for a variety of reasons, or for no reason, is a standard feature of the US labor market.
These levels of layoffs and discharges are at the very low end of the range of the pre-pandemic years. The only time they were significantly lower over the past decade was during the labor shortages in 2021-2023.
Layoffs and discharges accounted for 31% of all separations in September.
Retirements and other separations (including deaths while employed), accounting for 6% of total separations, are only a small factor in the turnover equation.
They fell to 313,000 in September. The 12-month average, which irons out the month-to-month spikes and plunges, rose to 317,000. The JOLTS data only go back to 2001; within that time span, retirements and other separations had booked a series of record lows over the past two years.
To fill those jobs left behind: Hires rose by 131,000 in September from August, and by 3.0% year-over-year, to 5.40 million.
The three-month average rose by 23,000 in September and by 1.3% year-over-year, to 5.27 million hires.
Nearly all of these 5.40 million hires in September filled slots left behind by prior separations (quits, layoffs & discharges, and retirements & other separations). The number of “Hires” does not speak to job creation in September; the nonfarm payrolls report on October 2 already addressed job creation in September.
What this turnover data shows is that the massive chaotic churn in 2021-2023, driven by a tsunami of quits, has calmed down and has normalized. But in 2026, the churn has been re-accelerating somewhat.
The massive wave of quits in 2021-2023 had the effect of reshuffling the labor force and led to a large-scale rematching of workers and employers that was costly for employers at the time, triggered big wage increases for workers at the time, and reduced productivity at the time, but has likely resulted in a better overall fit between workers and employers.
In case you missed it: Economy Is Running Hot on Strong Consumer Spending Growth & Massive AI Investment Boom
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so, maybe the job market isn’t as bad as some make it out to be
clear winners
and so many losers who lack SKILLS and don’t care
many thing dimwits will win today and then they can get on gravy taker train
I hire OVER 50 and under 25(if they are motivated to W O R K)
I admit they’re getting a lot of mileage out of the accommodation since 2020 (as much as I hate saying that).
I really don’t know what to make of this economy anymore. All I know is that the people are deeply unhappy. People disagree as to the reasons, but 70-80% of people are answering that the economy is either fair or poor, depending on which pollster you read.
^^^This
Only happy people I know are boomers. But even they seem pissed off about gas and food prices.
I had a thought last night that I obviously can’t prove, but it seems that a lot of the unhappy people are those with office jobs, but not super high level, that are getting left behind.
It seems that personal services, like haircuts, cleaning services, and so forth have gone up dramatically. So does that mean that a lot of people’s “happiness with the economy” was based on people willing to do service type work very cheaply?
I am in the top 5% of income earners nationally so it’s zero to do with not being successful. That being said I don’t feel it in my daily life. That’s what pissed most people off. But if you didn’t buy 3 houses pre-2020 for whatever reason you feel poor. Can I afford a $4k mortgage sure? Sure. Can I put 30% down on a house and still probably have a $4k mortgage and afford it? Sure. Do I want to do that? f – no. It’s just stupid. I know many other people in this situation – talking to friend making $200k with $300k saved for a down payment on top of investment accounts and 401k money. He’s like I’m not paying stupid money for a mediocre middle class house. So he rents a fancy place at half the cost of the mortgage he’d have to pay. The issue is financially literate people are over it.
People are super pissed off because prices are high. Americans ruthlessly kick out Presidents when inflation surges. #1 Carter, #2 Biden, and now Trump, who won in part due to inflation under Biden, has that issue too. Americans just hate prices getting jacked up on them.
well if they are pissed now, wait couple years when
wages are stagnant
and prices double and double again
thanks to grifters of uniparty(all spend spend spend)
and load up like AI companies – to much DEBT
we’re at end of FIAT $dollar road
everything from here is going to HURT badly
Agreed. Trump ran on a platform of bringing down prices, and did nothing for that. That’s not to say that the establishment, including the GOP Congress, didn’t work against him, but it’s very obvious to me why polls show that people largely believe the first 2 years has been a failure.
And now just as inflation is going up again, it will be blamed on the democratic congress
They get their information from the media / social media, instead of looking at statistics. So of course they are unhappy even when economic growth looks very solid.
There’s a lesson buried there somewhere.
See this is the attitude that destroyed Biden, and is now destroying Trump. People are unhappy for legitimate reasons. Don’t tell them it’s not legitimate.
I think it’s housing prices that are bothering people.
65% of the households own their own home. Those many of them that bought before the pandemic before the price explosion, they’re loving those housing prices.
Fair I’m mostly surrounded by people who bought during COVID and regret it and people who bought post COVID and regret it more and people who want to buy. My boomer parents are very happy.
Some People are moving for more affordable insurance. I was surprised last week employment cost index wasn’t higher, I know the price of health insurance that companies are paying has increased significantly, the employees has to pay more and have lesser quality coverage from middle market companies. It’s relentless 7% to 15% increases in health insurance yearly forces cheaper plans to be offered at higher prices on workers. Many workers are just skipping to buy insurance because they can’t afford it from their employer. It’s a big problem that’s making companies and employees angry. No fun trying to provide health insurance at a cost people can afford, especially if they have a family. We get zero solutions on a huge issues.
The solution we got on health insurance was for the 2019 tax bill to drop the tax penalty for not having insurance to $0, killing the individual mandate.
So now we’re back to a world where healthy people select out of the insurance pool, insurers have to cover sick people without premiums coming in from healthy people, and insurance costs keep going up to cover those expenses.
This is called adverse selection in the insurance world. Known problem for decades and decades, and is why the individual mandate was part of the ACA.
At that point, why not just force individual people to subsidize the plans through taxes? What’s the point of the individual mandate when you’re forcing healthy people to subsidize fat smokers?
@TSonder305 a better idea would be to price base on risk. A collage male with a late model BMW and a couple speeding tickets and accidents pays about 5x more in car insurance than a 50 year old school teacher with a ten year old Honda that has never had a ticket or accident. The fit young people should pay a lot less in health insurance than the fat out of sape people in their 60’s that are heavy smokers and drinkers. We can stop people from “opting out” of health insurane by having the IRS take the funds to put them on a government plan if they don’t have a plan of their own.
Age is a huge determining factor in health insurance premiums. It’s in all employer plans, obvious for all employees to see on the price list that they get. In some plans, premiums go up for every year of age. In other plans, premiums go up for every five years of age. So every year, when the employees sign up, they get a price sheet with premiums for all the age groups, and they can see how much less a 30-year-old employee pays than a 60-year-old employee.
But thankfully, the whole insurance scam of “pre-existing conditions” (which is what you also wish for) was made illegal.
@Wolf I don’t want to get into ALL the problems with the healthcare (aka “sickcare”) system in the US, but as a start we need to take people with “pre-existing conditions” out of the insurance pool and put them on the welfare rolls if they need help paying for their health related chronic “pre-existing conditions”. You can’t buy home or car “insurance” and expect the insurance company to start paying out more than you are paying them to maintain a home or car with lots of problems. The people with “pre-existing conditions” could still buy insurance for problems they don’t already have.
I think a 2% tax on all businesses top line revenue, even uber 1099 platforms, hedge funds revenue, all businesses. We could cover health insurance for everyone and middle market businesses would save money, and we would have insurance for everyone. I am guessing on that number of 2% maybe it’s higher but a good AI model could get an accurate guess. Plus it would just get passed along in inflation, we tolerate inflation from other ideas, health insurance is stressful for all parties except the health insurance provider who deny claims and churn profits out. Capitalist for universal health insurance here! It’s too much pressure for businesses that want their people to be able to afford it. I have the best policy we offer and it’s 14k deductible per year for a family, we get free services but if something goes wrong 14k spent before coverage kicks in. my kids are under 26, we keep them on. It’s costing me over 23k per year with what the company pays and what I pay in wage deductions. Plus another 14k if “We” need it This is a real issue that should be dealt with. It’s not sustainable. Going without just harms society.
@Delusional about inflation a tax on “revenue” is the worst kind of tax (even worse than a “wealth” tax) since it forces even money LOSING business to pay a tax (in addition to covering the loss). It is also unfair since it is just a small 2% tax for some people but is a 100% tax rate on high volume low margin 2% of sales profit business.
Last comment on this, thanks wolf for allowing this discussion. Franchise charge 2% to 5% top line, no matter if their franchises makes or loses money. You could credit me businesses for so many years. But companies like McDonalds provide very little health insurance and their workers are on the govt dole for insurance. We provide insurance for ~100 workers it’s real responsibility every year and I take the same plan they do, actually some choose a lesser plan with bigger out of pocket. That’s real stress for them if something goes wrong. This is issue is going to build up until it’s addressed. No more from me thanks for listening to my frustration
Coincidentally, I just got back from the doctor to catch up on some lab results….plus I had some questions about heart health etc.
No co pay for the tests, no waiting for the doc appointment today, no premiums to pay ever and all for 1/2 price of the US version of health care. I have a great doc (originally from south Africa) who likes patients to be proactive with their health before issues arise.
The way it works in BC is that ALL people have to be covered and no one pays premiums for coverage let alone reduced premiums for the healthy. Bad luck happens and can happen to anyone and one thing is for sure everyone eventually gets sick and dies from something along the way. Health care is considered a right for Canadian citizens and God help any govt that would tamper or cut back. But since it costs 1/2 the price of US for profit healthcare, anyway, why would they bother?
The way it works here is that hospitals are public institutions and paid for by the tax payer. If a doc wants admitting privileges then he/she must be part of the public system. Doctors can set up and operate private clinics for the wealthy, and some do, but patients usually opt for the public version offered for free. Lots of US health workers moving here, especially this past year. Furthermore, if you want to see what your GP or specialist earns per year you can find it listed. They do pretty well and also have a defined contribution pension plan as part of their overall salary. They usually operate as private corporations and own shared clinics, but hospital staff doctors and specialists are on salary as well as per patient fee.
About 15 years ago I was waiting in the pre op room for some surgery and lo and behold my old doctor was in the bed next to me. I had a tumour to be removed and he had a shoulder being mended when he crashed his stunt plane. We all get the same care regardless of who we are and a need is triaged with the sickest going to the head of the line. Last month my 77 year old bro had a jammer, Mr fit and healthy was taken off an island by ambulance and ferry, transported to Victoria for an emergency stent, held in hospital for 2 days and sent home with meds and an appointment for stent #2 in one months time….. No bill for anything.
I have an Advantage Plan with Kaiser in California. Routine and not so routine tests are free, a scan I had done recently was free, office visits are free, any copays are minuscule (the copay for a complicated procedure where I was out for three hours and in the hospital all day was $195, I about fell off my chair), generic drugs are a couple of bucks, mailed to the home next day… Premium: $99 a month plus Medicare Part B. Don’t brag too much about your system in Canada.
commenter,
Or just consider health coverage a basic human necessity, eliminate insurance companies and eliminate the massive minions who code forms? Plenty of research shows the amount spent doing paperwork would be offset. It would probably bring down GDP however and can’t have that nor disallow for profit for basic human needs.
Food and shelter are basic human needs. Are they free?
If we’re going to consider them basic human needs, we need to ration them. Society can’t afford to pay millions of dollars in end of life care for 96 year olds who need heart surgeries.
Well like everything else, most healthcare is now owned by private equity and has been consolidated into mega companies. Talking to PA and doctor friends they have bonuses on certain metrics, all of which are geared towards profitability and have zero to do with patient care so not surprised to see all aspects of healthcare costs rising.
I have always thought capitalism worked, but it worked because of competition. As we keep getting more and more mega corps that seems to be a thing of the past. Like Google maps has sucked lately, but what else am I going to use? Google also owns Waze. A pattern I’ve noticed is what I call “too big to care”. They hit a certain point and quality no longer matters.
The bonuses are based on RVUs which is a Medicare regulated metric.
But yeah there’s tons of rampant overbilling.
Like they bill critical care for a nose bleed.
Some PAs bill Everything critical care. You can try to fight it but the hospital will just say “look they found 7 new problems about you… etc etc”
It’s prob not even worth the fight, they just try to zap your insurance or Medicare as much as humanly possible.
There are some good ones still out there not billing everything critical care.
There’s accidental incentives to RVU’s when you’re seeing GPs
That was supposed to say “additional”
Regulated capitalism works. But inflation is the most destructive force capitalism encounters. And the inflation indexes don’t capture capital asset price changes.
One wonders what quits would be if it was easier to move. Job-related relocation or interstate migration has been economically impeded. Home turnover is the lowest rate in at least 30 years.
Health insurance is higher because they did away with the ACA. They did away with that to pay for tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy.
It’s amazing how little ACA cost versus everything else and then it’s amazing how much the health insurances actually went up just because ACA got cancelled.
Mine went up 12.5k last year and 7.5k this year. It is the best coverage you can get in NC outside of working for government or being on Medicare.
If I get in a car wreck or something worse then I’m not going bankrupt at least.
They also need to find a way to place responsibility on the user the same way car insurance companies do. A non smoker, who eats healthy, has no cholesterol issues, and works out 3-5 days a week and keeps a healthy BMI should no pay the same as some who smokes or is overweight. This is part of the issue there’s no incentive to stay healthy. Obviously genetic conditions are out of people’s control, but there should be incentives for what you can control.
As inflation increases, people need to find higher paying jobs to offset loss of purchasing power. New hires will demand more pay and push up the cost of doing business.
1) In theory, the workers who comprised the “wave of quits in 2021-2023” are now a lot more efficient at their jobs than they were at the time. Perhaps this and tax cuts are the underlying cause of faster earnings growth and margin growth over the past couple of years.
2) It strikes me as odd that “retirements and other separations” are not much higher. Aren’t the boomers supposed to be quitting by now? Didn’t we, ten years ago, expect a bigger wave by now?
My Boomer mother will either die at her desk or they will forcibly need to remove her from the building. She will never just “retire.”
… and it’s by choice, not for financial reasons. I think there are a lot of them out there who are similar.
I much prefer it that way. People with too much time on their hands end up causing problems for everyone else. Better to keep people occupied.
But hey she’s making THEM pay for heating and cooling in the building.
That’s BIG BRAIN stuff!
The Pens are free right? 🖊️
😉 /s
Wolf – when you create the titles to your articles, do you a) ask AI for a title, or do you b) spin a wheel like on Wheel of Fortune and use the title the wheel falls on, or do you c) have a committee of ten nerdy San Franciscans who try to come up with the nerdiest title possible, or d) something else?
No, but I wait for people like you to post the dumbest shit into the comments so I have something to laugh about.
Wolf – how did I get to be moderated ?
I already explained it to you once because you asked me before. Do you want me to explain it again?
@TSonder you are correct that “People with too much time on their hands end up causing problems for everyone else.” I learned years ago to do what I can to avoid renting apartments to anyone not working full time. People sitting around all day almost always find something to complain about in their apartment and/or the apartment complex and take a ton of management time and cost money when you spend money on things in the hope that it will get them to stop complaining, but more often than not they will just move on to the next thing to complain about.
Lines up with what I am seeing in the office. 2 quits this month in my little area and we cant find qualified candidates to fill our open 3 open positions.