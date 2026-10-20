Pending Home Sales Plunge to Record Low

And these mortgage rates too shall pass? It’s been four years of mortgage rates in a historically normal range. What’s high is inflation and home prices.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Pending sales of existing homes in September plunged by 7.3% from the already rock-bottom levels in August, seasonally adjusted, and by 11.3% year-over-year, and by nearly 40% from September 2019, to record low volume in the data going back to 2010, according to the National Association of Realtors today.
Compared to September 2010, during the Housing Bust, and the first September in the data, they’ve collapsed by 17%.
Compared to September 2021, pending sales have collapsed by 43%; compared to 2020 by 48%.
The NAR’s metric of pending home sales tracks contracts that were signed in September but that haven’t closed yet and could still get canceled. The rate of cancellations has been running high. Pending home sales are a preview of what is coming in terms of closed home sales.
“Buyers and sellers may simply be holding back until mortgage rates move favorably,” the NAR report said.
And that’s of course precisely what buyers and sellers have been doing for four years, which is the problem, hence the collapse of home sales.
Mortgage rates have been back in the normal range for those four years – it’s just that there is a whole generation of buyers and sellers out there that haven’t seen normal mortgage rates and are waiting for abnormal QE-and-ZIRP-based mortgage rates to return. But the Fed’s financial repression, which started in 2008, was among the factors that triggered that worst inflation in 40 years, and that inflation now refuses to go back into the bottle.
In terms of waiting for those QE-and-ZIRP based mortgage rates to return, Beckett’s absurdist play, “Waiting for Godot” comes to mind, in which the guy they expect to provide salvation never shows up.
The weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 7.40% in the latest reporting week, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates have been in the 6% to 8% range since September 2022, which used to be considered normal to low in the decades before the Fed’s financial repression.
And it‘s also that the home price explosion from mid-2020 to mid-2022, fueled by these QE-and-ZIRP-based mortgage rates and FOMO, has blown home prices out of all proportion.
But as buyers and sellers are trying to find common ground, those prices have started to correct to the downside in many markets: Austin, TX -26%; Oakland, CA -23%; New Orleans, LA -20%; Cape Coral and Fort Myers, FL -18%; Birmingham, AL -17%; McKinney, TX, -14%, etc. Realistic pricing would repair this broken housing market. Here are prices of mid-tier single-family homes in Austin through September:
Supply of existing homes has soared to the highest level for any September in 11 years, as sales have plunged, and as inventories have risen.
Pending home sales by region.
In the South, pending sales plunged by 8.2% in September from August, to the lowest volume on record, seasonally adjusted.
Compared to September in prior years:
- 2025: -12.0% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -11.2%.
- 2023: -11.0%
- 2022: -18.8%
- 2021: -42.8%
- 2019: -36.9%.
In the West, pending sales plunged by 9.2% in September, to the lowest volume in the data.
Compared to September in prior years:
- 2025: -15.0% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -21.1%
- 2023: -13.5%
- 2022: -22.4%
- 2021: -51.8%
- 2019: -49.6%.
In the Midwest, pending sales plunged by 6.5% month-to-month, seasonally adjusted, to the lowest volume on record.
Compared to September in prior years:
- 2025: -8.7% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -10.1%
- 2023: -10.3%
- 2022: -17.7%
- 2021: -39.9%
- 2019: -33.8%.
In the Northeast, pending sales fell by 4.2% month-to-month, seasonally adjusted. There had been three months last winter and April 2020 when sales had been even lower.
Compared to September in prior years:
- 2025: -9.4% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -9.8%
- 2023: -7.1%
- 2022: -18.4%
- 2021: -35.8%
- 2019: -36.9%.
In case you missed it: Single-Family & Multifamily Rents in the US and 22 Large US Metros: Amid Massive Divergence, Rents Are Re-Accelerating
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It’s funny looking at so many SoCal listings, you still see countless stubborn sellers asking ridiculous price for a tiny place since they cannot fathom we’re not in 2021/2022 anymore. Any price cut is pathetic, like taking $5k off on a $1.5M is going to inspire buyers to come out in mass. Smart sellers price them right from the get go and places are still selling at a decent pace. Guess this Mexican standoff will continue to last even after + years…especially if these stubborn sellers get lucky once in while and still get some FOMO buyer to bite.
Then there are many flipper special you see on Redfin, bought a year ago for less than $1M, did some minor remodeling and then relist for 50% more……some of those just sit and sit and honestly, I wish all of them would take a bath and eventually sell at a loss. When I see the last buyer on the property under some flipper special company name own by Tarek, I just wish them the worst…
^^^This if it’s owned for less than a year, I’m like hard pass. I’m not supporting the flippers.
Also no amount of work is worth a 50% increase in price. I’d so rather do it myself…
@MM Every year there are less and less people that can “do it themselves” so there is a market for “flippers” who buy homes and renovate them to sell them to people that have no idea how to “do it themselves”…
In a normal housing market, there are “rehabbers” who do excellent work and get paid for it. They buy at very low prices, rehab the house, then sell it for a profit. They address every problem the house has, including structural, and fix it correctly and professionally.
Then HGTV came upon the scene, and the housing bubble, and everything changed. Suddenly, Karen with a sledgehammer is shown breaking through some sheetrock with the intent of knocking down a load bearing wall to “open the place up.” F**king disaster what it all turned into….
Most of these flippers are just slapping some lipstick on a pig. Not many adding real substantial value.
“Most of these flippers are just slapping some lipstick on a pig. Not many adding real substantial value.”
Exactly. Most are totally unqualified.
I feel like maybe the willingness to do it has gone down, but the ability has actually gone up.
All you need is some youTube videos and chatgpt for things like floors, tiling, refinishing cabinets, painting.
For a small markup, I’d 100% buy something where a flipper did it for the time savings, for $200k+ increase in value in 6 months though it’s a hard pass. Also a lot of the flips look very similar, the same gray everything
But with AI, everybody is an expert in everything. We will no longer need any experts, period. AI will know all. It will do ALL. Like magic, your expert legal, financial, medical, engineering, or heck even contracting knowledge is absolutely WORTHLESS. Haven’t you seen it? It can write a script in python, you should be very very impressed as that was damn near impossible before AI. So just stop being so hard on those flippers /s
ApartmentInvestor:
Agreed. Many people do not have the imagination, and work ethic to make it what they want.
So they pay someone who does.
Which is why flipping works. Love it, hate it, people still buy it.
I just bought a house in SD. We closed today.
Buyer was reasonable and listed the house for $300K less than it would have went for during covid. I came in with a big downpayment and requested a 2/1 rate buy down. Then came inspection and I got the buyers to agree to credit the cost of a new roof.
Deals are out there but most sellers are delusional. I waited over a year to find the right deal. There were way too many homes with deferred maintenance and sellers wanting top dollar.
Anyways, bring on the large mortgage payment. The only thing worse than a high mortgage payment is dealing with the slumlords who seem to be everywhere in SD.
I truly don’t get the residential real estate market. Houses are bought and sold on the sizzle and not the steak. Flips and spec homes are MVPs (minimum viable products).
If I was buying a $1M piece of art I would be damn sure about its provenance and have it authenticated by a serious art historian/appraiser.
But, provenance and the actual construction of homes goes out the windows with real estate agents. It’s all about feel good marketing copy and the nearby schools.
Then, at some point, a realtor’s sexiness became the most important attribute to be marketed.
It would seem that countless stubborn sellers asking a ridiculous price for a smallish place are actually a unionized business cartel.
With government support, the landlord’s rue the roost.
Low unemployment and a strong stock market, and yet pending home sales are in a major bear market. Imagine the impact on the housing market if the unemployment rate meaningfully increased.
If if the AI bubble bursts…
…or both.
Maybe the housing market should (also) be worried about a travel recession that lasts for a few years that would turn vacation rentals into money sucks and push them back on the market.
@Wolf most rental vacation homes in the US are owned by the “working rich” (like me) who bought (or inherited) a “vacation” home where they like to go on vacation and are renting the homes for extra cash when they are not using them who will be fine if we have a “travel recession”. Sure there are some highly leveraged “AirBnB” Youtubers who will suffer but they are a minority (and almost nonexistent in higher end vacation areas where a multimillion dollar home will not cash flow even with a 50% downpayment and 80%+ occupancy).
Some owners in your situation will give up these second homes because insurance rates for them are skyrocketing. Second homes already cost more to insure than primary residences, and they’re often located in areas with high risks of natural disaster (wildfire, flood, etc.). AirBnB income might have been the only thing that made keeping a second home worthwhile.
Such hubris….
Real rich people would never rent their property to the unwashed.
There’s your first lesson.
/s
It probably depends on your location. In Colorado Airbnbers like you are the minority. Here it’s mainly people who bought thinking they’d get rich. Most are losing money, but small amounts currently. In a travel recession the owners do not have the means to pay their Airbnbs mortgage.
A lot people also chained these. They used equity from one to buy the next. In a travel recession the dominoes would go the other direction because they can’t cover the full mortgage.
That being said at what point it becomes a problem may be different for everyone. Some people may be able partially cover the mortgages.
MM summed up our local B and B wannabe tycoon. She inherited a ton of money, saw a beautiful BC coast valley and continually overpays for her ‘finds’. She knows zip and zilch about the buildings, the people, or building, (carpenter here), and does the lipstick treatment for a 100% markup resale. Or, she converts her ‘finds’ to a B&B that usually sit empty. I just bought my + 90 year old neighbour’s place. They are in their 90s, their house was just a tired double wide. They had always planned to sell their property to us. However, we also had no choice but to buy it as the B&B tycoon started making moves before they even started the sale process. It was all on the QT but she got wind of the sale through the gossip telegraph. She phoned them several times and simply hung up when they said no. One night she phoned them and said, “whatever you are asking, I’ll double it”. Seriously. That was the day after we closed. And after the place sold and the neighbours moved she phoned them at their new place and asked if it was still available, she wanted it.
Anyway, I’m selling the double wide for a dollar to another neighbour provided he hires a certified/insured house mover to haul it away by summer. He is looking for a lot as he now rents. Even if I wanted another rental, insurance is impossible to obtain for an older mobile to use as a rental. Plus, not worth any reno money. My buddy will take it away and rehab it for his own home. We’ll likely break even but at least we can now can remain here without having our situation ruined. It would be $5K to have it smashed up and hauled away, and the appliance sales would not even cover it. Or, the neighbour gets it for a buck all ready to go and he pays the move.
Could have been worse. It could have been a data center.
@MM do you actually know people with vacation rentals in CO? My sister has a place in Aspen that she rents to help cover expenses and I personally know half a dozen other people with vacation rentals in Vail and Aspen and with the exception of the post Covid travel boom (when both rents and occupancy was high) there was no way to have positive cash from flow from a $1mm to $5mm home or condo in Vail or Aspen (unless you personally manage the place full time and do all the cleaning and maintenance yourself). As you mentioned insurance is crazy, we pay over $11K/year to insure our cabin in Tahoe (up from just over $1K 20 years ago) with ~$5K to the CA Fair Plan Fire police and ~$6K for the other insurance coverage. We also have a manager that charges 30% of gross rents to deal with the renters (+ 10% of anything a vendor they hire and manage charges).
ApartmentInvestor,
“most rental vacation homes in the US are owned by the “working rich” (like me) who bought (or inherited) a “vacation” home where they like to go on vacation and are renting the homes for extra cash…”
The people I know in SF who own short-term rentals own multiple condos that are dedicated to short-term rentals. It’s a business. They tell me that they have to keep them filled about 40% of the time to break even/begin to profit. STRs have become an industry, a HUGE business, and includes the massive conference business in SF and elsewhere. It became an industry with the arrival of Airbnb and others, and only a small part is people renting out their own vacation homes part of the year (that’s the classic pre-Airbnb model).
Most recent data I could find: in 2023, there were 2.5 million listed STRs and 785,000 individual hosts – so about 3.1 STR units per host.
https://www.consumeraffairs.com/movers/short-term-rental-statistics.html
@ApartmentInvestor yes I know multiple people with airbnbs in Frisco, Vail, Copper and Steamboat. These were purchased as businesses, not as second homes. They’re all losing money. They bought into the realtor hype. They believe real estate will keep going up so they just need to hold on. If vacancy rates drop further they will be in trouble because they cannot cover the mortgage.
I also know someone who owns a hosting company in Breckenridge that people pay to manage their airbnbs. He was saying he had a number of clients who bought them as investment properties and are freaking out because they expected them to make money. He gives them all the actual stats, booking rates, vacancy rates, comps etc showing he’s actually doing well for the market and the owners are panicking because they’re not breaking even. So very similar experience.
I also know people with homes multi million $ homes in Keystone, Beaver Creek and Vail. These people don’t airbnb. It sits empty for when family wants to use it. The rich aren’t airbnb’ing. They don’t need to.
So what I was getting at is there two types of Airbnb owners. 1) Owners who bought it as a second home they could afford and extra money is nice. 2) Owners who bought it as an investment property, expecting it to make money because they believed a bunch of realtor/airbnb hype who cannot cover the mortgage if they needed to. I meet a lot of the second type. I actually don’t meet a lot of the first type tbh – most people I know who can afford a second home don’t bother with the pain in the ass Airbnb is and are using it the majority of ski season anyways.
@Wolf & @MM I am just talking about “Vacation Homes” in “Vacation Areas” (like Vail, Aspen, Tahoe Napa and Carmel) where most homes are $1-$5mm. Nobody buys those for cashflow (since they won’t ever have any, even without any debt if you maintain them at a high level) unlike Wolf’s friends in SF that are basically just getting into the corporate housing/furnished apartment business. I also know people in Michigan and Iowa who were able to buy and renovate homes near colleges and cashflow as STRs renting short term “furnished homes” vs. “vacation homes” but they were local and doing all the management and maintenance other than cleaning.
The 3.1 SRT units per host has to do with most (but not all) people with $1-$5mm “vacation homes” hiring someone to manage the place and list on AirBnB (and VRBO) and most (but not all) hosts with a lot of property just “managers” not “owners”, Our cabin manager/host manages about a dozen other $1mm+ Tahoe vacation homes and “Tahoe Luxury Properties” manages over 100 homes (including over a dozen lakefront places worth more than $10mm each). Renting our vacation home not only covers the cost of home but the cost of the “manager” (who deals with snow poles, snow plowing, snow shoveling, defensible space inspections and all the cleaning and repairs). It is sad that so many people MM knows are so bad at basic underwriting to think that anything other than a dept free vacation home will have positive cash flow if they are not running the place as a part time job and doing ALL the work themselves (in Tahoe it is tough to find anyone to come out and replace a 9V battery in a smoke alarm for <$100 and last time I filled our 1,000 gallon propane tank it cost more than I paid for my first car.
What would make housing market healthy if interest rate are going up and prices have already corrected like in Austin.
I’d say most markets need to go back to 2015 values as that is about what they would be had interested rates stayed normal.
Barring a huge recession my guess is that we muddle through until 2015 prices adjust led for inflation match current prices which may be another 10 yrs
My guess is that in HCOL high demand markets is that home prices will just trade sideways for years. Covid basically bought forward 10 years of gains.
Yep. This.
I think we all know that markets tend to overshoot in both directions, though.
The real values are there and are increasing.
Now what a buyer can pay and what sellers are selling for are still very far apart.
All of a sudden one may catch up to the other especially with 5 cycles of slow selling.
There is only one short term solution, a sudden decrease in asset prices
commonly recognized as a the prelude to depression
The concentration of free rider wealth in the world is a testament that aristocracy won and that the lower class became comfortable with less
Cash buyers are tstill buying over oriced homes in Nothern NV and Northern Ca.. Just saw a place at 1.2 m on the market 3 days went pending in Grass Valley ca.. and they have the crazy FAIR plan insurance that just went up 30%!
Yes some homes under a 1m of course but theya re STILL over priced.
Carson Valey area, Minden, Gardnerville, INSANE high because of migration from California people paying cash and the tax and insurance savings there is worth the trade off in price… so this report in general is true but …. not entirely..
As for the rates, it is what it is,buy or do not buy..
As for the prices of homes, a lot of it is greedy RE Agents blowing smoke up clients skirt. 5K reduction is done to just pop it back up in the MLS..means nothing!
How stupid do “they” think we are?
I do not see prices comeing down in the 100K’s in the near future and that is exactly what needs to happen to correct this… It will not happen.. we will never see pre 2020 prices o homes again.
1. “Just saw a place at 1.2 m on the market 3 days went pending in Grass Valley ca..”
That doesn’t say anything about general prices. All it says is that it was priced right for a buyer. How many times had the house been pulled off the market, and put back on the market at a lower price? What did it sell for most recently? That kind of info could provide more useful info.
2. In Las Vegas, where you seem to be, this is what prices of single-family homes actually look like (but yes, they’re still way too high and have a long way to go before they make sense again):
The stubbornly high prices in Las Vegas now is quite a contrast to the Great Recession, when prices tanked.
Hi Wolf – why did you put me on moderation ?
Because you cannot keep your opinions about states run by Democrats and about abortions and about people who have them to yourself somehow — that’s the politest possible way of saying it.
Is that a thing he does manually? LOL. I thought he approved every comment manually, I guess i been on moderation for years now.
Sparks, Reno, carson valley area.. I hailed from Penn Valley Ca.. 50 plus years.. would love to go back, cannot afford to go back now..Had a nice ranch etc.. been in NV now 10 yrs, crazy build out, all around me in Spanish Springs which was “rural”..no more!
Trying to get out of here is impossible right now and has been 2 years.
Don’t forget the house in San Francisco that listed for 7.9 million and sold for 15 million. Across the bridge you have shantytowns and condos selling at 2014 prices
Bat Bridge? Not in Marin I don’t think.
Here in CT, sales are low because no houses are available. If anything good comes on the market, there is a bidding war and it sells in a few days. Builders are mostly building rental apartments, because land in desirable areas is scarce.
14 yrs in the real estate business in Central Tx. Heavy on the seller side. Full-time broker and its a FULL CONTACT bloody market. Most sellers (95%) remain in denial that buyers are in control. Days on market are stacking up with buyers owning the leverage and sellers continue the transfer of equity. The equity transfer is silent until the offer arrives…
Thanks for the Beckett reference, very fitting.
The longer the price sticks and with the current inflation trend, I don’t see prices dripping substantially more. They may just stay stagnant until everything else catches up. But I’m a dunce, what do I know….
I was watching a video from Realtor talking about how sales have collapsed and they did a really good job of showing how much sellers need to come down in price to match increases in interest rates and competition from home builders.
It was also kinda interesting they also pushed back against everything that NAR was saying as bad advice.
I guess being a realtor is tricky you have to push getting the highest price because that is what your competition is saying they will do but your livelihood is based on volume. Selling two houses at 10% under market is better then 1 at 10% over.
Wolf
You are using a 15 year rolling window for your data graphs. I wonder if you make an exception and include data covering pre-housing bust of 2008, it might provide better, predictive information. I understand we can’t go back to 1930 depression era but the ZIRP, QE have connections to 2008. TIA
Would you please read the article?!? All of it. And not just look at the pictures. So you won’t have to post this BS.
If you took away the high speed trading in Wall Street we would see pathetic low volume there too like housing is experiencing. I liked wolf’s past mortgage bucket charts by %. Plus we got the accidental land lords that can’t sell their homes playing a part. We need a steroid(catalyst event like greater than 5.3% yield in tnx) to speed up the price discovery in housing, Kospi was down 3.73% last night but cool as cucumbers here today in semiconductor land. $sox are down 22.45% as I type from their highs but no one is talking about the bear market in semi since spy are within 2% of highs. Bullish market capitulation away from believing new highs in spy are around the corner, is up to bat! It looks like Russel 2000 has found its dead cat bounce high today and will resume selling tomorrow or maybe briefly retest today’s high again before turning south, iwm looks like it found its target for the smart money to sell into. Don’t underestimate junk bonds influence on equities or its historic correlation!
I know it’s the mantra here that QE/ZIRP was somehow the anomaly where it drove prices up insanely and rates are just “back to the usual range” with prices to blame, but really look at that figure with the green box. That area is what is odd? Come on. The norm for 40 years was falling interest rates more or less continuously at the same rate, just look at the plot, there is nothing special about 2008. It’s the trend since the mid 80s, there are no 5-year periods where rates didn’t fall. Housing prices basically track the same growth rate up to 2020 (averaging through the 08 crisis).
Obviously the anomalies are the two areas with huge interest rate upticks, around 1980 and 2022, which dramatically upset the market equilibrium and take time to unwind. Constantly repeating this line on the absolute levels being “in the normal range” so “it’s the price inflation that was the problem” makes really no sense. At most you could say that continuation of the 40 year interest rate trend was always unsustainable and so there would have to be a correction at some point … but the current frozen market would still be due to that correction, its suddeness, etc.
What happened then? Inflation shock in 2020-21 pushed real rates negative. That is when the bubble kicked in, not 2008, and you can see it in your price charts. Please no more green boxes and no more “the rates are normal!, it was ZIRP!”
“At most you could say that continuation of the 40 year interest rate trend was always unsustainable and so there would have to be a correction at some point…”
At most?!!
From 14% Treasuries (and therefore paralleling mtg rates) in 1981 to 2% Treasuries in 2021 even as Fed Debt-to-GDP relentlessly rose (since Congress has been congenitally unwilling, in a 60 year fit of fiscal pedophilia, to remotely balance the budget).
The only thing that kept the madness going was the Fed’s willingness to print (read, create citizen inflation) in order to buy the Treasury’s cr*p paper at delusional, non-economic ZIRP rates.
That’s the mad mechanism that turns 14% rates into 2% rates even as Fed debt quality (in real asset terms) evaporates over 40 years.
The end of QE is as was expected. No free lunch.
Monetary policy is the genesis of the QE calamity that now threatens our collective futures
There is a very tiny core of mortgage brokers in West Hawaii that date back to the early 80’s. One friend of mine told me yesterday that he has always had a pipeline of loans. It may be huge, it may be small. But always, even in the worst times he had multiple loans going. Today he has one loan in process. And nothing in sight after that. First time ever. And he is a very good broker…. and honest.
full broad brush
– vacation rentals less occupied
– immigration down
– population degrowth and eventually decreasing (particularly with highly anti-immigrant sentiment)
– insurance going nowhere but higher (and unobtainable in increasing areas in which case buyers must be 100% cash)
There are a number of confluencing factors here.
I agree w that.. who are the household formation people? Young people around here seem to be more interested in digital life as opposed to home life. Even doing without autos. Post WW2 was a massive cultural phase of family neighborhood and community formation. Different now. People don’t know their neighbors / go in and handle their electronics for the most part.
Housing is cooked. Toast. Finished. Sitting on the precipice. It’s just a matter of time.
There is an ad on Wolfstreet’s webpage for Lennar Homebuilders. It says “New Homes in Dallas from the High $100Ks.” ( !!!)
California should change its name to Unafordable-ornia, or WeScrewYou-Ornia. Or maybe NoHomesUnder$500K-Ornia. Or maybe just “No Room for the Average Joe-Ornia. What TF happened to California?
I’m seeing those ads too. I’m in San Francisco. Is Lennar trying to stimulate an exodus from SF to McKinney, TX, inquiring minds want to know. San Franciscans could buy 10 homes in McKinney, TX, for the price of 1 mid-tier home in SF.
In Downtown Dallas, Oklahoma runs giant billboards that say “Avoid Traffic & Get a Cheaper Home in Oklahoma” – smack in the middle of downtown. So it’s all relative I guess.
They’re trying. Tulsa is offering $10,000 to work-from-home people to move to Tulsa and bring their income with them. I’m rooting for Tulsa. I went to high school there, and went to grad school there, and lived there and worked there, and it went through hell when nearly all the oil companies that were headquartered there (and in Ponca City and Bartlesville) moved their headquarters to Houston. Tulsa called itself the “oil capital of the world” back in the 1970s when oil money flowed knee-deep through the streets. And it all moved to Houston, and people and their incomes left, and Tulsa lost population, and young smart people left, and all the higher-end restaurants closed except for 1 (one). Tulsa was in a depression for about 20 years. So the Chamber of Commerce and the city leaders have been desperate to revive its fortunes, especially by trying to bring people back. I think they’re doing a pretty decent job. And in some ways, Tulsa is nicer than Dallas, it’s hilly, it’s got an actual river with actual water in it that winds through it with a forever-long park alongside it, it gets just as hot and the ice storms are just as bad as in Dallas, so you’re not missing out on anything that you have in Dallas, etc…. But as we used to say, mainly related to flights: Even if you go to hell, you have to go through Dallas.
Spectacular decline in volume for sure. Who would have thought that a mortgage rate increase from 2.5% to 7.5% (30 year fixed) could cause that?
The monthly principal and interest payment for a 1M mortgage went from 3.1k to 5.6k, at those rates. A mere difference of 2.5k, each month.
And before anyone says “cash buyers”: in 2024, 74% of homebuyers financed their purchase; first-time buyers were much more likely to use a mortgage than repeat buyers (91% versus 69%). This is from a NAR survey.
Also from NAR: the median age of a first-time homebuyer in the U.S. is 40 years old. In the 1980s it was late 20s.
Well done, America.
“Also from NAR: the median age of a first-time homebuyer in the U.S. is 40 years old. In the 1980s it was late 20s.”
The NAR is spreading bullshit. It’s the ONLY entity that says that the average age of the first-time homebuyer increased (blue). Everyone else says it’s roughly the same or lower, including the New York Fed (red):
And everyone else, via the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Red marks are mine. The NY Fed CCP/Equifax data are the columns on the right.
LOL! It wouldn’t be the first time they do that. Thank you for the correction, excellent data as always.
In 1982, with the nesting instinct fully in control,
I bought a house paying 14.5 pct interest
Another trend I noticed recently in North Carolina, tons of foreign corporation owned airbnbs. It seemed like they were renting tons of units in nice new apartment buildings.
They expressly tell you not to talk to building management, they wanted to do their own off site identity verification their own portals – asking for sensitive information and threatening to cancel your rental and not refund you if you didn’t comply. These listings were also on Expedia and Booking.com. I called Airbnb and said it seemed like an identity theft risk – they told me many foreign owned Airbnb’s are now requiring this. That owners can do whatever they want. They said though if you provide data to an external portal or site not owned by Airbnb they cannot verify the safety of your data. I then had airbnb cancel my rental for a full refund.
Airbnb was great when it was people making some extra money off a vacation property they already used and owned.
It’s now gotten so sketchy. The properties are often run down and cheaply decorated. And no everyone’s basement should not be turned into a rental unit.
And like seriously why are we letting foreigner companies rent large chunks of US apartments to turn around and Airbnb them???? If you rent an apartment you should have to live in it.
I haven’t seen much of this in the West yet, but it seemed to be all over the East Coast.
Oh and an Airbnb I did stay at in a condo building had “no Airbnb” signs everywhere and a phone number to call to report them. I was tempted to call the one I stayed at in. There is an issue with laws protecting housing but not actually enforcing them.
As I was leaving I also saw other people with suitcases clearly checking out based on the time of day.
To solve the housing problem we need to restrict housing that is supposed to be residential to actually be used that way. If these want to be commercial properties they should be taxed as such.
Airbnb rental income is taxed, but it may not have transient tax depending on the length of stay.
Commercial property tax rates are significantly higher than residential property tax rates.
If a property is being used as a business it should pay the commercial property tax rate.
This is like watching a slow motion train wreck. Like a dam that’s overwhelmed it eventually bursts. Not really sure how this plays out? If prices collapse what does that do to the rental market? If prices don’t collapse then that means inflation is blowing through the roof. If rates collapse then who’s buying a house if nobody’s working?
It’s in the government’s best interest that home prices go up. As long as that’s the case, home prices will go up, even if it has to be propped up with bad financials, unfair subsidies, and foreclosure moratoriums. Under current economic conditions, any potential crash would just be a blip in the chart, albeit with a possibly slower growth rate after the blip passes. The Covid employment graph is a good analogy of the worst one should expect. More likely, nominal prices don’t fall at all, and prices go “sideways” with slight growth for some number of years, as inflation drags down the “real” appreciation.
I’ve been in the market to buy a second home for well over a year. I still haven’t found the right home because prices are way too high. I’m open to condos or townhomes, but the HOA dues are just insane because of insurance, amenities and many HOAs don’t have enough reserves. I will just continue using short term rentals during the winter until something changes. It’s not as convenient, but I don’t have to tie up cash and have recurring expenses as well as maintenance.
Tell me about it broski. Me and everyone I know is looking for a second or third wife. We are all amazed that it is so hard to find a solid woman out there. I can thoroughly relate to the sorrows of all existing and prospective house polygamists. Dear lord, why have you smote us! Be it thy will that we are forsaken?
Dude, you just need STR.
–Geezer
NOTE: THIS IS ENTIRELY ANECDOTAL … BE WARNED …
We drive around lots here in the Western Suburbs of Chicago. Mostly for shopping … uh … Doctor appointments VBG
We are seeing more homes with “for sale” signs now. All different looking sizes. From starters to Garage Mahals.
But very few with “Sale Pending” or “Sold” signs.
Again … entirely anecdotal from our limited perspective.
Our opinion is that it is NOT a good time to sell.
Isn’t the best time to sell now, when prices are still high? Price it to sell and it will move fast. You capture the gain, which might disappear in a couple years time.
In the part of the real estate market that is moving briskly about $1 million that is exactly what is being done.
Those are nice Chicago suburbs, right?….that’s interesting.
I wonder why? Are these vacant or second homes?
Anon, Chicago is is homicide leader in the US…enjoy.
The “world class school district” arms races (high and higher property tax) and walk-to-train (less demand for Metra commuter to Chicago) aren’t what they used to be. Was a big fan of the Tivoli Theater in DG back in the day. Some good running trails, if you’re into that sort of thing. Left under the cover of c-vid 6 years ago. As an extension to OutWest comment above, beware around the Oak Brook Mall, which is a few miles from Chicago city limits.
I see tiny rotbox fixers languishing on the market at $250k without even a hint of an offer. In a few years, I’ll pick one up for $75k cash.
Sure you will. Just remember… “If you post enough, the housing crash will come.”
Somebody tell SoCal_Phoenix that Orange County is hollowing out as we speak. “Nobody goes there anymore, it’s too busy.”
Don’t let my commentary bother you too much, i own zero houses. I’d like to see houses crash to 30% of their current prices too. I’d also like to be 22 years old again.
Do you think state and local taxing entities can withstand a massive decline in tax revenue? I don’t. That alone is enough reason for me to doubt that house prices will crash before being propped out through some sort of combination of financial engineering schemes. It’s certainly the reasons that things are so overvalued in the first place.
If home prices crash, the tax assessor would just increase the mill rate to achieve the same tax revenue as before the crash. A crash in home prices does not necessarily equate to a drop in property tax revenue.
Housing transactions could be go back home with the H1Bs in part. The investment picture for condos and single family homes is in recession. Bulk buying of Austin tract homes appears to less popular. Foreign buying of prime real estate, for example Frank Lloyd Wright Carmel beach home, appears to be having issues. They like to own homes without residence. The end result is middle and upper middle houses are very over priced for family formation.
Foreign or corporate ownership of single family homes should be banned for long term investment.
I sometimes do not entirely understand people who own multiple homes. Lots of headaches, bills, taxes, maintenance, worries, etc, but I guess they hope for price appreciation. But if you are an occasional vacation renter of a home, which is sometimes me, it’s all easy and fun – you arrive, do your thing, empty the garbage and leave.