Some Thoughts on the 5.42% Yield at the 20-Year Treasury Auction: Bond Market Bloodbath Continues

The function of yield is to create demand. And it did.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 20-year Treasury bond auction today was a doozie. It took a yield of 5.42% to find enough demand to sell all of the $13 billion of bonds, the highest yield since the 20-year bond was re-introduced in March 2020.
A month ago, at the 20-year auction on August 19, the bond had sold at a yield of 5.204%. At the auction in July, it took 5.163% to sell those bonds.
Today’s auction yield finally broke the record set at the auction in October 2023, so three years ago just before the peak of the prior yield spike when the 10-year yield broke through 5% briefly. At that auction, the 20-year bond had sold at a yield of 5.245%, after which the 20-year yield plunged in the secondary market by about 130 basis points in 11 months.
The 2.0 basis-point tail: not the worst ever, but substantial. When a bond auction is announced, the new “when-issued” bond starts trading before the actual auction and before it is actually available for sale. The when-issued trading allows for some price discovery in the market before the auction.
This 20-year when-issued bond traded at a yield of 5.40%. But then at the auction, the yield was 5.42%, so 2.0 basis points higher than the when-issued yield. This 2.0 basis point “tail” indicates that demand at the auction was substantially weaker than the market had expected. Since the 20-year auctions were re-introduced in March 2020, they experienced bigger tails, including over 3 basis points, but 2.0 basis points is substantial.
The Bid-to-Cover Ratio was a middling 2.57, with $33.38 billion in bids and $13.00 billion accepted. It was better than a month ago (2.53), but below the the July auction (2.64).
Indirect Bidders purchased 52.5% ($6.78 billion) of the total, which was the lowest so far in the six-year existence of the modern 20-year bond auction.
These are buyers that placed a competitive bid through a primary dealer or direct submitter, and include foreign central banks that bid at the auction through the NY Fed. While the auction results lump foreign bidders together with other indirect bidders, the low ratio suggest that there was severely lacking enthusiasm among foreign buyers for the 20-year bond.
The function of yield is to create demand, so the yield rises until there is enough demand, which is what an auction accomplishes. There will always be demand, but the yield has to be high enough, and for the government it may be shockingly high, which would be appropriate given its shockingly high fiscal deficits and its shocking inaction about the shockingly high deficits. And the whole thing is topped off by inflation that has been high for a shocking five years.
At some point, investors find the yield attractive and buy. But at some point, the yield may be too high for the government… And that would be a good opportunity for Congress to sit up straight and pay attention and get its fiscal mess in order. But we’re not there yet.
In the secondary market, the 20-year bond yield rose to 5.44% this morning before easing a bit and currently is at 5.41%, all the highest since 2007, and roughly 4 basis points higher than the 30-year yield (5.37% currently).
The 20-year maturity is the unloved newcomer. It generally sells at auction at a higher yield than 30-year bonds. The difference in 2020 was as high as 20 basis points but has narrowed since then to just a few basis points. There is only a relatively small number of 20-year bonds out there; the auctions are small; and liquidity for the 20-year maturities is low. They also feature high on the Treasury buyback list, in part to provide some liquidity in this low-liquidity corner of the market.
The 10-year yield (5.0%) and the 30-year yield (5.37%) are also the highest since 2007.
That year 2007 was the last year before the Fed’s QE and interest rate repression killed the bond market. The Fed eased out of that monetary experiment starting in 2022, amid the worst inflation in 40 years, and the bond market has slowly come back to life. These 5%-plus yields were considered normal to low in the decades before 2007.
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When are the credit spreads going to widen?
Wolf,
Does that mean market doesn’t care if Federal committee doesn’t act and raise rates? If bond yields continue to go up? Does it really matter? Mortgage rate is tied to 10 year yield any way.
Can you explain why federal interest still matters and how it will have any impact?
The Federal Reserve only control 5 very short term (overnight) interest rates but many are tied directly to stock speculation.
There is no dial in the over-budget remodeled Eccles Building that the Fed can turn left for less inflation and right for more inflation. It has interest rates that affect short-term market rates, such as the repo market rate, and it affects bank prime rates, CD yields, Treasury bill yields, etc. So all short-term and variable-rate debt sooner or later moves with the Fed’s rates.
About $6 trillion of repos trade every day in the repo market. It’s huge, it’s where Wall Street and hedge funds borrow for leverage. SOFR is one of the rates that track the repo market rates. SOFR is now 3.62%. After a 25-basis-point rate hike, it’ll jump to about 3.87% give or take.
So these higher repo borrowing costs and the higher bank prime rates then tighten financial conditions a little (making leverage more expensive) and ricochet out into loans. For example, many bank loans are based on SOFR plus some percentage (such as SOFR +5.0%). If you have a SOFR + 5% loan that adjusts every six months, you might pay an interest of 8.62% currently, and then after a rate hike, when the rate resets, you might pay 8.87%. After four rate hikes, you might pay 9.62%. So now your business is paying more in interest and may try to borrow less, and cut back some marginal expansion plans. Consumers might buy fewer cars or buy less expensive cars because car loans get more expensive when short-term rates rise. If that plays out across the country, it’ll reduce demand a little, maybe enough to cause inflation to ease. But that relationship is tenuous.
Anyway, that’s the tool the Fed has.
Higher long-term interest rates do a lot of heavy lifting for the Fed in the inflation fight. And Warsh has essentially welcome those higher long-term yields for that reason.
“Higher long-term interest rates do a lot of heavy lifting for the Fed in the inflation fight.”
Excellent point, and to that end, they help bring on a recession which then has the potential to bring about deflation and the opportunity for prices to return to their mean.
Warsh and his FMOC cast have the opportunity to bring these five years of inflation insanity to an end.
You lived through four recessions from 1970 to 1983. We haven’t had one now for going on 17 years.
It’s time. The Fed has the hard work to do as Warsh points out.
They don’t have the confidence or common sense to take a recession. They don’t even have the confidence to bring inflation down to 2%.
Of course it cares.
It’s like “Do your Jobs you Dumb MothaF*€%ers”
Hence it going in the opposite direction that any rational person would want.
I think the Fed will disappoint for longer bond yield. 25 basis points isn’t going to hit the breaks on yield rise. Now 50 points hike should give confidence that they are serious about inflation. Will see soon. TLT etf is trading above it Oct 23 low, that’s weird to me since the 20 year yield. Go figure ;)
Wolf, do you (or anyone) have a sense for what fractions of foreign Treasury holdings are currently held in the different bills, notes, and bonds? Historical figures for the past 10 years or so? And their approximate maturity dates? I understand that’s an incredibly complex picture which requires a TON of data, some of which may not be public.
The reason I ask is because with the 2.0 basis point tail on the 20-yr bond auction yield, it seems as you suggest that demand is on the lighter side. As the bills/notes/bonds mature, particularly for foreign holders, they may decline to purchase long-term Treasury debt, and instead opt for short-term bills. Or something else entirely. This wouldn’t bode well for the Treasury as it would be less demand for long-term bond issuance, which would drive up yields all else being equal.
Personally, I think that would bode well for getting Congress to act.
I’ve really enjoyed your more frequent articles on everything bond market related, too. Thank you.
“I’ve really enjoyed your more frequent articles on everything bond market related, too.”
Not to go all “timing the market” but maybe Wolf is feeling like things are coming to a head. We sure seem to have painted ourselves into a corner from my ignorant point of view. Not to put words in Mr. Wolf’s mouth of course.
I wonder if the bond market will scoff at tomorrows likely piddly .25% raise and keep turning the screws. Things will get ugly if they hold or worse yet, Trump gets his way and cuts come to pass in the near future.
MC Bear,
The government’s TIC data does not detail what Treasuries foreigners hold exactly, but it splits out longer-term securities (2 years and more, blue line) from the total (red), the difference being T-bills.
So about $9.29 trillion total, of which $7.78 trillion in longer-term notes and bonds and $1.43 trillion in T-bills. So they have about 15% of their Treasury holdings in T-bills, compared to 22% for the overall market.
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/07/14/largest-foreign-holders-of-us-treasuries-incl-us-hedge-funds-in-the-basis-trade-us-companies-with-overseas-entities/
One element of perspective — consider this from WR’s analysis today:
“That year 2007 was the last year before the Fed’s QE and interest rate repression killed the bond market.” Now, what happened in 2008 that launched the period of “interest rate repression?” Well, a financial crisis and Great Recession that could have become a 2nd Great Depression absent that repression, that’s what. Of course, avoiding a global depression by that policy choice came with lasting and severe side effects on real estate prices and other asset prices and many other dislocations and distortions. Free money isn’t free. But we avoided a 2nd Great Depression, and that’s something.
Maybe since 2007 the Fed has erred by leaning its policy too much toward the full employment part of its dual mandate, and too little toward the anti-inflation part. But it is a dual mandate, and we shouldn’t forget the context that led to the long period of interest rate repression. I don’t think the U.S. or the world economy came out the financial crisis and Great Recession as badly as could have been, and that the Fed’s semi-success at least avoiding a deflationary depression should be reckoned into the context when judging the interest rate repression era.
That said, I’m pleased that the bond market is working again. I’m a saver, not an investor, and the higher yields now available for risk averse savers are a small comfort in truly weird times.
“But we avoided a 2nd Great Depression, and that’s something.”
Given the insane building boom Hawaii experienced in the cen-tillionaire and billionaire class from 2008 till now, you could fool some folks. In reality, the puppet masters on Wall St. nearly always “win”. It’s the plebes that fear the recession, not the 1% of the 1%.
I beg to differ. Even if the Fed did not have the rates at 0 for a decade economy/employment would have eventually recovered. There is a myth that unusually low rates lead to more employment – it does not. It just makes balance sheets of businesses ugly by relying more on debt. Inspite of 0 rates and no QT for a decade the unemployment did not fall like a rock. It took nearly 7 years to recover – none of the businesses actually used it to hire much like today’s AI related employment losses – even if you keep it at 0 it won’t lead to more hiring.
For any recessions I wish the central banks would go back to basics and keep currency or inflation as top priority instead of dual mandate crap which never works. Thanks to constant currency fiddling we have not had a recession since 2008 (barring a brief COVID induced one) and this is one the primary drivers of 40trillion debt and drunken sailor spending our politicians love. Nothing gets solved in easy money. Just keep the net neutral rates positive at 1-2% businesses will eventually adapt and thrive. In case of over leverage let capitalism do its job and not beg central banks for interference
Ok I admit I failed math in high school. What does 5% bond yield mean to me, Mr Average American?
It means: If you invest $100,000 in a 10-year Treasury note, you collect $5,000 a year in interest for 10 years = $50,000 in total, and then get your $100,000 back. If inflation averages 4% or less, you come out ahead. If it averages 5%-plus, you’re getting ripped off.
Is inflation not relative to your situation? At 5 percent, all of my bills are paid with a lot left over to save or spend on travel.
Yes, but you’re talking about income from yield that you spend, not loss of purchasing power of your capital. Your 5% yield on a fixed amount will also lose purchasing power over the years, and what you can buy with that 5% will decline as prices rise. What you’re describing is the principle of a pension that is not indexed to inflation: at first it’s OK, and then every year, the monthly pension stays the same, while the prices rise. But if you have enough capital, that’s not an issue; just relax and enjoy — which you seem to be doing — because you can’t take it with you. YOLO
We see the federal debt instruments.
But what of all the private credit instruments.
It is reported there is around $3 Trillion in AI financing debt out on the street, off balance sheet.
The holders of that are getting it from both sides………the sudden concern over AI and the movement to regulate and slow its development……and the AI related debt they own which is dropping in value each day.
Reminds one of the 2008 sub prime fiasco……out of sight road mines.
It feels like there just might be a domino ready to topple
Investors are going to lose some money.
Understatement always brings a smile to my face. I wish there was a “like” button.
Nobody is an ‘investor’ in AI, but rather are a bunch of speculators who had no valid reason to ever put any money in that stuff.
Great read, keep learning a little more about the bond market, even if I am a slow learner when it comes to bonds!
Also intrigued by the new round of ads, off to a fascinating start.
BESSENT BOND BUST
YIELDS NEAR INFLECTION POINT
INFLATION UP, UP, UP
MW: Dow clinches its worst September start since 2008 as history repeats itself
By how many percent has the DOW collapsed from its all-time high? 4%? 5%? 🤣
But the history repeating or rather rhyming might be 1999/2000, not 2008.
Fed rate hikes and Federal funds rate during the dot com boom:
May 16, 2000 +50 6.50%
March 21, 2000 +25 6.00%
Feb. 2, 2000 +25 5.75%
Nov. 16, 1999 +25 5.50%
Aug. 24, 1999 +25 5.25%
June 30, 1999 +25 5.00%
I don’t think the stock market is concerned too much about a 25 basis point rate hike tomorrow, especially now that it is “baked in.” I think the market will go up, Friday is dividend day for the SPY and DIA, Monday for the QQQ. And if oil would come down you would see the Dow have a big rally like what occurred from July 29-Aug 5.
We have always know the “what” about what will happen, ( the Fed and treasury losing control of rates).
We have never known the “when or how”, or if this is even it.
But the “what” is not in dispute.
There should be a buyers strike for bonds like the housing market, until yields go up sharply 😂
We’re 15 days from another gov’t shutdown. The fiscal year starts 1 October and nobody is talking about the budget. How long this time? And what’s that going to do to inflation, bonds, and the Fed?
i remember investing in the 1970s. really separated the men from the boys. lots of family businesses and fortunes were lost. and a handful of winners.
Hawaii’s cheapest lender, American Savings Bank, posted its 30 year conforming purchase mortgage at a hair over 7% today.
Bye bye Miss American Pie…..
Hot take. Oil won’t stay high forever. High yields spiking into the start of a hiking cycle is signaling the end of the bond bear market. BlackRock, JP Morgan and Pimco are all hawking their latest bond ETFs.
Doom and gloom, or opening leg of the Bond bull market? Volatility may sound like a revving engine, inflows to active bond funds buy high yield, sell it as stable income as they fall.
You won’t get the opportunity to buy at the top much longer. When they stake it’s staked.
They’ve been saying this since 2022. Some day it’s going to be right.