Office CMBS Delinquency Rate Re-Spikes to 12.2%, Far Worse than Financial Crisis Peak. End of Extend-and-Pretend Looms

The dictum morphs from “Survive till ’25” (when low interest rates were supposed to return) to “Sell at today’s price, or the lender will.”

The delinquency rate of office mortgages that have been securitized into commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) re-spiked in recent months and in September hit 12.2%, the second highest ever, behind only January 2026 (12.3%), and 1.5 percentage point above the worst moments of the Financial Crisis, according to data by Trepp, which tracks and analyzes CMBS.

The biggest driver of the increase in September was a $1.1 billion maturity default on a loan that had matured in August, and was not paid off. That loan was securitized in 2021 and the different slices of CMBS were sold to institutional investors around the world at the time. The banks that originated the loan are off the hook.

The loan is backed by eight office and film-studio properties of 2.2 million square feet in Hollywood, whose largest tenants are Netflix and 20th Century Fox. But two of the Netflix leases and the 20th Century Fox lease, representing 30% of the net rentable area, are expiring soon, and renewals are still up in the air.

Extend and pretend forevermore?

The $1.1 billion Hollywood loan that went into maturity default in September had been transferred to special servicing in July 2026. The loan is backed by five Class A office towers built between 2008 and 2021 and three film-studio properties, totaling 2.2 million square feet, all located within a mile of each other in Hollywood. The borrowers are the mega-landlords Blackstone Property Partners and Hudson Pacific Properties.

The special servicer that is now managing the loan, representing the CMBS holders, is SitusAMC, the largest special servicer by unpaid principal balance ($111 billion as of January), according to SitusAMC.

Netflix is the largest tenant, leasing 57.8% of the net rentable area (NRA). One of its leases expires in January 2027 (7.0% of the NRA) and another lease expires in June 2028 (17.2% of the NRA), totaling 24.2%. Discussions with Netflix about lease renewals are ongoing, according to SitusAMC, cited by Fitch Ratings, which rates the CMBS.

20th Century Fox is the second largest tenant. Its lease, accounting for 6.4% of the NRA, expires in December 2026. The decision to renew the lease is awaiting confirmation on whether studio productions will be renewed for additional seasons, and the “outcome will determine if the leases will be extended,” according to Fitch, citing the special servicer.

Here is the extend and pretend: The loan was recently modified, and the borrowers, Blackstone Property Partners and Hudson Pacific Properties, were granted a 14-month maturity extension through November 9, 2027, at the current (far below market) fixed interest rate of 4.435%, according to Fitch, citing the special servicer. To get the extension, Blackstone and Hudson Pacific agreed to fund a leasing reserve with $20 million from sources other than property cash flow. Fitch noted that the loan would remain subject to a “full cash trap” until full repayment, with all excess cash flow being directed to the leasing reserve.

Citing the risk that the Netflix and 20th Century Fox leases will not be renewed, Fitch changed its rating outlook to “negative,” putting the CMBS in line for a downgrade “if market conditions, valuations, and/or actual portfolio performance deteriorate beyond Fitch’s current expectations of sustainable performance, particularly if the borrower is unable to address upcoming lease rollover risk.”

The properties were 84.9% occupied in July, down from 91% in September 2025. But the upcoming lease expirations of 30% of the NRA, if not rolled over, would leave nearly half of the space in the properties vacant.

A $470 million loan on office properties in downtown Houston was the second largest driver behind the increase in the default rate as it missed the maturity payoff earlier, according to Trepp.

The loan, originated and securitized into a single-borrower CMBS in 2021, is backed by the 34-story 1.0 million sq. ft. One Allen Center, completed in 1972; the 50-story 1.2 million sq. ft. Three Allen Center, completed in 1980; and an adjacent 6-story parking garage with a health club on top. Brookfield Properties is the landlord.

The interest-only loan comes with a floating rate of SOFR plus 3.08%. After the Fed’s most recent rate hike, SOFR has been about 3.88%, which would move the current rate on the loan to 6.96%. Another rate hike by the Fed will move the loan’s interest rate to about 7.2%. The loan was originated when SOFR was near 0%.

The property is 71% occupied. The largest tenants include Freeport LNG, Motiva, and Plains Marketing, according to Trepp.

S&P Global, which rates the CMBS, noted in March that it was concerned Brookfield Properties would not pay off the loan at the “final extended maturity date” in April. And that maturity date came and went without payoff.

Trepp said that the loan’s move to non-performing status in September could reflect the ongoing loan negotiations.

The idea is to extend and pretend some more until interest rates come back down to 2% or whatever, which might allow for the loan to get refinanced.

Extend-and-Pretend Not Forevermore.

This extend and pretend, or the end thereof, was the theme in today’s First Draft, a note that CRE publication Bisnow sent to subscribers. The note would be hilarious if it weren’t so serious, or both:

“One of this industry’s favored pastimes is the slogan, and for years it reprised one Rialto’s Joe Bachkosky recalled onstage: ‘Survive until ’25.’ But when 2025 failed to deliver, it turned into ‘bliss in ’26.’ Lately, a few idealists have floated ‘heaven in ’27,’ which sounds less like a prophecy every week and more like a prayer.”

Mark Bonner, Bisnow’s editor-in-chief and author of the note, continued:

“AEW’s Lauren O’Neil called the moment ‘a shift back to fundamentals,’ which is industry speak for when the spreadsheet voodoo stops working.

“KBS’ Sondra Wenger said today’s distress ‘is in the structure,’ a murky way of saying the building is fine, but the price paid for it isn’t.

“Poverni Sheikh Group’s Eugene Poverni said the risk curve has ‘slid one to the right,’ meaning buyers want value-add returns for core-plus risk. Translate that once, and buyers want more for less, but translate it twice, and prices start to tumble.

“Meanwhile, refinancing is all but dead.

“That could mean an apartment building that runs smoothly day to day is in trouble anyway because someone paid a 3-cap for it in 2021. At the time, the price made sense. On Sept. 30 of that year, the 10-year closed at 1.52%, with the Fed’s benchmark rate near zero. Five years later to the day, as many of those loans come due, the 10-year closed at 5.29%.”

And Bonner concluded:

“But last week, the people holding the capital stopped pretending, and it seems like ‘survive until 25’ finally has a successor. It does not rhyme, and nobody will put it on a panel slide: Sell at today’s price, or the lender will.”

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