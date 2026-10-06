Home Sellers Grapple with Reality: Listing Prices Drop in Florida, California, Texas, and Suddenly even in New York

In New York, until recently a beacon of strength, the bottom fell out over the summer.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Listing prices are would-be-nice-to-get asking prices that sellers put on their wish-list but might not get. When sellers cut the price, the new price becomes the listing price. When sellers pull the home off the market because it didn’t sell, that price vanishes from the listing prices. When they put it back on the market at a lower price, that new price becomes the listing price. So listing prices show what sellers are struggling with. Those listing prices have been sinking in Florida, Texas, and California for the past few years. Transaction prices have also fallen or plunged in many markets in these states. But listing prices are now suddenly sinking in New York, where transaction prices had held up.
In Florida, the statewide median listing price in September has dropped by 13% from the peak for September in 2022, and by 3.5% year-over-year, to $409,950, the lowest since November 2021 (red in the chart).
On a square-foot basis, the median listing price has dropped by 7% from the peak for September in 2022, and by 3.8% year-over-year, to $249 per square foot, the lowest since December 2021, according to data by Realtor.com (blue).
The downtrend in listing prices in Florida has shown up in actual transaction prices, pushing a number of larger markets in Florida onto the WOLF STREET lists of the biggest decliners of transaction prices. Some markets got hit hard, and others just barely; condos got hit harder than single-family homes.
Actual transaction prices of single-family homes in many markets in Florida have dropped sharply from the peaks in 2022 or 2024, including in: Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers) -18%, Sarasota County -17%, Collier County (Naples) -12%, St. Petersburg -10%, Tampa -6%, Jacksonville & Orlando -5%.
Transaction prices of condos in many markets in Florida have plunged from their peaks in prior years, including in Cape Coral -34%, St. Petersburg -30%, Fort Myers -27%, Sarasota County -24%, Tampa -22%, Jacksonville -21%, Orlando -18%, etc. – and in four of them, transaction prices have plunged below their 2006 Housing Bubble peaks.
In California, the median listing price in September has declined by 6% from the peak for September in 2024, and by 3.1% year-over-year, to $725,000, the lowest September since, and the same as, September 2022 (red in the chart).
On a square-foot basis, the median listing price has dropped by 3.4% from September 2024, and 1.0% year-over-year, to $456 per square foot.
Transaction prices of single-family homes in many markets in California have dropped more or less sharply from their peaks in 2022 or 2024, and some have made the WOLF STREET list of the biggest decliners of single-family home prices: Oakland (-24%), Hayward (-13%), Sacramento (-9%), Stockton (-8%), San Francisco (-6%), San Diego (-4%), and Los Angeles (-4%).
Transaction prices of condos in many markets in California have made it on the WOLF STREET condo list of biggest decliners: Oakland which fell below the 2006 peak (-32%), Hayward (-17%), Contra Costa County in the East Bay, which also fell below the 2006 peak (-17%), Fremont where the Tesla factory is (-16%), San Mateo County, the northern part of Silicon Valley (-16%), etc.
In Texas, the median listing price in September has declined by 9% from the September high in 2022, and by 2.5% year-over-year, to $355,765, the lowest September since 2021 (red in the chart).
On a square-foot basis, the median listing price has dropped by 4% from September 2022, and by 2.1% year-over-year, to $181 per square foot.
Transaction prices of single-family homes in many cities in Texas are on the WOLF STREET list of the biggest decliners: Austin (-26%), McKinney (-14%), Fort Worth (-11%), San Antonio (-10%), Frisco -10%, Garland (-9%), Plano (-9%), Dallas (-7%), Arlington (-7%), etc.
Transaction prices of condos in many cities in Texas are on the WOLF STREET condo list of biggest decliners: Austin (-28%), Garland (-22%), Arlington (-19%), Plano (-17%), Houston (-15%), Dallas (-14%), Irving (-14%), San Antonio (-14%), Corpus Christi (-13%), Fort Worth (-9%), etc.
In New York State, the median listing price suddenly plunged in recent months, and by 6.8% year-over-year, to $605,000, the lowest September since 2023, after having flatlined at record levels over the prior two years.
Home prices in the big markets in New York had risen at a modest pace in recent years, while prices in many markets in Florida, Texas, California, and many other states had been falling. New York State was one of the forces that propped up the national median price and other national price indices, and kept them rising in the 1% to 2% range year-over-year. The entire Chicago area was another big factor. Those are huge housing markets that move the needle.
But this sudden big downdraft in listing prices may be a harbinger that change is afoot even in New York, which had been a beacon of strength in the housing market.
This move over the past few months was quite dramatic, with the peak spring months having already been down slightly on a year-over-year basis, but then the bottom fell out over the summer.
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Buying in Florida right now is catching a falling knife. I’ll continue to sit on the sidelines.
It’s good until suddenly it’s not good.
Trump has had so much latitude due to moral hazard from the easy money era and subsequent helicopter money in 2020… but I feel his latest comments on high inflation being used to deal with the deficit, as daft as they are, was perhaps a bit unwise given how high he’s stacking the plate of inflationary pressures.
Just look how in 2020 prices shot up with rate cuts and easy money.
Now imagine how people feel with high inflation and rising interest rates. Ouch.
Your life will improve greatly if you cease to latch onto every word that Trump utters.
Can I safely latch onto a couple?
“his latest comments on high inflation being used to deal with the deficit, as daft as they are, was perhaps a bit unwise given how high he’s stacking the plate of inflationary pressures.”
I think this is the only way to deal with deficit and debt. and This is happening for last few years.
Other way is: Cut spending which no one wants to do.
Remember the old adage, those that sell first sell best. Maybe this is what some of the sellers are finally beginning to realize as I know in AZ where I live, prices across almost all regional markets are under pressure. Sellers just need to accept reality and if needed, know when to take their losses.
At a macro level, its hard to see many positives in the housing market right now based on the following. First, home prices are just too high from the drug addiction fueled by easy money (as Wolf has commented on countless times). Second, interest rates are now higher but more normalized (which the easy money minions just can’t seem to grasp). Third, home ownership costs have accelerated over the past three years (with insurance, utilities, R&M, etc. leading the way). And fourth, the demand side of the equation has taken a hit from the immigration crackdown (either from actual deportations or from the fear of being deported as buying a house would most likely be the last thing on their minds).
I’m sure everyone that follows Wolf understands the challenges in the housing market and could expand on my list to include other factors but right now, renting has the upper hand as until home prices correct in a meaningful way and to affordable levels in relation to the total costs of ownership, its hard to envision any type of recovery in residential real estate (except for markets being influenced by “hot” money such as San Francisco which Wolf has already discussed).
@wolf Any chance you have the by square foot info for Denver or Colorado?
Yes I have the data, but there are 50 states and DC, plus many thousands of cities. So this was just about the big four states.
I had to go to an online dictionary for the word “Grapple”
1.) As a physical tool: A hook, claw, or heavy machine attachment (like on an excavator or tractor) used to lift, log, drag, or secure heavy objects.
2.) As a physical fight: A close, hand-to-hand struggle or wrestling match where opponents hold onto each other
3.) As a figurative action: To grapple with a tough problem means to try hard to understand, cope with, or solve it (for example, grappling with a complex math problem or a crisis)
The sad part is that all 3 apply to the current situation in Real Estate. It’ll take quite some time to “un-grapple”.