Home Prices in the Largest 20 European Countries, from Splendid Housing Bubbles to a Market that Fell Back to 2009

A wild ride across Europe’s very different housing markets.

Prices of existing homes continued to explode in a number of European countries, led by Portugal and Bulgaria with 18% year-over-year gains, followed by Slovakia and Croatia with 14% year-over-year gains, according to new data from Eurostat through Q2 2026. Prices in Hungary have soared by 307% since 2010.

But in several other countries, prices of existing homes have dropped from their highs reached years ago, including in the two biggest markets Germany and France. In Germany, prices have stabilized at Q2 2021 levels for the past five quarters. But prices in France have been deteriorating again for the past three quarters. In Finland, prices have dropped by 16.5% from their high in Q2 2022 – since Russia invaded Ukraine – to where they’d first been in 2009.

In Italy, prices have been soaring for years, but are still 9% below the levels of the prior housing bubble which imploded starting in 2011 during the Euro Debt Crisis.

Some of these countries are huge favorites for foreign buyers from other European countries, from the US, from China, and from Russia.

But Greece is missing from our wild ride across the 20 largest housing markets in Europe. Greece is large enough, but Eurostat, which gets its data from the statistical agencies of each country, notes that Greece does not provide “transaction-based” data for home prices; the Bank of Greece only provides “valuation prices.” So no chart for Greece.

The UK Brexited, and Eurostat stopped including UK data in 2020.

Norway is not a member of the EU, but is a member of the European Economic Area (EEA), and is included in the Eurostat data.

Countries with prices below a peak in prior years and year of peak:

Finland: -16.5% (Q2 2022). Germany: -10.0% (Q2 2022) Italy: -8.9% (Q2 2011) France: -7.4% (Q3 2022) Sweden: -3.6% (Q2 2022) Austria: -1.1% (Q3 2022)

Biggest price gains since 2010:

Hungary: +307% Portugal: +197% Bulgaria: +177% Czechia: +177% Slovakia: +150% Croatia: +138% Austria: +134% Norway: +122% Poland: +122%

Double-digit year-over-year gains:

Portugal: +18.0% Bulgaria: +17.6% Slovakia: +14.3% Croatia: +14.1% Spain: +12.9% Romania: +11.8% Hungary: 11.5% Czechia: +10.0%

Biggest quarter-over-quarter gains in Q2:

Romania: +4.4% Bulgaria: +4.3% Spain: +3.7% Portugal: +3.6% Austria: +3.5% Croatia: +3.4% Denmark: +2.8% Czechia: +2.4%

Home price indices for the 20 largest EU/EEA countries:

Eurostat’s transaction-based data goes back to 2005 for some countries; for other countries, it goes back less far. But they’re depicted here on the same timeline going back to 2005 for easier comparison.

The vertical axis shows index values. The index was set at 100 for 2015 for each market. Since the index value is not a price in currency but just an index value (similar to the Case Shiller Index for the 20 cities in the US), it is not possible to compare the price levels across different markets. But it does show the changes of the prices within each market.

The little tables show three or four columns, from left to right: % change since 2010; quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) % change; year-over-year (YoY) % change; and % decline from the peak in prior years, for the six countries where that occurred.

Germany, Prices of Existing Homes since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak 85% 0.3% 0.5% -10.0%

France, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak 29% -0.9% -0.8% -7.4%

Italy, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak -6% 1.6% 3.8% -8.9%

Spain, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 40% 3.7% 12.9%

Netherlands, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 97% 0.9% 4.2%

Poland, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 122% 1.6% 6.1%

Ireland, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 90% 0.4% 5.9%

Belgium, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 65% 0.2% 3.9%

Sweden, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak 96% 2.0% 3.6% -3.6%

Bulgaria, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 177% 4.3% 17.6%

Norway, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 122% 1.9% 3.7%

Austria, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak 134% 3.5% 5.2% -1.1%

Denmark, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 84% 2.8% 9.4%

Slovakia, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 150% 1.3% 14.3%

Romania, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 41% 4.4% 11.8%

Czech Republic, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 177% 2.4% 10.0%

Finland, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak -3% 0.4% -3.5% -16.5%

Hungary, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 307% -1.6% 11.5%

Portugal, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 197% 3.6% 18.0%

Croatia, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 138% 3% 14%

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