The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Price Drops & Gains in 33 Big Expensive Cities, May 2026

Home prices fell from peaks in prior years in 28 of the cities, led by Austin -27% and Oakland -26%, while AI mania in San Francisco trickled down from “mansion shortage” to mid-tier.



From all-time high in prior years: In 28 of the 33 cities, prices have dropped from their respective peaks in prior years, led by Austin (-27%), Oakland (-26%), and New Orleans (-19%).

In 17 of those cities, the peaks were in 2022; in 9, the peaks were in 2024; and in 2, the peaks were in early 2025 (Boston in April 2025 and San Jose in January 2025). All of the prices are seasonally adjusted.

In some cities, years of price increases have already been unwound. Prices are back to:

Oakland: Oct. 2017

Washington D.C.: Oct. 2019

New Orleans: Feb. 2020

Austin: Mar. 2021

Denver: Jun. 2021

Year-over-year: In 25 of the 33 big and expensive cities we track here, mid-tier home prices in May were down year-over-year. But of the 8 that were up, two were gigantic cities, and they were the only 2 of the 33 where prices either reached a new all-time high in May (Chicago) or remained at an all-time high (New York City). In Philadelphia, mid-tier prices were still up year-over-year but by only 0.8%, after seasonally adjusted prices dropped for the past two months.

Then there’s the AI mania in San Francisco where the “mansion shortage” – fueled by the huge compensation packages offered by AI companies, such as Anthropic and OpenAI – has trickled down into mid-tier homes that we track here; prices shot up by 1.2% month-to-month and by 7.8% year-over-year, but still remained below the 2022 peak.

Month-to-month, seasonally adjusted: prices declined in 28 of the 33 cities in May; were unchanged in 3 cities, edged up in 1 city (Chicago), and exploded in San Francisco (+1.2%).

From mid-2020 to mid-2022, all of the 33 cities here had experienced huge price spikes, led by Austin (+62% in two years), Phoenix (+60%), Fort Worth (+50%), Raleigh (+49%), and Sacramento (+39%). These price spikes, on top of already high prices, created today’s affordability crisis. They were the result of the Fed’s reckless monetary policies, especially the repression of mortgage interest rates through QE: trillions of dollars of purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) produced the below-3% mortgage rates, even as inflation was heading toward 9%.

The price index here is the seasonally adjusted three-month-average mid-tier Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) for single-family homes, condos, and co-ops, released today. Mid-tier means the middle-third by price in each market. The ZHVI is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals.

To qualify for the list, the city must be one of the largest by population and be among the more expensive cities where the ZHVI for all mid-tier homes must have been at least $300,000 at some point.

Some large cities don’t qualify for this list because the ZHVI for mid-tier homes never reached $300,000, despite the surge in recent years, such as the cities of New Orleans, Houston, Philadelphia, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and a slew of others.

But Houston, Philadelphia, and New Orleans are included anyway: Houston and Philadelphia because they’re the fourth-largest and sixth-largest cities in the US; and New Orleans because it got very close to $300,000 in 2022.

The 33 Most Splendid Housing Bubbles.

In the little tables, MoM = month over month; YoY = year-over-year. The column furthest to the right shows the percentage increase “since 2000.” All seasonally adjusted.

Austin, TX, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -27% -0.6% -5.4% 152%

Lowest since March 2021.

Oakland, City, CA, All Homes, Prices From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -26% 0.0% -6.2% 246%

Lowest since October 2017.

New Orleans, LA, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2007 -19% 0.0% -2.3% 106%

Back to February 2020.

Washington D.C., All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -13% -0.5% -2.8% 254%

Lowest since October 2019.

Denver, CO, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -12% -0.6% -3.9% 196%

Lowest since June 2021.

Phoenix, AZ, City, All Homes, Prices From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% -0.4% -2.3% 247%

Fort Worth, TX, City, All Homes, Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -10% -0.3% -2.3% 187%

Portland, OR, City, All Homes, Prices From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -10% -0.5% -0.7% 215%

Seattle, WA, City, All Homes, Prices From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -9% -0.9% -2.5% 224%

Sacramento, CA, City, All Homes, Prices From July 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -9% -0.2% -2.1% 284%

San Francisco, CA, City, All Homes, Prices From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -9% 1.2% 7.6% 232%

Atlanta, GA, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -8% -0.2% -3.3% 139%

Jacksonville, FL, City, All Homes, Prices From Nov 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -7% -0.2% -2.2% 203%

Dallas, TX, City, All Homes, Prices From May 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -7% -0.5% -3.1% 212%







Nashville, TN, City, All Homes, Prices From July 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -6% -0.4% -3.3% 212%

Tampa, FL, City, All Homes, Prices From May 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -6% -0.2% -2.7% 310%

San Jose, CA, City, All Homes, Prices From Jan 2025 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -5% -0.8% -2.2% 334%

Houston, TX, City, All Homes, Prices From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -5% -0.4% -2.7% 152%

Orlando, FL, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -5% -0.2% -2.8% 240%

Honolulu, HI, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -5% -0.3% 0.7% 206%

San Diego, CA, City, All Homes, Prices From July 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -4% -0.1% -2.3% 347%

Los Angeles, CA, City, All Homes, Prices From Dec 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -4% -0.4% -0.9% 323%

Las Vegas, NV, City, All Homes, Prices From June 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -4% -0.4% -2.9% 175%

Raleigh, NC, City, All Homes, Prices From July 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -4% -0.3% -2.2% 148%

Miami, FL City, All Homes, Prices From Oct 2024 MoM YoY Since 2000 -3% -0.1% -1.2% 342%

Salt Lake City, UT, All Homes, Prices From July 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -3% -0.3% 1.4% 239%

Charlotte, NC, City, All Homes, Prices From May 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -2% -0.3% -1.2% 167%

Boston, MA, City, All Homes, Prices From Apr 2025 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -1% -0.4% -0.9% 264%

Philadelphia, PA, City, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 -0.3% 0.8% 271%

Minneapolis, MN, City, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 -0.5% 1.2% 195%

Omaha, NE, City, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 -0.1% 1.4% 151%

Chicago, IL, City, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 0.2% 3.5% 117.2%

New York City, NY, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 0.0% 4.2% 240%

In case you missed it: What Homebuilder Lennar Said about the Tough Housing Market: Average Sales Price Down 24% from Peak, back to 2017

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