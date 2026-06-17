“Regime Change” at the Fed: Fed Chair Warsh Makes the First Moves

Everything is up for review. “There’s a taskforce for that,” he said. Dot plot, possibly the last one, turns hawkish.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Kevin Warsh presided over his first FOMC meeting as Fed Chair – participants voted unanimously to keep policy rates unchanged at 3.5%-3.75% – but already there was the beginning of “regime change.”
- The statement was sparse: one paragraph each on the vote, the economy, and inflation. Gone was the “easing bias” that had been in prior statements, or any trace of “forward guidance.”
- The Implementation Notes put the Reserve Management Purchases of T-bills possible on hold, switching the language to an “when appropriate” basis from an “increase…” basis in the prior Notes.
- Warsh kneecapped the Dot Plot by not submitting his own projections: 18 participants instead of 19. But 9 of those 18 participants see at least one rate hike this year.
- “We dropped forward guidance,” he said at the press conference.
- Everything is up for review. “There is a taskforce for that,” he said multiple times. The balance sheet size, communications, the whole bit, everything is up for review by a taskforce.
- “We made some changes today, I expect more changes to come,” he said.
Warsh had called for “regime change” at the Fed during the Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing in April: Its operations and communications needed to be overhauled; less interventions in the financial markets; a smaller balance sheet; less communications and forward guidance; and fewer speeches over policy differences. He was critical specifically of the “dot plot” and other forms of “forward guidance.”
Last year, Warsh had argued that rate cuts were needed. But in the interim, things have changed: sharply accelerating inflation – driven by gasoline, electricity, and supercore services – and a labor market that has gained strength.
Gasoline inflation was driven by the war in Iran, and that part of inflation has already been fading for the past few weeks.
But some of this inflation has been driven by the massive AI investment boom, including in infrastructure and data centers, that is creating all kinds of supply bottlenecks and surging prices for semiconductors, even those that go into consumer electronics, and surging electricity rates for consumers.
Then there’s the mindboggling boom of tech stocks that have created enormous wealth, on paper, in a very short time, and some of the wealth is itching to get spent, and is getting spent.
So that’s the situation the Warsh Fed faces.
The new statement: short and sweet without easing bias.
The so-called easing bias in the statement was removed — the phrase, “additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate” (meaning additional rate cuts). It had already been hotly contested at the last FOMC meeting. It’s also part of the forward guidance that Warsh so loathes.
Here is the entire statement:
“The Federal Open Market Committee approved the following statement for release by a 12 – 0 vote:
“The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3-1/2 to 3-3/4 percent, in support of the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate. The Committee reaffirmed its policy of maintaining ample reserves in the banking system.
“Economic activity is expanding at a solid pace despite elevated uncertainty that owes, in part, to the conflict in the Middle East. Productivity growth and capital investment are strong. Job gains have kept pace with the workforce, and the unemployment rate has changed little.
“Inflation remains elevated relative to the Committee’s 2 percent goal, in part reflecting supply shocks that have driven price increases in certain sectors, including energy. The Committee will deliver price stability.
RMPs: The Implementation Notes:
The big change referred to the “Reserve Management Purchases,” where the Fed purchased Treasury bills to ease liquidity strains. Those RMPs ran at $40 billion a month through Tax Day, and were then reduced to $10 billion a month currently.
The Implementation Notes dropped the fixed purchase instruction and replaces it with “when appropriate.” This is the new language:
“When appropriate, increase the System Open Market Account holdings of securities through purchases of Treasury bills and, if needed, other Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 3 years or less to maintain an ample level of reserves.”
This replaced prior language: “Increase the System Open Market Account holdings of securities through purchases of Treasury bills ….”
Warsh kneecapped the “dot plot.”
Warsh did not submit his own projections, so there were only 18 dots for the 19 participants.
The dot plot is part of the “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP), which the Fed releases four times per year, and today’s meeting was one of the four. The SEP is one of the ways with which the Fed communicates to the public what its thoughts are about the future of the economy, the labor market, inflation, and monetary policy – all of which are part of the Fed’s “forward guidance” that Warsh has criticized, and that is now getting dropped. So this might be last Dot Plot.
Of the 18 dots, 9 saw rate hikes by year-end:
- 1 sees 3 hikes
- 5 see 2 hikes
- 3 see 1 hike
- 8 see no change
- 1 sees 1 cut.
Inflation projections in the SEP:
- Headline PCE inflation by the end of 2026 rose to 3.6% from 2.7%.
- “Core PCE” inflation by the end of 2026 rose to 3.3% from 2.7% from 2.7%.
- Not hitting the 2.0% inflation target till 2028 (same as in prior SEP).
“Longer-run” (beyond 2028) projections for the federal funds rate remained at 3.1%.
GDP growth projections for 2026 declined to 2.2% from to 2.4%.
Unemployment rate projections unchanged: The median projection for the unemployment rate at the end of 2026 declined to 4.3% from 4.4%. These is a historically low unemployment rate.
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Great summary, thanks very much.
Just watched the DOW drop around 600 points and bond rates shoot up. Gold and Silver down significantly.
Wish I could figure out how to invest in these markets.
“Wish I could figure out how to invest in these markets.”
Buy SPCX 🤣💔
12 more days until I can dump my SPCX shares, hope it’s still up by then!
I moved 90% into cash in my brokerage over the last year to earn some negative return interest, and I am just doing some random gambling to stay entertained with the last 10%.
Up is down and down is up is what it sure feels like trading these days.
Thanks for the insider tip Wolf.
I will go ALL in.
I thought it might be all good …. Then when you endorsed….
So I decided full send….all in.!!
Haha
Finally, a good Fed chair. So happy to see all the dovish languages removed from the Fed statement. Powell was doing this to appease the market. What a nice change.
Nick Timiros WSJ ripped into him on the credibility mantra – why aren’t you hiking now if credibility is one of your goals.
That’s obvious why: A new chair needs to let things settle down and work on census. Warsh had 8 of 18 participants on the side of a rate hike by the end of the year, and that’s not a consensus, that’s a perfect split for the end of the year. He would probably have had no votes for a rate hike today. He also needed to explain what to expect in terms of future Fed communications, which he did, and not spring a total surprise at the market. There was enough surprising stuff in these materials.
So I wonder if less FOMC communication means the Fed Put is dead, or if it means the Fed Put is stronger than ever?
KevWar’s rationale was that Fed overcommunications were distorting markets and preventing natural price/rate discovery. He also reasoned that forward commitments or forecasts were hindering the pace at which FOMC members could change their minds in response to new information (see 2021).
Now that we don’t have JPow calming us down, and markets have to guess at the next FOMC move rather than being warned six months in advance, I expect more volatility.
I just can’t figure out whether that reduces the perceived value of the Fed Put and causes asset prices to fall by the amount of reduction in the value of the Fed Put.
Perhaps the plan is to let rates run and force Congress to confront the fiscal side…..
Lol.. ok that was good. Thanks for the laugh.
There are basically 3 choices:
1. Cut SS/Medicare
2. Raise taxes
3. Miracles
“Social Security is hurtling toward a fiscal cliff that, if left unaddressed, will force an automatic 22% benefit cut for tens of millions of retirees, survivors, and their dependents in just six years.
That’s the stark warning from the release last week of the 2026 Social Security Trustees’ Report. A nonpartisan fiscal watchdog, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), found the program’s financial imbalance has reached its most severe point in nearly 50 years—and that inaction by lawmakers is making a bad situation measurably worse.”
I know that Wolf has done articles addressing Social Security and its finances. If there was a recent article I missed it.
But the takeaway I got from his article(s) was that there is a lot of doom out there regarding SS, but in fact it was a manageable situation. I could be wrong; looking forward to the next update on SS/medicare.
You missed one;
4. Cut defense spending.
1 and 2 year rates sure ripped higher
So did the real yields on 5-year and 7-year TIPS. Holy cow. A little more of that and I’ll need to borrow a truck I can back up.
Hmph. I didn’t think I was gonna like him. But I actually think I kinda like him. Brevity is so refreshing these days.
I have to say I smiled while reading Wolf’s write up. Welcome aboard Fed Chair Warsh!
It is interesting to note Warsh’s lean towards “monetary policy surprise” (SF Fed language) in light of the recent SEC proposal to permit semiannual reporting in lieu of quarterly reporting. I’m certainly not educated enough to tease out the nuances of a potential combination of a more “surprising” Fed and fewer compliance reports (assuming the semiannual proposal is adopted and companies choose to file semiannually), but the combination seems like it would lead to a much more volatile market.
He didn’t remove the spiked punchbowl. But he also made no promises about future refills. Massive change in language, though I would rather see some very modest adjustments to begin chipping away at inflation. I know that some patience is in order as the fed’s internal politics must be dealt with. I can’t imagine what that must be like. Anyway a 25 bps rise in interest rates isn’t going to crash the economy, just like raising from 0 to 500 didn’t crash it either. It only slows down inflation marginally. Heck, it might give the fed some room for future cuts if and when they become necessary. These are the “boom times”, the “golden age” or whatever where rates should be normalized and prices stabilized.
Wolf, what’s your opinion on no more dot plot and the overall plan to reduce forward guidance?
He maybe the deciding vote. BTW the balance sheet is heading up, so much for hoping they’d get it down to 4 ever again.
5 is the new 2.
Haha
Bonds in 2030 gonna be 15%
/s
Reducing the B Sheet is one of his prime directives. It will take time.
Maybe the FED is about to go dark like a stealth F35 Strike Eagle..