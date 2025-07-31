PCE Inflation Accelerates in Services and Goods. What Powell Is Waiting For

Not everything rose. Prices fell for new vehicles, auto parts, auto accessories, and phones.

The PCE price index – favored by the Fed as yardstick for its inflation target and usually lower than the CPI (released earlier in July) – broadly accelerated month-to-month in June, including in services, where the majority of consumer spending goes.

In terms of the tariffs: Whether or not companies can pass them on depends on market conditions – whether consumers keep buying products at higher prices, now that the free money is gone, or whether sales fall, and companies have to cut prices to get the sales they want. We’re seeing some of both.

Durable goods are heavily exposed to tariffs since a lot of them are imported, or their components are imported. Durable goods inflation had dropped to 0% in May from April, and in June bounced back up, but was below April. Month to month:

Prices fell in some categories (negative inflation): new vehicles, auto accessories, auto parts, phones, etc.

Prices rose in other categories: tires, furniture, appliances, sporting equipment, video and audio equipment, etc.

Month-to-month changes, going back a few months:

Overall PCE price index: June: +0.28% May: +0.17% April: +0.16%

Core PCE price index: June: +0.26% May: +0.21% April: +0.18%.

Core-services PCE price index: June: +0.21% May: +0.20% April: +0.14%.

Durable goods, ratcheting out of the deeply negative readings since early 2024. June: +0.47% May: 0.0% April: +0.49% March: -0.05% February: +0.41%….

Energy spiked, reversing the plunge in the prior month: June: +0.92% May: -0.97% April: +0.54%.

Food purchased at stores: June: +0.26% May: +0.17% April: -0.28%.



On a year-over-year basis in June:

The overall PCE price index (+2.6%, red in the chart) and the core PCE price index (+2.8%, blue in the chart) accelerated and moved further away from the Fed’s 2% target.

The core services PCE index, at +3.4% (yellow) for the third month in a row, is substantially hotter than in the pre-pandemic years and the biggie that keeps core PCE and overall PCE well above the Fed’s target.

The durable goods PCE price index (+0.9%, dotted green) has been becoming less negative and then more positive since early 2024, after the deep plunge off the historic spike.

Month-over-month and on a 6-month basis:

The overall PCE price index accelerated to + 0.28% (+3.4% annualized) in June from May, as services inflation accelerated, durable goods inflation accelerated, food inflation accelerated, and energy prices spiked back after the plunge in the prior month.

The 6-month PCE price index, which irons out the month-to-month squiggles, rose by 2.9% annualized, same as in May, and up a tad from April, but still lower than in February. It had bottomed out in September and October last year and then headed higher.

The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy items, accelerated to +0.26% (+3.1% annualized).

The 6-month core PCE price index (red) accelerated to +3.2% annualized.

The core services PCE Price Index, which excludes energy services, accelerated to +0.21 (+2.6% annualized), and the prior two months were revised higher.

May was revised higher to +0.21% from the originally reported +0.16%. And April was revised higher to +0.14% from +0.09%.

These up-revisions caused the 6-month index for May to be revised higher today to +3.6% annualized from 3.4% as reported a month ago.

For June, the 6-month core services PCE price index decelerated from the upwardly revised May to +3.2%.

Housing inflation has stabilized near 4%. The PCE price index for housing, based on various rent factors, rose by 0.28% (3.5% annualized) in June from May. It has squiggled up and down for 10 months between 3% and 5%.

The 6-month housing index (red) remained at +3.8% annualized, for the fifth month in a row in that range.

The year-over-year index remained at +4.1% (yellow).

Housing is a big part of the core services PCE price index, and it has cooled from the red-hot levels, with the six-month index stabilizing near 4%. Even before the pandemic, the six-month index and the year-over-year index ranged between 3% and 4%, roughly double the overall and core PCE price indices at the time, and a major driver of inflation. And it continues to be that.

Durable goods prices zigzagging out of the hole since early 2024. Durable goods include motor vehicles, appliances, furniture, bicycles, motorcycles, phones, audio and video equipment, etc. Many of these products or their components and materials are produced overseas and are subjected to tariffs.

On a month-to-month basis, the index jumps up and down a lot. In June, it jumped by 0.47% after the 0% change in May. April was +0.49%. March was negative -0.05%.

It has been zigzagging higher for over a year since the low point in early 2024. In 2021 and 2022, it went through a historically ferocious spike, fueled by free-money policies. That price spike partially unwound by early 2024.

The six-month PCE price index for durable goods accelerated to +3.3% annualized. It had bottomed out in December 2023 at -4.3% annualized.

This is what the Fed is waiting for.

All companies want to raise prices all the time. The reason they don’t is that sales plunge when they do. But in 2021 and 2022, they saw that they could jack up prices and sales didn’t plunge because consumers were willing to pay whatever, as free money rained down upon them, and prices don’t matter when money is free. So companies jacked up prices, and their profits exploded in a historic manner. See chart below.

But by mid-2022, consumers had had it with these price increases, and started shopping around again, looking for deals, or not buying at all. And companies had to respond by cutting prices and offering deals. This happened in many categories, and durable goods prices dropped sharply.

But the price cutting faded in early 2024 when consumers began tolerating some price increases again, and this trend has continued.

Whether or not companies can pass on the tariffs depends on market conditions – for retailers, it depends on consumers.

Automakers found out that they cannot pass on the tariffs because sales are already struggling, and they have to cut prices and offer deals to get the sales. And they have announced in their quarterly reports and earnings warnings just how much the tariffs are costing them, including GM which imports vehicles from Mexico, South Korea, China, and Canada. And they’re now shifting more production to the US. But it takes time.

Some retailers have recently raised prices on some of their products, and some got away with it, and some didn’t and got hit by sales declines.

Powell spelled that out yesterday at the press conference, including that companies are having a hard time passing on price increases because consumers are resisting them, but that prices have risen on some goods.

So they will wait and see to what extent tariffs make it into consumer prices. Whatever part of the tariffs makes it into consumer prices might just a one-time bump in the price level. But they’re worried that price increases might continue and spread as general inflation not related to tariffs.

But don’t cry for the companies that can’t pass on the tariffs: During the high-inflation years, they jacked up prices and their profits exploded, which is where a big part of the inflation went:

