The Fed, Torn by Two Governor Dissents, Sticks to Wait-and-See, Keeps Rates at 4.25%-4.50%, Frets about Uncertainty

“Uncertainty about the economy outlook” is back in full force in today’s statement, after it had “diminished” at the last meeting. QT continues.

The FOMC voted today to keep the Fed’s policy rates unchanged for the fifth meeting in a row, after cutting its policy rates by 100 basis points in 2024, as has been widely telegraphed by a slew of FOMC members in their speeches. But so have been the rare dissents by two governors.

Two of the seven governors of the Federal Reserve Board – Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller – dissented and wanted a rate cut. They have been clamoring for weeks for rate cuts.

The last time two governors dissented had been at the meeting in December 1993 under Greenspan when governors Wayne Angell and Lawrence Lindsey dissented and wanted tighter policy.

Bowman had already dissented at the September meeting, but ironically in the other direction, when the Fed cut 50 basis points, while she preferred to cut by only 25 basis points.

Waller, who has been publicly angling to be appointed chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors when Powell’s term ends next year, is now a low-interest-rate kind of guy, in line with Trump’s thinking.

None of the five presidents of the regional Federal Reserve Banks dissented. In total, there were 11 voting members on the FOMC today, as governor Adriana Kugler was absent and didn’t vote.

To find two governors dissenting at the same time, we have to go back over 30 years. There had been a number of dual and even triple dissents by presidents of the regional Federal Reserve Banks. The most recent dissent by three presidents occurred at the meeting in September 2019, but in opposite directions. When the FOMC majority voted to cut rates by 25 basis points, Ester George (Kansas City Fed) and Eric Rosengren (Boston Fed) wanted no cut, while James Bullard (St. Louis Fed) wanted a 50-basis-point cut.

“Uncertainty about the economy outlook” was back in full force in today’s statement, after it had “diminished” at the last meeting.

The Fed’s wait-and-see mode continues to be powered by this uncertainty about inflation that has accelerated, driven by services inflation, and that the Fed worries could accelerate further with additional fuel from the tariffs; and the labor market that has remained solid but could weaken.

The Fed kept its five policy rates at:

Target range for the federal funds rate: 4.25-4.50%.

Interest it pays the banks on reserves: 4.40%.

Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (ON RRPs): 4.25%

Interest it charges on overnight Repos: 4.50%.

Interest it charges banks to borrow at the “Discount Window”: 4.50%.

What changed in the FOMC’s statement:

New : “Although swings in net exports continue to affect the data, recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year.”

Old: “Although swings in net exports have affected the data, recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace.”

New : “Uncertainty about the economic outlook [took out “diminished but”] remains elevated.”

Old: “Uncertainty about the economic outlook has diminished but remains elevated.”

QT continues at the slower pace announced in March, the FOMC said in the statement. The Fed has shed $2.31 trillion in assets since July 2022. At the current pace, Treasury run-off at a rate of $5 billion a month, but MBS run off without preset limit. Over the past few months, the MBS run-off has been between $15 billion and $18 billion a month.

No-dot-plot meeting. This meeting was one of the four a year when the FOMC does not release a “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP), which includes the “dot plot” that indicates how each FOMC member that day sees the development of future policy rates, inflation, GDP growth, and unemployment.

It’s this combination of a relatively solid labor market and increased inflation worries this year that has caused the Fed to pivot back to wait-and-see.

The whole statement:

Although swings in net exports continue to affect the data, recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year. The unemployment rate remains low, and labor market conditions remain solid. Inflation remains somewhat elevated.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.

In support of its goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent. In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities. The Committee is strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Philip N. Jefferson; Alberto G. Musalem; and Jeffrey R. Schmid. Voting against this action were Michelle W. Bowman and Christopher J. Waller, who preferred to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point at this meeting. Absent and not voting was Adriana D. Kugler.

