Whacked Down by Plunging Inventories and Whacked Up by Plunging Imports, GDP Grows by 3.0%

Consumer spending growth accelerated from low levels. Federal government spending drops for second quarter in a row.

Gross Domestic Product, the broadest measure of the economy, grew by an annual rate of 3.0% in Q2, adjusted for inflation (called “real GDP”), according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. This growth more than undid the 0.5% decline in Q1 that had been driven by a record spike in imports on tariff front-running.

Imports deduct from GDP; exports add to GDP. The unwind in Q2 of that tariff-frontrunning import spike in Q1 pushed up GDP growth. But the resulting drop in inventories in Q2 pushed down GDP.

So this is a little confusing. At the bottom of this article, we’ll get to the GDP measure, “Final sales to private domestic purchasers,” that excludes these factors, along with government spending, to get a clearer picture of private demand in the economy. It showed less than spectacular growth, adjusted for inflation, of 1.2%.

Not adjusted for inflation, “current-dollar GDP” grew by an annual rate of 5.0% to $30.3 trillion.

Also called “nominal GDP,” it represents the actual size of the US economy in today’s dollars and forms the basis for the Debt-to-GDP ratio and similar GDP-based ratios.

The chart shows current dollar GDP, expressed in seasonally adjusted annual rates – what GDP would be if it continues to grow at the pace of Q2 for an entire year.

Consumer spending rose by an annual rate of 1.4% in Q2, adjusted for inflation, to $16.4 trillion, accounting for 69% of total GDP.

Services: +1.1%.

Durable goods: +3.7%

Nondurable goods: +1.3%.

In Q1, consumer spending along with business activities had gotten “disrupted” by the wildfires in Los Angeles County (nearly 10 million population), and the disruptions showed up in the GDP data, but the BEA said at the time, “it is not possible to estimate the overall impact of the California wildfires on first-quarter GDP.” In Q2, consumer spending growth began to recover.

The blue columns show the growth rates (left axis), the red line shows the dollars (right axis), all in seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR):

Massive whiplash from changes in inventory: Gross private domestic investment plunged by 15.6% after the 23.8% spike in Q1. Both quarters were distorted by the massive change in “private inventory investment,” as tariff-frontrunning caused inventories to spike in Q1, and the drawdown of those inventories in Q2 caused inventories to drop sharply.

The plunge in inventory investment deducted 3.17 percentage points from GDP growth in Q2, which is huge.

But in Q1, it had added 2.59 percentage points to GDP growth. These distortions were caused entirely by tariff front-running and have nothing to do with demand in the economy.

The plunge in gross private domestic investment, driven by the plunge in inventories, deducted 3.09 percentage points from GDP growth.

Private fixed investment, which excludes changes in inventory, rose by 0.4% annualized and adjusted for inflation, on top of the 7.6% spike in the prior quarter. Of which:

Nonresidential fixed investments: +1.9%: Structures: -10.3% Equipment: +4.8%. Intellectual property products (software, movies, etc.): +6.4%.

fixed investments: +1.9%: Residential fixed investment: -4.6%.

Private fixed investment accounts for 18% of GDP.

Government consumption expenditures and gross investment rose by 0.4% annualized and adjusted for inflation, after a decline in the prior quarter.

Federal government spending dropped by 3.7% annualized, the second quarter in a row of declines, on a plunge in nondefense spending.

National defense: +2.2%

Nondefense: -11.2%

The drop in federal government spending deducted 0.24 percentage points from GDP growth.

This does not include interest payments, and it does not include transfer payments directly to consumers (the biggest part of which are Social Security payments), which are counted in GDP when consumers and businesses spend these funds or invest them in fixed investments.

State and local government spending rose by 3.0%.

Combined, federal, state, and local government consumption and investment accounts for 17% of GDP.

State and local governments account for 61% of total government spending. The federal government accounts for 39% of total government spending.

The explosion of imports unwound.

Imports plunged by 30.3% in Q2 to $3.65 trillion annualized, more than undoing the entire historic tariff-frontrunning spike in Q1. Imports are a negative in GDP.

Imports of goods: -35.3%

Imports of services: -5.4%.

Exports declined by 1.8% in Q2 to $2.63 trillion. Exports are a positive in GDP.

Exports of goods: -5.0%

Exports of services: +4.4%.

“Net exports” (exports minus imports) improved from the historic all-time worst in Q1, to a negative $1.03 trillion, the least terrible since Q1 2024.

“Final sales to private domestic purchasers,” included in the GDP report, is a measure of the private US economy. It excludes exports, imports, government consumption expenditures, government gross investment, and changes in inventories. It covers about 87% of GDP and presents the core of the private US economy.

Adjusted for inflation, final sales to private domestic purchasers rose by an annual rate of 1.2% in Q2, to $20.7 trillion. So somewhat decent but not exactly spectacular growth.

