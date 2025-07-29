Recklessly Ballooning US Government Debt Spikes by $519 Billion since Debt Ceiling, Expected to Hit $37.8 Trillion by Yearend. $722 Billion in Treasury Auctions this Week Alone

A Mississippi River of debt issuance. But the Treasury buybacks are small.

The Mississippi River of debt, as we’ve come to call it, that is streaming into the bond market day after day, looked like this yesterday and today: For the two days combined, the government sold $476.5 billion in debt, ranging from 6-week Treasury bills to 5-year Treasury notes, including 2-year Floating Rate Notes (FRNs).

Some of this new issuance was to replace maturing debt and would therefore not add to the US government debt; the rest is for funding the new deficits and refill the government’s checking account, the Treasury General Account (TGA) at the New York Fed, which had been drawn down substantially during the debt ceiling period. And that part of the issuance increases the US government debt.

This is what has come down the Mississippi River of debt issuance over the first two days of this week:

Type Auction date Billion $ Bills 6-week Jul. 29 84.8 FRNs 2-year Jul. 29 32.0 Notes 7-year Jul. 29 47.0 Bills 13-week Jul. 28 86.9 Bills 26-week Jul. 28 77.4 Notes 2-year Jul. 28 73.7 Notes 5-year Jul. 28 74.8 Total 476.5

It shows how gigantic these Treasury auctions now are.

There are three more T-bill auctions scheduled this week for Wednesday and Thursday, with a combined offering amount of $245 billion.

All combined, this week’s total securities sales will be $722 billion (plus some SOMA purchases). Some of this is to refinance maturing debt, which will not increase the debt; the rest of the issuance will increase the debt.

The Treasury Department said yesterday that this Mississippi River of debt issuance in the current quarter through September will increase the total debt by $1.01 trillion, the additional amount of borrowing needed to fund the current deficits and to refill the TGA account to the desired level of $850 billion.

With TGA’s closing balance yesterday at $363 billion, it’s nearly $500 billion short of the desired level of $850 billion.

The $500 billion liquidity drain by the TGA.

This $500 billion needed to refill the TGA (a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet) represents liquidity that will now get drained back out of the financial markets, to reverse the process during the debt ceiling.

When the debt ceiling was in effect for the first six months of the year, the TGA balance was drawn down as the government funded deficit spending but couldn’t borrow more to keep the TGA topped off. And thereby the cash in the TGA (a Fed liability) washed into the financial markets – which was in part the fuel for the rally in stocks this year through June (discussed here at the time). Now that flow of liquidity has started to reverse from the financial markets back to the TGA (where the Fed absorbs it).

Then in the fourth quarter, the government will have to increase the total debt by another $590 billion, assuming that the TGA ends the quarter with $850 billion in it, according to estimates by the Treasury Department yesterday. If this plays out, the total debt would increase by $1.60 trillion in the calendar year 2025.

So over the second half of this year, the global markets will have to come up with $1.60 trillion to fund this increase in the debt, $500 billion of which will get mopped up again by the Fed and vanish as the TGA refills.

The recklessly ballooning debt of the Federal government.

The total debt during the Debt Ceiling was $36.2 trillion. If the assumptions by the Treasury Department play out, the debt would increase by $1.6 trillion and end the year at $37.8 trillion.

Since the debt ceiling was lifted early in July, the debt has jumped by $519 billion, to $36.73 trillion as of July 28, according to Treasury Department data today. This does not yet include the recent Treasury auctions whose securities have not yet been issued.

The Treasury buybacks.

The Yellen Treasury started a program under which the Treasury Department buys back Treasury securities that had been issued some time ago (off-the-run securities). The Bessent Treasury has continued the program. The stated purpose was to improve the liquidity for off-the-run Treasury securities and push down longer-term yields.

The government has to borrow every dollar it uses to buy back Treasury securities. There is no money-creation involved. The Treasury borrows through issuance of new securities and uses a small portion of the proceeds to buy back small amounts of off-the-run securities.

This week’s buyback auction on Wednesday has a maximum purchase amount of $2 billion – compared to the $722 billion in securities that the Treasury Department sells this week.

At last week’s buyback auction (July 23), the government bought back $4 billion in Treasuries, spread over 12 issues:

8 issues totaling $3.65 billion at a discount to face value;

4 issues, totaling $353 million, at a premium to face value.

At a discount : For example, it bought at 93.4% of par value $1 billion of 7-year notes, issued in February 2022 with a coupon interest of 1.875%. These notes mature in February 2029, so they have 3 years and 7 months left to run, and trade with a 3-year-7-month yield, not a 7-year yield. By comparison, the 3-year yield last week at the time of the auction was 3.84%, a lot higher than the coupon interest of these notes. So these notes traded at a discount in the market, and the government bought them back at a discount.

At a premium : For example, it bought at 101.6% of par value $60 million of 5-year notes, issued in August 2023 with a coupon interest of 4.375%. These notes mature on August 31, 2028, so they have 3 years and 1 month left to run, and trade with something close to a 3-year yield, not a 5-year yield. Given that their coupon interest is higher than the 3-year yield, they sold at a premium.

For the Treasury department to increase its buybacks, it would have to increase the amounts it sells at auction. And those amounts are already huge – $722 billion this week alone – and are getting huger as the debt balloons, and more and more maturing securities need to be refinanced, and more new debt needs to be issued to fund the ongoing budget deficits.

