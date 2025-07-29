About this Churn in the Job Market

The epic red-hot turnover in the labor market in 2021 and 2022 that had reshuffled the entire work force is over.

Churn in the labor market – how many workers quit voluntarily to work somewhere else, how many were discharged for whatever reason, how many retired or died, and how many were hired to fill these left-behind job openings – had gone on a wild ride in 2021 and 2022.

That kind of epic labor market churn was expensive and inefficient for companies, but it ended up massively reshuffling where people worked, possibly producing better matches between skillsets and aspirations, which would be a positive outcome. And this churn has now settled down.

This labor market “turnover,” as it’s called officially, is tracked by the Job Openings and Labor Market Turnover Survey (JOLTS), released today for the month of June, by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As the name says, it’s about turnover in the labor market. It is not about new jobs or new hires; that’s part of the jobs report, and in June, job creation was solid. The jobs report for July will come out on Friday.

The JOLTS data, based on surveys of 21,000 work sites, jumps up and down from month to month – monthly “squiggles” is the official WOLF STREET term for it – and so for inspiration, we look at the three-month average, which irons out a portion of those squiggles.

The principle of churn is this: People who quit their jobs (“quits”), or got laid off or fired (“layoffs and discharges”), or retired or died (“other separations”) leave vacant slots behind (“job openings”) that companies will eventually fill (“hires”). Those are the big elements of labor market turnover.

Quits fell by 128,000 in June from May to 3.14 million workers, seasonally adjusted, who walked out of their jobs voluntarily, such as to take a better job somewhere else. They do not include retirements, deaths, etc. (blue in the chart).

The three-month average quits declined by 67,000 to 3.21 million quits, roughly the same as in March (red in the chart). The low point in quits was in late 2024.

The epic high quits in 2021 and 2022 were a sign of massive churn in the labor market. It means that workers quit their jobs to take a better job somewhere else. This was how wage increases spread like wildfire through the labor market from industry to industry, as employers tried to retain who they had, and tried to hire to fill those slots left behind by the quitters.

The much lower 3.1 million quits in June show that workers have found some greener grass elsewhere and that employers, with their layoff announcements starting in mid-2022, have successfully scared workers into staying put.

Fewer quits means fewer job openings left behind, and fewer people that need to be hired to fill those job openings.

Layoffs and discharges inched down by 7,000 in June from May, to 1.60 million, seasonally adjusted, the lowest since March, and both were the lowest since June last year.

The three-month average inched up by 5,000 in June from May, to 1.67 million, and both June and May were the lowest since August 2024, and below the pre-pandemic Good Times low.

During the massive churn in the labor market in 2021 and 2022, layoffs and discharges had plunged to record lows as employers had trouble holding on to whoever they still had on the payroll that hadn’t quit yet.

That layoffs and discharges rose from those record-low levels is another sign, along with quits, that the massive churn in the labor market has calmed down, and that there are fewer left-behind vacant slots (job openings) that need to be filled.

Other separations (retirements, deaths, etc.) totaled 367,000 in June, compared to 1.60 million layoffs and discharges and 3.14 million quits. They’re a small-ish but constant factor. They have been in that range for the past three years. The resulting job openings also need to be filled with hires.

Job openings fell by 275,000 in June from May, to 7.44 million openings, undoing part of the big jump in May.

The three-month average rose by 79,000 in to 7.52 million openings, the second month in a row of increases, matching the peak of the pre-pandemic Good Times – another sign that the churn in the labor market has leveled off.

Job openings are mostly a result of quits, layoffs and discharges, and other separations (retirements, deaths, etc.). Only a small portion of these 7.5 million openings represent newly created job openings; Friday’s jobs report will shed more light on those.

Hires declined by 261,000 in June from May, to 5.20 million, seasonally adjusted, which had been the largest hiring spree since February 2024.

Note that the 5.20 million in hires exceeded the 5.11 million slots left behind by quits (3.14 million), layoffs and discharges (1.60 million), and other separations (367,000).

The three-month average declined by 67,000, to 5.43 million hires, the first decline after five months in a row of increases.

Most of these 5.2 million hires in June replaced workers who’d quit their jobs, or who were discharged or laid off for whatever reasons, and who’d retired or died. Only a small portion were hired to fill newly created jobs.

The low number of quits and the low number of layoffs and discharges means that companies need to hire fewer people to fill the job openings left behind.

What all this means is that turnover in the labor market has calmed down from the epic red-hot churn in 2021 and 2022 when employers had trouble hanging on to their workers and had trouble hiring replacements, as workers quit massively to go for better jobs somewhere else, and when the whole labor market was reshuffled in a span of two years.

