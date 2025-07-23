Single-Family Home Sales Drop Below 1995, Supply Highest since 2016. Condo Sales at Low in the Data, Supply at Housing Bust Level

After the price explosion comes the hangover.

It boils down to this: In terms of single-family homes, sales that closed in June fell further, to approach the lows set in the prior two years, the lowest since 1995, seasonally adjusted; and supply spiked to the highest level since 2016, according to data from the National Association of Realtors today.

In terms of condos, sales remained at the low point in the data, along with May, and Lockdown May 2020, seasonally adjusted; supply ticked down a hair from the spike in May, but remained at the highest level since the Housing Bust.

Sales of single-family homes fell further in June, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.57 million homes, hobbling along the lowest levels since 1995. They were roughly flat with June 2024 – with the year 2024 having been the worst year since 1995. Sales were down by 25% from June 2019, by 28% from June 2022, and by 32% from June 2021 (historical data from YCharts):

In terms of actual sales of single-family homes, not seasonally adjusted and not annual rate, 356,000 homes were sold in June, just below June 1995.

Supply of single-family homes has been spiking all year and in June reached 4.7 months, the highest supply since mid-2016, also 4.7 months. All of them were the highest since 2015 (historical data from YCharts).

Condo sales in June remained at the low point carved out in May, of a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 360,000 condos, same as May 2025 and Lockdown May 2020, and all of them the lowest in the data going back to 2011. Sales were down by 37% from June 2019. This is the effect of prices having exploded in recent years far beyond what the market can bear, and demand destruction on an epic scale has set in (historical data from YCharts):

Supply of condos, at 6.6 months in June, is at the highest level since the Housing Bust in 2012 (historical data from YCharts):

End of the “housing shortage.” Supply spiking like this destroys the real-estate industry hype, deployed to drive up prices, about there being a “housing shortage.”

But what is real is that prices have exploded beyond what the market can bear, and so demand has plunged because prices are way too high. When sales began plunging in 2022, the theory by the real estate promoters was that sales were plunging because there was nothing to sell. But sales continued to plunge even as inventories soared, and now it’s a buyers’ market with plenty of supply, but there are few buyers.

Prices for condos and single-family homes.

The median price is heavily skewed by changes in the mix of homes that sold (my explanation and chart of how changes in the mix skew the median price). In the spring, nationally, a larger number of higher-end homes come on the market and sell, which changes the mix of what sold and shifts the national median price higher. It does the reverse in the fall and winter. June is generally the seasonal high point of the median price, which then declines through January or February the exception was 2020).

In addition, when demand collapses, as it has now, it might collapse more at the lower half of the sales price spectrum than at the higher end, to where sales at the low end fall more than sales at the higher end, which also shifts up the median price.

The median price of single-family homes rose to $441,500 in June, up by 2.0% year-over-year.

This measure of the national median price had exploded by 50% in the three years between June 2019 and June 2022, on top of the large price gains in the prior 10 years, driven by the Fed’s interest-rate repression and FOMO.

But lots of markets have turned. In 10 bigger cities, prices of single-family homes have declined by 9% to 23% from their peaks. And these are not median prices that are skewed by shifts in what sells. These are prices of mid-tier single family homes. The discussion and charts of the 10 are here.

Austin (-23% from peak) and Oakland (-22% from peak) are the top examples of the 10. Home buyers are not buying the national median home, they’re buying a home in a local market:

The median price of condos rose to $374,500 in June, up by 0.8% year-over-year.

This measure of the national median price of condos spiked by nearly 50% in five years, but in many cities, condo prices spiked by 60%, 70%, even 80% over those five years. Now those prices are way too high and don’t make economic sense anymore, demand has collapsed, and prices of mid-tier condos have begun to plunge in many of those cities.

By city and not using the median price: Here are the 19 cities were condo prices have dropped between 12% and 24%. The top two examples are Oakland (-24%) and Austin (-24%). Six of the cities have had price drops of 16% and more, including San Francisco.

Oakland condo prices are back to where they’d been in 2016:

