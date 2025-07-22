GM Ate $1.1 Billion in Tariffs in Q2, Will “Likely” Eat More in Q3, Shifts Production to the US to Cut Costs, and Has Cash Left Over to Waste on Share Buybacks

Good news for the US economy, but not for the stock; shares tanked 8%.

GM, which reported earnings today, imports vehicles from Mexico, South Korea, China, and Canada, and those that it produces in the US have many imported components. So GM is more exposed to tariffs than most other major automakers.

The top foreign brands all have huge factories in the US. Most Honda/Acura models in the US are right behind Tesla models in the lineup of vehicles with the most US content – most of them of 65% and higher. These automakers are least impacted by tariffs. There are also models from Volkswagen, Kia, Jeep, and Toyota in that top group.

The US-assembled Chevy Colorado is further down, and that’s the top GM entry. So GM has to compete with automakers that are getting barely dented by the tariffs.

Today, in its quarterly earnings report and conference call, it shed some additional light on the tariff situation.

GM ate $1.1 billion in tariff-related costs in Q2, and CFO Paul Jacobson added in the conference call that Q3 “net tariff costs” will likely be higher.

The company stuck to its projection, announced on May 1, that for the whole year, net tariff costs would total $4-5 billion, of which about $2 billion is related to imports from South Korea. Or it might be a little less if tariff rates are reduced, CEO Mary Barra said.

“Over time, we remain confident that our total tariff expense will come down as bilateral trade deals emerge, and our sourcing and production adjustments are implemented,” Jacobson said.

GM’s tariff “mitigation efforts” are largely focused on upgrading existing US factories to bring more production of vehicles, batteries, and components to the US.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow plunged by nearly in half, by $2.5 billion year-over-year, to $2.8 billion, “primarily driven by tariff payments as well as headwinds from working capital and lower dealer inventory levels,” Jacobson explained during the conference call (transcript via Seeking Alpha).

For GM North America (GMNA), earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) plunged by 45% year-over-year in Q2, or by $2.0 billion, to $2.41 billion. And compared to Q2 2023, North America EBIT plunged by 24%.

Tariff a tax on gross profits: GMNA’s EBIT margin was 6.1%, but “excluding the impact of tariffs, our margin would have been approximately 9%,” CFO Paul Jacobson explained during the conference call.

For the total company, net income plunged by 35% to $1.86 billion, which was apparently still plenty to resume wasting oodles of cash on share buybacks, which recommenced in early July.

CEO Barra outlined one of the projects for bringing production to already existing plants in the US as part of the tariff mitigation efforts:

“For example, the $4 billion of new investment in our U.S. assembly plants will add 300,000 units of U.S. capacity for high-margin light-duty pickups, full-size SUVs, and crossovers to help us greatly reduce our tariff exposure, satisfy unmet customer demand, and capture upside opportunities as we launch new models.

“The capacity begins coming online in just 18 months after which we project building more than 2 million vehicles in the U.S. each year as we scale.”

So these “mitigation efforts will take time to yield results, limiting their effect on the second quarter,” explained CFO Jacobson.

The company is “still tracking to offset at least 30% of the $4-5 billion full year 2025 tariff impact through strategic actions such as manufacturing adjustments, targeted cost initiatives, and consistent pricing,” he said.

“As far as the other aspects of the tariffs, we talked about the $4 billion, which will bring us, when all that is implemented, to producing over 2 million vehicles here in the U.S. That will take care of a large part of the other remaining tariffs that are out there,” he said.

For refence, GM sold 2.7 million vehicles in the US in 2024:

“We’re still working through supply chain and other indirect tariffs, but we’re not speculating on what it will be. But I expect that it is likely lower than the current run rate of what you would see just as things shake out. Remember, we’re only 90 days into this,” he said.

“So I think we’ve got a longer-term plan to be able to mitigate a substantial part of this. We’re obviously looking for things to normalize around these trade deals that will get done, and we expect that will happen. But it’s too soon to extrapolate that as a run rate into the future,” he said.

On the news that GM and suppliers are eating the tariffs, rather than consumers, and that GM is investing in the US to cut the costs of those tariffs – all good news for the US economy and for the precarious US fiscal situation, but not for shareholders – GM’s shares tanked 8.1% to close at $48.89.

