Ugly Charts of US Auto Sales, 2024: Stellantis Spirals into Catastrophe, GM, Toyota, Ford, Honda Rise but far Below Peaks. Hyundai-Kia Sets Record. EV Sales +10% despite Tesla’s Dip

New Vehicle sales rise but still below 1986. GM, Ford, Hyundai-Kia book huge EV-sales gains.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The biggest automakers have now reported vehicle sales for Q4 and the full year 2024, and we’re going to look at their annual sales back to 2013. Hyundai-Kia set a new record and moved into fourth place, behind GM, Toyota, and Ford. Stellantis spiraled down into a catastrophe, with Nissan not far behind. Tesla, which had leapt from record to record, hit a wall in 2024. And GM, Toyota, and Ford, though their sales rose, are way down from their highs in 2015 – Ford by 20%!
Total new-vehicle sales rose by about 2.3% in 2024 to about 15.8 million vehicles, using some estimates to fill in for the still missing smaller pieces. EV sales rose 10% to a record 1.3 million vehicles, despite Tesla’s decline. ICE vehicle sales ticked up less than 2%.
Overall vehicle sales are still below where they had first been in 1986, nearly four decades ago. The two best years were 2000 and 2016, with 17.4 million and 17.5 million vehicles sold. In 2024, sales were about 9% below 2000. Over the same period, the US population has increased by 20%! So this an ugly chart:
Prices are too high.
Automakers have forever gone upscale to ever fancier models, and raising prices on top of that, to where volume hit a ceiling and started to stagnate, interrupted by plunges and bankruptcies. So now they have huge profit margins but low sales volumes. But two of the bigger ones — Tesla and Hyundai-Kia — have made hay in this climate.
The average retail transaction price including all incentives and discounts in December was roughly unchanged from a year ago, at $46,200, according to JD Power estimates. During the pandemic, it had spiked by 36%, from $34,900 in December 2019 to an absurd $47,300 in December 2022. And those prices are a massive problem in terms of sales volume – they’re just too high.
The biggest automakers in the US.
General Motors, #1: Sales of all its brands in the US in 2024 rose 4.3% to 2.71 million vehicles. But this was down by 12% from its recent peak in 2015.
- EV sales: +50.8% to a record 114,400 vehicles, even though it killed its popular Bolt and Bolt EUV in 2023 (62,000 units sold in 2023). But GM came out with a slew of new models in 2023 and 2024.
- ICE vehicle sales: +2.9% to 2.59 million vehicles.
- EV share of GM’s total sales rose to 4.2%, from 2.9% a year earlier.
By comparison, across the industry, including Tesla and the other dedicated EV makers, the share of EVs has risen to 9% of industrywide new-vehicle sales.
Toyota, #2: Sales of Toyota and Lexus brands combined in the US rose 3.7% in 2023, to 2.33 million vehicles. This was down by 7% from its recent peak in 2015.
Toyota just started selling EVs. After having poohpoohed EVs for many years, it changed course two years ago, relegated its anti-EV CEO Akio Toyoda to being Chairman, and replaced him with a new CEO, Lexus boss Koji Sato, under whom Toyota has commenced a huge development program for EVs. So eventually. But it’s way behind.
Ford, #3: Sales by Ford and Lincoln brands combined rose 4.2% in 2023 to 2.08 million vehicles. From the recent peak in 2015, sales were down 20%!
- EV sales: +34.9% to 97,865 vehicles in 2024.
- ICE vehicle sales: +3.0% to 1.98 million vehicles.
- EV share of Ford’s total sales rose to 4.7%, from 3.6% a year earlier.
Hyundai-Kia, #4. Combined sales rose by 3.1% in 2024, to a record 1.63 million vehicles.
Hyundai is the parent company of Kia, with Hyundai holding a 33.9% stake in Kia, and Kia holding stakes in Hyundai subsidiaries, and they share vehicle platforms. For our purposes here, the duo as one automaker with different brands.
- EV sales: +53% to 101,131 vehicles, not including Hyundai’s Kona EV and Kia’s Niro EV which they don’t split out from their ICE sister models.
- ICE vehicle sales: +1%.
- EVs now account for 7% of their total sales.
Honda, #5: Sales rose by 8.8% in 2024 to 1.42 million vehicles, down by 13% from its 2017 peak. Stellantis’ collapse made room for Honda to move into the #5 slot for the first time.
Honda, like Toyota, dropped the ball on EVs, but is now belatedly trying to catch up.
Stellantis #6: This is just painful to watch. FCA US sales dropped another 15% in 2024, to 1.30 million vehicles. From the recent peak in 2015, sales have collapsed by 42%. The US brands of FCA have no EVs.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was forced to resign “effective immediately” on Sunday, December 1, amid enormous frustration by US dealers with his leadership. Its shares [STLA] have collapsed by 57% since March 2024.
This is a catastrophic chart of an existential crisis:
Nissan #7: Sales of Nissan and Infiniti combined ticked up 2.3% in 2024 to 924,008 vehicles. From the recent peak in 2017, sales are down by 42%.
This is another existential crisis in the making, not far behind Stellantis.
Honda is now in discussions with Nissan over a merger, or rather a takeover of Nissan. But this is going to be a complicated deal, if it even takes place. Many of their models are competing directly with each other, and antitrust regulators should take a close look at that. But if that deal happens, based on 2024 sales, and if Honda doesn’t shut down some Nissan models, it would make that combination the #2 automaker in the US, ahead of Toyota. The last thing the US auto market needs is less competition. It needs lower prices, not higher prices.
So another very ugly chart:
Tesla doesn’t disclose US sales. It only discloses global sales. Tesla’s global sales in 2024 dipped by 1.1% from the record in the prior year. But there’s the registrations data in the US through Q3 (the Model Y was the #2 Model in the US), and there are estimates for the remainder of 2024. Cox Automotive estimated on a preliminary basis that Tesla’s US sales fell to 633,000 in 2024.
This dip in sales – even as EV sales at the legacy automakers have soared amid strong demand for EVs – is a sign that there are some serious issues at Tesla that are allowing other EV makers to eat its share in big gulps.
There are more reasons for the Stellantis plunge. I had a 2017 Jeep Wrangler in early 2024. I had some issues and tried to make an appointment to get them fixed and it was 6+ weeks for an appointment. So I waited. Finally I had my appointment and they told me the stuff I knew was a problem was a problem, but they didn’t have the parts on hand to fix them. But that would be $200 just for having them look it over. I would need to order the parts and wait another 6+ weeks to get it fixed I guess. Plus more money. That’s when I swore them off forever.
This also happened about the same time the Ford Bronco came out with basically jeep wrangler equivalent charisma. I didn’t buy one of those but I’m done with them.
I have this whole theory about boxy jeep/trucks that appeals to the masculinity of US males that I won’t bore you with, but if you raise the price to the roof, and your service sucks, and now there is competition in that space, you are done.
They did this to themselves.
Going back to their days as chrysler they have been a disaster since the 80s. I remember Lee Iacocca claiming they had their quality issues under control. It was a lie. If you read publications like consumer reports you would have stayed away from their cars 50 years ago. It’s sad how mismanaged they are.
My family has a story regarding Chrysler in the Iacocca era. My grandfather’s company had sold them some custom material handling equipment used in their factories on the production line. In todays dollars, probably 2-3 million bucks, so a big chunk of change for the small family business. Most of that work was generally funded by a revolving line of credit. Labor and metal are expensive.
They strung out payment for many months to the point that my grandfather went in person to meet with whoever would listen up at headquarters. He said to the payables admin “You don’t understand…your JOB is to pay me”. The admin replied “No, you don’t understand. My job is actually to NOT pay you”.
Eventually payment was made after a long battle, but he swore to never sell them anything again, as the whole process turned what seemed like decent work into a loss-making endeavor.
I was told that story as a cautionary tale about dealing with uncreditworthy customers. My understanding is that Chrysler’s turnaround plan was largely based on screwing suppliers as hard as possible. Works in the short term, but burns bridges in the long run.
Actually, jeeps tend to appeal to young women. They are overrepresented as wrangler buyers. Even though the wranglers real purpose in life is off roading, and that’s what it’s designed for. But you’ll never stop people from buying what they want.
Macho men collecting rubber duckies?!?!?
Yep, it’s a great vehicle if you’re short.
Yes! My oldest daughter’s first vehicle in high school was a Jeep Wrangler she loved.
I bought a Chrysler Pacifica in December. Needed a tax write off and my old work minivan was on borrowed time. Some interesting things to note:
*The Pacifica is Chrysler’s only vehicle for sale. This is mind blowing. Chrysler was the original company. To hollow out the namesake is horrendous and qualifies as corporate malfeasance by Stellantis. How does an established manufacturer only sell one model???
* With rebates and discount, I got $10k off the $52k MSRP. The trim & options I purchased, a Limited, was priced at around $46k in 2019. It was previously the top-of the line trim, but they introduced a pricier version more recently – in line with hedonic improvements that Wolf discussed here.
*The amount of sensors, gizmos and gadgets in this thing is insane. I guess this is what people want, but coming from vehicles that are pre-pandemic (I have a 2011 GMC 3/4 ton work truck base model, an older 2015 VW wagon and the wife has a 2019 Kia). None of these mid-tier vehicles have anywhere near the gadgetry and tech that the Pacifica has. There were no Pacificas available that didn’t have all kinds of gizmos.
*I joined a few groups/forums for post ’17 Pacificas. They are filled with complaints about broken sensors, check engine codes and mechanical issues – on new vehicles that are mass produced by an established manufacturer. I used to be of the mindset that you run vehicles for 10+ years and maintain them. I can’t imagine keeping this thing for more than 5 years at this point because I, even as someone in a mechanical trade that works on his own cars, want nothing to do with all the expensive technology that can go wrong on this thing.
*I’m not impressed with where new vehicles are at. There should be room for basic no-frills vehicles – why American manufacturers are ignoring this market is baffling.
The comment about people wanting basic, no frills cars: i wonder if the ultimate solution for that group will be robo taxis, autos on demand. Similar to housing, some groups will own and others will just rent.
Dave: “the upgrade to option package #2 includes a tinted windows, a paint protection package, Better sound system with 19 speakers, programmable power liftgate, and a rear seat tissue dispenser, all for an extra $5,998.00″….that’s why.
exactly. one thing i will say though is that once you get used to the new safety features, you can’t do without them.
I feel ya, because I think like you. But the manufacturers make what sells. I used to design manual transmissions and it was a dying concept here in the US, and all but dead now. It was a hard area to work in, as I knew the skillset would be meaningless down the road. If there is a large market for something, they will respond (look at EVs). But typically when they don’t, it’s because the juice isn’t worth the squeeze to them. Most people want technology in their vehicles nowadays.
Should have bought a Sienna awd for peace of mind
No stow and go. That’s indispensable to this contractor. In my old Ford minivan I have to take out the seats to get a clear cargo floor. Pacifica is the only option for a combined family hauler contractor van.
We manufacture products for commercial trucking. In our product line, we offer what is basically “good, better, best” to try to satisfy the various price/value appetites of different buyers, climates, vehicle use cases, etc.
The “no frills” product barely moves, and is likely on the chopping block soon because it’s hard to manufacture competitively at low volume. It mainly exists now to provide a reference price point for the higher end stuff. They’re priced to break even.
The middle and top end products combined carry 95% of the sales volume, with middle tier being the largest.
I think the story is similar in autos. There is a market there for very cost-conscious buyers, but they are a small minority of buyers.
Most people just want a reasonable product at a reasonable price without having to think about it too hard. Emphasis on the last part of that sentence.
Cost-conscious buyers will buy used instead.
why someone would pay 56k for a mini van baffles me.
First thought, what does the data from 2000-2012 look like?
Second thought, if home prices and car prices are too high, what happens next?
You can see in the first chart what it looked like in general.
In terms of by automaker: Some years ago when I started this, I went through the 10-k SEC filings and press releases of each of these automakers for each year to dig out the vehicle sales back to 2013. That was a lot of work. So if you want to know what it looks like by automakers going back to 2000, by all means, dig it out yourself. You might as well dig out the data going back to 1950. Because you know, someone is going to ask, “what does the data from 1950-2000 look like?” 🤣
Look at the fleet age.
Good for the mom and pop auto shops.
I have been seeing quite a few new temp plates the last few weeks. Perhaps stock market wealth effect still in place
We sold a rental property at still-inflated prices in 2024. Purchased a work minivan in December. If we didn’t buy this vehicle in 2024, would have paid more than $15k in extra taxes on the capital gain. Had prices not still been so high, we would not have sold the rental property, and would not have bought this vehicle. I’m a tradesmen and work on my own vehicles and am haven’t purchased new since 2009. Inflated asset prices have downstream effects
Stellantis inherited a dysfunctional Fiat-Chrysler – both in Europe and North America – to begin with. It was willing to merge with anyone for a reason.
The Marchionne-era was already about cutting development and pouring money into brands that the Italian management favored (which worked in the case of the Jeep revival, not so much with Alfa Romeo). Tavares was on the right track about reforming operations, but he had issues understanding the US mindset where brand image is important. In theory the whole Stellantis global parts bin & all the platforms are open for the NA department to design new cars with, but not much was realized in the past besides the Dodge Hornet.
At the same time he was under heavy fire from the Italian government that is preaching about reindustrialization and still dreams about the country as a motorland that should be manufacturing cars for the world.
South America was pretty much the only part of the package where things were working alright for the company.
At the same time hats off for Mary Barra – she turned a similar pile of junk into a #1.
Not sure how Nissan will do in the following years – unlike Stellantis they are doing bad depsite being full of brand-new models that cover pretty much every market segment.
If I were for Honda I’d have the books of Nissan triple-checked with the best accountants. You never know what kind of skeleton is hiding in the closet when it comes to Japan. Also, they have pretty bad reputation to ally with after the Carlos Ghosn-incident, I’m not sure the promise of expansion is worth it.
Don’t understand what Honda would get out of the “merger”. Must be pressure from government? Promise of some help from government?
The Honda-Nissan “merger” is being forced by the Japanese government. They know Nissan is not a viable company, but they cannot let such a large traditional Japanese company fail or fall into foreign hands (see what happen to Ghosn when he tried). Should the deal go south, they will just bail them out (see JAL)
And China not running out of steam. Will sell more EV alone than ICE in 2025, a full decade ahead of their 2035 goal. Tesla still doing okay in China and slightly ahead of BYD but not clear how long that will last with the local market there now preferring local. Great to see.
Where do you get the idea that Tesla is ahead in BYD in China? No way that’s true.
Any wagers on how long Americans will tolerate the rest of the world buying $20k-$30k Chinese EVs, while being stuck with outdated overpriced legacy offerings? 🤔🙄
Yeah but what are we gonna do. Whine to our politicians? I wonder if I whine for our capital gains tax policy to change, if they would also fix that too. Doubt it haha
Meant slightly ahead in total sales not just in China. Expect that to not last long.
With the amount of coal they consume,
They will not be running out of steam anytime soon. Meanwhile the rest are chasing the wind and taxing cow farts.
Tom,
They do not have access to plentiful natural gas however China has demonstrated full investment in alternative sources and has demonstrated ability to reach goals. Renewables, along with battery power, have come down and are competitive and reliable and that will only increase. They are essentially the world manufacture so the energy needs are high
Don’t forget about China’s new fleet of CNG-powered long haul trucks.
Cow farts (methane) are the future.
No Chinese brands in US yet? In Europe they start to show up. Not sure how sales have been after the new tariffs though.
Volvo and Polestar are Geely brands, and they’re here. But not the mass-market brands that have started to flood Europe, BYD, etc.
We’re force fed Chinese products and packaging that we don’t want, but the moment there’s a cheap Chinese car that would make sense for the masses, allowing a budget friendly transportation option – NOPE, must f**k over the people to benefit greedy US auto manufacturers.
Ain’t that the truth! Any product you look to buy, 90% chance it’s made in China. But a much cheaper vehicle, all of a sudden manufacturing jobs matter.
Do you want China to also kill the US auto manufacturing industry with subsidized vehicles, just like they killed other industries in the US? yes or no?
In know Depth Charge’s answer already: “Yes.” Depth Charge wants the whole system to collapse and implode and burn to the ground. So we know that.
China declared officially years ago that auto manufacturing was a key technology that it would subsidize and promote, and it forced foreign automakers to surrender their IP to Chinese partners, and teach them how to design and manufacture vehicles. And it protected its own market with massive tariffs. And then it redoubled these efforts with EV and battery manufacturing. And now China is the largest auto manufacturer by far in the world, and it’s inundating foreign markets with subsidized vehicles, trying to kill foreign producers. It has done similar things in other industries. It’s China’s long-term MO. It’s time to step on the brakes here.
I go out of my way to buy tools made anywhere else other than China and have been doing so for years…15 years, anyway. Many NA brands have moved to Taiwan, S Korea, and of course, Mexico. But, they are all democracies. Can’t afford Festool, well I could, but I need work tools, not bragging rights. I think it is important to support friendly/domestic industry that pays a livable wage to their employees.
“DeWalt announced its Made in the USA Initiative in 2013. The company considers where the demand for a tool is the highest when deciding which products to be made in a certain country.”
The much vaunted Milwaukee cordless stuff made in China.
Anyway, once you get a bunch of cordless stuff you resupply around your batteries, anyway.
I would never buy a Chinese vehicle. Went from a 2002 GMC Sierra (work truck) to a Nissan Frontier….2 years ago. The GMC was a comfortable tank compared to the Nissan. I did specify the most basic vehicle possible but still had to spend a lot of time with the manual to learn the electronics. For example, have to disable the rear braking feature to back a boat trailer and that requires scrolling through menus….only takes a few seconds but it took some practice. But the truck is fantastic for what it is. I welded up a rack to haul plywood and steel as the box is smaller than plywood, but all new truck boxes are this way. I love the fuel efficiency tracking and other digital calculations done automatically….and currently averaging 10.5 litres/100 km. Yes, I would buy another one provided the quality stays the same.
I give it about 2 years before Americans are loudly clamoring for the $25k Chinese EVs the rest of the world gets to enjoy.
Maybe GM will bring the redesigned Bolt back then? (It’s supposed to come this year)
Depth Charge:
You are right. In the late 50s-60s, millions of us bought the very cheapest transportation possible. The VW Beetle. No frills, not particularly safe, but it did get us from A to B which was needed.
I say bring on the BYDs of the world!
My guess is that Musk knows Tesla is a melting polar cap because BYD is coming. His long term plays are SpaceX and maybe his software (although he looks like he backed the wrong horses on that front). SpaceX will make its big money in military/government contracts, and the far right loves military spending. I wouldn’t be shocked if SpaceX does deals with Putin and Xi in the next decade to build out their satellite coms, no matter how insane that sounds now if you follow international politics.
That, or took much K cooks the brain.
Basically, it’s a coin flip.
the part that frustrates me the most is that everything is packaged. i think the modern safety features are great, like surround camera, blind spot monitor, crash avoidance and so forth. but i don’t care at all about sun roofs, leather seats, heated and air conditioned seats, upgraded sound systems or any of that.
but you usually can’t get the safety features without getting all of the other crap too.
Domestic OEMs are already trying to reduce complexity….as they see how Tesla does business. It’s easy to complain as a customer but realistically, factories can only manage so many options packages. Sometimes marketing teams package incorrectly but the reality is not everyone can get every little thing they want, without driving up costs big time. However, at least focusing on what you’re saying would be more beneficial than say ….selling a Chevy silverado under the guise of a ‘GMC Sierra’.
I live in Japan, and am about to order a BYD Dolphin. There are not many options when you want V2L. The price is also good.
I’m the meantime, Americans cars are being built in China. The little Buick (Enclave?) is Chinese made. The a Chevy Bolt is Korean made (Daewoo). More and more American cars are made in foreign countries and imported. They don’t cost consumers much less, but the companies make out very well on labor costs. My neighbor had a Jeep Renegade, which was made in Italy and powered by Fiat. She had the clutch fail because of the dual mass flywheel. It was $3k to fix because the flywheel was $1,300. She got rid of it right after fixing the clutch. If it was mine, I’d have converted it to a solid flywheel and lived with the extra vibrations.
Kia has put a lot of work into their cars lately. According to consumer reports they now have the best large SUV and the best minivan. Each time they re-engineer a car it seems to vault to the top.
I bought the carnival minivan 2 years ago and couldn’t be happier. It was pricey, but I had a 25 YO sedan that needed replacing.
Back in the late 80’s and early 90’s, Hyundai/Kia made the worst engine, a 1.5L Alpha that was used in nearly every car that wore their name and in the Mitsubishi/Eagle Summit. The issues from this engine’s failures lead to the mandated 10 year 100k mile powertrain warranty for imports. Hyundai redesigned it for the Alpha II and increased the warranty to 150k miles. To this day, I still don’t trust their engines. I haven’t heard many complaints about their V6s or even their bigger fours, but they’ve been having issues with some engines, again.
Stellantis’ problems are easy to understand. I’ve owned several Dodge / Chrysler vehicles. They all fell apart within about 4 to 5 years. I’ll never buy another one.
No, their #1 problem is THE PRICE. They jacked the prices up to levels so laughable that most of their customers literally disappeared. Ram trucks used to be the best value of the big 3, because they were markedly cheaper. It was easy to find them $15k-$20k less than the competition.
Further, the Ram HD diesel trucks with the Cummins turbo diesel lasted much longer than the Ford and Chevy options. Nowhere is that fact more obvious than when you look at hotshot drivers. It’s been over 80% Ram trucks over the competitors, because you could easily go 600,000+ miles with good maintenance.
Then Ram went full clown show and their lowest trim level diesel truck, the Tradesman, which used to be in the high $30Ks, is now routinely in the $70Ks. And their loaded models are over $100K. They priced out the very people who used to buy them. They need to cut Ram truck prices by 40%, minimum. And even then they’re still eye-watering.
Part of what made RAM HD a success was their use of the I6 diesel. No other manufacturer offers that, and couple that with Cummins longevity and diesel history. Resulting in the durability you mention. But also efficiency, they are known to be more efficient under load (thats why nearly all Semi trucks use I6 diesels). But the rest of the truck was never known to be durable. The other challenge with diesels is regulation and requirements, which make them expensive and prone to failure. Agree with you though that now with inflation catching up to us, they have priced themselves out of a major market. And therefore, they deserve to fail, in my opinion. Allowing BYD into USA wont change that a whole lot.
It is incredible that we don’t sell more cars than we did in 1986. I suspect the used car market makes up for population increase. Prices are too high for new cars. But why? It seems to be across the board with all automakers, except maybe the Chinese. Has net profits exploded over those decades? Regulatory requirements? Raw materials? Manufacturing costs (labor and materials)? Bureaucracy? Corporate debt to funnel cash back to Wall Street? I’m betting a little of each. How many of these things can be fixed by better management to create more competitive prices? The lack of transparency in the market is maddening.
Better cars last longer?
Absolutely. Vehicles nowadays last way longer than what they did back in the mid-1980s, with the average fleet age going up from less than 8 years then to almost 13 years today.
This certainly helps explain why new car unit sales have stagnated despite a significant rise is the US population in the past 40 years.
It is amazing that cars, unlike nearly every other consumer product these days, actually last longer than their twenty year-old counterparts.
Lasting longer is a mixed blessing. Manufacturers stop producing spare parts after about a decade, by their own admission. Then you are left to attempt to scrounge and pay up in the aftermarket.
Dealers will also tell you that they have a hard time replacing mechanics that retire. They also have to pay up, which explains the shop time cost increases to diagnose and then attempt to fix your car or truck.
From what I can see most cars stay on the road 19-20 years now. That is probably now too long for the industry to grow.
Also of note vehicle miles traveled total is 18% above 2000 levels.
silly comparison. how much work has been done over the years to those ice vehicles that are 20-25 years old? do they have a new transmission? rebuilt engine? replaced head gasket? timing belt?
why is it that everyone insists that ev vehicles are junk because they need a new battery, but ignore all of the maintenance and repair costs ice vehicles need?
That’s your speculation, 15 years? Based on what, because your cell phone needed a new battery? You are just guessing. You are aware that there’s plenty of teslas with 300k miles right? How long you want your battery to last for, a million miles? Will you be happy then? Ever been to the rust belt to see what cars look like after 20 years? Nothing last forever, and cars are designed with a finite life, like most non commercial things in this world…
I’m not anti EV, says “home toad” just the facts. Love the battery packs, absolutely love these vehicles.
Think I’ll go to the scrap yard and pick one up.
I went to one web site that said EVs last longer than ice vehicles, in miles and longevity….feel better.
Because they can charge them. It’s as simple as that. Do things cost more, well yes, labor and parts. But that doesn’t explain it. Management will never reduce prices to help the common folks, their job is to maximize profits. You want lower prices….. you need reduced sales, high inventory, increased competition. That’s what’s slowly starting to occur.
Perhaps the market itself is stagnant. My father would replace his car every three years like clockwork because it would start to fall apart. We keep our vehicles for eight years or more and rarely have issues with them, so there isn’t much incentive for us to change. Bling only goes so far. We recently replaced an eight-year-old ICE Hylander with an EV (downsized). It was not a Tesla.
The fortunate few are those getting a car allowance for leasing and upgrading every 2-3 years. That allowance also covers gas and maintenance. Nice work, if you can get it.
It’s ironic that Elon Musk supported the Trump election so visibly even though it was the Dems that gave him a $7500 credit for every car, protected him with tariffs, and Dem voting California was the state that’s really boosted them initially.
I think I bought the best car that fills in the best of the all possible worlds. I bought the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Plug In. It gives you the best of everything in one car. The Plug In gives you 33 miles when totally charged so that on a day to day basis you don’t have to buy gasoline. The Hybrid part also powers the plugin battery so on long trips it extends the 33 mile rule. At home I rarely get gasoline at all. In the 18 months that I have owned it I have probably spent $800 in gas. An total EV car gets me nervous if I had to take long trips.
Look at the price of steel and any other key commodity over the same time range and you’ll see a strong correlation for the auto price surge.
I would submit that most of this is due to the inflation impulse that was engineered by the Fed (and US Gov.) during the COVID shutdown.
Faced with these basic input cost increases, the automakers decided to add a bunch of cheap/unnecessary gimmicks to help justify the huge price increases; most of which, as indicated by comments above aren’t even desired or desirable.
Add to that the predicatable labor demands after the initial price impulse and the automakers, like many industries had their hands tied.
It’s the inflation of the currency during COVID that is the root cause.
You nailed it. A lot of suppliers have gone out of business since their pricing was tied to old commodity prices. Anyone who can’t re-price in this game disappears. Manufacturers have re-priced accordingly, to whatever people will pay. Margins have fattened some but not exponentially. In time, customers may find price discovery if enough inventory builds up. As you say, this was financially engineered at a much higher level. Hardly greedy automakers , as they were always and will always be greedy, as they are allowed to be. Just a small part of the everything bubble.
I know there is a huge bias on this site for EV and lots of chatter on big sales increases, but they are still way behind ICE in total sales. I tried one and had huge problens as I am rural and travel rural.
Our auto makers do not need protection, they need compatition. If we block out china we will fall behind in quality, innovation,and sales.
Don’t allow ego to go before common sense. We need china way more than they need us. Deals will be made and all the current political bs will be forgotten.
Elon is one very smart guy. He knows car production is not the future. It is bateries, charging, data, and space. Oh my he is in all of those and more.
Your charts are pretty funny. EV sales are soaring at GM to a total of 100,000 vehicles (same as Ford). That’s multiple car styles. They cancel ICE cars that only sell 100,000 a year. And they certainly don’t invest multiple billions of dollars in them. Toyota’s and Honda’s charts look better than both Ford and GM and they certainly didn’t miss that paltry 100k worth of EV sales and total misapplication of resources
Stellantis and Nissan have both ignored their product line for years and haven’t reinvested in new designs. Of course they are going in the toilet. Mal-investing another couple billion dollars into EV’s for 100k worth of sales certainly isn’t going to help. Nissan did do some EV cars and was one of the early adopters. how’s that going for them?
Sooo…they should just ride out ICE until it fully collapses (likely within 5-15 years) while dedicated EV OEMs walk away with the future of transportation? Sounds smart. 🤪😆
The true beautiful chart is Hyundai Kia, and they have done lots of EV investment. The landscape is changing, EVs will continue to grow like them or not.
Why would anyone ever even consider another manufacturer than BMW which make a wonderful array of vehicles all the way from Minis up through BMW Rolls-Royce? The 2025 BMW models are better than ever and offer petrol (gasoline), diesel, and electric cars and remain the ultimate driving machines for discerning drivers. I have 4 BMWs and they are simply superb with no equals at all.
Glad you like them. Not everyone likes the same thing. That’s the American way. Get used to it.
BMW doesn’t make a truck. Have you been to Texas?
Lots of BMW’s here in Texas. Parents usually buy them for their daughters when they turn 16.
Automakers other than Tesla and BYD lose money on every EV they sell. More EV sales are a double-sided blade. They have to get into that market but in the short term, it is killing them. Tesla’s margins are much larger than BYD but BYD still has large volumes in China (Half the cars sold in China are EV’s). BTW, Tesla rolls a car off the line in China every 28 seconds. EV’s are the future and some makers are late to the party.
Here is the principle of mass production. You lose money on small volume production — like Tesla did for 10 years — but as production rises, the PER-UNIT production costs decline, and then you reach break-even production volume, and then beyond that you’re raking in the big money. In mass production, it’s all about volume. And at first, as you ramp production, you lose lots of money on every unit. That’s how it works. Tesla is a perfect case study for that. And that’s why auto manufacturing is so deadly for new companies — because you end up burning so much cash during the first 10 years before you have enough volume that most companies will run out of money, and investors’ good will, before they get there.
I used to file announcements of a ‘battery breakthrough’ with fusion etc., but with Toyota now saying its solid state battery will be in production in 2 years, it’s time to consider the POSSIBLE arrival of a 700 mile range and ten minute charging. The announcement is not coming from a flaky startup.
If lithium ion can replace Ni Cad why can’t something replace Li?
One question: it must take one heck of a charging system to deliver that much power in ten minutes.
Great post! It is interesting that the traditional automakers have continued to pursue increasingly expensive vehicles. I recently read an article on how the Tesla Model 3 competes as one of the lowest cost vehicles to own. It’s a compelling argument to purchase one of these over the vast majority of traditional ICE vehicles.