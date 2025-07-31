Homes for Sale in Big California Markets Pile Up, Days on the Market Spike to Highest in Years, despite Surge of Delistings, as Buyers Vanished

Listings YoY: Orange County +50%, San Diego +44%, Los Angeles +38%, Riverside-San Bernadino +38%, Sacramento +37%, Fresno +33%, San Jose & Silicon Valley +29%; San Francisco metro +21%.

In Los Angeles County, active listings soared by 38% year-over-year, to 15,219 homes for sale, the most for any July in the data from Realtor.com, which goes back to 2016, further leaving behind the previous #1 year, 2019 (dotted purple line).

In 2018 (brown double-line) and through July 2019, inventories were piling up amid the Fed’s hiking cycle when the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose and briefly hit 5% by November 2018. In July 2019, with inflation below target, the Fed cut its policy rates, by which time mortgage rates were already meandering lower.

But in the fall of 2024, when the Fed cut interest rates by 100 basis points, mortgage rates rose by 100 basis points, driven by the bond market’s inflation fears.

The median number of days that homes spent on the market in Los Angeles County before they were either pulled off the market (delisted) or sold rose to 51 days in July, the most for any July in the data from Realtor.com, which goes back to 2016.

Delistings are surging. There is an interesting combination of dynamics happening here: One, there weren’t a lot of new listing. And two, large numbers of homes were getting pulled off the market. Realtor.com reported today that nationwide, delistings soared by 48% year-over-year in June (the delistings data lags one month).

Sellers pulled their homes off the market “in frustration” because they couldn’t get the price they were dreaming about, Realtor.com had reported a month ago. “The trend is especially noticeable in the South and West, where inventory has surged back above pre-pandemic levels, and prices are flat or falling,” it said.

Today it reported that the Riverside metro, inland from Los Angeles, ranks third in the US in terms of the ratio of delistings (more in a moment). It noted that the nationwide rate of delistings to new listings rose to 21 delistings per 100 new listings in June, up from 13 delistings per 100 new listings in May. “Whether this trend continues will be something to watch,” it said.

San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont metro: Active listings rose by 21% year-over-year in July, to 6,682 homes for sale, the most for any month in the data from Realtor.com going back to 2016. Compared to July 2022, the second-highest July (black line), listings were up by 7%.

This metropolitan statistical area (MSA) includes the counties of San Francisco and San Mateo (northern portion of Silicon Valley), part of the East Bay, and part of the North Bay.

The median number of days that a home spent on the market in the San Francisco metro before it was either pulled off the market or sold soared to 45 days, the highest by far for any July in the data from Realtor.com going back to 2016. The runner-up was July 2024 with 38 days. In 2019 and 2018, homes sat for 36 days and 29 days respectively before they were pulled or sold.

San Diego County: Active listings soared by 44% year-over-year, to 6,245 homes for sale, below only July 2018 (brown double line) and July 2019 (purple dotted line) in the data going back to 2016.

The median number of days that a home spent on the market in San Diego County before it was either pulled off the market or sold rose to 44 days, up from 37 days a year ago, and the highest for any July in the data.

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro: Active listings soared by 38% year-over-year, to 14,206 homes, just a tad below the Julys of 2018 and 2019.

In terms of delistings, the metro was the third-highest in the US, with 30 delistings for each 100 new listings, according to Realtor.com today.

Median days on the market soared to 62 days, the highest July in the data from Realtor.com, which goes back to 2016, up from 51 days a year ago, and up from 53 and 43 days in 2019 and 2018.

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro: Active listings rose by 29% year-over-year in July, to 1,964 homes for sale, roughly matching July 2022 (black line), and 17% below the #1, July 2019 (dotted purple line).

The MSA includes Santa Clara County (San Jose and the southern part of Silicon Valley) and San Benito County, which extends south into rural areas.

Median days on the market rose to 37 days in July, up from 30 days a year ago, and the second-highest July behind 2019 (38 days, purple), in the data going back to 2016.

Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom metro: Active listings rose by 37% year-over-year to 5,658 homes for sale, just a little below the Julys of 2018 and 2019.

Median days on the market soared to 49 days, the most for any July in the data except lockdown July 2020, and up from 40 days a year ago.

Orange County: Active listings spiked by 52% year-over-year in July, to 4,952 homes, the highest July since the prepandemic years.

Inventory in Orange County got a late start taking off and started the year 2024 out very low, but then took off, and this year continued to soar. Inventory has more than doubled in two years.

Median days on the market surged to 49 days, up from 40 days a year ago, and just below the Julys of the two high years of 2019 and 2020.

Fresno metro: Active listings rose by 33% year-over-year to 2,125 homes for sale, having nearly doubled in two years, and were just below the Julys of 2019 and 2018.

Median days on the market jumped to 54 days, the highest for any July in the data from Realtor.com, and up from 44 days a year ago.

Demand has vanished.

Pending sales of existing homes in the West withered further in June, down by 7% from the already crushed levels a year ago, and down by 43% from June 2019, according to the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday. This is the second-lowest level of sales since at least 2011, the extent of the data, behind only the all-time low in April.

The reason active listings have piled up and days on the market spiked isn’t a flood of new listings – there isn’t – but this plunge in demand.

Prices were already high before the pandemic and exploded in 2021 and 2022. Now they’re too high, and there are few buyers left willing to pay those prices. Too high prices destroy demand – that’s one of the fundamental economic principles.

So it’s a buyers’ market alright, but the buyers have gone home. This is what persistent demand destruction from too-high prices looks like:

