Slowing Supply of Immigrant Labor & Slowing Job Growth Keep the Job Market “in Balance” and the Unemployment Rate Low, Push Up Wages. Powell Talked about It

The Fed’s dual mandate is “stable prices and maximum employment, not so much growth” in employment, he said at the press conference.

Powell was talking about this during the press conference: The crackdown on illegal immigration has dramatically slowed the influx of immigrants into the labor force, and thereby the supply of labor, and the labor force declined further in July.

At the same time, the pace of job creation by employers has slowed, in part due to the headcount reduction by the federal government (-84,000 since January, compared to +25,000 over the same period in 2024).

Government payrolls don’t include workers at government contractors. They’re in private-sector categories, such as in “Professional and business services,” and we have seen some declines there too, though it is impossible to determine what portion is due to government cutbacks.

So with growth of the supply of labor down, and with growth of demand for labor down by about the same amount, within these changing dynamics on both the supply side and the demand side, the labor market is roughly in balance with a historically low unemployment rate that has been between 4.0% and 4.2% for the past 13 months.

We also see these dynamics in the accelerating wage pressures. We see that in today’s average hourly earnings in a moment, and we saw it in yesterday’s broader Employment Cost Index (includes the cost of benefits), which spiked in Q2.

And we see it in the prime-age labor force participation rate (people aged 25-54) which has been higher than in the two decades before the pandemic: 83.4% in July, roughly the same over the past two years.

And this is how Powell discussed it at the press conference on Wednesday:

“You do see a slowing in job creation but also a slowing in the supply of workers. So, you’ve got a labor market that’s in balance, albeit partially because both demand and supply for workers is coming down at the same pace, and that’s why the unemployment rate has remained roughly stable, which is why I said we do see downside risk in the labor market.”

“Our two-mandate variables are stable prices and maximum employment, not so much growth.”

Total nonfarm payrolls rose by 73,000 in July, to 159.6 million, even as the federal government shed another 12,000 jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. The prior two months were revised down sharply.

Over the past three months combined, 106,000 jobs were added to payrolls, even as the federal government shed 47,000 jobs over the three months, and governments at all levels shed 49,000 jobs. The government-job-creation machine has reversed.

The private sector added 83,000 jobs in July and 155,000 jobs over the past three months.

So that’s the slowing growth of demand for labor, balanced out roughly by the slowing growth in the supply of labor – actually supply of labor may be declining as per the labor force data.

The three-month average, which irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles and includes the revisions, rose by only 35,000 (red line in the chart).

Average hourly earnings rose by 0.33% in July from June (+4.04% annualized. The three-month average growth accelerated to +4.05% annualized. The three-month average has zigzaggedly accelerated since April.

Year-over-year, average hourly earnings accelerated to +3.9% in July, well above the wage growth before the pandemic.

The labor force data was adjusted in January to reflect the flood of immigrants that hadn’t been reflected in the data in 2021 through 2024. That upward-adjustment of 2.20 million is marked in blue in the chart below. Total employment was upwardly adjusted by 2.23 million. I discussed this in detail here.

But over the past three months, the labor force shrank, likely due to the dramatic slowdown of the influx of immigrants and the continued large number of retirements, including from the federal government as part of the federal job-shedding programs.

In July, the labor force dipped by 38,000 to 170.3 million.

This smaller labor force – and therefore smaller supply of labor – is what is keeping the labor market that is growing more slowly in balance, and is keeping the unemployment rate low:

The prime-age labor force participation rate (25-54-year-olds) has remained high and stable. In July, it was 83.4%, same as in July two years ago.

The labor force participation rate shows the percentage of the working-age population that either have a job or are looking for a job. When people retire and stop looking for a job, they exit the labor force but remain in the population until they die. The flood of boomer retirements, which started about 15 years ago and continues to this day, has pushed down the overall labor force participation rate, as these retired boomers are still in the population but no longer in the labor force. The prime-age labor force participation rate eliminates the issue of the retiring boomers.

Unemployment rose by almost the same amount that it had fallen in the prior month, and over the two-month period there was essentially no change, with 7.2 million people unemployed in July, same as in May. The three-month average has been roughly unchanged for the past three months.

The headline unemployment rate (U-3) rose to 4.2% in July, after the dip in June and is back where it had been in May and prior months. For the past 14 months, the unemployment rate has stabilized at the historically low range of 4.0% to 4.2%.

The unemployment rate reflects the number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job (7.2 million) divided by the labor force (people working or looking for a job, 170.3 million).

Federal government jobs (civilian employment) shrank by 12,000 in July, to 2.93 million jobs, the sixth month in a row of declines. Since January, federal government civilian headcount has dropped by 84,000.

Over the same period in 2024, federal government headcount had risen by 25,000.

The share of federal government jobs dropped to 1.84% of total nonfarm payrolls, the lowest share in the data going back to 1939. It peaked during the Second World War at over 7%. During the 1980s, it was around 3.0%:

