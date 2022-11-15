Five-Digit Layoffs Are Here, the Big Ones We’ve Been Waiting for. But the Laid-Off People Are Scattered around the Globe

Other companies are licking their chops at finally being able to hire tech workers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Amazon made the news today on reports based on sources that it would be laying off up to about 10,000 full-time employees, less than 1% of its global workforce of 1.5 million; after Meta said it would lay off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce; after Twitter laid off 50% of its 7,500 employees globally and, in a second wave this weekend, cancelled 4,400 to 5,500 contractors. This comes after months of small-scale layoffs in “tech” – and “tech” these days is anything that does part of its business online, from used-car dealers (Carvana) to taxi enterprises (Lyft).
But where are these layoffs?
For example, Twitter. It has offices around the globe. Its 50% announcement included its staff in India. It had over 200 employees in India, and over 90% were laid off.
Twitter also laid off 784 workers in San Francisco, where it’s headquartered, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act filings with the State; it laid off 106 employees in San Jose; and 93 in Santa Monica.
According to WARN act fillings with Washington state on Monday, 208 Twitter employees were laid off in Seattle. The layoffs are scattered all around the US and the globe.
The estimated 4,400 to 5,500 contractors that were cut this weekend were based all over the world, including India.
Twitter adopted work from home as the permanent approach. Employees who used to live in San Francisco before the pandemic might have moved to inland California or other states. Others might have turned into digital nomads, working in some tropical paradise.
Meta too had switched to working from home for many employees. Of those 11,000 employees that Meta is laying off, 362 will be from an office in San Francisco, according to Supervisor Matt Dorsey, citing a WARN Act notice that the City had received.
In total, about 2,564 of the 11,000 global Meta layoffs will be in the Bay Area, according to WARN Act notices with the California Employment Development Department.
That’s were those jobs were located. But maybe not where the people are located. It doesn’t mean that these employees were actually living in the Bay Area. Some might have moved inland California or to other states, and some might be working out of Mexico or Thailand or wherever.
Amazon: After hiring 800,000 in two years, laying off 10,000
Amazon is an ecommerce retailer and brick-and-mortar retailer with its Whole Foods Market stores; it’s also a tech company because of its cloud division, AWS. But it’s not laying off at AWS.
According to the report, first published by the New York Times, and then by others, including The Wall Street Journal that then cited their own sources, the cuts will mostly be corporate staff, not warehouse staff. A big part of the layoffs will be in Amazon’s retail division, human resources, and in its devices division, which makes the Alexa smart speakers among other gadgets, and has 10,000 employees. The retail division had already imposed a hiring freeze in October.
Since Q1, Amazon has been whittling down its massive 1.5 million global workforce through attrition by roughly 78,000 jobs. And attrition came easy, given the massive churn in the labor force in general, the huge number of people who quit jobs to take better jobs, and the huge number of job openings that companies were aggressively trying to fill. Job-hopping has been richly rewarded: While the pay of job-stayers increased by 7.7%, the pay of job-changers jumped by 15.2% in October, according to the ADP National Employment Report.
And the layoffs of up to 10,000 people at Amazon are minor compared to the 800,000 people Amazon hired helter-skelter during the pandemic boom – from the end of 2019 through the end of 2021 – the biggest boom ever for ecommerce. And it’s just that some sanity is returning to management.
Over the past few weeks, Amazon has already been cancelling contractors that work in recruiting, according to sources cited by the WSJ.
Some sanity returns to the most contorted job market ever.
There is now a long list of “tech” companies that have been laying off people. Mortgage lenders have been laying off since late last year when their business of refinance mortgages began to vanish [read, Mortgage Lender Woes]. If you’re looking for a job in mortgage banking, it’s going to be tough. But there are lots of other jobs available in finance.
And layoffs don’t mean that these people won’t be working. Many of them get flooded with inquiries by recruiters – though the jobs may not be as highly compensated as what they had at Meta or Twitter or Amazon.
There are lots of non-tech companies that are aggressively looking for tech workers: Automakers that are hiring like maniacs for their new EV divisions, industrial companies, smaller companies, etc. They have been muscled aside by Big Tech with its huge salaries and massive stock compensation packages.
These less glamorous companies have lots of tech jobs they need to fill, and had trouble filling, and now they’re breathing a sigh of relief because they have a better chance of being able to hire talent, though those former Amazon, Twitter, and Meta workers may complain about how inferior those jobs would be compared to their former jobs. But that’s the kind of thing that brings some sanity back to this most contorted job market ever.
I spent the bulk of my career at non-tech Fortune 500 companies on the East Coast before relocating to a tech company in CA a few years ago. 95% of my network is still at non-tech companies. I am very worried about my job so I have started reaching out to my network to try to find backup opportunities. So far no one is hiring anything comparable.
The people I have heard from who were laid off at the tech companies in this article aren’t even getting phone screens. That could just be a numbers game but I have also heard that companies may be leery of hiring them knowing they will jump ship in a year or 2 when the economy rebounds.
I understand this is all anecdotal and the job opening numbers are what they are but that’s what I am seeing from my perch in the Bay Area.
If you worked at Meta and made $200k a year plus stock options as a 30-year-old, and Ford’s EV division offers you a job, you’re going to get a pay cut. That’s how it is. Meta was a gravy train that ran out of fuel. These rich compensation packages aren’t available at many other companies. But you can still make a very good living there and maybe have a great career.
So a lot of times when these laid-off tech workers say they cannot get any good job offers, that’s what they mean. They think that the next job should always pay more than the prior job. But that’s not always the case when a bubble bursts.
Now that the tech bubble is finally bursting, I think this is just the beginning and a huge amount of tech jobs will simply disappear. This is just my opinion, but I think that a lot of what constituted tech work in the past few years was completely pointless.
For example, we can look at Facebook, who went through maybe ten redesigns in the past five years, none of which brought anything truly valuable to the platform. As far as I observed, a lot of companies did the same thing with their websites, basically paying far too many people, far too much, for far too little value.
Let’s not even talk about mobile apps market, where there are already applications for basically anything you could ever imagine and it is doable, and there are also five copycat apps for every one mentioned above. What is there left for the tech guys to do, besides changing colors and moving buttons around? How many people does one actually need to accomplish this?
There are also huge amounts of people that are in training to go into tech, chasing the huge wages to be found in there, there are a lot of people being laid off, there is less tech work to be found because of startups going bankrupt left and right, now even the big guys are firing. I think a lot of tech jobs will simply vanish, and a lot of former tech guys will have to find a new career.
I failed to mention the crazy crypto market, soon to crumble into nothingness, along with that juicy tulip money that created so many tech jobs and crazy wages.
What Wolf says! When the economy starts downsizing you have to be prepared to take a pay cut in order to survive.
Another anecdote from my brother’s mortgage career is that when the economy is downshifting, it does so in stages. Companies will make a big headcount cut due to “market conditions”… and promise everyone who is left that they are safe. But often times that is just Happy Talk… the people who jump ship first (by choice or mandate) to safer jobs are the ONLY ones who will even have jobs when it all truly does Go to Heck.
I don’t want paint with too broad of a brush, but a lot of these people were just milking a paycheck and doing little to nothing to earn it. What constitutes “work” these days is pathetic in many instances.
Old news as this has been coming down the pike for years now.
Just no real value with these companies that I can see.
Besides the run up bubble.
Only thing left is the communications, and certain services like cement, sewer, hog farming.
We’re *** beyond belief.
-S
Saying there is “no real value with these companies” seems a little odd as Meta did make a profit of $4.39B in Q3 of 2022. Certainly there are companies like Uber that have never turned a profit but some of the companies laying people off are just doing because they are making less profit, not because they are not making any profit.
“The crisis now unfolding, however, is entirely different to the 1970s in one crucial respect… The 1970s crisis was largely artificial. When all is said and done, the oil shock was nothing more than the emerging OPEC cartel asserting its newfound leverage following the peak of continental US oil production. There was no shortage of oil any more than the three-day-week had been caused by coal shortages. What they did, perhaps, give us a glimpse of was what might happen in the event that our economies depleted our fossil fuel reserves before we had found a more versatile and energy-dense alternative. . . . That system has been on the life-support of quantitative easing and near zero interest rates ever since. Indeed, so perilous a state has the system been in since 2008, it was essential that the people who claim to be our leaders avoid doing anything so foolish as to lockdown the economy or launch an undeclared economic war on one of the world’s biggest commodity exporters . . .
And this is why the crisis we are beginning to experience will make the 1970s look like a golden age of peace and tranquility. . . . The sad reality though, is that our leaders – at least within the western empire – have bought into a vision of the future which cannot work without some new and yet-to-be-discovered high-density energy source (which rules out all of the so-called green technologies whose main purpose is to concentrate relatively weak and diffuse energy sources). . . . Even as we struggle to reimagine the 1970s in an attempt to understand the current situation, the only people on Earth today who can even begin to imagine the economic and social horrors that await western populations are the survivors of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia, the hyperinflation in 1990s Zimbabwe, or, ironically, the Russians who survived the collapse of the Soviet Union.”
from:
The consciousnessofsheep – Facebook.
The WFH people are in the crosshairs of all companies.
It depends. I have such a job and it is critical to my employer. There is no going back for them due to the simple reason that the space they used for the call center before moving to a WFH model has now been allocated to another critical division of the company.
So these are the big established companies in tech doing some moderate shedding and most of their layoffs are absorbed into other parts of the economy so far. What about the numerous startups and “zombie” companies who exist only to burn cash I’ve been reading about here? I imagine most are holding on for dear life ATM while they still can but that seems like it will end at some point in the near future and the shedding for them should be the entire workforce in that case. How large of a workforce is at risk there and how long until they run themselves into the ground?
Up to 7% or so could just be companies disposing of klunkers/”deadwood” after a hiring surge. Not every employee is “a fit”, or valuable.
Some of the tech companies are pretty infamous for putting their employees on a “PIP” (Performance Improvement Plan) to manage them out. I believe Amazon has a mandated 6% PIP with only about 10% of people passing the PIP and rest getting fired. Employees can should to immediate take severance or try to improve over the next couple months before being fired if they don’t pass the plan. So these tech companies already have a well established way to get rid of ~6% of their employees which they could easily dial up. That does not even account for attrition which is surely less now that all the hiring freezes are in effect. So these layoffs feel different than the regular PIP process and seem to go beyond just getting rid of the low performers but are about exiting or drastically reducing entire lines of business (e.g. Amazon cutting back on Alexa, Meta discontinuing Portal devices for consumers, etc.).
1) We are not in recession. The Dow is down only 8%. JP failed to
muzzle the Dow.
2) The Dow is a function of price. When XOM was down for two decades.
Saleforce replaced XOM. CRM is down from 300 to 150. CRM weight in the Dow index is 3%
3) Warren Buffet love AAPL, but the Dow don’t care. Goldman Sachs is down 7% from the top. At 380 GS weight in the index is more than twice as AAPL.
4) XLV is about 1/3 of our economy. XLV is down 5% from the top.
Unitedhealth is up to 550, x4 times the weight of APPL.
5) The Dow components is sort by weight. The weight of each member
is a function of price. The weight of UNH is 11%, GS is 8% and AAPL is 3%.