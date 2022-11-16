No Landing Yet, Soft or Otherwise? Retail Sales Hit it out of the Ballpark, But Not All Retailers: By Retailer Category

Restaurants and ecommerce in particular. But people are not flocking back to department stores suddenly, that was a myth.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Retail sales, reported today by the Commerce Department, are based on retailers’ revenues, obtained by survey of about 5,500 retail locations, so from the company’s point of view, and not “consumer spending” from the consumer’s point of view, which we’ll get later this month. These revenues show that retailers knocked it out of the ballpark in October, especially online retailers and restaurants, as customers were buying hand-over-fist. And it wasn’t inflation.
Inflation has abated for many goods, which is what retailers sell, and shifted to services, which retailers don’t sell. On a month-to-month basis, the CPI for durable goods fell for the second month in a row (-0.7% in October); the CPI for food at home (bought at food and beverage stores which we’ll get to in a moment) rose month-to-month at a slower rate (0.4%) than the spikes in prior months. But the CPI for gasoline rose 4%.
Total retail sales jumped by 1.3% in October from September, and by 8.3% year-over-year, to $695 billion, seasonally adjusted. Compared to October 2019, retail sales were up 34%.
Sales by category of retailer, largest to smallest:
New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers: Sales rose 1.3% for the month and by 5.2% year-over-year, to $129 billion, up by 25% from three years ago. This is the largest category of retailers. The sales increase occurred as the CPI for used vehicles fell month to month, while the CPI for new vehicles still rose, though at a slower pace than before.
New vehicle inventories overall are still woefully low: they’re largely depleted of fuel efficient vehicles, though inventories of full-size trucks and SUVs are now building up, as demand has shifted following the spike in gasoline prices that started in 2021. Overall sales are still constrained by shortages of vehicles that are in demand.
Ecommerce and “nonstore retailers”: sales rose 1.2% for the month, and by 11.5% year-over-year to a record of $112 billion, seasonally adjusted, up by a mind-boggling 73% from three years ago, as the shift in retail sales from brick-and-mortar stores to online operations continued. This is the second largest category of retailers.
Sales by the ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers are included here, along with sales at stalls and markets:
Food services and drinking places: Sales rose by 1.6% for the month (against CPI of food away from home +0.9%), and by 14.1% year-over-year (CPI +8.6%), to a record $90 billion. Compared to October 2019, sales were up 36%. People are thronging to restaurants like never before.
Restaurant sales have boomed so fast that this category has surpassed food and beverage store sales, making it the third-largest category — Americans really do eat out a lot. And here too, revenues are easily outrunning even the raging CPI inflation for food away from home.
Food and Beverage Stores: Sales rose 1.4% for the month (against CPI of food at home +0.6%) and by 7.6% year-over-year (CPI +10.9%), to a record $81 billion. Compared to October 2019, sales jumped by 26%:
Gas stations: Sales rose 4.1% for the month, after three months of month-to-month declines, and by 17.8% year-over-year, to $64 billion. The CPI for gasoline jumped 4.0% month-to-month and by 17.6% year-over-year, largely explaining the sales increases. Overall gasoline demand, in terms of barrels supplied to retailers, has been dropping compared to prior years.
Sales at gas stations include whatever else gas stations are selling, and many of them are in effect convenience stores.
General merchandise stores: Sales ticked up 0.2% for the month, and 3.1% year-over-year, to $59 billion, up by 20% from three years ago. This category includes Walmart and Target, but not department stores which we’ll get to in a moment:
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales rose 1.1% for the month, and by 9.2% year-over-year, to a record $44 billion, up 40% from three years ago:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales were unchanged for the month, and up 3.1% year-over-year, at $26 billion, up 19% from three years ago:
Miscellaneous store retailers (includes cannabis stores): Sales ticked up 0.3% for the month, and rose 10.4% year-over-year, to a record $16 billion, up 44% from September 2019:
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales rose 1.1% for the month to $12 billion and were flat year-over-year. Compared to October 2019, sales were up 19%:
Department stores: Sales fell 2.1% for the month, and fell 1.6% year-over-year, to $11.3 billion, up just 3.1% from three years ago, despite three years of inflation.
Since 2000, sales have plunged by 43%, despite 22 years of inflation, as department store sales have moved from mall stores to the internet, including at the ecommerce sites of the few surviving department store chains. Ecommerce sales by department store chains are included in the ecommerce sales data above:
Department stores on track to irrelevancy. Many department store chains have been liquidated in bankruptcy court over the years, and others have used the bankruptcy process to shed stores, and the few that haven’t filed for bankruptcy have closed many stores, and continue to close stores, such as Macy’s. Americans have discovered that anything you can buy at a brick-and-mortar department store, you can buy online, including at that chain’s website. And lots of stuff you cannot buy at the store because they’re out of the right color or size or whatever, you can buy online just fine and have it shipped to your place.
In the early 1990s, department stores sales accounted for nearly 10% of total retail sales. In October 2022, they accounted for less than 1.9%. On track to irrelevancy:
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales dipped 0.3% for the month, to $9.2 billion, and were up only 2.5% year-over-year. Compared to October 2019, sales were up 37%:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales fell 0.3% for the month, and 12.1% year-over-year, to $7.4 billion, and where down 1% from October 2019. Electronics retailers are dealing with price drops across the board, which is the normal trend for consumer electronics: the CPI for information technology fell by 1.0% for the month and by 10.8% year-over-year.
Only specialty electronics and appliance stores are in this category, such as Best Buy’s brick-and-mortar stores or Apple’s brick-and-mortar stores. It does not cover the electronics and appliance sales at other retailers, such as Walmart, and it does not cover ecommerce sales of electronics and appliances:
With this retail sales report the Fed will have no choice but to keep hiking interest rates at 75 basis points and reducing the balance sheet at a much faster pace. Otherwise, their credibility will be shot, that is if they had any left to lose.
1) Their credibility is permanently destroyed.
2) They will not be raising 75, but 50 basis points.
3) All of this is 100% intentional.
4) “Soft landing” = soft on inflation fight.
I too believe the Fed hikes by only 0.50% next meeting, and they will be hiking “slower yet higher” all the way to 5.0%-5.25%, not 4.5%-4.75% that is the common belief at the moment.
The main reason why is investor stubbornness towards “Don’t fight the Fed”, as the market mantra is bi-directional, per WSJ reasoning:
Goldman Sachs’s overall measure of financial conditions combining stocks, interest rates, corporate bond spreads and the dollar loosened at a rate only previously seen in March 2020 and during the Fed’s emergency response to the 2008-9 financial crisis. The index is now back down to where it was just before the Fed’s 0.75 percentage point tightening in September, which was followed by another 0.75 point rise this month.
If Fed stops at 4.5% or 5.5%, we will start hyperinflating.
Fed will have to hike to atleast the prevelent CPI + 2% to control inflation, because the supply is sliding and so Fed can never control inflation only by demand and demand has a floor, supply doesn’t.
This will all be evident by February.
The fed will keep following the same game plan they laid out way back in 2021 that no one believed. +0.5% in December, +0.5% in January and then reassess.
And an ugly recession wil hit once everyone agrees we’re not having a recession… probably second half 2023. Real estate is dead in the water and no one believes that either.
Supply is already in recession. We calculate recession by debt fuelled consumption and so don’t see the recession yet.
It’s simple math and it always ads up despite denial.
I agree with the .75% raise. The market needs a little shock and awe. The Fed needs to snuff out inflation before it gets entrenched. They cant wait. Better for them to go overboard and cause a recession and then reverse course, than to allow inflation to get entrenched.
The elections are now over, which gives them more incentive to raise now.
Inflation is already entrenched. That ship sailed long ago.
If the Fed can’t get unemployment up, there is a slight chance we have to go from 5.0-5.25% FFR all the way to 5.75-6.0% FFR to shock the animal spirits into compliance.
Thus not only do we have $180 forward earnings risk in the markets for the next 3-5 months (per GS research notes), we have a 6.0% FFR risk factor when calculating how low we can go in the US markets. Thus I’m personally saving a certain percentage of funds for both scenarios, just less percentage for the 6% rate shock as that is substantially less probable…
Luck plays a huge role when those in control can change the rules mid game, thus why I often state:
Good luck in all your investments…
I agree with you Swamp Creature, but actually think it needs to be 1%, not .75. I also agree with Depth Charge, it is likely to be 0.5%.
Their credibility was shot a long time ago. And in any case, a 75 bp hike in December is extremely unlikely.
I wonder how much of the $$ increase in sales is due to higher unit volumes versus inflation?
Good question. If inflation is 8% then in theory, if you sell the same amount of widgets, you sales will be up 8%.
I’m curious – will lottery ticket sales show up as general Gas Station / Grocery Store Sales?
The PPP “loan” money is still sloshing around in grand fashion. Some of the “smaller recipients” got a cool $750,000. That’s 15 FREE $50,000 vehicles. They didn’t go buy all of them at once. They’re set up to buy a new vehicle every year for the next decade and a half.
CONgress and Jerome Bowell really f***ed things up this time. There are permanent repercussions from this one. And the idea that inflation is magically cured from a few rate hikes over the course of 7 months or so after this amount of largesse is laughable.
The amount the Federal Reserve has reduced balances is also negligible, so the asset bubble only partially deflated.
Sales at new & used cars dealers. The trend is up. The trend is strong. After two years triangle, an incomplete triangle , sales might move higher, at least for a while.
The banks might not be able to lend consumers, after lending to crypto.
Wolf creepto blog might send the markets down in the next few days.
Millennial and Gen Z might not be able spend more money after herding together creating a creepto bubble.
The trend is sharply higher for prices of new cars projected out to 2026. The prices are already set 3 years out in the future.
The article says total retail sales are up 34% from pre-pandemic levels. Wow! I assume the majority of that is inflation, which is a lot of inflation in just three years!!
Makes me wonder if the CPI is rigged and understates inflation by a huge amount, maybe from the ridiculous black-box quality adjustments they make.
Some of it is inflation (over those three years, durable goods CPI +23%; nondurable goods CPI +19%). The rest was just the HUGE boom in the sale of goods (that’s retail) during and following the pandemic. This HUGE boom caused Amazon to hire 800,000 workers in two years to keep up, which is just nuts… and now it’s trying to unload a few of them.
This was a crazy boom in the sale of goods, and I have documented it with total amazement month after month starting in mid-2020.
We are booming. Amazon stock should quadruple in a big turn around coming soon with these retail numbers. Maybe 5% inflation with a 6% Fed fund rate could be a winner for everybody. Savers can get a taste, spenders keep tasting, Gov’t declares victory over inflation and the Empire gets to sell its non-productive debt to keep the grift circulating from the MIC/ Security State to Congress. Everyone wins. 8% inflation did not slow the consumer down so 5% could actually be stimulative as compared to 2%. This is why Powell gets to sit in the big chair. 5% inflation is much better for the consumer than 2%. Powell knew this all along. We Americans are just discovering the true wisdom of the Fed.
The tent cities tell the real story.
The BLS says tent city populations have never been lower.
A lot of the tents are in peoples’ backyards that aren’t counted. The figures are now growing exponentially.
A chance exist the Fed re-states the inflation goal from 2% to 2.75-3.25% as if you look at historical data, getting inflation to drop from 8% or higher can easily take 5-8 years, and with the global debt house of cards currently, the world doesn’t have that luxury of time. Such is a black swan for the market to sky-rocket, kind of like when the banks sky-rocketed after they changed mark-to-market rules to mark-to-fantasy.
When the rules change, the game changes, so best not to attach any emotions to this game if possible. Plus be careful using too much logic as stories triumph over reality when the herd animal spirits either panic or hit euphoria. I’ve learned the lesson that we are not a very emotionally stable species…and logical only thinking can cost a fortune…
Housing prices dipped about 3% to 5% in my area from June 2022 through October 2022. They are going back up now and back to the peak of June 2022 prices.
People are just not selling their existing homes.
It seems there are plenty of apartment buildings going up though. A big empty lot developed during HB1 that has been sitting empty for 14 years just was rezoned as apartments. My neighbor said great….just what we need is another apartment building.
Everything is turning into apartments to rent. Old grade schools or high schools. Old office buildings. You name it. In the past these builders would have sold all the units as condos to people. These days they are just keeping them as rentals. I am guessing most of these are REITS doing the funding and want the long term rental income.
IN my hood, I see price reductions galore.
People wont want to sell but they’d be forced to sell and these sales at the margins would define the prices.
Anyone read the article about the millennial that took $15k in saving and it turned into 1.2 million via trading on Robinhood from late 2020 through 2021. Then lost it all. The article is on the Guarding.com
Or google
“How I turned $15,000 into $1.2m during the pandemic – then lost it all”
Up in Canada Revenue Canada tracks all the TFSA tax-free saving accounts for ten years and if you make too much or too much too fast then its taxed as income instead of being tax free. Communism at its finest. They never give you any reason or outline anything. It happened to my brother.
ru82,
Nothing special. During bubbles and busts, this is standard operating procedure.
A gazillion people that during the dotcom bubble and bust. The Nasdaq plunged 78%. If you were leveraged, which many people were, and if you didn’t get out in time, which many people didn’t, you lost it all.
Except $1.2 million in 2000 could actually buy some things, including a couple of houses in San Francisco, LOL
I am a little confused. Are sales determined just by total dollars? Or is volume a component?
If we are just measuring how many dollars they are selling, how can we tell if sales are going up because of higher prices? Or because of more transactions?
Read the article. It will answer your question.
Question: is there any differentiation between “restaurants” vs. fast-food and/or quick-serve? When lunch for two at Chick-fil-A is more than $20 vs. $15 last year, that’s a lot of additional spending without, like, “going out.”
Clete,
Waitresses are saleswomen. Restaurants are the very few places left that
a great saleswomen, with a smile, can pileup the bills and the tips. The rest are takeout windows and boring warehouses with rows of merchandises.
The online co are not much different than the old catalog houses, like
service merchandise RIP. They can be stuck with unwanted merchandise they cannot move, even with steep discounts. The cost of shipping is higher than 10%-20% salesmen commission.
AI cannot compete with human touch.
All “food services” are included, from high-end restaurant to cafeteria.
As far as auto part stores go, I just bought a $280 replacement battery. I checked my receipt in the glove compartment to see what it was three years ago: $210.
Ouch.
+1 to your comment on the battery costs. I faced the same thing.
The speculators and the wealthy are the first to win and the last to lose. “Soft landing” = speculators carry on, the poor skip meals and live in tents.
‘Soft landing’ = Rich get to keep their gains on the poor.
“Department stores on track to irrelevancy.”
Walmart’s sales are up, Target’s are down.
Is Walmart a ‘department’ store?
Walmart and Target are “general merchandise stores”
Macy’s and Nordstrom are “department stores.”
Walmart US sales +8.2%
Target sales: +3.4% (not “down” but “up less than expected”)