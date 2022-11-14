Inflation Expectations Throw a Curveball

This inflation continues to dish up surprises.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Inflation expectations” are metrics the Fed watches closely. They feature prominently in the FOMC statements and in the minutes of FOMC meetings. Powell refers to them in every post-meeting press conference. The theory is that when inflation expectations remain “anchored,” even raging inflation will start settling down again; but when inflation expectations become “unanchored,” it’s a sign that the inflationary mindset is becoming entrenched in the decision-making process of consumers and businesses, and thereby is turning inflation into something with a life of its own.
So here we go: Consumers’ median inflation expectations for one year out, after dropping three months in a row, jumped by 50 basis points, to 5.9% (red line), according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations today. Inflation expectations for three years from now jumped to 3.1% (green line).
It’s interesting because there has been a lot of stuff in the media about inflation already coming down, that it peaked a few months ago, and there has been some stuff like that from the White House too, and this stuff is what consumers see on the internet or TV or whatever, and it worked for three months in a row as consumers’ inflation expectations fell for three months in a row.
And suddenly there’s a change of mind across the spectrum of inflation expectations, across age, education, and income groups, according to the New York Fed?
Inflation expectations may be a product of actual inflation as consumers see it in their day-to-day price observations, and of what they imagine might happen in the future that will impact prices, and of what they read or hear about it, including in the media. “Talking down” inflation is a time-honored practice among political figures and central bankers – calling this raging inflation “transitory” was a perfect example – though it seems not to work and instead makes political figures and central bankers look silly.
Inflation expectations by major category are much worse.
People expect much faster price increases where they actually spend most of their money – housing, food, gasoline, health care, and college education – than what they expect for the theoretical overall inflation rate.
These are the biggest categories in the basket of goods and services of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Housing costs – derived from two rent measures – are the largest category, accounting for about one-third of overall CPI.
Expectations of rent inflation rise to near highs. Consumers expect that rents will increase a year from now by 9.8%, the second month in a row of increases, and roughly in the same astronomical range since the summer of 2021:
Expectations of food Inflation, after plunging, jumped again. In July and August, consumers expected to get a mini-break from food inflation. But that turned around in September, and in October, the median expectation of food price increases jumped for the second month in a row, to 7.6%:
Expectations of Medical Care inflation stuck at 9%-plus. Consumers expect that the cost of medical care will increase a year from now by 9.2%, roughly in the same high range since early 2021, and that’s where it also was in pre-pandemic years, a testimony to the ravenous nature of the US healthcare industry that is more and more dominated by huge companies – among the stocks with the biggest market cap – and private equity firms. Consumers can see what’s coming their way:
The New York Fed’s survey also tracks expectations of gasoline prices and college costs.
- Gasoline prices: +4.8% a year from now. Three months ago, consumers thought gasoline prices would be flat a year out.
- College education: +8.6%, in the same range since November 2021.
The Fed has got some work to do to re-anchor inflation expectations.
The idea is that consumer price inflation is in part a psychological phenomenon, that once consumers expect inflation in the future, they will adjust to it, and ask for raises and pay the higher prices – pay “whatever,” as I’ve come to call it – rather than refuse to buy at those prices and switch to a competitor or downgrade. And businesses, once the inflationary mindset kicks in, need to increase prices because they’re having to pay higher wages and higher input costs, and they know they can get away with price increases.
In that respect, the theory says that inflation expectations are a key factor in driving future inflation.
The chart below compares inflation expectations for one year out (red) and three years out (green) to the year-over-year CPI rate. You can see how inconvenient the current jump in inflation expectations is for watchers of inflation expectations, such as the Fed.
Also note that since the New York Fed started the survey 10 years ago, inflation expectations were roughly stable between 2.5% and 3.0%, and above the CPI rate. But when inflation took off in early 2021, inflation expectations fell behind. There is no historical data to compare this to prior periods of high inflation. But we can surmise from this chart – as we can from many other factors – that this inflation will dish up a lot of surprises still:
Inflation expectations have increased because fuel prices have increased. Regular is now >4.10/gal near us. Premium fuel is >$5/gal and diesel is near the nose-bleed section.
If we start drilling as we were doing pre Biden, we’d have lower inflation expectations. And lower actual inflation, despite all the money printing.
I paid $25 to fill up yesterday. For my lawnmower!
“Inflation expectations have increased because fuel prices have increased”
Nope, that’s not the reason… Read the article. The median expectation for price increases of gasoline one year out: +4.8%, lower than any others and lower than the overall inflation expectation. IT HELD DOWN INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
Wolf, I’m surprised that the Fed puts significant stock in consumers’ expectations. 1) The consumer mind is highly volatile, and runs with a serious recency bias. 2) With the bombardment of negative news from so many angles now, the typical consumer doesn’t know what the hell to think.
Maybe the Fed used to take it strongly into account and does less so now. Or maybe they just pretend to take it into account.
I can’t imagine the FOMC deciding to go 25 or 75 instead of 50 due to anything the consumer expectations #s say.
Getting really tired of hearing this “drill more” red herring.
We are breaking records for oil extracted in the Permian basin this year, look it up. Exxon et al have hundreds maybe thousands of leases they can already drill, as well as already drilled wells they shut in during covid, that they haven’t reopened. Why? Because after years of fracking and oil majors barely scraping by or going bankrupt due to low oil prices, they’re finally making good profits again. Would you voluntarily decrease the price of your own product when you’re finally making good profits again after years of not doing that well? Eventually they might increase production more, but they have been bitten by this strategy before and are understandably hesitant to increase supply. Then account for likely global slowdown/recession due to variety of factors, and it would seem pretty dumb to spike production volume now.
This is inherently more a commercial/business decision than a policy based decision.
As you’ve written previously, this is a permanent loss of purchasing power. So what if it goes back to 2 percent. No one in power seems to pay any price.
Agreed…the powers that be treat leveling off as some sort of heroic triumph…but damage has already been wrought…and so long as Fed-land treats any *deflation* as evil incarnate, there is zero-effort made to undo the damage.
In fact, any deflation would be cursed by DCMSM as a Russkie plot.
That isn’t a triumph, it is a constrained disaster.
And the attitude it bespeaks makes it hard to believe that these “little” “inflationary fits” suit DC’s objectives (see engorged national debt) and interests (what DC buys with perpetual deficits).
That’s the thing, they raised prices on everything permanently. It was a despicable act. I made a horrible mistake not spending a bunch of money 2.5 years ago, having known that massive inflation was coming because of the mind-blowing printing they announced.
Now I’m in a weird spot where I’m sitting here wondering if I should just empty a bunch of my savings on things that I’ll need in a few years’ time because it will just be even more expensive then, perhaps MUCH more expensive.
When I see these articles talking about sending out “inflation checks” to “help” I am downright frightened by the stupidity and recklessness. We have a crop of politicians in power who are destroying the country.
DC-if you were around in the stagflationary late ’70’s-early 80’s you’ll recall folks doing just that while acquiring as much easy consumer credit as they could…
may we all find a better day.
Dollar’s Purchasing Power keeps going to heck in a straight line, denying wolfstreet dictum.
No drop in food prices here in the Naples, FL area – in fact, very steady and substantial price increases.
I stay in touch with local prices – any BS can be spun up by ‘Government’ statistics. We all know the drill by now.
The mass layoffs on the horizon should fix a lot of this.
That’s the hope. So far, from what I hear and from what I see online, those laid off from Twitter get dozens of recruiters a day contacting them, and sure they complain that those jobs are not as good as the job they had at Twitter, but tech jobs nevertheless.
Most tech companies have hiring freeze. Even top tier ones. Well the many top tiers are laying off – Meta, Amazon, Intel, Twitter, Salesforce etc. and almost all tech startups. I wonder who is hiring them.
On the other hand, while these layoffs are raging, real estate (specially multi family) is holding up pretty well.
Financials and energy companies are hiring. Might be a good time to snatch some talents they couldn’t get last 5 yrs
Smaller tech companies, automakers (they’re hiring furiously in their EV divisions), industrial companies, utilities… all the companies that had tried to hire tech workers and had been shoved aside by Big Tech. They’re breathing a sigh of relief now.
But a lot of the people who were laid off were in other parts of the US (WFH) or in other parts of the world. India has gotten hit hard by Twitter’s layoffs. 90% of Twitter’s employees in India were cut, and thousands of contractors. These are global companies, and we don’t know where all the laid-off people are – and maybe they don’t either :-]
“real estate (specially multi family) is holding up pretty well.”
Rents are drifting lower but yes so far are holding up pretty well, given the circumstances. Houses and condos not so much, prices are tanking as sales volume has collapsed. For example, pending sales in San Francisco -50%.
Agreeing with Butters: People forget that “tech” jobs include the throngs in the back offices of Citizens Bank, Fidelity, etc. shuffling copybooks around.
Wolf, in my super-hot Southeasten market (76% median sales price growth between Feb ‘19 and July ‘22) the opposite is happening. House prices are only down 6% percent so far. Inventory is up 21% YoY and due to the meager amount of sales weeks of supply has doubled YoY, but like I said, prices pretty steady so far.
In the meantime, I’ve been watching rents very closely. They have been dropping significantly although you can’t just look at asking rents. At prices units are actually being rented out (vs. units with still-ridiculous asking rents which are sitting vacant for weeks and months), the cost to rent has now dropped far below the cost to own. I would guesstimate that a unit which rents out at say $1,850 now has a total cost to own, with all expenses, of about $2,850/month (using a 30yr mortgage at 6.7% with 10% down). I have never seen such a huge discrepancy between rent and own (not only that, but during “normal” times it usually costs a bit more to rent than own, not the other way around). Note this is in the individual rental market, the lower asking rents seem to have only started affecting the big apartment complexes. I guess the bigger you are, the slower you react.
In any case, although like I said there has been very little downward price movement in this market and the buyer-seller standoff is still in effect, eventually something’s gotta give. People would be crazy to pay 50% more to own than rent. This is not a situation that I can see persisting over time.
10k at Amazon now, is this a one time thing or an ominous sign. second part is new jobs are retail/hospitality, basically 2nd jobs for lower tiered earners to keep up with inflation.
A local nursing home is incessantly advertising for all (non-medical) positions, highlighting “no experience necessary.”
Inflation expectation might change if QQQ will make a lower low and
AAPL will fall < $128. Consumers start saying : f.u.
Green leaf sku # 4076 use to be 2.99/lb until three weeks ago. Then 4.99/lb
before 6.99/lb. It's down to 5.99/lb, because consumers said : no. Saying NO is a new trend unheard for decades. Pain is back.
With mortgage rates having come down to the mid-6s%, this would be a good opportunity for the Fed to start selling MBSs (vs. just letting them roll off the balance sheet and missing its self-imposed ‘cap’ every month).
They announced today that they will sell $150 million of MBS spread over two operations on Nov 17 and Dec 8, as part of their routine “small value” operations that they use to keep their system prepared.
Even though these “small value operations” are routine, over the past years they were dominantly buy-operations; with some sale-operations thrown in. Suddenly we get two sale-operations and no buy operations. So maybe they’re testing the sale-operations a little more thoroughly in preparation.
I expect to read something in the minutes of the last meeting about potential MBS sales.
Good to know! Let’s hope they get the sales started. At the rate they’re currently moving, it’ll take ages for the MBS balance sheet to come down significantly.
I know he’s not a voting member, but I saw a Tweet from that filthy Kashkari clown of the MN FED which said “I wish we would have started raising rates sooner.” One of the first responses was “I wish you wouldn’t have printed over $4 Trillion dollars.”
People despise these rotten actors and are onto them. The hubris of this guy to talk about what he “wished” in hindsight, when it doesn’t square with what he was saying at that time, is almost unbelievable. They are doing way too little, way too late. There is no reason mortgage rates should have crashed like they just did.
What the FED is doing while slow-poking around is death by a thousand paper cuts to the people can least afford to navigate this storm. They are financially destroying them permanently. Most people, when they become destitute financially, never recover. It’s for life. Becoming destitute because of the necessities like food and shelter spiking is something that Jerome Powell and his buddies should have to ******BLANK******* for.
WWJD? What Would Jefferson Do?
The overwhelming majority of millennials lived through the 2008 Depression, err, I mean . . . Great Recession. Being kicked in the balls twice, now, with the 2023 Depression, err, I mean . . . Great Downturn. This should get the young in the streets like nothing we’ve seen since the late 1920s/1930s.
Explains all the gaslighting, btw. Welcome to the 4th Turning.
The kids will stay home and tweet waiting for their stimmies. Crypto or bust!
Sure sounds like Bernie Sanders might be the “People’s Choice” in 2024!
There may be a lot less “wealth” to seize than the hard Left likes to fantasize about.
For instance, hasn’t anybody noticed that if you totally expropriated dem ebil Silicon Valley oligarchs today…you would be getting half of what you would have gotten a yr ago.
There is a lot of hot air and horsesh*t in wealth valuations/GDP estimates…but the Hard Left treats them as gospel to salivate over.
A lot of the time that depiction of practical reality is as accurate as Scrooge McDuck’s vault.
All these events courtesy of the Federal Reserve and Wall Street…
Look at natural gas, bear market for years, then they threaten to outlaw the commodity and the price rises. Logical conclusion there was a manipulated market in these things, for a long time, and the fix came off. Assuming energy is a free market, what to make of that? Perhaps less volatility in pricing, everyone agrees prior to the rise in gasoline prices, they were artificially low. (How else do auto makers justify selling 700 hp cars?) Now they are probably going to find a new somewhat higher level, where price stability is important for the economy, and inflation expectations (which are always wrong)
Interesting, thanks. I have personally reached a point where saying “no f.u.” and looking for alternatives or diy silutions have become enjoyable. I spend less, and these are habits I intend to keep. I now realize how many things I used to automatically purchase, that I can easily do without, it’s liberating. Until my car breaks down and I need to spend on a big ticket item, I guess :(
I keep noticing that I get smaller quantities in packaged goods, like rice or cereal or whatever. The CPI statisticians are supposed to account for that but I suspect a lot gets missed.
I’d been considering writing certain manufacturers to give them a piece of my mind about this, but I decided it’s just a waste of time. Can you imagine the landfill waste alone from this shrinkflation? I have to buy 2 and 3 packages of the same thing to get the old amount. I hate these people.
The result of inflation in my home has seen me go back to doing the family car oil and filter changes myself now and home brewing my own beer.
Inspired by the Fed, I’m going to start printing my own money…
In the crypto world, everyone is doing it. And so now they’re having lots of fun with it.
So much effort from the Fed to grotesquely overcomplicate what is ultimately a very simple concept… Inflation is entirely a monetary phenomenon.
Expectations are meaningless in the grand scheme. What matters is how many dollars are chasing goods and services. If too many dollars are left in circulation, inflation will stay hot until prices rise to meet the oversupply of dollars. Consumers can expect whatever they want, but they either have the dollars available to chase prices higher or they don’t. When they run low on dollars, prices will stabilize. If they run out of dollars, prices will fall.
Instead of just admitting that they printed way too much money and solving the problem by removing that surplus of dollars at an appropriate rate, the Fed’s army of PhD’s are tasked with finding ways to spin the simple reality of it all. They’ll use every distraction they have at their disposal to avoid hurting their masters (the banking industry) instead of simply making dollars sufficiently scarce.
totally agree with you . it is all about the printing money!!
It was on purpose in the first place.
Not Sure,
“Inflation is entirely a monetary phenomenon.”
That is PRECEISELY what inflation is NOT.
Just because someone said doesn’t mean it is.
A large portion of inflation (rising consumer prices) has to do with mass-psychology — the willingness to pay whatever; and with businesses’ confidence that they can get away with charging higher prices without losing sales. The inflationary mindset. I pointed at that phenomenon in early 2021, when used vehicle prices started spiking, as a source of this inflation. And this has been true every step along the way.
Here’s an idea from the fiscal side that might help J Powell out in his inflation fight. I’ve found many in my circle of friends justify the historic Covid money printing as something, “we just had to do to avoid a collapse of our great country.” I always rebut this notion by stating the adult thing to do would be to pay for that money printing binge now with higher taxes until the Covid debt is paid off. I get no takers, or silence, every time even though it would crush some of the demand and, you know, be the right thing to do for those coming up behind us.
Cyclone, that has been exactly my position as well — ok, so we handed out dough, let’s make sure it’s all, ALL funded. If we had a balanced budget amendment, a wholllllllllle lot of this frivolous spending like PPP wouldn’t have happened.
I know a guy with a small custom mfg biz. 40 plus employees. He tells me to retain or new hire he has to pay 10 to 20 percent more. To poach (as he is being poached) he has to pay 20 to 40 percent wage increase. Wages are second to cost of material. He says he can hardly wait for a recession
you wont have to wait very long. it is right around the corner!!
How about cutting Federal spending massively instead of taking money with higher taxes? Spending is clearly out of control. From where I sit there isn’t a revenue issue, there is a spending issue, and of course a massive problem with the Fed having suppressed rates for 14 years.
Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.
~Milton Friedman
Nope. It’s a least in part a psychological phenomenon — the inflationary mindset, people’s willingness to pay whatever.
The bigger question is: What triggers that?
Wow, I barely got past your opening paragraph that describes a guiding principle of monetary management, “expectations”, whose signal suggests the complete opposite. Expectations up, the peak has been reached. Expectations down, more inflation.
The effect on society by inflation is much more of a second order derivative than a first derivative. The damage from inflation, progresses in stages from nominal income and wealth to poverty as a result of the discretionary rise of business prices currently being increased to joe lunch bucket.
Personally, first of all,I have a philosophical conflict with the whole reading the tea leaves science of ” expectations”.
Maybe the neighborhood that I grew up in was tougher than I remember.
I await the release of the PPI tomorrow morning which should place one more piece of the puzzle. Expectations are what got us into this mess.
3 month t-bill rate needs to rise substantially, if the Fed is counting on raising FFR even 50 basis points in December.
It will get there. Don’t worry. It always eventually gets there unless the Fed makes a surprise move, which it never does anymore.
Wolf thoughts on workforce participation? Do you see inflation as a catalyst for people wanting to come back into the workforce?
Seems like the perfect storm to kick off a deep recession – people getting laid off while people need to come back to work after getting eaten by inflation…
A perfect storm can be a godsend. I’m skeptical that the deep recession will spread beyond the over-inflated financial sector and their MSM mouthpieces. I have the sense that what is about to happen will surprise everyone. As is the usual.