QT Kicks Off at the ECB: Assets Fell by €91 Billion from Peak

Raging inflation ends an absurdity.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total assets on the ECB’s gargantuan balance sheet as of August 5, released today, dropped by €18 billion from the prior week, to €8.75 trillion. It was the fifth week-to-week decline over the past six weeks.
Assets have fallen by €90 billion from the peak on June 24, to the lowest level since March 25. But given that gigantic pile of assets, the €90-billion decline, which in normal times would seem like a huge amount for normal people, is just a dip of 1%.
The two categories of the ECB’s QE assets – lending related to Monetary Policy Operations and securities holdings – both fell:
- Lending peaked on June 27, 2021 and has since fallen by €92 billion to €2.22 trillion.
- Securities holdings peaked on June 26, 2022, and have since fallen by €13 billion, to €4.44 trillion.
On July 21, the ECB announced a rate hike of 50 basis points across all its policy rates, which brought up its deposit rate to 0.0%, thereby exiting its absurd negative interest rate policy.
At that time, the ECB also announced a new tool – the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) – that would allow the ECB to perform quantitative tightening without triggering a euro debt crisis where government bond yields of fiscally weaker Eurozone countries spike, threatening their ability to roll over maturing debts and issue new debts.
During the Euro Debt Crisis, spiking sovereign bond yields caused Greece to default on its government bonds, and threatened other countries, such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Ireland.
The TPI is designed to prevent a sovereign debt crisis and keep the Eurozone glued together, even as the ECB hikes rates and sheds assets to fight raging inflation. It’s called the anti-fragmentation tool for that purpose. I call it the glue gun.
Under this policy, the ECB is able to unequally shed assets, for example allowing German and French assets to roll off faster than Italian or Spanish assets.
The end effect is still QT, with overall asset holdings declining, but this QT is spread unequally across the sovereign bonds of various countries. It may mean that the ECB’s bond holdings of some countries, such as Italy, might not decline, or might even increase, as its holdings of German, French, Austrian, and Netherlands bonds might fall more sharply.
And it’s working, sorta: The spread between the German 10-year yield and the Italian 10-year yield is currently 2.14 percentage points, with the German yield at 0.92% and the Italian yield at 3.06%. And that’s considered to be in the acceptable range.
Why QT and Rate Hikes? Worst-ever inflation in ECB history.
In its history of just a little over two decades, the ECB has never encountered the kind of raging inflation that is now tearing into the economies of the member states. And people are getting very frustrated.
The overall consumer price inflation rate for the Eurozone in July spiked to 8.9%:
But inflation rates vary widely by country. In Germany, the inflation rate is 8.5%. In seven countries, the inflation rate is between 10% and 13%: the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Slovenia, and Slovakia. And in three countries, the inflation rate is over 20%: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. This is some serious-ass inflation.
The ECB is ridiculously far behind the curve with €8.75 trillion in assets still on the balance sheet, and declining way too slowly, and with interest rates at 0%, while inflation is 8.9%. At this point, the ECB is still throwing lots of very volatile monetary fuel on the raging inflation fire. It’s still an inflation arsonist, and not an inflation fighter. But it is making the first tentative steps in the right direction, though loo slowly, too little, and way too late.
But the ECB has managed to do QT before, and in a fairly big way: In the period between mid-2012 through early 2015, its total assets fell by about one-third. But the chart also shows just how unthinkably crazy the ECB got afterwards, particularly in March 2020, and that the huge bout of inflation shouldn’t really surprise anyone:
Ah, so now the ECB has hiked rates all the way up to zero.
That seems like hiking their pants all the way up to their ankles.
In US, markets are already celebrating for anticipated Fed Pivot due to minor drop in inflation to ensure negative real rates for long term future
Those hoping for correction in prices are now realising that “THEY ARE PERMANENTLY POORER”.
Lol, and the 700Billion dollar of additional government spending will “not” add to inflation. As if they are really going to collect additional taxes before (or even after) this spending.
A large part of the price hikes is expensive energy as Russia is sanctioned and have cut supply. About 40% of the natural gas supply could be lost and it maybe is 20% down. (Half of the Russian supply is gone.)
Now, how will higher interest rates cure this supply constraint?
Demand destruction, well that Russian natural gas is around 10% of the total energy supply. Then comes Russian oil. Cutting more than one tenth of the energy use may also cut the economy activity by the same amount.
It is possible to use interest rates to supress demand to lower prices, but there may be a catch. What do a 10% or larger contraction of the economy look like?
You will freeze hungry in the dark.
But you can proudly say "We are sticking it to Put!n!"
Failing to engage in conflict is a terrible decision, one that puts our temporary comfort and the avoidance of discomfort ahead of the ultimate goal of our organization.
“to the lowest level since March 25. But given that gigantic pile of assets, the €90-billion decline, which in normal times would seem like a huge amount for normal people, is just a dip of 1%”
It took the ECB a little over two years to cut its assets by a third (mid-2013 to early 2015). But when that started, it was slow-moving too and hard to see at first.
To be honest…it is still pretty absurd.
“On July 21, the ECB announced a rate hike of 50 basis points across all its policy rates, which brought up its deposit rate to 0.0%, thereby exiting its absurd negative interest rate policy.”
1) The Rhine was drained. Shipments to & from Rotterdam, Europe largest, are limited. Barges are moving slowly at 1/3 capacity, about 10cm/ 40cm above the bottom, in the shallowest areas.
2) Transportation cost are rising.
3) A new heat wave will make things worse. There is not enough water in the Rhine. Shipping might totally stop. The Rhine is clogged.
4) House boats are stranded. People walk from side to side.
5) Europe water and energy shortages are growing. The ECB cannot fight
exogenous causes by raising rates from (-)0.50 to zero.
If only they had alternative methods of shipping.
Maybe something that runs on metal tracks and can move heavy bulky objects long distances without too much trouble.
Ah, we have some of those things here in Germany but they are not working as well as the y used to after 20 years of US-Style neoliberal politics here in the Fatherland. In fact most stuff here is starting to look like Biden runs this place as well. Once the US foreign policy has destroyed what is left of the European economies then we will all look like Alabama.
Yes, I am rather annoyed.
They have, but rail shipping cost more than barge.
“Shipping might totally stop.”
The central banks in the EU should not be considered ‘sovereign,’ because they do not control the euro, which is the currency of record. If they each retained their national currency, then a lot of adjustment would have been made to mitigate inflation. There would have been inflation, of course, caused by the pandemic destruction of supplies across the board. Toss in a stupid invasion by Russia of Ukraine and you increase the supply reduction. Debt centric financial systems create boom and bust economic cycles. It’s baked in the cake. There may have been other cases, but the only inflation caused by money printing (that comes to mind) was probably the fiat greenback that paid for the northern armies of the Civil War. And that inflation subsided after the war.
Freight in Northern Europe has to share the railroad network with local commuter rail and longer distance passenger service, all of which dwarfs the busiest areas of the US rail system. It’s well out of the ordinary to travel any distance by rail in this country. But anybody behind the wheel of a car on America’s roads today doesn’t remember a time before interstate highways and drive-ins. Driving any distance was often indirect and congested in Europe, Autobahns and autoroutes and autostradas notwithstanding. Lots of lighter trains make sense in crowded Europe, here they’re heavier freight and need range to pencil out. And in the Munich area some of the small train stations in country hamlets are being closed for lack of riders, but even those people might drive to the nearest train station now and park, or take the bus. They were the stations that I remember as a kid where the same three or four people got on the train each morning. There’s more cars now, but people still have no problem with taking a train. Mostly untrue here, other than the northeast.
The Rhine and nearby rivers are also significant tourist destinations, and cruise boats usually draw more water than barges. This has to impact transporting the area harvests too.
I’m sure that the Italians and Spaniards and Greeks will band together to save their EU compatriots from the consequences of having joined the wrong club of mooches for transitory economic gain. Borders create value, and will return to Europe. And maybe other places too.
Prepare for a hard recession. Too much debt too kill inflation without a lot of pain. Being so far behind the curve means it’s going to be a crash landing I believe.
And here in the US we are rejoicing at the fact that the CPI is at 8.5% (Truflation says more like 9.6%), but I’m sure Wolf will have something to say about that! *;o)>
The big news is that it’s 0% MoM. That’s a HUGE victory for Powell and co. No surprise to see stocks and crypto blasting off today. They should be up way more, but the day is still young.
indeed very good news. but it is still unlikely that the fed will pivot in september, at least one more 50 bps hike i assume.
Except that if they start loosening monetary policy again, those gains will be reversed. Anyone who thinks that this means the Fed can stop hiking and start cutting doesn’t know how inflation works.
I agree, but it is not what the market thinks. one hopes that the country learned from its mistakes early in the pandemic. in that case we were looking for the pivot as well in the form of “15 days to stop the spread”. of course that only ended in surge after surge.
So, are we seeing a big divergence from the path of the USA? US markets this morning are partying like it’s 1999. I wonder of there is capital flight from Europe to our equity markets, etc.? One common denominator, though, IMO, is weak central bank credibility.
No one cares about the CB credibility when Stonks are going to the Moon!
And do we know where this $91 billion of assets landed? Is it just another ECB front company/bank?
Those assets matured, were paid off by the issuer or borrower, and rolled off the balance sheet without replacement. No one got those assets.
But the money (the €90 billion the ECB received for them) was destroyed, just like it was created when the ECB bought those assets.
QT destroys money in the reverse way in which QE creates money.
1) No more forbidden Russian coal coming to Europe through Rotterdam.
2) Europe might import coal from other countries, but the Rhine is clogged.
3) No coal/ no natgas.
4) Coal/ natgas prices are going crazy.
I have the premonition that it is a lost cause for the western fiat banking system to get their act together; yielding to the whims of the IMF / WEF or being slowly rolled over by the emerging BRIC system supported by gold.
What say you, WOLF ?
US still running 1T budget deficit for 2022 and politicians still act like they are upset about inflation. Next couple of years going to be interesting.