Services Inflation Worst since 1982, Food Inflation Worst since 1979, Housing CPI Heats Up. But Energy Prices Plunge, Some Durable Goods Drop: Inflation Whack A Mole

Inflation in services is now where the action is, not commodities or durable goods.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index backed off a tad in July to a still ugly 8.5%, from the super-ugly 9.1% in June, as food prices continued to spike, but gasoline and natural gas prices fell sharply, and prices of durable goods backed off their crazy spike.
But inflation in services rose to 6.25%, the highest since 1982. The CPI for services is still below overall CPI and is still pulling down overall CPI. But it has been getting worse every month for 11 months, and as other price spikes back off, the services CPI pushes to the forefront. That’s how inflation works after it’s entrenched: it cycles from category to category and pops up in different places, while backing off for a while in other places.
The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was unchanged for the month, after two ugly month-to-month spikes, and rose by 8.5% year-over-year:
Social Security COLA: CPI-W, the first month of three.
The Consumer Price Index for “all urban wage earners & clerical workers” (CPI-W) backed off to a still horrible 9.1% in July. The average of the July, August, and September readings will be used to determine the COLAs for Social Security benefits in 2023, and July’s 9.1% is the first month in this average of three months:
Services Inflation worsens.
The CPI for services continued its relentless spike, rising by 0.37% in July from June and by 6.25% year-over-year, the worst increase since 1982.
Some services, such as airfares, are indirectly influenced by commodities (fuel). Others, such as insurance, healthcare, housing (based on rental factors), etc. are not, and a decline in the prices of commodities don’t reduce inflation in these services.
Inflation in services is now where the action is, and it’s very tough to get inflation in services under control:
Service categories where CPI rose year-to-year:
- Health insurance: +20.6%
- Rent of primary residence: +6.3%
- Rent, owner’s equivalent: +5.8%
- Motor vehicle maintenance, repair: 8.1%
- Auto insurance: +7.4%
- Medical care services: +5.1%
- Delivery services: +14.0%
- Pet services, including veterinary: +9.3%
- Airline fares: +27.7% (-7.8% monthly)
- Hotels & motels: +1.0% (-2.7% monthly)
- Other personal services (dry-cleaning, haircuts, legal services, etc.): 6.3%
- Admission to movies, theaters, concerts: +6.2%
- Video and audio services, including cable: +3.8%
- Water, sewer, trash collection services: +4.4%
Service categories where CPI fell/remained flat year-over-year:
- Telephone services: unchanged
- Car and truck rental: -11.9%
- Admission to sporting events: -2.7% (but +4.9% monthly)
“Core” CPI.
The “core” CPI excludes the volatile commodities-dependent food and energy components to track inflation in the broader economy. Services are a big part of it. But so are durable goods.
It rose by 0.3% in July from June, after the red-hot spike in June, and by 5.9% year-over-year, same as in June:
Food prices spike worst since 1979, but shift among categories.
The CPI for “food at home” – food bought in stores and at markets – spiked by 1.3% in July from June, and by 13.1% year-over-year, the worst spike since 1979.
Food is one of the categories where inflation hits consumers in the face on a daily basis. And it hits people in the lower part of the income spectrum much harder because they spend a relatively bigger portion of their income on food.
Inflation cycles from category to category, in a game of inflation Whac-A-Mole. For example, as you’ll see below, beef and pork prices, which had spiked over the past months, have now stabilized at very high levels, as folks changed to poultry. And with some demand shifting from beef and pork to poultry, poultry prices are spiking. And eventually, price spikes might return to beef. This is the same principle everywhere.
Major food-at-home categories, and % change from a year ago (and % change from June):
- Cereals and cereal products: +15.0% (+1.8%)
- Beef and veal: +3.4% (unchanged)
- Pork: +7.6% (-0.2%)
- Poultry: +16.6% (+1.2%)
- Fish and seafood: +8.7% (-0.1%)
- Eggs: +38.0% (+4.3%)
- Dairy and related products: +14.9% (+1.7%)
- Fresh fruits: +9.0% (+0.2%)
- Fresh vegetables: +7.3% (+0.1%)
- Juices and nonalcoholic drinks: +12.9% (+2.0)
- Coffee: +20.3% (+3.5%)
- Fats and oils: +20.8% (+2.2%)
- Baby food: +15.0% (+2.1%).
“Food away from home” CPI – restaurants, vending machines, cafeterias, sandwich shops, etc. – jumped by 0.7% in July from June, and by 7.6% year-over-year. Both June (+7.7%) and July (+7.6%) had been the worst since November 1981.
Energy…
The Energy CPI plunged by 4.6% in July from June, driven by plunges in gasoline and natural gas, which were a big contributor to the headline CPI getting a little less hot. But year-over-year, the energy CPI was still up 32.9%:
- Gasoline: -7.7% for the month, but still +44.0% year-over-year.
- Utility natural gas to the home: -3.6% for the month, but still +30.5% year-over-year.
- Electricity service: +1.6% for the month, +15.2% year-over-year.
Housing costs.
The CPI for “rent of shelter,” which is included in the services CPI and accounts for 31.7% of total CPI, attempts to measure housing costs as a service – “shelter” – not as an investment asset to be purchased. Its two components:
“Rent of primary residence” (accounts for 7.2% of total CPI) jumped by 0.7% in July from June, and by 6.3% year-over-year (red in the chart below). It’s based on what a large panel of tenants reported about their actual rent payments over time, including in rent-controlled apartments.
“Owner’s equivalent rent of residences” (accounts for 23.5% of total CPI) jumped by 0.6% for the month and by 5.8% year-over-year (green line). It attempts to measure the costs of homeownership as a service, based on what a large panel of homeowners report their home would rent for.
Both measures have been surging relentlessly, but are still below overall CPI and are still holding down overall CPI, but are holding it down less each month, and will become a major driver of CPI inflation:
The “Zillow Observed Rent Index” (ZORI) reflects asking rents – meaning the advertised rents of apartments and houses listed for rent. They’re a measure of rents that landlords are trying to get on their vacant units.
In June, the latest data available, the ZORI jumped by 0.8% from May, to a record of $2,007, but that 0.8% jump, though still huge, was smaller than the prior month-to-month spikes.
Year-over-year, the ZORI spiked by 14.8%, which is little less massive than the prior spikes.
It takes a while for asking rents (red line in the chart below) to turn into actual rents that tenants are paying and reporting as part of the CPI panel, where they’re eventually picked up by “rent of primary residence” (purple) and by “owner’s equivalent rent” (green).
The rent spike since mid-2021 has been so sudden that it accentuated the lag between the CPI rent indices and the ZORI (my discussion of this phenomenon, the lag, and what it means for CPI into 2023):
Home prices spiked by 19.7% year-over-year, according to the latest Case-Shiller Home Price Index (purple line below), which lags four to six months. I’ve been documenting this raging mania since 2017 with my series, The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America.
But the CPI attempts to measure the cost of housing as a service via its “owner’s equivalent or rent” (red). Both indices here are set to 100 for January 2000:
Durable goods CPI.
Durable goods went through a huge boom during the pandemic that caused prices to spike in a ridiculous manner, notably in new and used vehicles, but also in other categories. This boom is now winding down as consumers are shifting their spending to services.
The CPI for durable goods rose 0.3% in July from May, and was up by 7.9% year-over-year, which is still a huge amount of annual inflation, but it was down from the crazy levels in the 17% to 19% range early this year, and was the smallest year-over-year increase since April last year
Some major categories of durable goods:
- New vehicles: +0.6% monthly, +10.4% year-over-year
- Used vehicles: -0.4% monthly, +6.6% year-over-year
- Household furnishings (furniture, appliances, floor coverings, tools, etc.): +0.6% monthly, +10.8% year-over-year
- Sporting goods (bicycles, equipment, etc.): -0.2% monthly, +5.2% year-over-year
- Information technology (computers, smartphones, etc.): -0.9% monthly, -8,1% year-over-year
A word about prices and CPI in information technology products.
As the list just above shows, information technology products had at a negative CPI. Computers, smartphones, and other electronic devices have gotten immeasurably more powerful and useful over the years. Some of those products didn’t even exist 20 or 30 years ago. A good PC with two floppy drives and no hard drive, and no internet connection cost around $2,000 to $3,000 in 1985. This would be a useless boat anchor today. A $1,000 laptop today is immeasurably more useful and powerful.
CPI attempts to track the loss of purchasing power of the dollar, in other words how much you pay for the same product over time. So when a product gets a million times better, it’s not the same product anymore. If the price stays the same, or declines, though the product gets better, then this is “deflationary.”
Tech products, thanks to constant invention, have been “deflationary” from the beginning of time. And that’s a good thing. That’s how it is. CPI adjusts for this via hedonic quality adjustments. And that’s why the CPI of tech products should be negative, and it usually is.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Didn’t see professional services. Maybe I missed it. My Civil Engineering firm adjusts billing rates every July. An average 10% increase this year.
Insta,
“Professional services” between a service provider and a business are never part of CPI = CONSUMER price inflation.
CPI tracks only prices of goods and services that CONSUMERS commonly purchase.
What is included are “personal services,” and they include all kinds of stuff, such as legal services and haircuts. But consumers rarely hire civil engineers, and so it’s not in the basket of goods and services that consumers commonly buy.
Really good article Wolf.
Haircuts were $5.50 – $7.00 in 1986. Motel chain Super 8 cost $8.00 per night. Politicians called a top countless times, especially around voting times. Pay attention to Wolf and his readers, they know more than the politicians who want to stay in office until they die.
Clearly, Wall Street sees it differently. Stocks are up; bond yields are down; and federal funds futures markets are confident that a policy pivot is coming in the next 6-12 months.
Wall Street has been calling the top on inflation every single month, but like a broken clock, they’ll eventually make the right call & scream “told you so!”
Gasoline goes from 2 to 5 average and it drops to 4 and politicians do cartwheels to say all is well. Got it.
This reminds me of when I lived in Denver. During a drought year, the fear mongering began of we are going to run out of water now (I will concede sometimes rightfully so) and they would encourage or require residents to cut back on water. Then the water utilities and newspapers would rejoice and the reward for everyone lowering their usage was a nice rate hikes because they didn’t make enough money for maintenance and other needs. So rates went up but of course they never went down even when the next year or years were of normal or high precipitation and reservoirs were refilled.
And reminds me of a book if you give a mouse a cookie.
Thanks Wolf for informing!!!
Thank you for the break down wolf. Judging by what you are saying it seems that headline inflation will come down a bit then settle at a still very high level until rent and service inflation begins to drop? How long would that take?
If it’s up to the ‘Market’, never would be my bet.
I bet Powell feels the same way.
Once the dollar drops the speculators will drive commodity prices back up. Oil only fell because the speculators flip-flopped on their positions and took profits midyear. Inflation should spike sharply higher the first quarter of 2023 as the U.S. dollar falls.
The “Market” didn’t create this inflation. It was rampant “money” (actually mostly debt) creation which shows up as someone’s “wealth”. Then the combination of partly distributing it to the masses during the pandemic, shortages associated with the pandemic, and the change in psychology shows up as price inflation as everyone tries to spend this “wealth” and “free” purchasing power on goods and services that don’t exist in sufficient supply.
Depends on how long the FED ‘allows’ this to play out by tip toeing through the tulips!
Demand is going to come down because the increase in core prices is simply too high to sustain spending. Rent isn’t coming back down, and wages didn’t increase enough to cover increased rent. How severe and for how long demand is destroyed is a function of the gap between wages and rent. I don’t know if we will see people in the streets but we are already seeing more unionization.
Need to unload the balance sheet so the bond market can function again and rein in govt megacorp stimulus.
Rent has a higher priority than most other expenditures, but it’s not exempt from math.
If people can’t afford it, it has to come down in price. It doesn’t matter if it’s a necessity.
Something being a necessity doesn’t mean its affordable. People will just have to double and triple up, whether they like it or not. Most of the rest of the world has always lived this way.
The US isn’t exempt from reality, even though many Americans seem to act like it.
Richard Russell predicted years ago that 5 bedroom McMansions will house 3-5 families, just like all the other poor countries.
He’s been wrong a long time then hasn’t he?
This difference in the at-home vs out-of-home food costs is interesting, and confirms what I’d noticed in pizza… Dominos still has their typical $5.99 take out medium pizza deal, but I am less sure I could make a whole pizza for much cheaper than that!
With Domino’s pizza, you are most likely eating garbage, so I don’t think it’s cheaper.
It’s easier than foraging in dumpsters.
chipotle raised the price of Chicken Burrito Bowl to $11.10 from $9.50 a few months ago. I always see teenagers and 20 somethings with $8.00 Starbucks beverages. How are they affording this?
Millennials and especially generation z NEVER eats at home. this cohort is larger than the boomers so food at home prices are not coming down any time soon due to these demographic changes.
Agreed, and the price difference applies to frozen pizza too. My son likes the CPK frozen pizza and I indulge the habit, but unless I get it on sale it’s now $9.49. That seems ridiculous for a frozen pizza.
Domino’s mixes pizza dough a ton at a time and distributes it along with everything else their restaurants need through their commissary system. Their ingredient cost per pie is a small fraction of local shops or from scratch. They are an iconic brand and reasonable quality is important but repeatable uniformity of product no matter which Domino’s you get your food from is vital. Big Macs aren’t the best burgers but they’re the same in every McDonald’s in the land. I rarely eat pizza but Domino’s is okay. Although they left the Italian market today. That’s very easy to understand and seems prudent. Italy is a difficult place to do business for Italians, and they take their food seriously. It’s probably still just as good as remembered, and assuredly more expensive. Well, Italy was a great bargain for many years.
My electricity rate is set after approval from the PA utility commission(PUC). Not sure what other States do. Our PUC authorized a 30% increase in our rate effective 7/1. So we consumers are just starting to feel it. Our electric bills are tiny during the summer compared to the winter months. All of the service sector businesses will have the same increase. So there is some pain coming and we shouldn’t assume inflation is slowing. Also, we installed a gas heating appliance when nat gas was under 3 dollars. It has more than doubled since those days. The PUC hasn’t approve a rate hike yet for gas, but I know it’s coming.
The days of cheap gas are over. We are exporting LNG to Europe as fast as we can and our natural gas prices will reflect world market prices. I bought (stock symbol) LNG for my grand daughter’s custody account in January and it is up 20 percent while the market is down an equal amount. Long term hold, should do well.
My electric bill went from $150 to $220 for the last few months due to the natgas fuel surcharge…
That will not be included in the inflation numbers because the base rate hadn’t changed…
I’m really glad I could help out the rest of the world with your shitty ESG choices…
I love getting scrEUed…
PS… congrats on the investment choice… short term should be good… watch the long run….
Inflation makes a great excuse to price gouge.
… unless and until it becomes stagflation. Then, stuff is expensive and lots of folks lack jobs. That was my coming-of-age era. I came out of high school and college in recessions while inflation had not been tamed.
This isn’t the first time through this rodeo. Last time resulted in a generational change from New Deal (1933-1980) to Neoliberalism (1980-2008-ish, maybe – 2016?). The wind could change again.
Unemployment rates keeps sinking though.
Renting out a house that is paid off is a great stagflation investment. Rents go up with inflation. Your expenses are relatively fixed and lag the inflation rate. Tax write-offs help lower your reported income.
who is forced to buy any product or service. ?
Man thanks Wolf for all these. Don’t need to read much else to get a good sense. Blessings
There seems, from my perspective, a randomness and capriciousness to the current inflation. I remember from the way past (the 1970’s) that inflation was usually attributed to rising wages (itself attributed to a successful labor movement, and external forces not controlled by the country, such as petroleum prices rising. At that time, inflation was caused by forces the country could not control, except by governmental regulation, such as price controls (something not even being considered now regardless that it might help the vast majority of Americans). Today, although wage increase is mentioned as a factor in the current inflation despite wages still not coming close to the actual cost of living for all but the most well off, it seems as though the products and services that are increasing in price are relatively plentiful relative to demand are nonetheless having their prices increased. And other things, like housing, are having their prices forced higher by various private entities, such as private equity firms and housing flippers purchasing affordable housing units and turning them into expensive housing units. In other words, prices are being increased merely because they can be, for the benefit of the well-off minority and their corporations. And there is no attempt by our policy makers and regulators to stop this nonsensical greed.
It’s called the inflation of the rich
It’s a combination of factors, mostly “printing” and psychological. “Printing” isn’t inflationary if it never leaves the financial system into the “real” economy.
But you can also throw in lack of competition in many industries due to oligopolies. There is competition from outside the US, but many industries are dominated a low number of large companies.
Corporate house buying at scale is substantially if not mostly due to artificially cheap money and loose credit standards. I’ve read many comments here indicating this is a minority view, but tight credit and noticeably higher rates will crash the housing market turning corporate landlords into large net sellers.
Price controls are a guaranteed failure. Believing otherwise is only evidence of economic illiteracy. The only price control (and yes it is one) which practically everyone seems to believe does work is central bank monetary policy distorting interest rates.
The day of reckoning for this distortion lies ahead in the future with the outcome being (much) lower living standards for the (vast) majority of the population.
The GDFA does mention that some services are affected by commodities like fuel while other services aren’t affected by commodities. However it’s not clear to me how components or materials used by service providers are counted (forgive me if this has been covered in some previous article or comment section).
For example, if an appliance repairman fixes an appliance (a service), the invoice he hands his customer could be affected by a more expensive replacement part (a good) that he installs. Or maybe a car insurance company may have to charge more because they know that replacement parts are now more expensive. A hair stylist may charge more because the cost of her supplies went up. I sort of sense that this may be one cause amongst many for the lag between the inflation of goods (which came first) and services (which is now hot as goods cool). Perhaps where the inflation of goods is cooling down, so will services follow after that lag time has been covered. Especially with fuel costs cooling off, we may be around the peak of service inflation.
Am I onto something here or way off?
To stick to your example of a repair involving a part: Any repair place, such as auto service shop, sells two items: parts and labor. And usually they’re separated on the invoice. So if you get your car repaired, you might see $100 in parts and 2 hours of labor at $x per hour (flat rate), plus maybe some other stuff, such as a percentage for “shop supplies” or whatever.
The labor = service; the parts = goods.
Also, there are only two “repair” categories in the CPI basket. Household appliances repair is too small and doesn’t have a number anymore, because hardly anyone gets any appliances repaired and there may not be enough data points in the sample; and motor vehicle repair and maintenance, which weighs 1% of total CPI.
That Sir, is why you are the creator of the finest financial articles available while I’m a simple commenter! Thank you for clarifying.
Markets soaring, 30 year mortgage down 22 basis points. Markets pricing in the return of the spiked punchbowl.
There’s plenty liquidity, it never left.
Yep…at best we have only scratched the surface.
Watch out if the Fed takes it even semi seriously.
Longer-run, the hangover could be historical, despite the blurring of this by the markets’ euphoria today. But today is the situation where we all live.
My volatility etf (VIX) is below its 52-week low. It”s like Fed overreach and inflation never happened.
Markets in complete denial.
Someone, without a doubt, is delusional. We’ll see whether it’s the markets, or the people insisting that the Fed will break the animal spirits that have returned to running wild.
Bizarre. Markets fighting the Fed.
This is going to be long and painful. There will be multiple waves down in stocks . The first wave down was just a teaser. The Boomer Asset era is going to get de-leaverged or liquidated. It is the eternal and natural end point and starting point to bring in the next group of suckers to be exploited by a criminal financial system and government that the suckers always and only believe in. Liberty would break the cycle but it is a scary son of a bitch and requires discipline and courage and is therefore not an option. I am and will enjoy the shit show during my lucid moments.
How long can I stay away before FOMO drags me back in only to punish me one more time?
I hate the market. I hate myself for how the market makes a monkey out of me.
It should give it all back and more tomorrow.
Mortgage rates were 3% and markets didn’t price in anything because they didn’t want to. And then mortgage rates were 6% and markets priced in whatever. And then mortgages rates are 5.2% as right now… Markets price in whatever. It doesn’t mean anything other than markets betting on stuff and bets going awry.
I suppose by some measure inflation receded for a month. They were able to hide some inflation, but the price of a new home has been rising faster than the CPI for years. I know deflation is transitory. Gasoline was 30 cents/gallon in 1959. There were phone booths instead of smart phones.
There is still a chip shortage. The war in Ukraine has reduced grain available for export. The price of fertilizer is so high some farmers switched to using cow manure instead. Britain has a plan for rolling power blackouts this coming winter.
So you are saying ‘markets’ will reach the moon?
Gamestop, AMC, BlackBerry, Palantir have been rallying.
Makes me check my own sanity…..
The longs in oil a lot of them took profits at midyear at the end of June. If they anticipate the dollar falling they’ll drive oil back up to the 115 to 120 dollar range.
Hey Wolf. Long time reader. Biden said in a conference today that inflation was 0% for the month of July. I don’t think he is lying (probably just embellishing) but for the life of me I don’t know what numbers he might be referencing (or cherry-picking). Any clue?
He’s using a month over month number meaning inflation rate didn’t rise over previous month. Completely disingenuous. Joe just reads what’s in front of him.
MasterCrabby,
It’s not my job to explain what Biden meant. They have highly salaried people in the White House who do that and who walk back this stuff.
If Wolfstreet expanded its reach to provide “the stories behind business, finance, money, and politics”, then it could be your job to explain what Biden meant. ;-)
“ Biden said in a conference today that inflation was 0% for the month of July. I don’t think he is lying (probably just embellishing) but for the life of me I don’t know what numbers he might be referencing (or cherry-picking). Any clue?”
What he is referring to is the index numbers…
The cpi-w index number actually decreased from June to July by a couple of points…
Even still, the cpi-w stands proud at 9.1 % July ‘23 compared to July ‘22…
For the COLA watchers, the COLA is at 8.9% (compared to 3Q last year) with todays index number with 2 more data points to go…
Now we find out how smart this Fed really is. If they don’t deliver 75 basis points at the next meeting, expect thim to stop what they are doing in the first few months of next year.
///
Shared markets create shared inflation…
Example 1. It is quite interesting to observe the global market in terms of goods. I live in a country where fruits and vegetables are a major aspect of the export portfolio of the country. The strong inflation in surrounding countries has created a strong incentive to export goods at inflation driven higher prices, also due to increased cost of labor, fertilizer, chemicals etc. On the other hand due to this forced incentive the same goods are not any more available on the local market, creating somewhat of a scarcity and pushing the price upwards.
Example 2. Money has no safe heaven, and looks for opportunity elsewhere. While agricultural land is hard to buy in most countries, realestate is not. The large funds have invested significantly into realestate, pushing the prices upwards and selectively building higher end apartment buildings and condos, for target audience with deep pockets. Local builders are mimicking the trend hoping to get part of the action, completely neglecting needs of the local population…Causing a surge in realestate prices…But now after years of growth you can negotiate the price down by 7-10%…It is wonderful to see what a few basis points and an energy crisis can do to the market. What I am surprised by is the speed at which the local market reacts…
///
Disney’s profits are up 50%, and revenue up 25% from last year. That’s not a sign of an economy where inflation will be slowing, but unless Disney’s business model changed dramatically in the last year, that increase is a sign of too much money out there. And that means that inflation is not coming down on its own.
The only other alternative is that printing trillions, years of ZIRP, and locking portions of our economy for a year made us that much stronger. I see no evidence of that.
“Disney’s profits are up 50%, and revenue up 25% from last year.”
How are they compared to 2019?
Not favorably.
Just saw the president say inflation was zero for July.
Inflation blah what’s a 38% increase in price, transitory!
It took 18-24 months to reach current peak inflation from this cycle’s lows. Looking back at prior CPI runups, the return to mean or to something close to the starting points takes years, not months. I don’t expect this cycle to be any different, except for expectations for immediate results and a 2.5 CPI reading by October.
Inflation will take a second leg up at the very beginning of 2023.
‘… but unless Disney’s business model changed dramatically in the last year,’ Of course it did! There is a lot of money out there!
‘…made us that much stronger.’ Now that’s hilarious! It certainly made a certain group a lot richer!
About a year ago lots of people were praising MMT which proposed unlimited money printing, while any inflation could be easily dampened by raising taxes. Now I see an “Inflation Reduction Act” that does everything except raising taxes. Where have all these MMT evangelists gone??
( I’m asking this for a friend )
The service sector is where the most workers bailed out. 11 cruise ship departures from San Diego cancelled due to labor shortages. I am sure there are people with plenty of money ready to go, being the discretionary income demographic. The new Covid variant is due out, and no foreigners allowed. This could go on for a long long long time. As long as we have racial purity and mandatory conception for females at age 16, I guess it’s worth it.
“The service sector is where the most workers bailed out.”
You’re confusing services with “bartenders” “cleaning staff” “hotel staff” etc. Service workers also include the coders and managers and AI gurus and other engineers and specialists and non-specialists and CEOs employed by Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, Wolf Street Corp, etc.
Surveys say: Social Security Cola is Pepsi.
So energy and in particular gasoline fell in the CPI report.
What percent of the total CPI is the energy and gasoline?
I find it quite astonishing that a $4 or $5 item in the CPI can offset the other components to result in zero inflation for the month.
Motor fuel = 5.3% of CPI.
Total Energy = 9.2% of CPI.
So if that plunges, it can easily drag down overall CPI by a bunch of basis points. And that’s what we’re talking about — basis points.
Inflation? Biden insists that US is undergoing zero inflation now. The markets responded today on the news.
Where is the White House team that’s going to walk that nonsense back?
And so one month, we may have 1% inflation from month to month, and you’re going to say that we have “1% inflation and are below the Fed’s target?” That would be a hoot.
Like I said here somewhere, it’s not my job to explain what Biden meant. They have highly paid people in the White House who do that, and who walk this stuff back without breaking a sweat.
I have no idea what Biden actually said or may have been thinking. What I (we) do know is core monthly inflation was “only” 0,3%. That’s “only” 3,6% annualized.
It’s easy to see how SOME PEOPLE out there see this as bullish, especially if the Fed is looking at this data month by month instead of big picture. With sub-4% core, does the Fed really need to crank down the screws tighter? It doesn’t sound all that unreasonable of a position to say NO.
The funny part is that anyone thinking that…. must believe that Fed policy works REALLY fast, because the Fed just began tightening in earnest a couple months ago!
Month to month CPI inflation for July was reported as zero. In June it was 1.3% month to month CPI inflation. That is a rate of 15.6% annualized. One month of data does not make an entire year.
As long as it makes Joe feel good, that’s all that counts. His handlers will walk it back and Joe won’t even know it happened.
Price gouging for NG. ?
The oil and gas companies do not I repeat do not set the price of NG that they sell.most of the smaller NG producers in fact hedge their gas sales so they can meet their debt obligation.
If the oil and gas producers se the prices that they sell their product one would not see the fluctuations .
Wolf, I have to disagree with you here, “So when a product gets a million times better, it’s not the same product anymore..” That may make sense on paper, but in the real world, what a smartphone can do today, say land a rover on Mars, doesn’t give me one bit more value than when it was just a phone, text yeah, ok. All that whizz-bang value is hardly “redeemable” for the average consumer. Star-spangled college geeks are the froth, they aren’t the economy.
cobo,
Hahahaha… This site wouldn’t exist without those innovations and those lower prices for that much better tech, and you wouldn’t be able to comment on it, because you wouldn’t have the device to comment on it, and even if the internet existed in 1985, I couldn’t afford to buy a server of the power that runs this website. You’re talking millions of dollars. So these lower prices and innovations matter hugely even in YOUR life. You’re just not using your brain all the time, but you’re using the tech all the time.
It wasn’t too long ago that you couldn’t get on the internet with your cell phone, or if you could, it was very slow and practically useless. And remember when you paid $16 a month for dial-up internet that was so slow that ecommerce, as we know it today, didn’t really take off until broadband was widely used. Same with internet publications. You could use dial-up but “www” was called the world-wide-wait… remember? Those were the good times you speak of.
People take all this stuff for granted. That’s why you don’t think you need it or that it’s “better only on paper,” because you take it for granted.
Wolf-so well-said. Might be extended to the term ‘civil society’.
may we all find a better day.
Indeed. Anyone who thinks that there is no difference should try running windows 95 and the software designed for it. That’ll straighten them out in a hurry.
Yep, just look at Disney!
– Disney streaming subscriber growth blows past estimates, as company beats on top and bottom line.
– Disney lowers longer-term forecast for Disney+ subscribers by 15 million
– Disney raises streaming prices after services post big operating loss
Look, we blew through everyone’s estimates of who wants our service but we still lost our shirt, so we’re raising prices!
And yes, I did RTFA… I believe this is captured under: Video and audio services, including cable: +3.8%
I was being sarcastic about Biden said zero inflation. The masses have short term memory
No no no, you are wrong. Inflation is Zero, repeat, zero!
Biden has said so in person.
1) The gap between Case/Shiller price and owner equivalent rent is higher than in 2006.
2) The latest price/rent is : 305/185 = 1.65.
3) in 2006 : 185/125 = 1.48.
4) The difference between 2006 and 20222 : in 2022 prices are rising vertical up. In 2006 it’s curving, rounded, Adam & Eve.
5) Prices are too expensive.
Thank you Wolf.
Saw the headline number and stock market knee jerk reaction. Turned off all talking head blather. Knew that Wolf would have the real story later in the day. Was not disappointed.
1) For over 20 years rent is rising constantly almost in same angle. Rent never seriously dipped, even in 2009/2010.
2) If so. in the next recession C/S might breach rent.
3) Since rent is the biggest component of the CPI, inflation is built in.
4) But if the vacancy rates will be high and persist, both C/S and rent might dip, C/S might fall faster, breach rent. In real terms it’s a disaster.