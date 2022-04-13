Front-Running the Fed: Bank of Canada Hikes 50 Basis Points to 1.0%, Starts Official QT. Unofficial QT Already Shrank Assets by 15%

“The economy can handle higher interest rates, and they are needed.” The BoC is way behind the curve, but way ahead of the Fed.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Bank of Canada, after telegraphing it for weeks, hiked its overnight rate by 50 basis points today, the first 50-basis-point hike since 2000, after having hiked by 25 basis points at its March meeting. This brought its overnight rate to 1.0%.
“Interest rates will need to rise further,” governor Tiff Macklem said in the opening statement. The economy is “moving into excess demand” and inflation is “persisting well above target,” he said.
“The economy can handle higher interest rates, and they are needed,” he said. Interest rates would continue to rise “to more normal settings,” which would be the “neutral” rate, which the BoC estimates to be somewhere in the 2% to 3% range. “We may need to take rates modestly above neutral for a period to bring demand and supply back to balance and inflation back to target,” he said.
Official QT now, unofficial QT since March 2021.
The official Quantitative Tightening will begin on April 25, the BoC said. it will no longer buy any Government of Canada (GoC) bonds at all, and it will let maturing bonds roll of the balance sheet without replacement, which will shrink the balance sheet.
The unofficial Quantitative Tightening began a year ago. The BoC already shrank its balance sheet by 15%, from C$575 billion in total assets at the peak in March 2021, to C$487 billion as of last week. In March 2021, when it announced this QT, it specifically denied that this was QT, just like when it denied in late 2020 that it was “tapering” when it started tapering its purchases of GoC bonds and ended entirely its purchases of MBS.
The BoC already shed or sharply reduced its other assets that had been part of the Covid money-printing binge, particularly its repos, now down to just C$15 billion (green), and its short-term Canada Treasury Bills, now down to zero (purple):
Assets to be “far lower than the current level.”
The biggie left on the balance sheet are the GoC bonds, and as they mature, they’re going to roll off, which is what the BoC announced today. But how low will they go?
“The longer-run level” of its bond holdings “is yet to be determined, but it is far lower than the current level,” the BoC said in a separate market notice.
How far behind the curve is the BoC?
Canada’s inflation rate jumped to 5.7%. And the BoC’s policy rate is now 1.0%.
But the BoC is way ahead of the Fed, whose policy rate target is 0.50% at the upper end, even as CPI inflation has exploded to 8.5%.
But markets have started chasing after inflation.
Interest rates started reacting to expected rate hikes in September 2021. The two-year Canada Treasury yield soared from 0.4% at the time to 2.33% today, after having hit 2.43% on Friday. Both of them the highest since 2008. This is a huge move in short-term yields.
For the Canadian housing market – where most mortgages are either variable-rate or “fixed rate” with relatively short terms, such a “two-year fixed” or a “five-year fixed” rate – the shorter-term yields are very impactful.
This was a massive series of jumps in the yield leading up to the 50-basis-point hike today and QT:
The Canada 10-year Government Bond yield closed today at 2.64%, after having hit 2.70% on Monday, the highest since January 2014.
“Inflation is too [damn] high.”
“Inflation is too high. It is higher than we expected, and it’s going to be elevated for longer than we previously thought,” Macklem said in the opening statement.
“The Bank’s primary focus is inflation. We are acutely aware that already-high inflation has risen further above our target,” he said.
More rate hikes to tamp down on “overall demand.”
“By making borrowing more expensive and increasing the return on saving, a higher policy interest rate dampens spending, reducing overall demand in the economy. And with demand starting to run ahead of the economy’s supply capacity, we need that to happen to bring the economy into balance and cool domestic inflation,” he said.
“The economy has entered this period of excess demand with considerable momentum and high inflation, and we are committed to getting inflation back to target,” he said.
The BoC also lowered its forecast for Canada’s growth in 2022 to a still red-hot 4.25% and a very strong 3.25% in 2023. It said that robust business investment, labor productivity growth, and higher immigration will add to productive capacity, while the rate hikes would moderate growth in domestic demand, which should help balance the economy. That’s the plan.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Not bad, Canada, not bad. Now I wish the Fed would feel the shame it should and put teeth to their words.
except BOC bot 5 bln a week or 20bln a mth during last 2 yrs of Qe,,,, that would roughly translate in 200 bln a month for US equivalent. you wonder our housing prices exploded,,,,,,,
I’m still surprised they banned foreign real estate investment. Or at least that’s what the headlines I saw said. I don’t know the specifics.
It makes a good headline, but it’s not enforceable, too easy to work around it. They are also going to create a tax free savings account for first time home buyers under 40. That’s in addition to the existing TFSA for general purposes. So the rich can easily max it out (40K contribution limit) early, grow it for twenty years on risky stocks, and bid even more over asking. The poors can go pound sand.
Thank you Wolf for alerting us all to the Canadian situation… Pure wisdom dispensed daily.
With the PPI ensuring next month’s CPI will be higher (read all about it right here)
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/04/13/inflation-nightmare-keeps-getting-worse-producer-prices-break-out-inflationary-mindset-rules/,
Wolf’s shepherding of this website since July 5, 2014 (Read the Testosterone Pit – it explains Wolf’s incredible wisdom in the American car and truck market) is the result of a passion for the truth, tolerant of dissent and intolerant of misinformation.
Wolf provides us with framework to assess our current situation in the U.S.
Opportunity has rarely been better.
Listened to Peter Schiff last night. If I heard correctly US budget deficit exceeded all forecasts for the last month. If you run a deficit you are running stimulus. No wonder inflation is sticky.
Inflation is so incredibly non-linear that these 2-3% estimates could be very far off.
Would be a disaster if that ended up being true. Imagine trying for a soft landing at 3% when the actual neutral rate was 7%? You have to be at ground level to land and these people would be at 10,000 feet and not even know it.
May be the Fed is so late because its really out of options and doesn’t want to say it. In 70s when inflation was this high, Debt to GDP ratio was 40% and not 120%, trade deficits were not huge, we were not dependent on China for essentials, bond markets were not in this crazy bubble.
Biden already announced that we will do everything in his power and then clearly implied that “He could do nothing!”.
I learned a worrying news from my friend who owns 40+ acres of actively farmed land. He said, as the fertilizer prices have jumped more than 2X, diesel by more than 1.5X, farming will not be profitable this year. So he would reduce farming to bare minimum to retain water rights and property tax benefits.
If more US farmers do this, we may look at real food shortages and hunger later this year. Shouldn’t someone raising alarm on this?
Is an armed and hungry populace easier to control or scarier to police?
I live in a very small state, but I have heard farmers say they wont have fertilizer this year in the past week. They gripe about the other costs also (deisel, feed etc.)
Here in Thailand, the central bank is among the diminishing number of central banks who still view inflation as “transitory.”
In February, the Bank of Thailand monetary policy committee voted unanimously to hold its policy rate at a record low of 0.5 percent. This seems strange, since Thai economic growth has been fairly strong this year. Their rationale may be to continue recovery of the covid damaged tourist industry, which is about 7% of GDP.
The annual inflation rate in Thailand rose to 5.73% in March 2022, from 5.28% in February (expectations were 5.6%). This is the highest increase since September 2008. Thailand’s headline CPI for projected to rise between 4 to 5% in 2022, compared with 1.23% in 2021.
However, my wife has not noticed much inflation in the local open-air markets (traditional versions still exist in almost all districts). These markets are packed many small vendors, who sell fully cooked main meals as well as produce, nuts, sugar foods, meats, etc.
We can live much more cheaply than in the U.S. in almost all ways, but now I’m less optimistic about the converting USD to Thai baht. Like the U.S., Thai bank interest rates are rock bottom for savers. And now the two year U.S. Treasury Note is approaching what I can get in my wife’s credit union.
USD will have to jump up significantly, before I convert more dollars to Thai baht.
It not hard to be ahead of the Fed. The whole bond market is. Look at the yield curve and the only part of it that is obviously out of whack with the rest is the extreme short end … where the Fed is sitting on it, holding rates down.
The FED is so outrageously derelict in its duties that I cannot even comprehend why the hell Jerome Powell still has a job. This guy needs to be fired YESTERDAY.
Powell’s job is temporary right now, that’s the problem. He doesn’t dare risk re-confirmation by rocking the boat right before an election. They are so ridiculously political. Once upon a time banker types were conservative, but now they’re democrat activists.
I am expecting lip service and maybe some more baby steps, but nothing meaningful before december.
Which would be hilarious because that will ensure that the Dems get wiped out. Inflation makes people purple-faced angry, much more than falling stocks of the rich.
Most senators from both parties thought he was doing a great job.
It is not demand that is the problem. It was and remains supply. The BoC as the FED has it backwards.
This is the most grotesquely overstimulated economy ever in Canada and the US, accomplished via money-printing, interest rate repression, and government deficit spending, and you’re saying demand is not the problem? That’s hilarious.
My assistant at work told me she spends $5000 for 4 days at Disney World. That is about 8% of her annual salary.
This is the result of WTF Fed overstimulation, IMHO, which will hopefully correct.
Most Florida Resident passes are sold out. Expect a peak in Disney’s theme park revenues, IMHO.
Wow! Didn’t realize how expensive that place was.
“My assistant at work told me she spends $5000 for 4 days at Disney World.”
That will soon be one night’s stay at Motel 6 with Weimar Boy Powell at the helm.
Supply chain definitely has issues but nothing high rates can’t tame.
Demand has gone through the roof because of easy money and this should be reigned in first.
Not going to end well for gold bugs again. Every central bank is going to be raising rates. The dollar will go verticle and break everything including gold. Gold bugs will cry manipulation the same way Charlie Brown is surprised when Lucy pulls the football for the millionth time.
Once that happens is when the real fun begins.
Totally. Gold bugs do not realize what’s coming. Many will go broke. Again.
Rising rates don’t hurt gold when real rates are negative. This is not Volcker raising rates by double digits. Rates high enough to hurt gold would make debts unrepayable.
The only question in Canada is how high the BOC can go before they have to reverse. We have have a crazy real estate bubble here. Mortgage rates go too high and there will be a real estate crash. In my view, the BOC won’t get to 2% before they have to throw in the towel. All this yap, yap, tough talk, “we can go higher stuff” is just done in the hope that they can talk inflation and house prices down without blowing everything up. Good luck with that….Oh yeah, like the US, nobody believes the governments inflation figures…5.7%…what a joke…
“In my view, the BOC won’t get to 2% before they have to throw in the towel.”
This is the new narrative of all the speculators. First it was “the FED will NEVER raise rates.” Now that their first hit of hopium turned out to be bunk, they’ve taken a hit of some new hopium, which will turn out to be bunk as well.
Somehow the Canadian move in advance of a Fed increase reminds me of when Marlin Perkins (MUO Wild Kingdom) would send Jim in to see if the mother bear had birthed her cubs yet.
Not unlike a coal miner’s canary.
How much to Central Bankers coordinate their actions?
Oops: meant to say “How much do Central Bankers coordinate their actions?”
Everyone who believes there is some form of logical practices behind the people that allowed trade deficits, destruction of industry, plagues, and inflation as well as underestimating the madness of the old KGB stooge elevated to P-Rex needs to stop and drink deep of a song that was timely before, and plays at so many levels:
“I said baby, baby, baby you’re out of time
Well baby, baby, baby you’re out of time
I said baby, baby, baby you’re out of time
Yes you are left out, outta there with-a-out a doubt
Cause baby, baby, baby you’re out of time.”
You can never go back, you can never go back.
You guys are way too negative and need to look at the bright side.
In 2008 the your Illustrious Lords of Finance very nearly blew up the Global Economy. This time around all they’ve done is create raging inflation.
Admit it, that’s a vast improvement. And better than we deserve, under the circumstances.
The life of a Central Banker is an arduous one. They have to be certain of the facts and must be extremely cautious because they don’t dare make any mistake. It takes immense fortitude and polished skills to come up with a quarter-point rate hike. Paul Volcker himself couldn’t do a better job, mostly because he’s dead.
Rising rates don’t hurt gold when real rates are negative. This is not Volcker raising rates by double digits. Rates high enough to hurt gold would make debts unrepayable.
Gold price is tough to forecast. What we know is currently Fed has screwed up enough that gold mining is one of the most profitable businesses with gross margins at $800 per ounce. That’s even with people dumping money in alternatives to fiat like crypto.
Read an article that Nigerians are going into Bitcoin in a big way, with a lot of people keeping nearly all their savings in it due to currency debasement. If Bitcoin doesn’t survive they are broke.