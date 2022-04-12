WHOOSH, Dollar’s Purchasing Power Goes to Heck as Services Inflation Takes Off, Food Spikes, Energy Explodes, But Used Cars Finally Stall

The Fed is still pumping fuel on the fire.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Consumer Price Index today – a measure of how fast the dollar and everything denominated in dollars, including labor, lost its purchasing power – is a horror show, the likes of which the majority of Americans have never experienced in their lives. Reality on the ground is even worse for many people because CPI is slow to pick up the red-hot housing inflation as we’ll see in a moment, and because CPI structurally is skewed to represent the inflation felt by higher-income households, while lower income households, as Fed governor Lael Brainard pointed out last week, face higher inflation and feel it much more.
The overall Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) spiked by 1.2% in March from February, and by 8.5% from a year ago, the worst since 1981, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today.
But in 1981, the Fed was effectively cracking down on inflation with double-digit policy interest rates, and inflation was on the way down.
Now inflation is spiking, and the Fed is still repressing short-term interest rates to near 0%, and it still holds $8.9 trillion in assets on its balance sheet as a result of years of money printing, including $4.8 trillion that it printed over the past two years to repress long-term interest rates and to produce the biggest wealth disparity ever. And now we’re surprised by this spike in inflation?
There is no period in history that compares to this period, not even the 1970s because the Fed wasn’t printing money in the 1970s.
WHOOSH goes the Dollar’s Purchasing Power.
Consumer price inflation is not a sign of anything positive, but a sign of the loss of the purchasing power of the consumer’s dollar, including the purchasing power of labor. And it’s cumulative, month after month, year after year. In March, the purchasing power of $100 in January 2000 dropped to a new record low of $58.80, which explains why the mood of Americans has curdled:
Inflation in services is now spiking.
The CPI for services – which includes housing costs – jumped by 0.7% in March from February, the third jump in a row of this magnitude, and by 5.1% compared to March last year, the worst services inflation since 1991. Given how slow the CPI is in picking up the surging housing costs, this portion of the CPI will continue to get worse, even as prices of gasoline and used cars might come down some.
Inflation in housing costs.
The largest component in CPI is “shelter,” a basket of services that is designed to represent housing costs and accounts for 32.7% of total CPI. The largest components in this basket are “Rent of primary residence,” accounting for 7.3% of total CPI, and “Owner’s equivalent rent of residence,” accounting for 24.0% of total CPI.
“Rent of primary residence” jumped by 4.4% in March (red in the chart below). This tracks what tenants reported as their actual rent payments, including in rent-controlled apartments.
“Owner’s equivalent rent of residences” rose 4.5% (green line). This tracks the costs of homeownership as a service, based on what homeowners reported that their home would rent for.
Because both of these rent measures are lagging, they will continue to spike as they catch up, even if over the next 12 months housing inflation actually were to cool down a little. So these housing components that weigh much more heavily than used cars or gasoline are guaranteed to provide upward pressure on CPI well into 2023 (my discussion of this phenomenon).
Note that both measures are still well below the overall CPI and therefor are still holding down CPI, but less than before, and as they rise, they will hold down CPI even less.
In terms of “asking rents” across the US, which is a measure of what landlords are asking for their apartments and houses that they have listed for rent, the inflation picture is red hot. The Zillow Rent Index has shot up 16.8% year-over-year, despite the slight dip in March. Compare to it the “rent of primary residence” (purple) and the “owner’s equivalent rent” (green), which have a lot of catching up to do, and they will catch up partially, but with a lag:
The actual costs of purchasing a house spiked by 19.2% year-over-year, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, with totally crazy raging mania in some markets, depicted in The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America.
The CPI however hasn’t picked up that raging mania in housing costs as you can see in this chart of the National Case-Shiller index (purple) and the CPI for “owner’s equivalent or rent,” the stand-in for homeownership costs (red). Both indices are set to 100 for January 2000. The chart shows the disconnect of housing costs in CPI and the reality homebuyers are facing:
Inflation in durable goods v. nondurable goods.
The durable goods CPI – includes new and used vehicles, consumer electronics, furniture, appliances etc. – spiked by 17.4% year-over-year, the third-worst ever behind January and February. On a month-to-month basis, it backed off for the first time in months (red in the chart below).
The down-tick was due to CPI used vehicles, which fell for the second month in a row (-3.8% in March from February), which whittled down the year-over-year spike to a still crazy 35.3%. That used vehicles hit price resistance, on slowing volume and plenty of supply, became clear months ago (my discussion on this ultimately ridiculous historic spike and its decline).
The CPI for new vehicles ticked up just a tad in March from February, and year-over-year was up 12.5%, the second worst ever, behind the 12.7% spike in 1975.
The CPI for nondurable goods – which is dominated by food, energy, and household supplies – spiked by 13.1%, the worst since 1980 (purple line):
“Food at home” inflation spiked by 1.0% for the month and by 8.5% year-over-year. Major categories, and their year-over-year spikes in CPI inflation rates:
- Cereals and cereal products: 10.1%
- Beef and veal: 16.0%
- Pork: 15.3% as folks switched to pork from beef.
- Poultry: 13.2% as folks switched to poultry from pork.
- Fish and seafood: 10.9%
- Eggs: 11.2%
- Fresh fruits: 10.1%
- Fresh vegetables: 5.9%
- Dairy and related products: 7.0%
- Coffee: 11.2%
- Fats and oils: 14.9%
- Baby food: 10.8%
“Food away from home” inflation jumped by 6.9% year-over-year, the most since 1982. This includes everything from high-end restaurants to food at elementary schools.
Energy costs exploded by 11.0% for the month and by 32.0% year-over-year. They weigh 7.6% of overall CPI. Among them:
- Gasoline: +18.3% for the month and +48.0% year-over-year.
- Utility natural gas to the home: +0.6% for the month and +21.6% year-over-year.
- Electricity service: +2.2% for the month, +11.1% year-over-year.
Core CPI: Inflation if you don’t buy food and energy.
The “core” CPI-U excludes the volatile commodities-dependent food and energy components in order to measure inflation in the broader economy. Thanks to the month-to-month decline in the CPI for durable goods, and the slowness with which housing inflation is getting picked up, the core CPI rose “only” 0.3% for the month and by 6.5% year-over-year, the worst spike since 1982.
Dear crypto fans, we love you, but…
Have fun with cryptos and gambling with cryptos, make big money, lose big money. But don’t claim that they’re a hedge against inflation or against the collapse of the dollar or whatever, because Bitcoin has plunged by 33% against the dollar year-over-year, and by 41% against the dollar from the peak in November. Plus, on top of it, Bitcoin lost another 8.5% in purchasing power due to inflation. So do the math, in terms of this being a hedge against anything.
Just like that, a generation of wealth destroyed.
Only for the middle class.
Those in the front of the easy money line, to include uber insider trading politicians, have never been more wealthy.
What is an American Millennial human to do? The real wealth destruction lies ahead of us.
Visit Wolfstreet daily.
Sell the overvalued assets now. Stocks, bonds, real estate, art, cars, trucks, collectibles, It is a privilege to have the opportunity to invest at the top of a bubble of centennial proportions. You are probably thinking, “go into cash?, cash is trash, especially with 8.5% inflation”. In a bear market, he who loses the least, wins.
Buy some STRY and SQQQ on rallies. Expect BIG RALLIES, according to bear market history. (we just had our first dead cat bounce, IMHO) Get out with a profit and buy the next rally. Do not allow a double to turn into a loss. Your goal is to get to the bottom with a big pile of cash. These are trading vehicles, not investments.
Millennials have particularly had their future stolen. As Charlie Munger has lamented, there is no way for them to prosper with conventional and customary investments. Returns are so low, thanks to the Fed (as Wolf has so elegantly displayed), they have had their future stolen.
If we try to inflate our way into the valuations, especially of a large number of Zombie companies, the Millennials should be outraged.
Wait….Aren’t the millennials the biggest voting block for several years now. Unless they want to plead ignorance, it seems they stole their own future.
wow, it’s crazy how this all happened in one or two election cycles when millennials were the biggest voting block. I could have sworn this was a decades long process. It must have been all of those millennial politicians. Nothing to do with ancient geezers who barely know how the internet works desperately clinging to every lever of power in this shithole country. Nope, not that
Doesn’t matter who you vote for when both party’s angle to keep the good times rolling while they’re in office without regard to long term health of the nation.
Plus we all know this problem has been building for much much longer.
As retirees with no pension and SS as the main income source, we have cut back our food bill by eating low priced apples instead of a “normal” meal (primarily lunch). Breakfast is still affordable as eggs are reasonably priced (still). Bacon is out of the question though.
Dinner is another story that we haven’t solved yet. The lines at the local food bank are so long that when we get there, all that’s left are cans of beans and sacks of rice. If we could score some sausage, we could make Cajun red beans and rice for dinners. (One can only dream..)
On another note, Walmart’s “great value” 4 pack of 6 ounce containers of yogurt went from $1.24 to $1.82 overnight. So much for buying yogurt. Maybe I’ll try to make my own.
When the asset mania ends and the long term bear market arrives with a vengeance, there will be no escape from downward economic mobility for the vast majority of the population.
Millions of people want to see houses and retirement assets “go on sale”.
Intelligent people do not want shelter to be expensive any more than food, clothing or transportation.
Retirement is inevitably expensive because otherwise no one would be working. ;)
“ In a bear market, he who loses the least, wins.”
This reminds me the big short when no one was thinking about it.
They may be feeling confident because the CCP just ordered mutual funds and brokerages in China to “prevent panicked selling,” which is as if your pilot in your transatlantic airplane comes back to your passenger seat and demands: “please prevent this plane from crashing.” LOL
In other words, global investors are out of alternatives, since the banksters “Fed” is issuing dollars while the government is reportedly paying higher interest rates on treasuries than the CCP is on its more risky bonds. That means the CCP’s financial future is kaput. LOL
Correction: … the banksters’ “Fed” is issuing more and more dollars…
That money printing will create more worldwide inflation.
Either the FED:
1. Are bumbling idiots who don’t even know HS economics
2. Know exactly what they are doing
It is #2. And the more chilling question is why they are doing it.
“Now inflation is spiking, and the Fed is still repressing short-term interest rates to near 0%, and it still holds $8.9 trillion in assets on its balance sheet as a result of years of money printing, including $4.8 trillion that it printed over the past two years to repress long-term interest rates and to produce the biggest wealth disparity ever. And now we’re surprised by this spike in inflation?”
I switched from grocery shopping at Publix to shopping as much as possible at Aldi. Even so, the latest price of milk at Aldi has gone up 18% from the last price. That is crazy. It is still cheaper than anywhere else as far as I have seen.
I’ve done the same; I am not paying more for the same: inflate my salary if they want me to keep my previous buying behavior.
The way I see it now is that people will buy less, consumer spending will slow down, companies will start crying foul and lay off people, and recession will be in full swing. Something has to give.
… and chipotle will be in the news trialling automated chip machines to reduce headcount.
Lot less people visible behind the counters in McDonald’s in the past few years, it seems.
Yep, the economy in the US will simply slow down considerably and that will cure any so-called ‘inflation’ in any prices.
We bought eggs at Aldi last fall for 1.09, but paid 2.39 two weeks ago. Two days ago, no eggs there.
Not sure if there are loss-leader motives at Aldi, or perhaps bird flu of some sort, so maybe just anecdotal. But damn, food shortage fears are sure being stoked.
Despite food inflation I have been able to cut down costs but buying less, a lot less, switching brands and relying on coupons (heavily). After trashing so much junk mail over the years the neighborhood now has a coupon club where we try to collect and share coupons for B1G1, B150% off etc. Managed to keep food costs at or below previous years.
Re no eggs, there is a bird flu epidemic in the US. 22 million chickens died or had to be destroyed.
CrazyDoc.
What a good community spirited idea.
Good luck to you guys!
No swapping here as I can’t remember the last time I received a paper coupon for anything… mostly they are “digital” and available only through the chain website or app.
The food store apps are the best way to save money. Yes, it’s annoying to have to go to their website and telegraph your purchase intentions. However, you’ll find “digital coupons” hidden in there that aren’t evident in print anywhere.
Another hint for the geezers: look for Senior Days. Safeway and Fry’s (Kroger) offer 10% off your food (no booze) on the first Wednesday of every month. That also coincides with the changing of the sale flyer (which makes it tough to do the website coupons at the same time, but I do prevail). To give you an example of how well that works, I saved 42% at one store and 33% at another store (it prints out on the bottom of the receipt). Another small chain will occasionally offer $10 off your purchase of $75 if you are on their app. On rare occasions, I’ve “saved” more than I spent – per the store’s calculations.
To add another element: Fry’s Foods (aka Kroger) has a tie in with Shell and you earn “fuel points” by doing your normal shopping. I normally receive $.20 U.S. off per gallon by using the loyalty card at Shell…. which is my preferred fuel brand anyhoo. It’s a drop in the bucket when fuel is $5 a gallon but it still turns into $4 on a 20 gallon fill up.
Two chickens were talking. One chicken was bragging that she lays one dozen eggs a day…all mediums, and that the farmer gets $1.00 per dozen!
The other chicken snorts and says…I lay a dozen eggs a day..extra large, and the farmer gets $1.05 per dozen! It is much more work, but the farmer benefits.
The first chicken ponders this statement and then says…”Ehh, why bust your ass for a nickel?”
If you are an adult, Milk is harmful and should never be drunk.
We are the only species that drinks the milk of another species, and does it in adult-hood.
Not a good idea.
“ Not a good idea”
Neither was chocolate chip cookies and vodka…
I went back to milk….
Different groups of people have different capacities to drink (digest) milk in adulthood. The Dutch are lactose tolerant. Being Dutch and from a family of dairy farmers, I buy and drink milk regularly. On the other hand, my Japanese wife never drinks milk.
Evidence?
Read a thread where a doc wrote exactly what you said. A common layperson replied: it’s because milk isn’t available to animals in the wild beyond their baby years. If you continue to give them milk from any species, they will drink it all day long. If they get used to meat after not having milk, they’ll unlikely go back to milk. The doc never replies.
Nutritional typing and epigenetics are two important subject to research.
Went shopping at Giant the other day and found reasonable prices. Paid $3.00 for a loaf of bread, $6.00 for a bottle of wine (Australian Shiraz/Cabernet) and $1.99 for a pineapple (all 3 of these were on sale). So I can still find some sale items there, at least for now.
They are enriching the government/corporate elite as much as possible while trying to hold it together long enough to implement the Great Reset to consolidate their thefts. It’s always about timing.
“Why” are they doing it? The answer, technically, is very easy. Emotionally, though, it is horrific.
It is either Evolutional Reptilian Monkey Emotions unleashed, OR, it is the EVIL mentioned in the Bible. An EVIL that exists only for EVIL.
Overall, I would prefer the selfish Monkey gene theory, but as I get older, the EVIL for the sake of EVIL is winning out.
There is no “logical”, evolutionary reason for such a level of Evil. This level has to be beyond, and above, the “physical” world. This scares me and makes me ill, but I can not refuse to contemplate it or where this discussion takes me.
Out- of -Control Monkey Evil will just repeat all the nonsense we have created for the last 10,000 years. The cycles of human stupidity. BUT, the Biblical Evil is something we have yet to face, according to Revelations. I hope I don’t have to face it.
Look up a 5 hour video by a “famous” singer from Australis named Altiyan Childs. It explains the EVIL for EVIL, but it will alter your life, as it did mine. You will have the eyes to SEE, and you will see it everywhere.
The future evil of which you speak is a global socialist totalitarian superstate.
Unlike many posts I read here, I’m confident it won’t be ruled by the psychopaths at the WEF because Western civilization is headed for future geopolitical irrelevance.
It’s going to be under the iron fist of a Middle Eastern belief system I will leave unnamed which is predicted by two famous sources to complete global conquest.
the rise of a new caliphate? nah, world leadership will pass to russia and china.
We’ll see how the iron fist of that belief system holds up when it confronts the cold hard steel and lead of my belief system.
Why?
Because they know we’re fucked if they can’t kick the can again.
Would Fed members ever face consequences for what they have done to hundreds of millions of ordinary hard working Americans? Like serving Jail time.
This is robbery at an unprecedented level and in broad day light and to middle class working people. Just to enrich wealthy and save their asses. Ordinary People serve time for even tiny robbery.
I’ll take door #2. It’s all a plan to wipe out that pesky middle class.
Gotta agree. Very sad and worrisome for the next generation.
Nope. It is merely a feeble attempt to keep the US economy from totally crashing into deep depression. The US federal government is doing massive deficit spending which is the sole reason the US government now has a $30+ trillion dollar debt of which nearly 50% has to be paid off in full each year and refinanced and US GDP is only around $22 trillion by contrast and bond buyers simply aren’t willing to keep financing that kind of utter idiocy and stupidity without adequate yields (interest rates) on US Treasuries. That is what is changing now. And there is nothing that the Federal Reserve can do to materially change that situation.
Could they make it worse? You say there is nothing they can do do to materially change the situation? In all situations we face in IT the solution is usually down to some very simple options and the most basic of all DO NOTHING.
Most of the middle class is over-leveraged, and its been that way for a long time. It didn’t take the FED to cause that problem. There wouldn’t be 7 year car loans if no one wanted them.
The FED is punishing middle-class savers to keep the debt-slaves going, which enriches the top .01%.
I don’t think anyone wants a 7 year car loan. What does happen is that people who have limited financial literacy see them as a way to get the “look at me” vehicle of their dreams at a mumphly payment they can afford. They don’t do the math on how upside down they are because…. they can afford the payment.
It’s a sales technique called “reduction to the ridiculous” where the mark is embarrassed into signing something against his best interest because he doesn’t want to appear cheap to a sales person he’ll never see again.
It goes something like this…. “For 50 cents a day… less than the price of a cup of coffee, you’ll deprive yourself and your family the safety and comfort of this new SuperDupermobile?”
I watched it nearly happen to late 70 year-old woman by some high pressure solar panel salesman. I happened to stop by, was invited to listen to the pitch, and told her to throw the guy out. Which she did. He called me a few names….
I keep hearing that but why? If I was a billionaire, I would still need someone to do my lawn, cook, clean, keep the roads functional, keep the power plants humming so my mansion can be lit up like a Christmas tree all year long, for someone to plant the crops and kill the cows so I can stuff my face, etc etc. The middle class does all that. Without that the rich schmuck will be hungry lying on a pile of currency interspersed with gold bricks.
“So these housing components that weigh much more heavily than used cars or gasoline are guaranteed to provide upward pressure on CPI well into 2023.”
And could we imagine what the real homeownership component of CPI would be if the BLS used something equivalent to the CS Housing Index that’s controlled for mortgage rates, including refi’s?
A lot of people who took out 90% refi’s would have seen their monthly payment increase. Some, of course, would have gone down, based primarily on how much equity you took out of your home and your interest rate.
That 4.5% would probably be 5-7%.
I can’t wait to see your future graphs, Wolf!
In jest: Loan payments don’t count as consumer prices because all the interest goes to wealthy elites, whereas with usual consumer prices the elite skim is only the 10-50% profit margin. ;)
Seriously: Consumers shouldn’t just be asking “How much am I paying for this?” but also “Who am I paying, for this?”
Who you choose to enrich may have a big impact on your future well-being.
I can’t wait for the next recession. Good times for all!
Yup,
I’m thinking Q1 2023 will be a free for all with everybody and their brother trying to get you to buy something…. Anything… please…
And when you won’t, don’t, can’t then expect Stimmy out the yahoooo to help motivate you. All they way back to Cash for Clunkers and so many other plans to spend spend spend at the expense of the national debt. That is what I have come to expect with the government. They of course will come up with a dandy name. Russia Ukraine Inflation National Defense Expense or RUINED for short
I’m as negative as anyone posting here but I’m certainly not looking forward to it.
I look forward to presumably finally being able to buy somewhat solvent assets with a decent cash yield at more reasonable prices.
Concurrently, there are going to be serious social consequences from long-term declining living standards and the political blowback that goes with it.
But, Wolf, the financial press on cable TV keeps saying that the Fed is getting more and more hawkish on inflation. Of course, they also say “Buy the Dip.”
Mortgage Rates Jump to 5.25%. SWEET!!! GO, GO, GO!
Forget buy the dip, go buy that overpriced house, people ; )
//Mortgage Rates Jump to 5.25%. SWEET!!! GO, GO, GO!//
Get your popcorn ready, and wait for the US housing marking collapse. As the President of China, Xi Jinping, said, “housing is for living rather than speculation”. You are free to speculate as much as you want, but you aren’t free to escape the consequences of your speculation.
The housing collapse HAS already happened in mainland China. Look at Evergrande Group! It’s almost gone, and the PRC government refused to bail the stockholders.
Confused,
Yes, the Fed is getting “hawkish.” But it is way behind the curve, and whatever it will do, will be too little too late. So we’ll get a 50-basis-point hike in May, instead of having already gotten 12 hikes of 50 basis points each, over the past 10 meetings and in between meetings. And it will shed assets after the next meeting in May, but it should have never bought that $4.8 trillion since March 2020 to begin with.
I have yet to see any explanation telling me how raising interest rates will fight inflation.
Raising rates will increase the cost of everything, cause loan defaults, business failures, layoffs, rising unemployment, and a recession.
What it WON’T do is lower inflation. The Fed can raise rates and it won’t increase the supply of semiconductors, increase the availability of affordable housing, increase the supply of gasoline, stop price gouging by meat packers, unjam the global supply chains or win the global battle against the pandemic.
All it will do is hobble us while we are trying to address those problems.
But please. Tell me how raising interest rates will fight inflation.
Thomas.
“I have yet to see any explanation telling me how raising interest rates will fight inflation”
The only reason why you haven’t yet seen “any explanation telling me how raising interest rates will fight inflation” is because you avert your eyes every time the explanation is in front of you. The explanation is DEMAND.
I just gave you the explanation, and the Fed gave you the explanation, and everyone knows this, but you refuse to see it: Higher interest rates will reduce demand, and they will reduce asset prices, which will further reduce demand. And eventually, slowly, when demand cools off, price competition sets in, and raising prices gets more difficult because consumers and businesses are resisting price hikes and shop around, and the whole psychology changes, and inflation cools off. There are no secrets here.
So I give up. You’ve had plenty of opportunity to see the explanation. But you refuse to see it, and it doesn’t make sense for me to waste my time rehashing this. But you cannot spread this nonsense here forever. After a while, it equates to trolling.
I wonder how high the CPI has to go before the Fed stops thinking in terms of 0.25% “baby steps” (or 0.5% “double baby steps”) and goes in for a surprise 1% (or 5%!) “shock and awe” hike in order to actually shock the markets back into sanity…
Fed deliberately doing so to pump it up and then crash the market , creating new opportunities for greedy 1%
Nothing else is predictable for me.
Wolf,
I made fun of the media because the Fed plans to take 18 months (including down time) at $95 billion per month to shed the bonds it acquired in the last 12 months at $125 billion. In addition, the latest increase in inflation exceeded the 0.25% rate hike. If the Fed were serious about ending inflation, it would increase the fed funds rate by 1% at each meeting and sell bonds at the rate of $200 billion per month or more. Perhaps the Fed will send everyone a big red WIN button to ensure a soft landing.
“The Fed wasn’t printing money in the 1970s.”
You have to admit, it’s been a real work of art that the Fed has pulled off money printing with little inflation for so long. I mean, 30 trillion! That’s a lot of trucks backed up to mint, loading up, and disappearing into the night.
And, as we can see, it’s not stopping here. Keep the presses rolling, there is more blood in that turnip. Money doesn’t grow on trees in D.C., It grows legs and just walks off.
And hallelujah, It’s that time when our favorite politicians are on the billboards and TV, saying vote for me again. No problem.
THAT $30 TRILLION IS US GOVERNMENT DEBT AND HAS LITTLE TO DO WITH THE FEDERAL RESERVE.
“You have to admit, it’s been a real work of art that the Fed has pulled off money printing with little inflation for so long. I mean, 30 trillion!”
I’m not sure what world you’ve been living in, but there’s been massive inflation the entire time. It has been decades where two household incomes have been needed to afford what used to only require a single income.
I understand your point, but the lifestyle of the typical American household includes many supposed “necessities” which either did not exist or were luxuries during the era you reference.
(Much) bigger homes, more expensive and frequently multiple cars, eating out (very) regularly, international travel, and early retirement.
The above doesn’t even include all the crap Americans routinely buy. Like cable TV which many have finally been dumping the last few years. This stuff adds up to a small fortune over a lifetime, yet I almost never hear anyone (especially in the media) asking how most households spend (more like waste) their money, even as they wring their hands about supposed government “austerity” in social programs. No one has to buy or a “right” to any of this consumer crap.
Yes, a substantial minority or majority of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and yes, I blame the government for intentionally debasing the currency. Still doesn’t answer why so many don’t manage what they have (a lot) better.
To your last statement it certainly doesn’t help that Uncle Sam has developed a tendency to step in and help out those making poor financial conditions….while more financially conservative folks like myself get screwed.
As to “why so many don’t manage better”:
Between genetic and cultural variations, a large proportion of the population is wired/programmed to live large and spend until there’s nothing left.
That is amplified by advertising and media.
Countervailing forces – family experience, education, religion – have largely been neutered. After 40 years of credit-fueled Fed bubble-booms, in which saving was punished and borrowing rewarded, who’s left to convince people to save?
there was tons of inflation. it was just in assets, not consumer goods and services.
inflation is always a monetary phenomenon.
There is enough softness inside the numbers to prevent the Fed from crashing the economy with rate hikes. The call is soft landing. If investors lose faith in paper, bonds and stocks, they will continue to migrate to hard assets and that would add to the number. Rent is a critical metric and when rents start rising in secular fashion more people feel pressure to buy their own home. Blue collar need housing close to their work. Govt will figure out where the subsidies need to go. I’ll bet its a long time before gasoline is below $4. I guess Brainerd has it right. A stock market dip would probably be worse for those who own none.
The Federal Reserve does not set anything but a very few policy guidance interest rates and they are all a reflection of the YIELDS (INTEREST RATES) SET IN THE US TREASURY MARKETS over which the Federal Reserve has very little control as even now the Federal Reserve only owns about 20% of the $30 trillion of outstanding US Treasuries.
Well, for not having any control the Fed has done a fine job of keeping the short term rates at zero and the long-term rates as low as 0.6% for quite some time.
Ambrose Bierce,
You’re dreaming. The only two things that were “soft” were used vehicle prices, which FELL quite a bit, and new vehicle prices which ticked up just a tad. Every other major component was RED HOT.
RTGDFA
There is another FRN auction (2yr) in a couple weeks. Seeking Alpha says that if CPI prints too hot that the Fed will be forced to hit the brakes hard, and that would send the economy into a dive, which might be the last rate hike for a while. Not a good portend but the CPI print was well taken. A lukewarm rate hike cycle would extend and without panic buying, this auction seems doable. We’ll see.
I’m surprised you don’t understand what this inflation means. You’re old enough to know. You should know. But I think that maybe your worries about your asset prices keep tripping up your thinking process about inflation.
At the very minimum, the Fed has to stop pumping gasoline on the fire. And the Fed understands this, even the doves, even Brainard today. And that means much higher interest rates and QT. That would be just to get back to “neutral.”
If the Fed keeps pumping gasoline on the fire, like it is today with its ongoing interest rate repression, we’re going to have 30% inflation 2 years from now. And possibly a revolt in the streets. Everyone at the Fed understands this.
😆
Cute.
Bought some topsoil the other day at Home Depot. They put a .30 surcharge on each bag of topsoil. So inflation is even hitting the price of dirt. On the good side there were a half dozen dudes there to help load my vehicle with the heavy bags. I didn’t have to lift a finger.
Swamp, what was the $0.30 surcharge per bag for?
Anthony A.
Inflation/Transportation tax
Just about every County has a “dump” and-or recycle center.
You can get mulch, dirt, etc for just backing up your truck.
True, but it may not be a suitable match for the courtyard or the grotto.
I was just shopping for new pillows and found that even the price of down is up.
@Goomee *rimshot*
You know inflation is here when even dirt is no longer “dirt cheap”!
It seems like Wall Street is largely expecting the Federal Reserve to front load the rate increases, with +0.5% each in May, June & maybe July. That would take the FFR to 2% by summer.
Some economists think the CPI is at or close to peaking, as oil prices have fallen back to February levels (not captured in this CPI report), and core inflation increased +0.3% M/M, the slowest rate since Sep 2021. In addition, the next 3 months will have tough M/M comps, with CPI rising 0.8-0.9% in each of April, May & June 2021.
Wolf, when do you think inflation will peak? What do you expect the Federal Reserve to do after that?
Jackson Y,
Watch the services CPI. It’s a huge part of CPI. And it has been surging with no slowdown in sight. THIRD CHART ABOVE.
Watch the housing CPIs, which are included in the services CPI. Housing is 1/3 of total CPI, it’s huge, and the housing CPIs are surging with no slowdown in sight. FOURTH CHART ABOVE.
Then have a look at the long-term CPI chart (first chart). Year-over-year numbers jump up and down a lot because of the base effect, and so you have these ups and downs, and we’re going to get some of them. We got that in the 1970s too, big false-hope downs, followed by even huger ups. Get ready for false-hope cooling of CPI followed even hotter CPI.
This inflation isn’t going away until well after the Fed has gotten really really serious. And I don’t mean dabbling with a 3% federal funds rate.
Jackson Y,
“It seems like Wall Street is largely expecting…”
BTW, look at Wall Street again. Right now, it looks like Wall Street has gotten the memo. Stocks are down across the board.
MW: ‘Calamity’ may be coming…This stock-market setup looks similar to 1999, says Jeffrey Gundlach…
I am not a fan of his but I appreciated Senator Manchin’s blistering attack on the Fed today. I think if there was more of this, the guy in the street would start asking questions about the cabal and why they are out to screw him. I am waiting for the day when mobs call for Jerome’s head not metaphorically but literally!
Bread and ciruses, nothing more. Every single CONgress member is on the take.
*circuses
I was at a Tea Party rally a few years back at the US Capitol to protest Obamacare. A Congressman showed up on the Capitol steps in a suit. We didn’t even know who the SOB was. The crowd shouted for him to come down to talk to us. They yelled “We can’t spit on you from this long distance”
where was manchin when the dems were passing the wholly unnecessary and wasteful $2 trillion stimulus bill in march of 2021?
he put up a big show, and the “compromise” he got was reducing eligibility for the “free” money from couples making $160k to making $150k. whoop de doo.
And yet the FED is still just hanging out, waiting for what exactly? Has anybody checked what Jerome Powell has been up to lately? Working on his golf handicap, perhaps? Maybe he can complain that his country club fees went up and so he knows how tough it is out there for people?
Let’s make Jerome Powell live in a homeless camp for 6 months, no cell phone, no resources financial or otherwise. After 6 months, he can return to his current life. But he’s got to do a full 6 months on the streets with no outside help. Same with Janet Yellen. Let’s send that hag to the streets, too. Make these people live their policies up and close.
It seems simple to me, really. The Federal Reserve board members are bureaucrats appointed by the POTUS, and confirmed by congress. Congress and the President are corrupt. They are mostly corrupted by powerful corporate lobbies. Powerful corporations are led by the .01% of earners. Therefore, appointments to the Fed are made to service the interests of that .01% of us.
Every dollar printed, every regulation eliminated, every international trade deal made.. it’s all in the interest of the .01%. Not only will they not be punished for this crime against us, they’ll be rewarded and retire in peace.
Maybe not so peaceful.
Nice concise comment. All we seem to hear on this board are the rants against the Fed or DC or some other crony institution operating at the behest of our financial overlords.
And in most of these cases these same people worshipped the players and systems that got us here. In fact, many still do.
=Has anybody checked what Jerome Powell has been up to lately?=
Yes I do – on a bi-weekly basis.Even the proverbial Caveman can do it.Go to federalreserve dot gov, then click the tab “contact”.There are many options: phone #, email, Twitter, YouTube, etc.
In case one uses their phone # 1-202-….. on the second call Fed’s On Hold Music will be tailored to one’s age,income bracket & educational level.
When I call they always play “Call Me !” by Blondie. I guess they dont regard highly my age,income bracket & educational level 😁
And for you Fed bashers Fed’s On Hold Music will be gloomy doomy “Flight of the Valkyries” by Richard Wagner.
How to wind up the bitcoin crowd… Tell its just today’s betamax to fiat VHS.
Ultimately, both were doomed, bit betamax died much sooner 😂
Well, it appears my paranoia, spider senses, and basic “conspiracy nut-job” life style caused me to have perfect timing.
I decided, this previous week-end, to buy everything (reasonable) I should need for the rest of my life.
Like some of you, I am up there in age, on Medicare, and getting back, from Social Security, more than I put in, thank you very much, liberal millennials. Ans I still work my day job.
So, I asked myself, what would I need for at least 10 years? Make a list and buy it NOW.
Shoes, socks, jeans, t-shirts, a hat perhaps (?), toothbrushes, towels, floss, OTC medications, band-aids…………………anything and everything for 10 years.
So, I just helped boost the Chinese GDP buy everything I could think of. I even had the guy who works on my car look into another set of tires (hopefully recently made) to store for my present personal car I intend to keep “till the end”. (Plus my wife’s Gaz Guzzling Suburban).
I went to Costco and BJ’s and bought extra(s) Coffee Maker, Toaster Oven, microwave, blenders…….more of everything I normally use….sheets, knife set(s), zip-lock bags, light bulbs, a few extension cords, batteries (they say they can last up to 10 years) ……
Anyone not panicking, and having the time, could get much of this for less at Thrift Stores, Garage Sales, etc…But I am lazy and like new stuff………….
Yep, I got extra oil filters and Synthetic Oil (can anybody tell me how long the oil will last?).
From the Covid “shortages”, I knew how much shampoo, toothpaste, etc. I go through. 10 Years is not that much.
So, If prices double or triple, “temporarily”, I got this for “cheap”. If the coming shortages result in completely empty shelves of everything (which it will), etc. I have it hoarded……………. I feel nice and prepped and cozy, but a bit crowded in the closets, pantry, spare room being used, now, as my private Kroger.
It’s fun being a nut-job.
“It’s fun being a nut-job.”
Yes, but it also stimulates GDP. So thank you very much! Real GDP was up by a huge 6.9% in Q4, annualized. Q1 looks less strong but still very strong. Q2, which is now, might need some help to get to 3%, and there is no better stimulus than consumers spending money on stuff they don’t need. So thank you!!!
The bad part is that this behavior also contributes to inflation. That’s the insidious thing about inflation: if you’re trying to beat it, you’re making it worse. So NOT thank you for that :-]
MA- Synthetic motor oil has an indefinite shelf life if sealed, and at least several years after opening if nothing gets into the container. There’s no organic component to oxidise That I know of. Mineral oil is the same. I suppose dino oil might, but there’s not so much around commercially formulated for cars. Tires have a date of manufacture code stamped on the sidewall. I’m not sure that they store all that well, especially in the heat where I live. I bought a pair of 10-ply truck radials recently from the locally owned tire shop whose owner I’ve dealt with since ’92. They’re up to $320, mounted and balanced. Reasonable, and his family benefits. It’s very wise to prepare. I would also use the new kitchen countertop appliances for several weeks to make sure they are not defective from the factory, there’s a real breakdown in QA when personnel get tight as their margins. Electronics in consumer goods usually burn-in or burn out in a few weeks. I’ve heard lots of appliance horror stories in the last year or two.
The US Dollar is doing wonderfully today and is now at 100.31 on the DXY and headed much higher as interest rates soar!
You need to use the /sarc tag or else people will think you are serious. The USD is soaring but you have to wonder why. Is the prospect of 2% interest rates when inflation is 8% enough to make everyone buy dollars? The USD is toilet paper – it’s just cleaner than the other wretched currencies out there.
I hope it does increase as it’s my currency of reference, but don’t be surprised if the DXY declines as interest rates increase. Interest rates do not buy anything, people do, and they buy USD only if they are bullish on it, regardless of the supposed causal factor.
Some anecdotal evidence for you all. Both my parents (late 50’s early 60) have verbalized spending on discretionary items now to “beat the supply chains” etc, etc.
The mindset is in full force.
Gundlach out here trying to claim peak inflation. I dont think so.
“Pork: 15.3% as folks switched to pork from beef.”
I cook at home and I have switched to more pork than beef. I can pay the high price of beef, but I don’t want to. I’m not poor, but I do not wish to be poor.
Heck, (incoming paradox – wait for it…) I can afford to go out to eat because I don’t go out to eat.
I’m still astonished at how packed all the restaurants are. Do any of these people ever ponder life past today? Is the world really ending and I didn’t get the memo? Should I just go out every day and drown myself in tenderloin and Bearnaise?
I have been seeing more and more comments online from young adults who say they cannot afford to eat meat anymore. This stuff is diabolical at this point. FIRE JEROME POWELL!
Hal-
What’s the Yogi Berra Line:
“Nobody goes to that restaurant anymore, they’re too busy”
It’s “Nobody goes to that restaurant anymore it’s too crowded”
What is really astonishing around here, is on Sunday night, ALL the restaurants are packed to the gills. Sunday is not date night or any other day that one would expect that much business in a restaurant. And these places are pretty pricey eating establishments. It just blows my mind.
Maybe people forgot how to cook?
Not me…
Scored a young fryer for $2.62 ($.63 per pound)…. Beer can chicken on the grill was 2 meals… chicken and rice for four… chicken salad for two….
Got 5 more birds in the freezer…
I see the same thing every time and I do not eat out that often.
Don’t worry, they will end up on the public dole later. There is no accountability, regardless of how irresponsibly someone spent their money.
Wolf and all, do you think the minions in the agencies that figure out the inflation rate will come up with hedonic adjustments to housing costs if those rates continue to rise. After all, they introduced hedonics in auto costs out of the great inflation of the 1970s-80s. They are going to have to sneak more inflation into the system somehow to balance the huge increases in debt that Congress is approving.
They might toss BTC in the mix. It gets cheaper every day.
Restaurants all around the US are now finding out the hard way that people are just now willing to pay preposterously overpriced bills for their food as people stay away in droves and many will just have to lower their prices very substantially or shut their doors this year.
Not around here (Houston, Texas), they are always full, even on Sunday.
The restaurants we go to are packed full of young-ish people spending a ton of money. Many of our favorite restaurants are hard to get into. We’re not staying away either, though prices have come up. Eating a delicious meal in good company is one of the most wonderful things to do. And folks are still willing to pay for it.
They are not full around here in Swampland. Not by a long shot. They have been the victim of 2 years of lockdowns and semi- lockdowns to the point where a lot of people have gone to cooking at home or take-out. I can’t stand take-out for a multiple of reasons. So now that things are opening up I’m going out like we did before and paying whatever the traffic will bear. If the prices go up 15% or 20% which they have then I pay up.
Take out is fine for casual dining. No way I’m paying what it costs at any “better” restaurant to eat it at home.
The whole point of paying a “premium” price for eating out is the social aspect.
Congress is flush with cash and grift. They are telling the Average Joe or Jane by their silence to go get f’ed and then wag their finger as they lecture you that Ukraine is what we should be concentrating on instead self centered whining about a little inflation. And do not forget that Vlad the Mad is causing it all. The 6’oclock MSM vomit bag tonight will virtue signal by telling you they “feel your pain” then back to the latest Vlad the Mad murdering spree. The Fed will trot out another jawboning mouth piece in the coming days to tell you that they got a toolkit and are going to open up a can of whoop-ass . Yep, better back up and watch out cus’ we gonna kick some inflation ass. The electorate will watch it all, have a beer,scratch their ass and go back into their trance. That includes me. Wish it didn’t. The truth is a bitch.
California considers mandating 4-day 32 hour work week…
California considers blocking all your bold-font comments.
Wonder if this SoCalbeachdude is from infamous Huntington beach..the way he bold-font his one liner comments along with the content of the comment itself screams HB anti-mask protester to me back in middle of 2020.
Wolf, please be aware that SoCalBeachDude comes to us via Michael Synder’s Economic Collapse Blog. It was there that he
literally ruined the comments section by posting DOZENS of comments every day–most of which were nothing more than links to various headlines and news items. This went on for YEARS. For some unexplainable reason, Michael never blocked him. However, the comments section was recently deleted so SoCalBeachDude has washed up on your blog’s shore. Just a heads up on who he is and the trouble he causes.
Not happening here. It would violate commenting guideline #4
https://wolfstreet.com/2017/10/07/finally-my-guidelines-for-commenting/
IS that the guy who calls himself Isiah or something like that?
This Isiah dude leaves around 100 comments per day. Worse than Anthony A.
SoCalBeachDude,
BTW, “California” isn’t considering any such thing. That is clickbait designed to titillate some morons.
And “America” is “considering” the same thing (see last line), but that is not exciting to clickbait mongers like you.
The not-yet braindead would have actually read the article and found that there is one of thousands of “proposals” in the legislature, most of which never go anywhere. Looks like just two people are “considering” it, and not “California” (LA Times):
“The bill, AB 2932, would change the definition of a workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours for companies with more than 500 employees. A full workday would remain at eight hours, and employers would be required to provide overtime pay for employees working longer than four full days.
“The bill was authored by Assembly Members Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) and Evan Low (D-San Jose).
“At the federal level, a bill by Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) is pushing for similar changes under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
yeah, i’m not interested in bills. when a bill has passed committee and is on the way to the full legislature and then the executive’s desk, then it’s worth discussing.
until then, it’s clickbait.
“There is no period in history that compares to this period, not even the 1970s because the Fed wasn’t printing money in the 1970s.
Not sure I understand this.
I was always under the impression that the inflationary 1970’s were the culmination of the post Korean War money supply growth up through the 1970’s, and that through the 1970’s, the money supply grew in a range of 3% to 13% per year, with the Fed in “catch-up” mode.
Finally Volker got political support to let rates rise seek a level at which businesses and investors got the message that the Fed would “do whatever it takes” rate-wise to nip the inflationary mindset.
Was the Fed in the 1970’s actively shrinking the money supply?
Apologies if my understanding is woefully mis-informed…
Every time I see one of these articles, I feel like I’m doing some wrong, or living in the wrong place. Every time they give a list of numbers, they are always much lower than what I see locally.
18 eggs 3.49; to 4.49 over 25%!
ground chuck 3.50 to 5.59 over 50%!
lemon juice 2.29 to 3:49 50%!
Sour Cream – 1.99 to 2.89 45%!
Bacon – Haven’t eaten in over a year!!!
Life without bacon is not worth living. I think you need to mortgage the house and fry up a pound.
Lets assume inflation drops back to 3% for the next nine years…..deflation?
With year one at 8% ….add 9 Xs 3%…..then do some compounding on the aggregation over the years…
Near 40% drop in the dollar in TEN EFFING YEARS…IF inflation drops back to 3%…which is unlikely.
Also note…. IF the inflation rate drops to 3% , that 3% calculation is NOW applied to a number that is 8% higher …ie the net 3% inflation is LARGER than it would have been a year ago…before the 8% jump
Based on the index numbers, with todays print 5.4% COLA is already baked in with 6 months to go…
And that number will be on top of the 6% from last year, so a slight percentage higher than just straight across the board with Dec 2021 as a base…
Iffin’ I did the maff right….
Until you plot salaries in there to try make sense of things, it’s kinda irrelevant.
And looking at 2008, things can and do go backwards.
With consumers having to cut back so much on discretionary spending the writing is on the wall isn’t it?
Big nasty recession and a bit of heavy backwards action?
Kenny Logins,
Yes, a “big nasty recession” may be what is ultimately needed to tame this inflation. The Fed, after 10 years of policy errors and dilly-dallying around in the 1970s, finally figured it out too and got the job done, and it was good for 40 years.
Or maybe this time, a big long stock market decline that lasts for years and a long housing downturn will accomplish the same thing without causing a “big nasty recession,” but a soft landing for employment and the economy overall.
“The actual costs of purchasing a house spiked by 19.2% year-over-year, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index”
Just to note that that doesn’t include the effect of interest rate rises. Add that factor to it (going from 3% to 5% interest) and the actual cost of purchasing a home from a monthly payment perspective has gone up an additional 20% or so on top of that 19.2%. With folks’ other expenses going up at the same time, that leaves even less free cash to pay for housing. Put all of these factors together and it’s hard to see the housing market not cooling down substantially starting this summer.
remarkable the Fed relies on a “survey” of what your house would rent for….when Case Shiller has hard cold data. Irresponsible…..to their bias.
Just reminiscing the other day about a conversation back in 1972 still alive in my brain. Basically it was focused on how how amazingly great it would be to become a millionaire! You would never have to work another day in your life.
Flash forward 50 years and everyone who owns any real estate here in California is one. The concept has been replaced by the Billionaire.
Funny but back then I thought I was really smart. Oh well, at least my integrity’s intact.
This is the highest CPI print since May, 1981.
In May, 1981 the effective Fed Funds Rate was 18.30% and a 3-month CD earned an APY of 18.30%.
Today, the effective Fed Funds Rate is 0.33% and a 3-month CD earns an APY of 0.25%.
“Toto, I’ve a feeling we aren’t in Kansas anymore.”
OR, this is a war not between Nations, but rather a war of Nations against the people.
An economic, social, psychological, financial war.
The Reset? And you will be happy.
So I am wondering then, what is one to do with money?
Are there foreign countries or currencies that are well managed, stable and not that inflationary in the world right now that one can put money?
Otherwise, it seems there is pretty much no way to avoid it, given we have had a massive ‘everything bubble’ now being followed by massive inflation so everything one can invest in is already now bubbly (and finally starting to ‘deflate’).
Where do you hide / what do you do to avoid ‘real’ losses in this scenario?
Hunker Down, Son!
If you keep all your money as cash, you lose 8.4% per year (due to inflation).
If you invest your money in stock market at this moment, you could lost more than 8.4%.
Now it’s a “head I win, tail you lose” situation
The vast majority aren’t going to avoid it because there is no way for the country to avoid large scale downward economic mobility without a permanent asset mania, permanently increasing debt, and permanent ultra-loose credit standards.
As for foreign currencies, unless you are planning to change your currency of reference by moving somewhere else, it’s just another form of speculation.
I must be a LOT older than the people posting here. People seem to make flip references to 1970s inflation.
I could write a REALLY long comment but instead, allow me to give you all a list of the inflationary pressures of that era and you can look it up yourselves. You will see that comparing inflationary influences today with the 1970s era is apples and oranges.
1. The Vietnam War
2. The Coming of Age of the Baby Boomers
3. The Beginning of the Age of Plastic Credit
4. The US Currency Gold and Silver Crisis.
5. The 1973 Middle East War
6. The Oil Embargo
7. The End of the Oil Boom in Texas
8. The nationwide organized grifting and grand larceny by the mafia
9. Labor racketeering
10. The Office of Wage and Price Regulation
I could write an article on each one of these topics. The regulatory structure, global trade infrastructure, the composition of the population and the workforce…all of these things are different today.
The currency norms are different. We don’t have a defense acquisition regime that cleans out civilian supply to maintain half a million people fighting a war on the other side of the world, causing shortages.
It’s really apples and oranges to compare the 1970s and today. Look it up yourself. Just looking at numbers on a chart isn’t sufficient to make a comparison.
Yes, “this time is different,” always. The result is 8.5% inflation.
But yes, I agree with your statement: “It’s really apples and oranges to compare the 1970s and today.” If you had read the article, you would have seen this line under the first chart:
“There is no period in history that compares to this period, not even the 1970s because the Fed wasn’t printing money in the 1970s.”
Don’t you worry your little minds a bit………JP
Its peak inflation……can’t hurt you.
Next year it will be 7%, then 6%, then 5% for 6 years…….
Now lets see…….8.5 plus 7 plus 6 plus 5 plus 25 equals……..a little over 50% without compounding…….see……we told you.
Those government debts you all worried about……gone by 50%…..now don’y you feel better.
Who paid……well…….you did. By the way…..Bill Gates and Warren Buffett send their regards for your generosity. Off to the South of France for the season. Its hard spending all that appreciation…….but……somebody has to do it.
By the way……they have this plan to eliminate the trade deficit……it involves…….well………lets see…….when the dollar drops in value that brings more inflation to domestic consumers………lets not talk about that now……maybe when you’ve gotten more used to your new situation in life.
I always find the chart of the National Case-Shiller index and the CPI for “owner’s equivalent or rent,” the stand-in for homeownership costs, really interesting in that the two meet again around 2012. Can we expect it to do the same in the next housing bust? Is this a pattern we could find in the past if we applied the same methods to look at earlier periods of boom bust in housing?
It is foolish for anyone here to assume he somehow knows more than the cynical elites, self-dealing pols, and financial alchemists making policy. Most of them have degrees from better universities where they read and digested Keynes. Here is what Keynes had to say about inflation: “By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens. By this method they not only confiscate, but they confiscate arbitrarily; and while the process impoverishes many, it actually enriches some.” Keynes also noted: “There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency.” Monetary inflation is meant to impoverish the thrifty by stealing their savings, while enriching the already better off through asset appreciation.
8 1/2% Inflation (Really 13.8%) is like an 8 1/2% sales tax on everything you buy.
Sorry to keep you ‘ll waitin…
1. Inflation is taxation. Fed is not elected. Thus taxation without representation.
2. I agree with many of the commenters here.
3. In the DC swamp area, no gas taxes until April 16th
4. Sun and Fun are back in swamps, no worry among people about the inflation or prices. May be credit cards or may be the true wealth. People are spending money.
5. Boomers are millennials, most do not have a financial wisdom of this blog or beloved commenters. (except the one who you know)
6. Blame will be diverted again from one person to the other. One community to the other, one nation to the other.
7. People are same. They want to go home, drink beer and watch TV soap operas.
8. By the way, I went to therapy and now I am feeling like a stoic philosopher, budhist monk and a mature individual.
Obviously, what needs to be done is to cut taxes on the rich, pass more deregulation, especially financial regulations, privatize public schools, and ramp up military spending.
Problem solved. Next.
/s arcasm aside, formal plans to establish domination by corporations have evolved and increasingly implemented since the 1950s. Every federal official takes it from Carroll Quigley, one way or another, and very much for granted. They’ve gotten particularly grabby now because they know that there will be less in the future. They’re grabbing like there’s no tomorrow because soon enough there won’t be one.
These guys aren’t stupid. They understand things like ecology, resource depletion, overpopulation, catastrophic climate change. And they make sure general populations are confused about these things and the political systems of every country can’t do anything about them. Ignorance is enforced and reforms are prevented.
Why, when the situation is so clear and alarming, does it remain so stubbornly intractable to change? It is because those who have power in the world want it to be this way.
The world doesn’t change in front of your eyes.
It changes behind your back.
But it’s okay if you just eat lentils.