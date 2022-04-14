Retail Sales v. Raging Inflation, Stimulus Miracle March, and the Red-Hot Shift to Services

It’s rough out there in multiple ways.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Retail sales, released by the Commerce Department today, are sales only of goods, not services. But services account for nearly two-thirds of what consumers spend their money on and include rents, plane tickets, hotel bookings, streaming services, insurance, concert tickets, and the like. There has been a surge in consumer spending on services in recent months, as consumers revert to the pre-pandemic spending patterns and shift spending back to services, which had collapsed. Spending on services had spiked by 12.4% from a year earlier in February, easily outpacing inflation. So this shift to services from goods – meaning from retail – has been happening.
Retail sales in March rose by 0.5% from February, seasonally adjusted, and by 16.8% not seasonally adjusted, to $677 billion, up by 7.0% from Stimulus Miracle March last year, when the stimulus checks got spent, sending retail sales into a dizzying spike.
Stimulus Miracle March 2021 was a very tough month to beat. But Americans did blow by it. What they didn’t do is blow by the now raging inflation.
Raging inflation in retail.
Inflation in retail sales means inflation in durable goods such as cars, furniture, electronics, and tools; and in nondurable goods such as food, household supplies, and gasoline.
Durable goods inflation cooled off a tiny bit in March, due to a sharp price drop in used vehicles, after gigantic spikes, and the durable goods CPI fell 0.9% in March from February. But it was still up by 17.4% year-over-year (red in the chart below). Nondurable goods prices spiked by 3.8% in March from February, and by 13.1% year-over-year (purple).
So retail sales rose 0.5% in March. Durable goods prices dropped 0.9%, which account for the majority of retail sales. But nondurable goods prices spiked by 3.8%. And the result for retail sales in March, after inflation, is “mixed.”
On a year-over-year basis, there is nothing mixed about this, with durable goods inflation up 17.4% and non-durable goods inflation up 13.1% compared to the 7.0% increase in retail sales.
Sales at New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers, the largest retailer category, fell 1.9% in March from February seasonally adjusted (red line), on stalling new vehicle prices and declining used vehicle prices. But not seasonally adjusted, sales jumped to $145 billion, nearly matching the all-time record of March 2021, which had been the last month before auto dealers started running low on inventories (purple line).
The year-over-year matching of the record was accomplished by huge year-over-year price increases, which made up for the 15% plunge in the number of used vehicles sold and for the 25.9% plunge in the number of new vehicles sold.
Sales at ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers,” the second-largest category, fell 6.4% seasonally adjusted in March from February, the second month in a row of declines, to $90 billion, and was up only 1.8% year-over-year compared to Stimulus Miracle March:
Food and Beverage Stores: Sales rose 1.0% for the month, seasonally adjusted, to $79 billion, and jumped by 8.4% year-over-year, powered by price increases:
Food services and drinking places: Sales jumped by 1.0% for the month seasonally adjusted, to a record $75 billion, and by 19.4% year-over-year. This is over two-and-half times the rate of CPI inflation for food away from home (6.9%):
General merchandise stores: Sales spiked 6.6% for the month to a record $62 billion, seasonally adjusted, and were up 4.8% from Stimulus Miracle March 2021. Walmart and Costco are in this category, but not department stores.
Gas stations, oh my, no surprises here: Sales spiked by 8.9% for the month, to a record $64 billion, seasonally adjusted, and by 37% year-over-year, driven entirely by the spike in gasoline prices.
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales rose 0.5% for the month, to a record $43.6 billion, eking out a year-over-year gain of 0.6% from Stimulus Miracle March:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales jumped by 2.6% for the month, and by 7.3% year-over-year to $27 billion, seasonally adjusted:
Miscellaneous store retailers (includes cannabis stores): Sales rose 0.8% for the month to a record $15.6 billion (seasonally adjusted), up 13% from a year ago. This category tracks specialty stores, including cannabis stores, beer brewing supplies, telescopes, art supplies, etc.
Department stores: sales fell 0.3% for the month, to $12 billion, but were up 7.4% from Stimulus Miracle March. Compared to the peak in the year 2000, sales were down 39%, as Americans have abandoned that type of retailer, triggering the closure of thousands of stores and numerous bankruptcies:
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales rose 0.7% for the month (seasonally adjusted), and by 3.6% year-over-year, to $13 billion:
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales jumped by 3.3% for the month, to $9.4 billion (seasonally adjusted), but were down by 5.1% from Stimulus Miracle March:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales rose 3.3% for the month, to $7.5 billion, seasonally adjusted, but were down 9.7% from Stimulus Miracle March. This category covers specialty stores, such as Best Buy. Sales of consumer electronics and appliances are huge, but they’re spread over many types of stores, such as General Merchandise (above). And much of it has gone to ecommerce.
I find all of this disgustingly sickening. The grotesque money-printing is just repulsive. I don’t like Larry Summers, but when the FED and CONgress started talking about all of this largesse before they actually implemented it he was warning of overheating the economy. Nobody who was in charge did the math. Just look at where we are now.
You should never in a million years goose demand in the midst of supply shocks. DUH. And yet all of the people who caused this despicable situation have only been rewarded, with zero accountability. Failing upwards.
Depth, it really is horrible. The FED needs to immediately raise rates today 1%. If they really had any concern about inflation, they would have already done this several times the past year. But they don’t care about inflation, as high inflation bolsters the 1% asset prices and low rates enables the stock buy backs and enriches the CEO’s and politicians with their kick-backs. They’ll keep doing what they are doing as long as the wealth transfer benefits them.
They dont care about inflation. . . Put a different lens on that statement and flip it upside.
The agenda being pursued has the side effect of inflation. The agenda main outputs are agressively being pursued.
Question for the people – is docile your default.
There is no ‘grotesque’ money printing at all. There is highly excessive US federal government debt issuance and spending.
I guess you don’t read comments on your comments since I have explained before why you’re wrong. The Fed does effectively print money. It is digital and bonds exist because of it that the Fed holds. But the Big Five banks are given the money. Making new money and giving it to banks is quantitative easing.
I’m no fan of Larry Summers but I’m glad to live in a place where criticism such as his can be voiced. At least for now.
In Turkey or China, such comments critical of government policy get you jail time or worse.
Marcus If they know more prove it
Also, you don’t set up a program like PPP without fraud controls. They say $200B was wasted on fraud, and another $200B may have been wasted on businesses that suffered little or no revenue loss.
Government needs to show some respect to taxpayers by not wasting their money.
Everyone involved did do their maths. They knew all along exactly where all the money was coming from, and they had already decided who it was going to. I am constantly surprised by people who think the Fed is incompetent, foolish, uninformed, and uncaring of the consequences of their actions. They are none of the above, especially the last one. They have always cared deeply about the consequences of their actions. The tightrope they walk is pretending otherwise. They will keep the charade going as long as possible, until as much money as possible is transferred to the people who are meant to get it. They will have Sleepy Joe’s minders armies, and Police forces to back them until the mob just gets too unmanageable and unruly. But they will not stop the transfer of money from middle and poor America to rich America until literally forced to.
So what you’re saying they are criminals. Just say so already.
Yes as you and I understand the definition of a criminal – acting outside of agreed and documented socially acceptable behavior.
This pink full.moon of libra focused on justice. Heart felt. Those without heart suffer. Their way is – what a surprise – not the only way. They are too numb to know it.
“But services account for nearly two-thirds of what consumers spend their money on and include rents, plane tickets, hotel bookings, streaming services, insurance, concert tickets, and the like.”
That’s all you need to know about the state of our phony economy: borrowing money to eat something, travel somewhere, watch something, etc. without actually producing anything and just consuming. That 1.5 trillion Russian economy matters more than our borrow and service economy.
If people don’t really produce, then they must borrow to consume products and services, hence the massive trade deficit and loan generation. The rest of the world is saying enough: no more printing dollars for our sweat and labor.
But the service economy is sputtering:
– seeing folks whose wives quit working since the babysitter service is too expensive.
– Not travelling since it is too expensive to eat out and stay at hotels.
– etc.
And now it is getting too expensive to borrow and spend.
When it comes to producing in gross output by country, China is the undisputed number 1.
Number 2? The U.S.A.
We produce more than any other besides China. So production of goods is not the issue.
yeah, but it pales in comparison to what we consume.
Commercially, the issue is the trend of production. I’ve never seen it but even if the absolute volume has been increasing (which I doubt), it’s decreasing per capita requiring more imports.
Another difference is how much can be produced in its entirety (anywhere) with global supply chains. That’s not measured by GDP.
Geopolitically, China has replaced the US as the manufacturing powerhouse. Think about how much military related output China will be able to produce in a future conflict. A lot of commercial capacity converted to military use, just as the US during WWII.
No one can outlast China in a conventional war on their home turf (Western Pacific) because of it, including the US.
I don’t know how much I trust it, but my “Zestimate” from Zillow keeps going up, up, up.
Looking at all this inflation, maybe they’re not far off from reality. I dunno.
Google your own address and check Zillow (Trulia uses the same numbers, btw). It’s crazy. Or not crazy…
No, it’s crazy and affordability has disappeared for a large % of population. Zillow prices can be 20-25% over reality. They do this to pump their own investment holdings higher for neighborhood comps. Been doing that for a few years. Use Redfin instead.
Zillow thought the same way until they lost 1 billion and closed shop. I am seeing many more bank appraisals coming below Zillow. Look at the collapsing pending home sales that Wolf posted.
I also agree that both Redfin and Zillow’s algos are… overly optimistic?
But remember what Wolf says continually – real estate moves very slowly. And I’m sure these two companies will be the very last people to revised their algos. Maybe only NAR and Lawrence Yun will be slower to revise? LOL
But having said that, mortgage rates are rising quickly and so far I don’t see lots of for sale signs where I live…
You gonna trust an feature that screwed them over? Zillow then has the galls to make percentage prediction that news media would report on.
It was like a drug dealer trying to sell his tainted product after getting a bad high off it
1) RRP is a negative feedback loop sucking liquidity from the markets.
2) The Fed is not behind the curve.
3) The Fed is using RRP to fight inflation. It’s not window dressing.
4) RRP was rising since Mar 2021, for over a year.
5) Within three months it reached $1T.
6) In Oct 2021 $1.6T.
7) In Dec 2021 $1.9T, staying high.
8) The RRP chart mimic the CPI chart.
9) If SPX will plunge by more than 1,000 points, JP will not cut rates, as
he did in Xmas 2018, he will open the RRP valve, providing liquidity,
creating a stopping action.
10 If the inflation will rage for over a decade, like from 1967 to 1982, the Fed might be out of ammunition,
Not so:
gdx is up 2.5
ZION derivatives, March, 2023 is at 2.00
Amazon, 2025 bond, priced at 94j
STD (SouthSeas TuliPonzi Data) is at 94, June call
MAGA calls at 24
You need to check you data…………………………………………….
It’s really easy for Federal Reserve officials to “talk tough” right now when (1) rates are still far below neutral; (2) markets, while off highs, aren’t exactly panicking (the Dow Jones is only 7% off its record); and (3) the economic data isn’t showing deterioration.
I wonder what would get them to crack this time. Is it a major stock market selloff? Is it an uptick in unemployment? In most downturns, stocks decline before the real economy. Would they pivot back to being dovish once inflation has clearly peaked, or are they committed to 2% PCE no matter the costs? So many questions. 🤔 We’re still early in this rate cycle.
Off subject Wolf. Will understand if you don’t publish. First home price cut in my neighborhood in Northern California. $599k to $559k.
He who panics first, panics best!
In Los Angeles we see 25% over asking price. And some lower than asking price sells. Check Zillow , it’s delusional
i still don’t understand where all of this money is coming from.
I don’t see who is spending it like drunken sailors? Where are they getting the money?
Like I did
PPP of $68, 000 which I did not need (Don’t have to pay back and is tax free)
$14,000 from another Gov. Grant (Don’t have to pay back and is tax free)
$5,000 Grant for EIDL (Don’t have to pay back and is tax free)
$1,312,000 EIDL Loan, which I did not need. (I am not kidding. 30 years at 3.75 %……………….I am so old it will never be paid back)
About $6,000 Stimulus for my personal family, which I did not need. Tax free.
Helicopters
LOL!
I think a lot of it is PPP loans (gifts). Those totaled almost a trillions dollars, and it’s been pouring into hard assets and durable goods. And then factor in the cash-out refis since we are at the apex of the world’s biggest housing/everything bubble in history and the money is just washing over every nook and cranny, but skewed towards the wealthy. They’re carrying the lion’s share of the spending now. Isn’t it fun watching them play?
PPP was closer to $800B, but with 75% of it staying in the employer’s hands, then I would agree that’s where a lot of this continued, extra spending is coming from. More pointedly, it’s the top 10% of so based on Wolf’s Wealth Effect chart. Then, you move down the ladder to the next 40% and this is where the 90% cash-out refi money is coming from. There’s just no telling how long it’s going to take for $11T to percolate through the system. And IMO, one of the biggest threats to American prosperity is the significant increase in investor-owned properties, especially those bought by the really big investors who are purchasing entire communities to rent.
and all of the retired people who had huge stock portfolios think they’re brilliant while they’re showing off.
I don’t either, Jake. I understand there were stimulus checks and PPP loans (which were quite frankly disgusting; folks in my industry set sales records in 2020 and so many of them sought and received ginormous PPP checks as gravy; I know because I looked ’em up), but all of that ended a while ago. Local and state governments were showered with cash under federal spending bills, so that might explain some of it, but how is the unconnected and average Joe, Jane and Joe/Jane keeping their spending at the WTF levels? I sure hope it isn’t credit cards and home equity loans.
Sometimes it feels like there was a “free pile of cash giveaway” and my invite never arrived.
My brother got 330k bought equipment,then loans were forgiven . Sold equipment bought a house for almost fre,free,free, pretty simple really .it’s fraud to the first degree
That is absolutely insane…
Can I ask what was his yearly revenue / yearly payroll on his business?
Peanut gallery no idea businesspeople usually don’t talk about that
100% legal fraud, yes. That’s the way the program was explicitly designed.
Here are a few sources:
1.) with home prices going, lots of people have pulled money out of their houses.
2.) with stocks going up, lots of people have sold stocks and have money to burn.
3.) For people who don’t own homes and don’t own stocks, stimulus money turned into money to burn.
“Where all the money is coming from” – it’s just circulating, and now circulating faster. As people get anxious about inflation, they don’t want to hold cash, so they spend it as fast as they make it, instead of saving it for future use.
All that spending puts more money into others’ pockets, so they spend it in turn.
The economy becomes a fierce game of “hot potato”, with cash as the hot potato. Anything that might “hold value during inflation” is becoming overpriced. It seems crazy, but then again, inflation’s been absent for 40 years, so maybe this time is a bit different from everyone’s experience from 1980-2020?
But what if it’s not different? What if the Fed’s just being slower than usual to play its normal game? Personally I’m starting to collect cash again. When the Fed finally gets serious and financial conditions tighten, those cash “hot potatoes” are going to become magical again, like they were in 2009.
Selling stocks doesn’t free up cash or create spending power for the economy. Whatever proceeds someone receives, someone else spends the same amount. Debits always equal credits.
On a related concept, there is no such thing as “cash on the sidelines”. Besides, this supposed “cash” is just someone else’s debt. To obtain actual cash, this supposed “cash” must be sold to another buyer.
You would be accurate if you claimed margin borrowing.
90% Silver Benjamin Franklin 50 cents pieces ARE on the side line
Yes, and 90% silver US coinage just sits there doing nothing, all the time.
Silver half dollars have gone from a value of 50 cents in 1964 to being bought by coin shops for $10 this week. Does that calculate to a 20X return? I think that is ok for a longterm safe place to park some savings.
Passed a brand new large pickup truck towing a brand new luxury camper with toy hauler on the highway yesterday.
The trailer was swaying all over the lane and the young lady driving the truck was struggling to keep things straight, going 40mph in a 65 zone.
Knowing the locals, she’s taking a year off of college and used her birthday money to bypass the used Econoline route on her way to be an IG influencer ‘living small.’ I wish her the best, but mostly I wish she’d learn the correct weight distribution when loading her trailer.
At least where I live, which is a prosperous area with a wild influx of recent transplants, the apparent spending going on is jaw-dropping. The number of crowded expensive restaurants, new vehicle tags, new Teslas of all models, real estate turnover, home remodels and new home builds is hard for me to fathom unless everyone truly is liquid millionaires.
Austin, TX?
Boston, MA. Pick a suburb, any upscale suburb. Dumpsters, teardowns, high priced construction everywhere.
what is the average age of these people?
Here in a NYC suburb (Westchester), I have seen some porsches in our neighborhood recently. The share of brand new BMWs, Mercedes Benzs, Teslas and other luxury cars has increased dramatically. I tend to go to a place in Bronx for grocery shopping (ethnic food). The place used to be a dump. Now I can see Tesla, BMW and Audis (probably used and not as frequent as in the suburb though) but still the change is pretty dramatic. Everyone seems to have gotten rich. People are buying boat loads of groceries (expensive fish, beef, goat etc.) even though prices have gone through the roof.
Frankly, many people do not seem to care about price increases so much. If they got 100K+ in unemployment / PPP, why will they care if groceries cost 100$-500$ more per month?
i grew up in new rochelle, and my parents still live there. i noticed the enormous number of new luxury cars in their neighborhood this when i was visiting over christmas as well.
This thing with rising prices is just like any auction where the prices won’t rise at all without an excess of stupid bidders punching the bid button. So why do idiots scramble all over themselves to bid prices way up beyond any realm of reasonable reality?
Currently a whole new WTF level of price increases are soon in the airline tickets. Not the 10, 20 30% but multiples.
2 months out round trip SFO -JFK easily $1500 as cheapest rate.
United, SW, they are all short on pilots and crew and all flights are filled to the top and be told that more crunching to come.
I’m seeing it play out at work big time. We buy semi-conductors for the electronic products that we produce and sell. The biggest problem we are having is with the company “Microchip”. We buy micro-controllers from them. They keep pushing out delivery dates. Also, some parts that used to sell for $1.20 are now selling for $120.00. Pretty soon we will lose money on many of the products that we sell. I think these kinds of problems are starting to sink in with the Gov. I think they will be getting very serious about fighting inflation.
I can attest to the unsustainable situation in electronics. It’s not just microchip. TI, Atmel, Xilinx, Altera and many more are quoting 52 to 104 week lead times. I have customers buying development kit assemblies just to harvest parts for reuse on their product. It appears demand destruction is just around the corner.
At least you guys have lead times. My Wolf Street beer mugs don’t even have lead times. I still can’t even get a production date confirmed. I ordered them on May 31, 2021!
Wolf,
Maybe it is just me, but I *think* what I *think* was your main point may have gotten muddled/lost here…spending (all/subset) is actually *down* net of inflation.
If that is accurate, making it crystal clear in simple terms is very much worthwhile.
Because it highlights that the economy is *not* improving, it is regressing (once shorn of the illusion that US money printing creates).
(The details are valuable…but simple, dramatic statements of the truth are what pulls them in. Here, I am getting a bit confused by your desire to cover the waterfront exhaustively.)
I got the same feeling. If this particular part of the article could be made into a graph, it could be the “money shot” for a whole new article:
“On a year-over-year basis, there is nothing mixed about this, with durable goods inflation up 17.4% and non-durable goods inflation up 13.1% compared to the 7.0% increase in retail sales.”
Translation: real retail sales were down 6-10% year-over-year.
Inference: retail is in an inflationary recession.
Supporting evidence: shipping is also in a recession
That’s not the conclusion. There are three things here:
1. Month to month, retail spending may have been higher net of inflation in March, but I cannot put a good number to it (for the reason explained below) — hence my expression “mixed.” Because durable goods inflation in March was actually negative (CPI durable goods -0.9%), on a sharp drop in used vehicle prices and flat new vehicle prices. The majority of retail spending goes to durable goods. Nondurable goods CPI was up sharply (food, energy), and so that pulled into the other direction. So I’m not sure how that totaled out.
2. Year-over-year, retail spending net of inflation was way down. But retail is only about 25% of total consumer spending.
3. The other 75% of consumer spending include services, and there, spending is RED HOT, as I pointed out, because spending has shifted from pandemic goods to services, as I pointed out. We will get March spending on services shortly. I expect it to be up by 12% yoy or more. In February is was up 12.4%, as I pointed out, all in the first paragraph. Services CPI in March was 5.1%
But note: The retail categories here are by retailer, such as “General merchandise stores,” not by product, as are the CPI categories. So you cannot easily convert CPI inflation into retail inflation. I just gave some approximation.
Where is all this cash coming from? Lots of good answers so far above.
Add…….up until a month ago the government was printing huge sums of cash and having it monetized by the fed. Then there are all those loans being created at crazy ass rates well below the inflation rate.
Let there be no doubt……..JP and his crowd wanted to destroy the middle class…….the first step was to make them totally dependent…….no savings or reserves………the next step will be a reduction of their wages. Below market rates for a decade nearly accomplished number 1…….inflation raging which might rage for longer than anyone expects……number 2.
Vote for whoever you want……makes no matter…….
Everything is up except salaries / wages (excluding poverty level wage)
I think the plan is on the right track to make everyone poor.
Poor people consume less, just enough money to afford food and be slave to the system and lords.
I spoke with someone who recently returned from a business trip to Las Vegas. He was blown away by the profligacy and conspicuous excesses that he witnessed. PPP and stimmies and wealth effect have officially made their way to the blackjack tables.
so basically, we took all of the goodwill we had built up since ww2 and threw it all away by printing trillions for no reason and handing it out. the effects on the dollar, worldwide, are now being seen. people don’t trust it the way they used to.
No swift system created a wary global situation ,where your possessions can be confiscated
Not only don’t they trust us anymore, the really don’t like Americans. Period.
I don’t think the US has lost global goodwill primarily from “printing”.
It’s due to foreign policy belligerence and extraterritorial application of US law. The US supported “rules based order” applies to everyone else but not the US who does whatever it damn well pleases when it chooses to do it.
but they’re related, don’t you see? when you’re the reserve currency, you have a moral obligation not to print away its value, which is effectively stealing foreign reserves. printing is a manifestation of “the rules don’t apply to us.”
I’m sorry, but how do you know it was stimmies and PPP? Did you interview everyone at the blackjack, craps, and roulette tables and ask them where they got their money?
I don’t know much about PPP loans (wouldn’t have qualified), but the “every person” stimulus checks and unemployment add-ons ended months ago. I seriously doubt many parents took their child’s credit checks, saved them up from when they ended in December and used them to bet on Red at the Bellagio.
I’d be more disposed to believe people employed in high-dollar jobs are gambling their paychecks for recreation. I could also believe that some people are rich with money sourced from real estate, either flips or selling their houses, etc. I could see that as wealth effect, the way the Japanese hit casinos did back in the 80s, showing up at the tables with wads of $100 bills.
Yeah, it’s an assumption obviously, and a sound one. How else does a global pandemic and economic disruption lead to such an explosion of “wealth” and spending?
PPP and stimmies were the conduits for money to be delivered right into the vein of the economy. We had low interest rates and QE for 10 years prior to this and demand was generally stable. Now we have new cars everywhere, big jumps in consumer spending, CPI at 8.5%, and Vegas is a zoo. I would also point to the recent big debaucherous crypto party in Miami.
I know plenty of stimmy checks that went straight into speculation in financial markets — wealth effect. Funny how the rise of the “retail investor” (aka r/WallStreetBets) coincided with this period of history.
But hey, maybe it wasn’t the billions of dollars rushed blindly into the real economy over the last couple years, but rather just a dramatic increase in “high-dollar jobs”.
The economy was mediocre to poor even with prior fake generated economic activity and an asset mania (2009-2020) and is now miraculously so much better.
Yes, it makes total sense that shutting down a good part of the economy on one end (March 2020) leads to an organic boom on the other, doesn’t it?
Every so often, when the stock market drops a few percent, you’ll read that some number of trillions of dollars of wealth has been lost. That means that when the Fed goosed the stock market up by that number of percent, it handed that same number of trillions of dollars to stockholders, who are mostly in the top 10% of the nation in wealth to begin with. As the Fed has goosed the stock market by many tens of percent, it has gifted many trillions of dollars of paper “wealth” to the top few percent.
IIRC, $80 billion was extracted from home equity a few months ago through home equity loans, as mortgage interest rates were starting to rise. Lots of people cashing in on the red-hot inflation in housing prices.
Also, lots of profit-taking through the sell-off in the stock market, with many stockholders even so still feeling rich due to the incredible kiting of the market to absurd P/E ratios by the Fed. Even with the decline, a lot of people are still sitting on huge profits.
Oh goody. We get to share the roads with more crack heads on angel dust relying on auto pilot coming back from Humbug Mountain on the way to a battery inferno. Thanks for the heads up.
I think we’re getting to the point where shrinkflation is kicking in as well. Toilet paper is getting so narrow that pretty soon we’ll be torn between buying a roll of stamps vs a roll of toilet paper.