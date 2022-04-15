After Blowing $328 Billion on Share Buybacks since 2017, JPMorgan, BofA, Wells Fargo, Citi, Goldman Sachs Stocks Drop

Q1 was crappy as IPOs imploded, investment banking took a hit, mortgage activity fizzled, other stuff happened.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Of the big five banks and bank holding companies in the US by total assets – JP Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs Group – four reported Q1 earnings so far, and BofA will do so next week. Those earnings reports were marked by a sharp decline in revenues and net income, with all kinds of complications in between. And as a group their shares continued their jagged decline that started in November last year.
The WOLF STREET index of the big five banks’ market capitalization has plunged 23.5% since its recent peak in October 2021 (data via YCharts):
This debacle occurred amid enormous share buybacks. These banks have been regularly featured among the largest share buyback queens in the US, except during the pandemic, when they halted the practice for three quarters.
In the five years from 2017 through 2021, the five banks have incinerated, wasted, and destroyed $328 billion in cash on repurchasing their own shares to prop up their stocks, and now their stocks have nothing to show for it (data via YCharts):
JPMorgan Chase [JPM] kicked off the quarterly banking show on Wednesday morning when it reported that its net income plunged by 42% to $8.3 billion in Q1 compared to Q1 last year. Revenues fell 5% to $30.7 billion, on a 35% plunge in revenues in its investment banking division.
Over the two trading days since the earnings release on Wednesday morning, JP Morgan’s shares tanked 4.1% and are down 25% from their 52-week high in January.
In preparation for rate-hike-induced financial stress on borrowers, it set aside $902 million for loan loss reserves, compared to a $5.2-billion benefit a year ago from releasing loan loss reserves it had set up during the pandemic. And it booked $582 million in net charge-offs, bringing the total credit costs to $1.5 billion.
Its Corporate & Investment Bank profits got hit by a $524 million loss, “driven by funding spread widening as well as credit valuation adjustments relating to both increases in commodities exposures and markdowns of derivatives receivables from Russia-associated counterparties,” it said in the earnings release.
During the earnings call, CEO Jamie Dimon said that the bank sees “significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues, and the war in Ukraine.”
Goldman Sachs [GS] reported that revenues plunged 27% in Q1, to $12.9 billion, and net income plunged by 42% to $3.9 billion.
Goldman Sachs share were down just a tad on Thursday, and are down 24.5% from their 52-week high in early November.
Investment banking revenue plunged by 36% to $2.4 billion. It set aside $561 million for credit losses, compared to a benefit of $70 million a year earlier. Asset management revenue collapsed by 88% to $546 million, “primarily reflecting net losses in Equity investments and significantly lower net revenues in Lending and debt investments.”
But at its consumer and wealth management division, revenues grew by 21% to $2.10 billion. And its global market revenues ticked up 4% to $7.87 billion. And yes, given the turmoil in the commodities markets, currency markets, and bond markets, revenues at FICC (Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities) jumped 21% to $4.71 billion.
“The rapidly evolving market environment had a significant effect on client activity as risk intermediation came to the fore and equity issuance came to a near standstill,” the earnings release said.
IPOs were crappy all around.
By “equity issuance came to a near standstill,” Goldman is talking about IPOs and SPACs, many of which have imploded spectacularly over the past 12 months. I’m now tracking some of them, including those where Goldman Sachs was the lead underwriter, in the WOLF STREET category of Imploded Stocks.
IPOs are massive fee generators for investment banks. But the collapse of these newly listed stocks has now essentially killed the appetite for new IPOs, which are only fun in a relentless hype-and-hoopla market. In Q1, according to Renaissance Capital, there were only 18 IPOs, including only two in March, down from 118 IPOs in Q2 last year:
Citigroup [C] reported that revenues declined 2.5% to $19.2 billion. Net income plunged 46% to $4.3 billion, on higher operating expenses (+15%) and credit losses of $755 million, compared to a benefit of $2.05 billion a year earlier.
The problem isn’t consumers in the US; they’re doing fine, Citibank said in its earnings release: “We continue to see the health and resilience of the U.S. consumer through our cost of credit and their payment rates. We had good engagement in key drivers such as cards loan growth and vigorous purchase sales growth, so we like where this business is headed.”
The big culprit was investment banking, including IPOs: “the current macro backdrop impacted Investment Banking as we saw a contraction in capital market activity. This remains a key area of investment for us,” Citigroup said.
Its shares rose 1.6% on Thursday but are down 36% from their 52-week high in June.
Wells Fargo [WFC] reported that revenues dropped 5% to $17.6 billion. Net income plunged 21% to $3.67 billion.
One of the culprits was mortgage lending activity, which plunged by 33% in the quarter on surging mortgage rates. “The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will take actions necessary to reduce inflation and this will certainly reduce economic growth,” and “the war in Ukraine adds additional risk to the downside,” Wells Fargo said in the earnings release.
Shares tanked 4.5% on Thursday and have dropped 23% in two months from their 52-week high in early February.
Bank of America [BAC] will report earnings on Monday. In anticipation, its shares fell 3.2% on Thursday and have plunged 25% from the 52-week high in February.
Regarding Goldman, “Asset management revenue collapsed by 88%”
Can it be correct, when asset prices in general have moved relatively little? What gives?
John H.,
Ah yes, the miracles of Goldman Sachs. I linked the earnings release in the article, so you can check it out in all its details.
Here is what it says about Asset Management revenues:
“Net revenues in Asset Management were $546 million for the first quarter of 2022, 88% lower than the first quarter of 2021 and 81% lower than the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting net losses in Equity investments and significantly lower net revenues in Lending and debt investments.”
I’m just floored that if Ass. Mngt. Revenues were $546M, that they must be down FROM about $4.5 Billion last year.
Working backwards, if their revenues last year were 17.6 Billion, Asset Management was about 25% of total revs for Q12021. I’m wondering how and from what these revenues are generated.
I missed that you’d provided a link and will peak at it, but am guessing it’ll be Tower-of-Babel-ish to me.
Thanks, Wolf.
JH-losing their ‘Ass.’, in other words?
may we all find a better day.
You must be thinking of asset management revenue from charging fees to manage money.
The narrative implies something else. I don’t know the details of how they account for revenue in their reportable segments, but it appears that they booked losses on their owned assets. That’s the only way the numbers make sense.
Investment banking revenue only represents 20% of their revenue. I don’t see them as a real investment bank or even a bank at all and haven’t for years.
I consider them a hedge fund in disguise masquerading as a financial institution.
This is on p.5 of GS 2021 Annual Report (paragraph entitled “Asset Management”:
“Net revenues grew by 87 percent, fueled by significantly higher net revenues in Equity investments and Lending and debt investments. Incentive fees rose, and Management and other fees were a record, reflecting higher average AUS. Growing these durable fees is an area of strategic focus. And in August 2021, we announced that we would acquire leading European asset manager NN Investment Partners (NNIP) in early 2022. NNIP’s world-class ESG capabilities and strong footprint in Europe will help us further strengthen what is already one of the leading asset management businesses in the world.”
Describing their fees from this unit as “durable” was slightly off, I guess!
After blowing 328 million ,should have been after stealing 328 million. Hahahaha
Read it again. Billons, not millions. Millions are chump change.
Maybe those assets are empty office buildings? Just a guess.
Russian investment went to ZERO ,not hard to figure out . Jamie and his band of thieves sold out ,took cash and left government to bail them out AGAIN sickening . Where will it end
GS is not a top 5 bank.
Bob,
It is by total assets. It’s not by “banking assets” = loans. It has $1.6 trillion in total assets, which is more than any other US bank except the top four.
No other bank or bank holding company, other than those five, has even $1 trillion in total assets. They all have less.
But the Federal Reserve (as banking regulator) lists them by “banking assets” = loans and similar, which is what the Fed is worried about in terms of the stability of the banks.
I included GS as a “bank holding company” on this list because that’s what it is. They’re all in the same businesses across the whole spectrum — ranging from classic commercial banking (taking deposits and making loans) to hedge funds trading in derivative products — but to different extents.
It’s one of eight “systemically important” “financial institutions”.
In addition to the other four in the article, the other three are Morgan Stanley, BONY Mellon and State Street.
With most homeowners locked into 30-year mortgages at 3% interest rate or lower, I expect home sale transactions to be depressed for many years. Homeowners with lower than market interest rates aren’t about to lose that benefit by selling their home.
This is bad news for banks, which rely on a steady stream of new mortgages to keep profits flowing. Plus, these sub-3% mortgages are going to hang around for a LONG time, thereby putting strain on a bank’s ROA and risk profile.
Banks put themselves in this mess by directing the Federal Reserve to artificially repress interest rates for so long. Now, the ridiculously low mortgage rates are locked in for 30 years. The rate repression helped banks for a long time by repressing deposit interest rates, but the banks refused to retain any of the profit as capital buffer for future periods. Instead, they burned it all on stock buybacks. This is just one more example of short-sighted planning by large banks that will eventually bite the honest taxpayer.
Why wouldn’t they? They know the government will just bail out their malfeasances at some later date.
I suspect that there are more with higher rates than you think due to credit issues.
Just because someone doesn’t want to sell doesn’t mean they will not. Most people in this country are broke and most homeowners aren’t that well off either.
When the economy heads south which it will once the economic fakery can no longer keep this house of cards up, there are going to be millions who will need to sell. I still think the government will attempt to prevent the worst of it with another mortgage moratorium but with noticeably higher interest rates, believe prices will decline and maybe still noticeably.
Unless something comes out of left field, which it could, the housing market isn’t going to tank. Rather, it’s going to start a slow downward 10% trend over the next 18 months. I agree with Bobber in that we’ve moved into an enhanced period of disincentive for people to move. The housing market can’t tank if we continue to see fewer and fewer homes sold. And just like the run-up the 10% loss will be un-even throughout the country.
While I agree with you that the FED and Congress have moved towards MMT-based economics, I don’t think mortgage / rent forbearance is guaranteed unless that x-factor comes along and creates the big recession scenario.
The FED simply isn’t going to raise the funds rate fast enough or lower its balance sheet fast enough without quickly moving back towards an accommodative stance if the housing market moves past a 15-20% decline in the next 24 months.
Banks are sitting on nearly $2T that they can buy back assets from the FED before its starts to affect their liquidity. IM humble opinion is the linchpin to the entire “what’s next” scenario.
Wait until people have to start paying student loans again,after election when democrats get shown the door
“ Unless something comes out of left field, which it could, the housing market isn’t going to tank”
Sure it could…
Most of these people react to social media and think Zillow is the housing market…
If the Zillow estimates heads south, so will the the psychological state of mind that shows them losing or being stuck with negative equity…
Got to sell and sell now…
Same with cars…
Might be a tough lesson in buying CRAP… ( Covid Related Asset Purchases)
Flea, I read today they are putting together legislation to extend the student loan moratorium or to forgive $10,000 of debt as a long-term solution.
If and when they do that, Democrats will lose a lot of moderate voters who still value personal accountability. People who worked hard to pay their way through college, or who went to lower priced colleges to keep their costs manageable, will be VERY disappointed. The would lose my vote forever. I’m already irate over the entire PPP program debacle.
The GFC supposedly came out of left field in 2008.
It wasn’t a “black swan”. It was a psychological event and the psychology changed fast.
The psychological event was MBS buyers realizing that what they had bought was garbage, mortgage originators and MBS buyers realizing borrowers were garbage credits, and homeowners waking to the housing bubble.
It’s not directly contingent upon mortgage rates, though this increase is also psychological. Market rates including mortgages have risen front running FFR hikes as usually happens. Rates have been rising for slightly over two years.
Nothing moves in a straight line. Even though rates are low, bond market losses have been significant.
I can see mortgage rates being only somewhat higher than now sometime next year as the recent advance is partially retraced.
There is a lot of speculation in residential real estate right now as discussed on this blog. A declining real estate market has corresponded to a weak economy in the past but with the amount of speculation currently occurring, it’s not a requirement.
‘The GFC supposedly came out of left field in 2008. It wasn’t a “black swan”. It was a psychological event and the psychology changed fast.’
Bologna.
Deregulation allowed banks to invest customer’s money in derivatives.
Derivatives were created from subprime residential mortgages.
When the Fed raised interest rates, subprime mortgage borrowers could no longer afford their mortgages.
Borrowers defaulted on their mortgages, and the derivatives and all other investments tanked.
Lehman didn’t go belly up over ‘psychology’. They tanked because they couldn’t get a trillion to cover their asses, er, losses.
You’re wrong.
The event was psychological. It was a collective belief that caused market participants to take the actions in your post.
The idea that regulation can manage systemic moral hazard is total BS. That’s your claim. It’s the equivalent of an economic or financial religion based on belief and nothing more.
No amount of regulation can accomplish what you claim.
Collective psychological event. BS. Go re-watch The Big Short. I have no idea what the current state of Credit Default Swaps are within the current financial market, specifically as the relate to MBS, but Michael Burry predicted the entire event. So, he knew the black swan event was coming, because he and others were paying attention.
Unless an unthinkable event (i.e., Russia successfully hits us with a significant cyber attack), I see the next 18 or so month playing out in a fairly orderly fashion, meaning a mild recession. And if Russia does do something significant, we’re all likely to be less concerned about JPowell and his idiotic monetary policies as opposed to worrying about how to make it through the next week or month.
All else equal, JPowell and even the Republicans aren’t going to let the train fall off the rails just yet.
While we have our differences in thinking how this will all play out, I think we all can agree than the next 12-18 months have the potential to be a blockbuster.
We very well could see a president impeached a year from now for not securing the US border while the son of the current president and our former president may be indicted.
Augustus, you said:
“The GFC supposedly came out of left field in 2008.
It wasn’t a “black swan”. It was a psychological event and the psychology changed fast.”
—————————————————————
I have never heard anyone EVER say this EVER, – you never heard about the collapse of that Lehman, Bear Sterns, AIG, etc, etc ???????? – Geeeeeeeez!!
Get educated, – it wasn’t “psychological” – the whole monetary system froze up – this below is just a partial amount of what took place!!
This from Investopedia:
The 2007-2009 financial crisis began years earlier with cheap credit and lax lending standards that fueled a housing bubble.
When the bubble burst, financial institutions were left holding TRILLIONS of dollars worth of near-worthless investments in subprime mortgages.
Millions of American homeowners found themselves owing more on their mortgages than their homes were worth.
The Great Recession that followed cost many their jobs, their savings, or their homes.
The turnaround began in early 2009 after the passage of the infamous Wall Street bailout kept the banks operating and slowly restarted the economy.
Bobber economy will crash mass layoffs,then foreclosure on homes ,cars, so that elites can buy back for nickels and dimes ,the bottom 90% better wise up or this country is TOAST
Oh darn, now everybody’s going to know.
The large IB’s printed money in 2021, as they underwrote and promoted crap SPAC’s. I wonder if they have set aside enough reserves to handle the hundreds of class action lawsuits against them that are surely coming. I am a fellow banker, so I don’t take my comment lightly, but these IB’s had to know most of these SPACs they promoted would wind up at zero.
I’m surprised it took this long for the SEC to start cracking down on SPACs. It was obvious from the beginning they were a way for lower-quality businesses to get around legal & disclosure requirements in the traditional IPO process.
Is not it fun to take screenshots of MSM financial headlines-du-jour and look at them after 5-8 years ?
All-around winner from 2018:
“DOW SKYROCKETS 1013 POINTS BECAUSE NO NEWS IS GOOD NEWS !!!”
Last week headline writers ran out of steam using the same BS explanation for both surging & plummeting:
“STOCKS GAIN AS INVESTORS MULL WAR IN UKRAINE”
“MARKETS DOWN AS INVESTORS MULL WAR IN UKRAINE”
It’s as enlightening as reporting Texas Hold’em winning hand at Las Vegas Wynn casino.
Total, utter, absolute meaningless BS.
Some of their standard keywords, “as”, “amid”, “after”, “ahead off”, “mull”, “anticipate”, “traders”,”even as”, “despite”,”jittery”,”wobble”, “in sympthy with”
They are careful not to establish causation/correlation buy they are writting to just imply this to on looker. They are just taking two disparate events and join using one of the above key words.
Sometimes the process is robotic and automated..
For example, “shares of several technology companies are trading lower AHEAD OF russia ukrain meeting as traders MULL the fed FOMC minutes”
Dem damn writing bots. ..
No respect at all for Arthur the Iconoclast and his “On the Fourfold Root of the Principle of Sufficient Reason (German: Ueber die vierfache Wurzel des Satzes vom zureichenden Grunde)” which builds on Aristotle and sheds some light on CAUSATION ☺
We believe that according the name ‘investors’ to institutions that trade actively is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a ‘romantic.’ – Warren Buffett
Cue David Lee Roth…
“Just a gigolo”…
Seems apropos….
From a different generation, I’m thinking of the Louis Prima/Keely Smith version.
Check it out on YouTube.
Gigolo Sachs, makes perfect sense.
Absolutely useless lack of analysis. I agree. I wonder if they are incompetent and believe it or they just know their editors wont let them publish the truth. I’d love to see a little gritty assessment of facts on the big financial outlets. I assume Bloomberg articles are decent but I wont pay for it.
Steve Forbes (aspiring biker from upstate NY) shows his idependent streak once in a blue moon ☺
Bloomberg is most corrupt propoganda media. Articles are condenscending and supportive of woke pump and dumper schemers and fraudulent stocks. Never a quality analysis on any value investment. Long ago I remember myself coming across a headline “Is Your Gas Stove Destroying the Planet?” on bloomberg, and that was my last visit to the website. Energy stocks are doing great since that article.
Wall Street bonuses hit a record high of $257,500 per banker last year (unclear if this is mean or median), according to the New York Comptroller.
Judging from these financial results, it looks like 2022 (for bonuses payable in 2023) will be a tougher year. But they’ll still be making truckloads of money compared to average Americans.
many people have said this for over a year. that the covid stimulus and rate repression didn’t create new wealth, it just pulled it forward.
“Wells Fargo [WFC] reported that revenues dropped 5% to $17.6 billion. Net income plunged 21% to $3.67 billion.
One of the culprits was mortgage lending activity, which plunged by 33% in the quarter on surging mortgage rates.”
My co-worker’s sister in-law was a manager at Wells Fargo. Been with them for 17 years. She lost her job about a month ago. He said that they are closing the branch where she worked. It was a branch in the San Fernando Valley (So Cal).
It’s been my belief for a long-time that the large banks in particular would like to dump most of their customers, but they can’t due to politics and the regulatory requirements that go with it.
Curious as to how many Billions were sold by Insiders in the same period as the buybacks.
I’m guessing these banks issued debt to execute these buybacks, and at the same time the insiders sold like crazy, right?
““Wells Fargo [WFC] reported that revenues dropped 5% to $17.6 billion. Net income plunged 21% to $3.67 billion.”
This is what happens folks when the Fed pulls demand forward for years with negative interest rates, and more so with their massive stimulus and PPP programs that allowed consumers to refinance homes and buy other things which will curtail demand for years.
There is really no way out of this now with inflation raging. I like Zoltan Pozsar’s analysis that this inflation is not caused by high demand due to high wages, but by supply chain interruptions, currency debasement, and the rising wages and material costs in producer countries. Zoltan also had a very meaningful comment that the only way for the Fed to make people go back to work and reduce wage inflation is by crashing bubble markets like cryptos and stocks.
Powell cannot print his way out of this now.
Outstanding revelation and charts.
Wolf–with your circulation this financial blunder will be seen at the highest levels at each bank.
Wolf, I am no fan of the big Wall St. banks…. But, the title of this article is misleading and incorrect.
1) The market cap of a company and the stock price are 2 different things = By conflating them you created a false narrative.
2) While the total market cap of these banks as a group is the same as it was in 2017, the number of outstanding shares has shrunk.
3) Higher stock prices times LESS shares outstanding = The same total market cap.
4) The SBUX situation is a good example of the destruction of wealth from buying back stock at record prices…. so is GE., the Airline industry, and many others.
=================================
Bottom line:
A) I agree with the general premise that most stock buybacks are simply stock manipulation that do NOT create long term sustainable shareholder value.
B) I think the stocks of these Wall St. banks will probably trade down a lot lower as a world recession causes some of their derivative books to explode with massive losses… and then it will be time to add them to the list of buyback victims.
So, if they had not spent $328B on buybacks, their stocks would be at least 50% lower. And gee, how much debt did they take out to do the buybacks that is still on their books. LOL. What a scam. Zombie companies everywhere you look. The Empire of Lies. Corrupt from top to bottom.
Zombie companies is right. Just look at today’s balance sheets. These absolutely suck. Interest expense is low compared to inflated earnings from the fake economy even with obscene leverage for one reason only, the bond mania.
The bond mania appears to be over.
Prior to 2009, I always wondered what kind of fundamentals would be associated with a 90%+ bear market in the US major averages.
Now I know. Whether it’s inflation or a deflationary crash (my prediction still for asset markets), contracting credit conditions combined with gutted balance sheets are going to wreak havoc on stock prices.
You refer to stock buybacks as “incinerated” and “wasted”, but in their terms, those billions were “returned to shareholders”. They are payouts just like dividends, but without the double taxation.
If they had paid the same billions in dividends, would you be calling that “incinerated” also?
It’s incinerated because those who still own the shares are worse off than before the buybacks ever occurred.
If the money had been paid out as dividends, well, they would have the money, wouldn’t they? They don’t.
Buybacks aren’t cash in anyone’s pocket. Those who still have the shares have nothing to show for it.
This fallacy is based upon the assumption that the price goes up due to the reduced float (assuming it even decreases) and then either never goes down or only after someone sells their shares.
As for double taxation, there is a timing difference but share buybacks don’t eliminate it. There isn’t even a difference in the rates anymore which was the previous rationalization for this practice.
The most obvious motivation for share buybacks is to enrich insiders. A disguised internal (quasi) LBO doesn’t create any long-term value. It’s financial engineering and has only worked due to the asset mania.
AF:
Thanks for the explanation. Seems like I’m learning a lot from Wolf’s commenters as I acquire fluency in financial terms and concepts.
No, it’s not at all the same thing. With buybacks, shareholders sold and became ex-shareholders — that’s what buybacks do. They just buy shares from some sellers out there. Dividends are paid to existing shareholders. Buybacks buy shares from shareholders.
Buybacks used to be considered largely illegal market manipulation until 1982. For a very good reason.
Is there a body of research out there that has studied the correlation between companies with frequent stock buyback , and companies that use extensive management stock option programs? It seems like there might be room for some particularly profitable mischief there…
If I am understanding this correctly, $300 billion cash changed hands. Exactly who sold their stock and took the cash? Management’s friends and family, and other insiders?
The whole thing smells really bad.
Augustus comment above I am in 1,000% agreement with!!
Just hedge funds trading their own shares and anything else they chose in their SEC approved Dark Pools!
——————————————————————————————————
“”You must be thinking of asset management revenue from charging fees to manage money.
The narrative implies something else. I don’t know the details of how they account for revenue in their reportable segments, but it appears that they booked losses on their owned assets. That’s the only way the numbers make sense.
Investment banking revenue only represents 20% of their revenue. I don’t see them as a real investment bank or even a bank at all and haven’t for years.
I consider them a hedge fund in disguise masquerading as a financial institution.
Insider shell-game. Now, rug-pull. With we the peasants as the juiced-in insurance policy against losses.
Some nice oligarch yachts are on sale, I hear.
Wealth management: people with dynastic wealth want caretakers for their piles. They can’t be bothered to learn family finance, when they can pay a pittance for the hand-holding. Off to the beach!
My mom’s neighbor has a fleet of collector cars, fancy houses here and there. He’s in that business.
I worked on big boats. One day, mating for a family scion captain moving his boat back to regular spot, I asked him, was it a burden being in charge of the family fortune? He grinned and replied, “No, no , we have people for that.”
Made sense to me.
I don’t believe your sentiments are completely accurate for long-term multigenerational “old money”.
Not sure who qualifies for that now, as the primary US family dynasties aren’t or do not seem to be (very) prominent anymore: DuPont, Mellon, Rockefeller.
Rockefeller seems to be the most unified, presumably through the trust structure to prevent the fortune from being splintered. But I don’t think the family leadership is what it used to be.
Recently I heard about monthly income ETFs. They pay 5% to 9%. How come they can pay this much because all the dividend stocks pay only 3%. Is it all junk bonds and other toxic stuff? If its good, then I can put DRIP investing and go on?
Gas tax holiday ends in the Maryland. Filled my gas tank today. Purchased a new bicycle cheaper from Walmart.
My therapist checked himself in to therapy last week.
Happy Easter everyone!
CP, if you don’t fully understand an investment, stay away from it. Anything paying 5 to 9% now is risky, from several standpoints.
Calamari is being served.
Not again.
Buybacks are a great way to jack up your upper management compensation while actually running the business into the ground! And all financed by wrecking the American dollar! Go team Fed!
The end is here. Game over, kids. Everything will crash and burn. I know. I gazed into my crystal ball and my Zestimate didn’t go up today.
Try Redfin.
With conclusions like this, you should probably get a second opinion.
Wolf, Thanks for reporting on this fraud known as the US banking system. It was a good reminder for me to pull every cent I have out of these rotten corrupt banks. I’d love to see the amount of $ these banks had on deposit in 2009 (when Hank and Ben bailed them out because they were deemed too big to fail) in comparison to how big they have been allowed to become today. I’d say Liz Warren failed terribly in her oversight, considering these banks are now 500% bigger today than in 2009, and now they truly are TBTF and a systemic risk to everyone.
Hmmmm – Set a politician (left or right wing) as overseer to the banking industry.
What could go wrong?
“…this fraud known as the US banking system” — Been pondering this for awhile. Near as I can figure, they store “fraud known as US money”. Lots of paper and electronic digits and not much else. Not even pens to use to fill out deposit/withdrawal slips. There’s no “there” there…just smoke and mirrors…
Modern management
Get paid, get options, have the company buy stock at well above book, exercise options, take the parachute or huge pension. In the meantime enforce strict sexual harassment policy except for themselves and their selected few. Make a few decisions a monkey could make……..poorly.
Modern stockholder
Hope to fool the next guy into buying stock before the hollowed out balance sheet is exposed.
Modern Board of Directors
Too stoned to know the difference….it was all dad’s money anyway.
and they wonder why we have a trillion dollar trade deficit.
Fred…dont forget the rotating board of director game..where they all vote themselves huge compensations
Bill sits on Jim’s board, Jim sits on Ralph’s board, Ralph sits on Fred’s board, and Fred sits ……on Bill’s board. Daisy chain.
One of my clients in the recent past was CEO of a company out of Pittsburgh. He sits on a few corporate boards, though he is retired from being CEO at his former firm.
The man has integrity, and it was rewarding to be able to be his sporting event ticket broker for quite a few years both financially and from a person to person relationship.
The thing that stuck with me was how he managed to get to board meetings. A small, fast airplane at an airport close to his home in the Twin Cities with a hanger and car in it, plus the same set up in Pittsburgh (only one airplane needed) allowed him to be very efficient with his time.
Got a board meeting in Milwaukee? Just fly there first thing in the morning and get picked up in a limo to attend the meeting. Then, right back to his plane and he would fly it home in time for dinner.
I bring this very true story up to make the point that there are talented and honorable people out there. They don’t “all vote themselves huge compensations.”
1) In early Nov 2016 a trader short JPM because banks deserve his
punishment. JPM gap up, but he didn’t care. In 2017 JPM stabilized, but the trader knew that it will turn around.
In late 2017, when JPM went vertically up, the trader was wiped out. JPM Oct/ Nov 2016 gap is still open.
2) A guy is throwing tantrum in every direction. A woman told him : u are
mean and crazy. His blue collar boss : just relax. Finally, he found a
victim who enjoyed being insulted and humiliated. It start with few moments of giggling and laughing like a teenager. Suddenly his tone become loud and angry :
I told u not to buy it. U are losing money in the stock market, because u
don’t listen to me. U are stupid, a loser, good for nothing…. Day and night on his cell phone, in repetition, from tranquility to volatility.
It’s obvious they all need to go into Crypto in big way. They need an Alt Alt Asset Department going ASAP.
1) It’s puzzling why bankers have come up with these new ways to lose money when the old ways were working so well.
2) FYI, these bankster problems are self-inflicted and have nothing to do with The Plague. They were taking out big repo loans months before the first reported covid cases.
3) One can only imagine how tanked their stocks would be if they had not spent $328 bil on buybacks in the futile effort to prop them up.
4) The easiest way to rob a bank is to own one. I still like my speculation that the managing officers are laundering bank assets through central London.
5) I want either less corruption or more opportunity to participate in it.
Your #1 is an instant classic LOL
Is the reason for bank revenue decline due to the short term effect we have seen the last few months?
1) Home loans and refi fees with points have dropped to nothing. Layoff benefits must be paid for the mortgage divisions.
2) The 2% fees to manage your entire net worth have dropped 20-25% with the stock market drop. Bank asset management divisions are collecting that much less on deflated customer assets.
3) My savings account is still paying 0.1% yet they continue to send me a paper statement.
4) Outstanding loans that they kept and didn’t send off to Fannie and Freddie are likely paying well below inflation.
5) Car loan originations have likely dropped significantly.
How many loans do banks actually make and keep these days? Are they going to benefit with increased car loans, credit card balances etc next quarter with higher interest and higher priced everythings?
1) Cumulative buyback = $340B. The banks probably bought 7B – 10B shares.
2) They show more earning per share, paying dividends for less numbers of shares o/s.
3) Primary dealers repo cost is zero. Total assets is growing, because their debt is rising.
4) Empty office spaces, zombie loans who cares, when the markets are up.
This all takes me back to 2008 when GSax and the rest of them were holding their hands out and crying “save me”.
(I know GSax said they didnt need the $13 Billion but they took it anyway)
Bailout or supports from the Fed, etc….should be conditional.
Moratorium on share buybacks, escrow holdings for “bonuses” (five years).
The game of pulling all the equity out for share buybacks, bonuses, etc. each year, then suddenly having the bad year or black swan event, after they have paid out all the monies that could have been cushioning hard times.,…has to stop ..IMO.
Gee,
JP Morgan should have done better……………
Didn’t they have a couple of big fines they paid last year including that one for over US$900 million for spoofing the precious metal markets?
So when will the banks throw us a bone? I missed >1% saving accounts